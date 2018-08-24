Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dead Reckoning free audio books Dead Reckoning free audio books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Dead Reckoning free audio books With her knack for being in trouble's way, Sookie witnesses the firebombing of Merlotte's,...
Dead Reckoning free audio books Written By: Charlaine Harris. Narrated By: Johanna Parker Publisher: Recorded Books Date: ...
Dead Reckoning free audio books Download Full Version Dead Reckoning Audio OR Get Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dead Reckoning free audio books

4 views

Published on

Dead Reckoning free audio books

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dead Reckoning free audio books

  1. 1. Dead Reckoning free audio books Dead Reckoning free audio books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Dead Reckoning free audio books With her knack for being in trouble's way, Sookie witnesses the firebombing of Merlotte's, the bar where she works. Since Sam Merlotte is now known to be two-natured, suspicion falls immediately on the anti-shifters in the area. Sookie suspects otherwise, but her attention is divided when she realizes that her lover Eric Northman and his "child" Pam are plotting to kill the vampire who is now their master. Gradually, Sookie is drawn into the plot-which is much more complicated than she knows...
  3. 3. Dead Reckoning free audio books Written By: Charlaine Harris. Narrated By: Johanna Parker Publisher: Recorded Books Date: May 2011 Duration: 10 hours 29 minutes
  4. 4. Dead Reckoning free audio books Download Full Version Dead Reckoning Audio OR Get Now

×