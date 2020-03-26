Successfully reported this slideshow.
Caso Practico CASOPRACTICO:CREMA HIDRATANTEGENIE 1. El producto GENIE esuna crema hidratante de día,para usar tantoen invierno comoen verano.
Lo que se puede hacer en éste caso, es hacer promociones en las cuales en la compra de una crema se obsequie una muestra m...
Segundo reto: Estrategias de mercadotecnia; ¿Además del precio, qué estrategias adicionales recomiendas para lograr el obj...
La recomendaciónquedoyes,atravésdelempleodeBTL,reflejar el estilode vidadelasmujeres que no están acostumbradas a cuidar s...
Estacionalidad: durante todo el año, ya que es un producto que beneficia en cualquier temporada,yestapretendepromoverlafue...
McDonald’s y Kentucky Fried Chicken conquistaron América Latina hace largo tiempo. Ahora, algunas de las cadenas de comida...
 ¿Qué variables de la segmentación del mercado están usando restaurantes de comida rápida latinoamericanos como Campero? ...
  1. 1. Caso Practico CASOPRACTICO:CREMA HIDRATANTEGENIE 1. El producto GENIE esuna crema hidratante de día,para usar tantoen inviernocomoenverano.Eninvierno se puede utilizarcomocremaúnicaporaquellasmujeresque nousanmaquillaje,ocomocrema base para aquellasque si lousan.En veranose utilizapara piscinaola playay tambiéndurante todoel día. Noessustitutode bronceadoresporquenollevaprotectorsolar,peropuede usarse para exponerseal sol cuandolapiel yaestácurtida.Aunque podríanusarlatantohombrescomo mujeres, se estima que sus usuarios son mayoritariamente mujeres, por lo que todas las comunicaciones deben ir dirigidas al grupo objetivo femenino. El principal problema de este producto es que no se diferencia sensiblemente de sus competidores,existiendoenelmercadounaseriede cremastotalmente sustitutivas.Suimagen de marca es buena, pero no mejor a la de otras marcas reconocidas y con eficacia probada de sus propios productos. GENIE lleva 12 años en el mercado, durante los cuales ha ido cumpliendocon sus objetivosde ventas, aunque nunca ha experimentado avances espectaculares. Su envase es estándar y su precio, dado el pequeño volumen de producción, ligeramente superior al de otros competidores. Por el aspecto del precio, GENIE, no tiene dificultades de compra en donde el consumidor no tiene parámetros de comparación y pide al producto por su nombre, lo que apoya la tesis de que GENIE tiene recordación de marca. Pero, las ventas se ven reducidas en los autoservicios dónde el consumidor si tiene la factibilidad de comparar precios. 2. Objetivosdel producto Se realizará una campaña de mantenimiento donde todos los elementos se conservan de acuerdoa la situaciónanteriormente detallada,conlaúnica excepción de que el preciodeberá colocarse al nivel de su competencia. Sin embargo, en la comunicación no se hará énfasis en esta nivelación de precio, sino que deberá hacer énfasis,al igual que en ocasiones anteriores, en la fuerza hidratante del producto y en los beneficios aparentes y reales para la piel. Primer reto: Estrategias del producto: ¿De qué manera podemos nivelar nuestros preciosen comparación a la competencia sin afectar la calidad del producto?
