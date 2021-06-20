alfa bond kohlhauer volker claus falk

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Bezpieczeństwo konstrukcyjne –...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER SPIS TREŚCI • Sytuacja • Mater...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Wysokie wymagania akustyczne...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Różne materiały/ różne poziomy...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Pierwsze wrażenie: • Różne rod...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER MATERIAŁY • Stal • Aluminium •...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER ODDZIAŁYWANIA • Oddziaływanie ...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Oddziaływanie wiatru R.KOHLHAU...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Oddziaływanie wiatru na mostac...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Oddziaływanie dynamiczne wzdłu...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Inne rodzaje oddziaływania • T...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Standardy materiałowe ( stal...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Standardy materiałowe EN 10025...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Standardy dla projektów budowl...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • CE (EN 14388, 14389) – FPC •...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Oznakowanie CE R.KOHLHAUER GMB...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Różne wartości działań i odp...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Podobnie do “koncepcji 6-σ“ dl...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Podstawowe koncepcje konstru...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Europejski kryzys gospodarcz...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Długi czas podejmowania decy...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Presja czasu • Presja ekonom...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Brak wykwalifikowanych praco...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Realistyczne wymagania • Def...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Zatwierdzone materiały Dobrze ...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Nawet pojedyncza usterka moż...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Materiały, projekt: Brak pro...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Dokładne projekty/ realistyc...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER WYNIK KOŃCOWY BEZPIECZEŃSTWO E...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER PODSUMOWANIE • Sytuacja • Mate...
INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER KOHLHAUER ® - QUALITY IS LIFE ...
  1. 1. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Bezpieczeństwo konstrukcyjne – Aspekty sieci Dla ekranów akustycznych ustawianych wzdłuż R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 1 / 31 dróg i torów kolejowych
  2. 2. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER SPIS TREŚCI • Sytuacja • Materiały • Zaopatrzenie • Produkcja R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 2 / 31 • Materiały • Działania i przeszkody • Standardy • Koncepcje projektowe • Wydajność ekonomiczna • Pracownicy • Sieć zapewniania jakości • “A gdyby…” • Wnioski • Podsumowanie
  3. 3. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Wysokie wymagania akustyczne i budowlane • Różne materiały (stal, aluminium, warstwy transparentne,…) • Szeroki zakres oddziaływania (wiatr, … ) & i różne poziomy odporności (materiał) SYTUACJA W ZAKRESIE BUDOWY EKRANÓW R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 3 / 31 odporności (materiał) • Różne standardy projektowe (EC, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1999 etc.) • Nowe koncepcje projektowe (koncepcja semiprobabilistyczna) • Wysokie wymagania wydajności ekonomicznej • Krótkie i skomplikowane postępowania przetargowe • Złożony proces montażu • Pracownicy o niskich kwalifikacjach i słabej motywacji • Kompleksowe dostawy i montaż • Zmienne warunki zastosowania
  4. 4. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Różne materiały/ różne poziomy odporności Wymagania akustyczne /konstrukcyjne SYTUACJA Problemy związane z przetargami Wydajność ekonomiczna R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 4 / 31 Zmienne warunki zastosowania Różne działania Dostawa i montaż Nowe standardy projektowe z przetargami Pracownicy Produkcja Produkt końcowy Nowe koncepcje bezpieczeństwa Potencjalne ryzyko
  5. 5. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Pierwsze wrażenie: • Różne rodzaje ryzyk BEZPIECZEŃSTWO EKRANÓW NIEMOŻLIWE ?!? R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 5 / 31 • Różne rodzaje ryzyk • Mało możliwości • Trudne do osiągnięcia • Nowe przepisy w standardach • Nowe „Wymagania Europejskie” Przyjrzyjmy się dokładniej!
  6. 6. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER MATERIAŁY • Stal • Aluminium • Płyty transparentne (akryl, poliwęglany, szkło) R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 6 / 31 Każdy z tych materiałów posiada określoną odporność rozłożoną wokół średniej wartości • Płyty transparentne (akryl, poliwęglany, szkło) • Materiały izolacyjne (wełna mineralna, konopie, … ) • Płyty z cementu • Drewno • Inne
  7. 7. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER ODDZIAŁYWANIA • Oddziaływanie wiatru • Szczególne obciążenie wiatrem na mostach R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 7 / 31 • Szczególne obciążenie wiatrem na mostach • Oddziaływanie dynamiczne wzdłuż torów • Inne
  8. 8. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Oddziaływanie wiatru R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 8 / 31
  9. 9. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Oddziaływanie wiatru na mostach R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 9 / 31
  10. 10. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Oddziaływanie dynamiczne wzdłuż torów R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 10 / 31
  11. 11. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Inne rodzaje oddziaływania • Temperatura • Promieniowanie UV R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 11 / 31 • Chemikalia • Rzut kamieniem • Odporność na ogień • Spadające odłamki • …..
  12. 12. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Standardy materiałowe ( stal: EN 10025, aluminium: EN 573) • Standardy projektowe (EUROCODES, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1999) • Standardy przetwarzania (FPC wg EN 14388 / [ISO 9001]) STANDARDY R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 12 / 31 • Standardy przetwarzania (FPC wg EN 14388 / [ISO 9001]) • Znak CE (dyrektywy EU: 89/106/EEC, 93/68/EEC EU regulacja 305/2011) • Znaki jakości (e.g. RAL, TÜV, …) • Przepisy krajowe
  13. 13. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Standardy materiałowe EN 10025 Stal EN 573 Aluminium R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 13 / 31 ISO 7823 Akryl …………. ……
  14. 14. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Standardy dla projektów budowlanych EN 1990 Podstawowe koncepcje EN 1991 Działania R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 14 / 31 EN 1993 (stal) …….. EN 1995 (drewno) …….. EN 1999 (aluminium) Materiały
  15. 15. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • CE (EN 14388, 14389) – FPC • EN 1090 (stal, aluminium) • [ ISO 9001 ] ZARZĄDZANIE JAKOŚCIĄ R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 15 / 31 • [ ISO 9001 ]
  16. 16. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Oznakowanie CE R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 16 / 31
  17. 17. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Różne wartości działań i odporności • Wskaźniki bezpieczeństwa częściowego • Ograniczenia KONCEPCJE PROJEKTOWE R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 17 / 31 • Ograniczenia EQU Utrata równowagi STR Usterki wewnętrzne/ deformacja GEO Usterki podłoża FAT Usterki związane ze zużyciem • Zasady interakcji • Zabezpieczenia
  18. 18. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Podobnie do “koncepcji 6-σ“ dla budowy samochodów: Tylko 1 błąd na1E+6 przypadków Wskaźniki bezpieczeństwa częściowego R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 18 / 31 Działanie Odporność
  19. 19. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Podstawowe koncepcje konstrukcyjne Ograniczenia wg EN 1990 R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 19 / 31 = 1,5 / 1,35 = 1,1 Zasady interakcji Zabezpieczenia Typowe wskaźniki bezpieczeństwa
  20. 20. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Europejski kryzys gospodarczy • Wysokie koszty • Przeniesienie wartości WYDAJNOŚĆ EKONOMICZNA R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 20 / 31 • Przeniesienie wartości • Maksymalizacja zysków
  21. 21. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Długi czas podejmowania decyzji planistycznych • Duża konkurencja KRÓTKIE CYKLE LOGISTYCZNE R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 21 / 31 • Duża konkurencja • Długie negocjacje kontraktów • Niewielkie zapasy • Przerwy w działaniu fabryk • Produkty niskiej jakości • Wysokie ceny
  22. 22. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Presja czasu • Presja ekonomiczna PROCES PRODUKCYJNY R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 22 / 31 • Presja ekonomiczna • Problemy z dostępnością materiałów • Złożone procesy • “Optymalizacja” punktów produkcyjnych
  23. 23. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Brak wykwalifikowanych pracowników • Złe przyzwyczajenia PRACOWNICY – “CZYNNIK LUDZKI” R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 23 / 31 • Złe przyzwyczajenia • Stres • Podwykonawcy • Brak odporności na stres • Problemy z koncentracją
  24. 24. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Realistyczne wymagania • Definiowanie działań • Zatwierdzone materiały ELEMENTY BEZPIECZEŃSTWA • Bezpieczne dostawy • Wykwalifikowani pracownicy • Nadzór nad montażem R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 24 / 31 • Zatwierdzone materiały • Projekty wg standardów • Koncepcje bezpieczeństwa • Nadzór nad montażem • Bezpieczny transport • Dokładny montaż
  25. 25. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER Zatwierdzone materiały Dobrze zdefiniowane Realistyczne wymagania UDOSKONALENIA Bezpieczne dostawy Odpowiednie ceny R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 25 / 31 Zmienne warunki zastosowania Dobrze zdefiniowane działania Dostawa i montaż Standardy projektowe Wykwalifikowani pracownicy Nadzór produkcji Produkt końcowy Koncepcje bezpieczeństwa Potencjalne ryzyko
  26. 26. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Nawet pojedyncza usterka może spowodować poważne problemy A GDYBY ? R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 26 / 31 ALE: • Wieloczęściowa usterka znacząco obniża poziom bezpieczeństwa • Wzrasta ryzyko uszkodzenia • Występuje ryzyko zranienia lub nawet utraty życia • W skrajnych przypadkach ryzyko katastrofy
  27. 27. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Materiały, projekt: Brak problemów w normalnych przypadkach WNIOSKI R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 27 / 31 ALE: • Potrzeba oszczędności: “Tanie materiały” • Zaopatrzenie: terminy dostaw, błędne oceny • Proces produkcyjny: częste usterki • Pracownicy: „czynnik ludzki” / Błędy
  28. 28. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER • Dokładne projekty/ realistyczne modele konstrukcyjne • Zarządzanie jakością na każdym etapie produkcji • Nadzór początkowy/ końcowy • Kontrola Produkcji Zakładu (FPC) JAK POPRAWIĆ BEZPIECZEŃSTWO R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 28 / 31 • Kontrola Produkcji Zakładu (FPC) • Badania zewnętrzne • Komentarze od klientów TROCHĘ SZCZEGÓŁÓW: • Dokumentacje • Protokoły pomiarowe • Unikalna identyfikacja produktu • Zarządzanie dokumentami
  29. 29. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER WYNIK KOŃCOWY BEZPIECZEŃSTWO EKRANÓW AKUSTYCZNYCH JEST MOŻLIWE !!! R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 29 / 31 ALE: • Niezbędna jest dokładna kontrola jakości WIĘC: BEZPIECZNE EKRANY NIE MOGĄ BYĆ TANIE I VICE VERSA
  30. 30. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER PODSUMOWANIE • Sytuacja • Materiały • Wydajność ekonomiczna R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 30 / 31 • Materiały • Działania i odporności • Standardy • Koncepcje projektowe • Zaopatrzenie • Produkcja • Pracownicy • Sieć zapewniania jakości • “A gdyby …” • Wnioski
  31. 31. INFRASTUCTURE 2012 / Warszawa Safety in the Road and Rail Transport Lecture Notes KOHLHAUER KOHLHAUER ® - QUALITY IS LIFE R.KOHLHAUER GMBH Warszawa / 23.10.2012 Page 31 / 31 DZIĘKUJĘ PAŃSTWU ZA UWAGĘ

