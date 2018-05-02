-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Download Free Essentials of Clinical Supervision (Essentials of Mental Health Practice) | Online PDF Free
Download Here https://pecelberkah12.blogspot.sg/?book=0471233048
Using pedagogical tools such as call-out boxes, "Test Yourself" questions, and case studies, this Essentials book provides step-by-step guidelines for effective supervision planning, goal setting, and evaluation, along with tips for giving constructive feedback and applying coaching strategies to motivate supervisees.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment