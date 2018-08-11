Audiobook Download PDF I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption, and True Love on any device Full page



Get Free : http://yjdty6yhgb.blogspot.com/?book=1511369361



The star of television s "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" tells her story of faith, hope, and the search for real love before and after reality TV fame. From the tragic death of her fiance and the birth of her fatherless daughter to her stint as one of the most beloved contestants in "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" history, Emily Maynard Johnson s incredible life has propelled her into international stardom. Now, with fame at her back and a major social media platform at her fingertips, Emily is sharing the story of her deep recommitment to the Lord with the world. "I Said Yes" is for anyone who fell in love with Emily on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," anyone who has ever been let down by romance, and anyone who wants to transcend their own desires and find true love in Christ. Emily s universal celebrity and unfaltering public faith will draw both pop culture devotees and evangelicals alike, making "I Said Yes" the rare crossover memoir that will appeal to the mass market as much as to its Christian target audience."

