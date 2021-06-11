Clase 13 convivencia (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CLASE 13- CONVIVENCIA ESCOLAR FORMAS DEMOCRÁTICAS DE CONVIVENCIA Y DE INTERVENCIÓN ANTE CONFLICTOS
CONVIVENCIA : Eje para abordar los vínculos en las escuelas. Generar condiciones para que pueda darse una real inclusión. ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA Philippe Merieu “Una pedagogía para prevenir la violencia en la enseñanza” Resolución 239 CFE: Convivencia es...
VIOLENCIA El trabajo que tenemos que hacer es de reflexión sobre su origen y la forma de hacerla constructiva, de acompaña...
4 SERIES Asociación entre violencia escolar y violencia social La posición que puede adoptar la escuela frente a la violen...
Por mucho tiempo, la escuela logró luchar contra la violencia porque construía muros que la separaban de la sociedad. Lxs ...
“Caja de pelea” escribir por qué querían pegarle a otro. Derecho a la expresión, pero no con violencia. Acto pedagógico: p...
SERIE 3 Y 4 PEDAGOGÍA PARA METABOLIZAR LA VIOLENCIA - 5 TERRENOS IMPORTANCIA DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN DEL ALUMNX COMO SUJETO Act...
PERSPECTIVA DE LA CONVIVENCIA Poner límites Carácter educativo e inclusivo. Distinto que castigo. Debe posibilitar la refl...
Ley 26206 Nacional de Educación- Res. CEF Nro 93 Ley 26061 de Promoción y protección NNYA. Ley 26892 de convivencia Escola...
CONSEJOS DE GRADO DESDE LA NORMATIVA Dos formas de participación: Consejos Escolares y Consejos de Aula. Priorizan la circ...
  1. 1. CLASE 13- CONVIVENCIA ESCOLAR FORMAS DEMOCRÁTICAS DE CONVIVENCIA Y DE INTERVENCIÓN ANTE CONFLICTOS
  2. 2. CONVIVENCIA : Eje para abordar los vínculos en las escuelas. Generar condiciones para que pueda darse una real inclusión. Relacionada con la participación, con la posibilidad de ser parte de algo. Educación como un derecho. Definición de lo común en tanto ámbito público. Contraposición a acciones autoritarias. Proceso de formación como ciudadanxs Protagonismo e involucramiento de la comunidad escolar en aspectos que les conciernen. Construcción de un colectiva dentro de un espacio común. Constextualizadas a las realizades específicas. Enmarca y regula de manera democrática los vínculos que se generan en la escuela. Son el resultado del debate y el consenso de la comunidad educativa. Apuntan a la prevención y a la reparación. Tienen una finalidad educativa. Enforque relacional, análisis de la situación amplia y contexto en el que se dan las interacciones. INCLUSIÓN DEMOCRATIZACIÓN PARTICIPACIÓN NORMAS SANCIÓN CONFLICTOS Modo de comprender y abordar los vínculos en las escuelas Se diferencia del modelo disciplinar: correcto- incorrecto Principales nociones
  3. 3. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Philippe Merieu “Una pedagogía para prevenir la violencia en la enseñanza” Resolución 239 CFE: Convivencia escolar en el nivel inicial y primario Resolución 217 CFE Intervenciones en situaciones complejas.
  4. 4. VIOLENCIA El trabajo que tenemos que hacer es de reflexión sobre su origen y la forma de hacerla constructiva, de acompañarla pedagógicamente para que no sea destructiva ni ponga en dificultad el funcionamiento de la institución escolar.