  2. 2. Lo que se puede hacer en éste caso, es hacer promociones en las cuales en la compra de una crema se obsequie una muestra más pequeña de una crema para manos GENIE, así el consumidor creerá que se le están dando 2 productos en lugar de uno por el mismo precio. 3. El Mercado a. Antecedentesysituaciónactual El mercadode cremashidratantesse encuentraenunasituaciónestableconligeratendenciaal aumento. La frecuente mencióndel deterioro de la capa de ozono que hacen los medios de comunicacióninfluye enel mercadode este producto,aunque notandirectamentecomoel de los bronceadores, y lo hace aumentar en un 2% anual en unidades y un 5% anual en Pesos. La diferencia en porcentaje se debe al incremento de los precios. El mercado está dominado por seis marcas que venden el 40% del total de la categoría, repartiéndose el restante 60% entre otras muchas marcas (muy pequeñas todas ellas en volumende ventasyconescasadistribución).GENIEocupael 4º puestoenel mercado,conuna cuota de 12% en volumen y del 12.5% en pesos. Es un mercado relativamente estacional: el 60% de las ventas se producen entre junio y septiembre; pero las ventas, aunque disminuyen, no desaparecen durante el invierno. Nuncase ha hechounestudioparaaveriguarcuántosyquiénessonlosconsumidoresde GENIE, perose sabe porestudiossindicadosque setratamayoritariamentede mujeres,sinlimitaciones de edady,debidoaque nuestropreciohaestadohastael momentoligeramenteporencimade la media, se supone que se trata de personas de clase C+, A/B. b. Objetivosde mercadotecnia GENIE pretende aumentarlasventas(entoneladas)un8% respectodel añoanterior,conloque la cuota ascendería al 12.7% del volumen previsto para el mercado en próximo año. Como el preciodebe mantenerse hastaquedarenlamediadel mercado,la cuota, enpesos,aumentará proporcionalmente menos, pasando del 12.5% al 12.7%.
  3. 3. Segundo reto: Estrategias de mercadotecnia; ¿Además del precio, qué estrategias adicionales recomiendas para lograr el objetivo de mercadotecnia propuesto para GENIE? Si es estrictamentepromocional,sugeriríaunapromocióncruzada;de locontrario,lessugeriría diversificarel productoypor lo tantoel segmento.Se le podríadar la distribucióndel producto a un Spa muy famoso y que otorga cierto status. 4. La publicidad a. Antecedentesysituaciónactual. La comunicación publicitaria de las cremas hidratantes ha estado centrada en los beneficios reales y aparentes que su uso produce en el cutis. Al no poseer las marcas peculiaridades tangibles que distingan a unas de otras, no ha podido, la publicidad, encontrar argumentos exclusivos basados en diferencias conceptuales. b. ObjetivosPublicitarios I. Mantener la imagen de marca en su nivel actual como producto de alta calidad, muy eficaz para conseguir una correcta hidratación de la piel. Insistir en el hecho de que GENIE está fabricada por una empresa conocida y de prestigio. II. Aumentar el conocimiento y uso del producto como paso previo al incremento de ventas. Promover el uso no solamente por la mañana sino, además, en cualquier momento del día. III. Generar recordación de la publicidadmediante la creación de una campaña llamativa, que consiga hacer resaltar nuestra marca entre la gran profusión de campañas de productos similares e, incluso, de otros productos. Tercer reto: Estrategias de publicidad; ¿Qué estrategias creativas recomendarías para el logro de los objetivos? (se refiere sólo a recomendaciones, no es necesario realizar ejecuciones).
  4. 4. La recomendaciónquedoyes,atravésdelempleodeBTL,reflejar el estilode vidadelasmujeres que no están acostumbradas a cuidar su cutis vs. las mujeres que están acostumbradas a cuidarse el cutis con GENIE. El BTL será colocado en el punto de venta; será un rostro dividido entre el descuidado y el cuidado con GENIE. Esto hará que la gente pueda tocar y distinguir la diferencia entre ambos rostos. c. Presupuestoasignadoparalapublicidad El presupuestoasignadoparalacampañade GENIEesescasoentodoslosparámetros.Se cuenta con $3’000,000 de pesos, que incluyen producción y honorarios para la agencia, así como los costos eventualesparael apoyode lasestrategiasde mercadotecnia,porlotanto, se pretende que sólo el 85% de dicho presupuesto sea asignado a los medios. Cuarto reto: respondas a los siguientescuestionamientos: ¿A qué grupo objetivo dirigirías la campaña? ¿Qué objetivos de medios plantearías? ¿Qué estrategias de medios utilizarías para lograr los objetivos? ¿Qué estacionalidad le darías a esta campaña? Mercado meta: Mujeres de clase A, B y C+ Objetivode medios:Alcanzaral 80%del mercadometa,posicionarse ymantenerseensumente como la mejor cremas hidratante para su piel. Estrategias: *En base a un Brief de la empresa, se seleccionaran los medios más rentables para dicha campaña, tomando en cuenta las campañas pasadas y sus resultados. *Crear un plan de medios. *Poner al frente de nuestra campaña a un director de medios.
