Nan Sterman..Dry weather is expected in the southwest, and it?s getting worse. As water becomes more precious, our gardens suffer. If we want to keep gardening, we need to revolutionize our plant choices and our gardening practices.?Hot Color in the Dry Garden, by California gardening expert Nan Sterman, provides home gardeners with a joyful, color-filled way to exuberantly garden in low-water conditions. Sterman highlights inspiring examples of brilliant gardens filled with water-smart plants. Gardeners will find advice for adding color to the garden and information about designing for structure and texture with a plant directory that features xx drought-tolerant plants guaranteed to dazzle.?Hot Color in the Dry Garden is a must-have guide to a new way of gardening for gardeners in the Southwest and other areas affected by drought and low-water conditions.?