  5. 5. 4 SERIES Asociación entre violencia escolar y violencia social La posición que puede adoptar la escuela frente a la violencia. Una pedagogía para metabolizar la violencia; transformación positiva de la violencia. Conclusiones de trabajos realizados en cuanto a la disminución de hechos violentos dentro de las escuelas. PRIMERA SEGUNDA TERCERA CUARTA
  6. 6. Por mucho tiempo, la escuela logró luchar contra la violencia porque construía muros que la separaban de la sociedad. Lxs alumnxs, al ingresar, abandonaban parte de su personaje social y se sometían a las reglas impuestas dentro de la institución escolar. Se excluía a quienes no se adaptaban a esas reglas. Sistemas de contención SERIE 1 VIOLENCIA NO ES UN FENÓMENO INICIALMENTE SOCIAL Como agresión física o a través de la palabra, el grito, el insulto. La escuela encuentra estos comportamientos como violentos porque ponen en peligro la organización de la institución y la imposibilidad de transmitir saberes. Pasaje al acto
  7. 7. “Caja de pelea” escribir por qué querían pegarle a otro. Derecho a la expresión, pero no con violencia. Acto pedagógico: postergar el pasaje al acto. Verbalizar los conflictos constituye un marco ritual para procesarlos. Experiencia de Janusz KorczaK SERIE 2 LA ESCUELA ES UN LUGAR DONDE LXS CHICXS TIENEN QUE DESCUBRIR LA LEY La ley permite discutir pero no es discutible. Distinción entre regla y Ley. Limitar la violencia instrumentando la posibilidad de decir de un modo que no sea el violento LEY Ej: no discriminar LEY REGLA Establecen las pautas más generales y universales respecto de la convivencia con otrxs Establecen las pautas más generales y universales respecto de la convivencia con otrxs Ej: no usar gorra
  8. 8. SERIE 3 Y 4 PEDAGOGÍA PARA METABOLIZAR LA VIOLENCIA - 5 TERRENOS IMPORTANCIA DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN DEL ALUMNX COMO SUJETO Actitud experimental. Hacer hipótesis y verificarlas. Las opiniones son reguladas por el experimento. Búsqueda de información permite salir de la afirmación y despegarse del pasaje al acto. Brindan la capacidad de simbolizar. Distinción entre “efecto establecimiento” y “efecto maestro”. RELACIONES CON EL SABER TRÁMITE INSTRUMENTAL ACTIVIDADES DE BÚSQUEDA DOCUMENTARIA ACTIVIDADES ARTÍSTICAS PROYECTOS CULTURALES EN LA ESCUELA
  9. 9. PERSPECTIVA DE LA CONVIVENCIA Poner límites Carácter educativo e inclusivo. Distinto que castigo. Debe posibilitar la reflexión sobre los hechos ocurridos. Deben posibilitarle al alumnx ir haciéndose paulatinamente responsable Aprender a escuchar, a debatir, a acordar. Elaboración de las pautas de convivencia. Asamblea de aula Organización de actividades Deben analizarse en el contexto y circunstancias en las que sucedieron y teniendo en cuenta todos los actores involucrados. Habilitar espacio de escucha de lxs actores involucrados. Lxs alumnxs tienen derecho al descargo. LIMITES PARTICIPACIÓN SANCIÓN CONFLICTOS- TRANSGRESIONES Instancia externa que busca disciplinar. Requiere vigilancia permanente. No potencia la responsabilidad. Límite = castigo a las transgresiones. Distinción entre Construir límites Tarea colectiva . Potencia la responsabilidad y la internalización de la legalidad. Habilita a la vez que limita.
  10. 10. Ley 26206 Nacional de Educación- Res. CEF Nro 93 Ley 26061 de Promoción y protección NNYA. Ley 26892 de convivencia Escolar Resolución CFE Nro. 217 -Situaciones complejas vida escolar. Resolucion CFE 239- Pautas para el AEC NORMATIVA DE CONVIVENCIA CAJA DE HERRAMIENTAS Asambleas y consejos de aula Acuerdos escolares de convivencia Consejos escolares de convivencia
  11. 11. CONSEJOS DE GRADO DESDE LA NORMATIVA Dos formas de participación: Consejos Escolares y Consejos de Aula. Priorizan la circulación de la palabra, la escucha y la generación de proyectos colectivos. Espacio de participación efectiva de los distintos actores de la comunidad educativa. Institucionalidad que favorezca la construcción de propuestas que mejoren la cotidianeidad escolar. Fortalecer las normas, visibilizar los sentidos que las sustentan y poner en circulación los criterios que originaron los acuerdos y/o reglamentos escolares en cada escuela. Profundizar los lazos entre la escuela y su comunidad, particularmente entre familia y escuela. Afianzar la autoridad en la escuela. “Que se impulsen modos de organización institucional que garanticen la participación de los alumnos en diferentes ámbitos y asuntos de la vida institucional de la escuela…” “Que se prevea y regule la conformación y funcionamiento de órganos e instancias de participación, diálogo y consulta en relación con la convivencia en las instituciones educativas, (…..) Los mismos deben ser de funcionamiento permanente y deben estar representados todos los sectores de la comunidad educativa…” Que se impulse la constitución de un sistema de sanciones formativas dentro de un proceso educativo que posibilite al niño, niña, adolescente o joven a hacerse responsable progresivamente de sus actos. LEY 26.892 RESOLUCIÓN CFE 239