  5. 5. Estacionalidad: durante todo el año, ya que es un producto que beneficia en cualquier temporada,yestapretendepromoverlafuerzahidratanteyenlosbeneficiosaparentesyreales para la piel de dicha crema.
  6. 6. McDonald’s y Kentucky Fried Chicken conquistaron América Latina hace largo tiempo. Ahora, algunas de las cadenas de comida rápida latinoamericanas mas conocidas hacen planes para invadir Estados Unidos. Cadenas de Brasil, México y Venezuela que ofrecen todo, desde tacos de cerdo, a panes fr itos azucarados, llamamos churros, planean extenderse al mercado norteamericano, a menudo con franquicias estadounidenses. Apuestan su éxito al poder de la nostalgia entre los inmigrantes latinos y el atractivo potencial para los norteamericanos que quieren algo diferente a las hamburguesas y las papas fritas. La tendencia también refleja la maduración de grupos restauranteros latinoamericanos, que antes carecían del tamaño, reconocimiento de marca y capital para extenderse fuera de sus mercados domésticos. Pero en los últimos años, un puñado de cadenas de comida rápida de la región se ha expandido a países vecinos después de echar raíces profundas en casa. Los gustos del los consumidores de Estados Unidos también están madurando, dando a las cadenas latinas la fuerte oportunidad de prosperar en el competido mundo de la comida rápida de bajo precio. Es un buen momento para que las cadenas latinas atraigan a los norteamericanos. Vendedores de comida rápida tradicional como hamburguesas y pizzas solo han mostrado un crecimiento modesto en años recientes, en tanto cadenas que sirven comida mexicana han crecido rápidamente. Las ventas de Baja Fresh, una cadena rápida casual mexicana, adquirida por Wendy’s International, creció el 64% a 177 millones de dólares en el 2001, dice Technomic, Inc., un consultor de la industria, en tanto que la mucho mas grande Wendy’s, creció un 6.5% a 1.92 mil millones de dólares en el mismo periodo. Entre los nuevos vendedores de alimentos latinos en Estados Unidos esta Pollo campero, un vendedor de pollo frito especiado con sede en la ciudad de Guatemala. Hace tres años, Grupo TACA, una línea aérea centroamericana, pidió a la compañía que usara empaques sellados sin olor. ¿Por qué? Por que los pasajeros que volaban de regreso a Estados Unidos subían a bordo el polo recién cocinado adquirido en un expendio en el aeropuerto y el fuerte aroma de la comida invadía la cabina. Un alto porcentaje de la ventas anuales de Campero en sus expendios de los aeropuertos de la ciudad de Guatemala y san Salvador, El Salvador se abre camino hasta Estados Unidos en los vuelos de TACA, en manos de centroamericanos nostálgicos. Los ejecutivos de Campero descubrieron que la cadena tenía un fuerte reconocimiento de marca en Los Ángeles y otras ciudades estadounidenses, hasta entre personas no centroamericanas. Habiéndose ya extendido a países vecinos del centro y Sudamérica la cadena contrato con Adir Restaurants Corporation para abrir un restaurante franquicia en un barrio de Los Ángeles, que es el hogar de la mayor concentración de guatemaltecos fuera de la ciudad de Guatemala, cuando abrió, el expendio abrió un millón de dólares en alimentos en sus primeras siete semanas. Algunos días, las filas eran tan largas que algunos clientes esperaron mas de 9 horas para adquirir su pollo, en un plazo de 5 años campero espera tener 200 expendios en Estado Unidos, extendiéndose de california a ciudades grandes como Houston y Dallas, Washington, D.C., Chicago y Salt Lake City. El menú de campero en Estados Unidos no será idéntico al de sus ofertas en América Latina Para atender los hábitos de comida estadounidense por ejemplo, los latinoamericanos suelen ingerir un desayuno más sustancioso y esperan un menú más amplio. Los norteamericanos desayunan mas ligero, a lo común a la carreara o en sus autos camino al trabajo, así que Campero proyecta ofrecer un menú mas ligero para el desayuno.
  7. 7.  ¿Qué variables de la segmentación del mercado están usando restaurantes de comida rápida latinoamericanos como Campero?  Explique su respuesta y evalúe la estrategia de objetivo de Campero.

