Part 2: Shaper Planer & Slotter machine

- By Virag A.Timbadia (Lecturer, SBM Polytechnic) 1
▪ It is a reciprocating type of machine tool ▪ Used to produce Horizontal, Vertical or Inclined Flat Surfaces ▪ By means o...
▪ According to cutting stroke ▪ Push Type Shaper ▪ Draw cut type shaper ▪ According to movement of the ram ▪ Horizontal sh...
1. Base: It is the main body of the machine. It consist all element of machine. It works as pillar for other parts. Base i...
6. Column: Column is attached to the base. It provides the housing for the crank slider mechanism. The slide ways are atta...
Hydraulic shaper mechanism In this type of shaper machine mechanism, the ram is moved forwards and backwards by a piston m...
altering the direction of stroke of the piston and the cycle is thus repeated. • The quick return is affected due to the d...
Shank: It is a body of tools, which is not Grained is known as shank. Face: The surface over the chip of metal side is kno...
• side cutting edge Angle of single point cutting tool: Back rake angle: There is also known as Top rack angle. The angle ...
of tool Shank. Alternatively, the angle between side of cutting edge and longitudinal axis of tool. It side cutting edge u...
• To given the heavy and interrupted cuts • The feed rate will be highly Effects of side rake angle:- During the machining...
Machining Horizontal Surfaces It is the most common shaper machine operations. In this, the work is fed in a horizontal di...
be made to overhang too far below the ram. If otherwise, the tool will be weakened and subjected to under strain. Also, a ...
5. Cutting Slots and Keyways With suitable tools, a shaper can very conveniently machine slots or grooves on work or cut e...
▪ Machine tool primarily designed to produce planes & Flat Surfaces ▪ Uses single point cutting tool ▪ Similar to shaper m...
Following are the five types of planer machine: ▪ Standard or Double housing type planer machine ▪ open side type planer m...
pumped into the different parts of the guideways to ensure a continuous and adequate supply of lubricants. Table • The tab...
The tool head of a planer is similar to that of a shaper both in construction and operation. The important parts of a tool...
Specifications of Planer • The distance between two columns • Stroke length of the planer • Radial distance between the to...
The table driving mechanisms are accommodated inside the bed. For supporting and permitting the table to reciprocate in co...
and are operated independently. The tool head (clapper box) carries a tool post in which the cutting tool is held. The too...
▪ Tool in which material is removed for producing desired shapes. ▪ Used for producing machining cylindrical surfaces and ...
shaper was invented. 11
Slotter Size The size of a slotter machine like that of a shaper is specified by the maximum length of stroke of the ram, ...
1. Base or Bed • The base is rigidly built to take up all the cutting forces and the entire load of the machine. • The top...
during its return stroke. 7. Ram Drive Mechanism A slotter removes metal during downward cutting stroke only whereas durin...
A simple Whitworth quick return mechanism shown in fig. The bull gear is mounted on a fixed hub at the rear end of the mac...
rate than the attached arm, productivity increases because the amount of time needed for a cut is reduced. The crank and s...
Image Credit: giphy.com Crank & Slotted Lever Mechanism The principle of quick return mechanism can be explained simply by...
▪ Machining cylindrical surface. ▪ Flat surface Machining. ▪ Machining irregular surface and cam machining. ▪ Machining sl...
2. Machining Circular Surfaces The external and internal surface of a cylinder can also be machined in a slotter machine. ...
16
17
18
▪ https://learnmechanical.com ▪ https://www.quora.com ▪ http://mm-nitk.vlabs.ac.in ▪ http://4mechtech.blogspot.com ▪ https...
- Virag A.Timbadia 20
Part 2: Shaper Planer & Slotter machine

Detailed Content of Shaper, Planer & Slotter Machine
