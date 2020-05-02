Successfully reported this slideshow.
A comprehensive guide to writing great research paper

I would like to take this opportunity to share with you my first video series, which is titled "Mastering the art of research paper writing".
Motive of this video series is to provide necessary knowledge required for students, engineers, researchers and professionals, in order to document their ideas/ innovations and studies in a standard format.

This knowledge keeps many enthusiasts away from publishing their work and hence core ideas vanish within them.
Skill of technical writing should not be underrated as this is best form of expression of scientific ideas and proposals.
Though this is a very generic information, but i wanted to make an effort from my end to ensure people looking to improve their technical writing skills get benefited.

Request all of you interested in this topic, to provide feedback for this video series.
I am sure you would find the content of this video series useful.

Published in: Education
A comprehensive guide to writing great research paper

  1. 1. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Writing Research Paper An Introduction Encompassing the best practices Vasuki Soni
  2. 2. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> What is a Research Paper ? “Research Paper” Is a well organized and equipped documentation of any experiment, case study or proposal of a new idea; which evolves in tandem with thinking and ideas … Call it a research paper / article / journal / manuscript etc. All of these published documents are you entry passes to Digital Research Community
  3. 3. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Why do we write Research Papers ? To showcase a new experiment/ idea/ technology improvement or a case study. One of the best ways of getting your ideas recognized across the world in the community of researchers/ scientists and engineers. To share creative, vibrant and innovative ideas to the community
  4. 4. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Classification of Research Papers There are some ways in which a scientific research papers can be classified: 1) Original Research 2) Case study 3) Technical notes 4) Review paper 5) Commentary And many more …
  5. 5. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Warm Up Analyze your plan well before implementing it Vasuki Soni
  6. 6. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Preparing to write … Quick Agenda: • What should be publish? • What shouldn’t be published? • Warming up the research mindset • Understand the taste of audience, before you cook.(????) • Pre-requisites of Research paper writing
  7. 7. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> What should be published ? Novel scientific ideas or experiments which add value to the field or domain of work. Ideas which trigger new thought process in the technology trend. Review or summaries of a subject or technology in particular. Case studies which help people appreciate the tech.
  8. 8. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> What shouldn’t be published ? Duplicate ideas with minor/ no changes. Article with lack of scientific inclination or interest Outdated work with no relevance to existing time. Invalid or Unverified data or research
  9. 9. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Ideal Research Paper • Great content • Novel, innovative and depicts problem solving intention • Attention seeking presentation. • Logically constructed. • Easy to understand and read.
  10. 10. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Last Resort ! • Do necessary background study and literature survey • Understand current state of the research • Must avoid conflict of interest with existing publications • Keep your thoughts organic. • Brainstorm your idea for its relevance and value. • Evaluate the idea from the perspective of a reader. • Gather the scattered information and be prepared.
  11. 11. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Formatting An effort to standardize the research paper Vasuki Soni
  12. 12. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Why is formatting important ? • Research papers are assets in Digital Library. Formatting is one practice which helps standardize way of writing a research paper / articles across communities. • Standardizations of paper writing helps reviewers papers better. • Provides better organized information. • Information can be placed in logical order. • Easy on eyes (**Underrated, but very key requirements)
  13. 13. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Which format to use ? • Globally accepted form of technical writing follows IEEE Paper Template. • IEEE Articles templates for various journal and publications. • IEEE Author Manuscript formatting guideline. • IEEE Citation/ reference guideline. NOTE: Click on the highlighted text to follow URL.
  14. 14. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> What does Standard Format contain? • Text font/ size for Title, Headlines, Paragraph etc. • Guideline for Images, tables etc. • Format of Citations. • Page layout etc.
  15. 15. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Glimpse of a Standard Paper Format
  16. 16. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Language and Diction Watch what you write Vasuki Soni
  17. 17. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Language and Diction • Communicate the information in short • Ensure the write-up is free from Grammatical mistakes. • Use punctuations marks wisely. • Avoid spelling mistakes. NOTE: Make use of spelling/ grammar check to ensure bug free write-up. Grammatical errors are silly reasons, which can cost you paper rejection.
  18. 18. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Scientific language and sentences • Short sentences with single piece of information, look more professional. • Use of scientific jargons is preferred (“Overuse of which is a problem”). • Remember lengthy sentences are difficult/ confusing to the readers. • Use abbreviations wherever possible, but expand them in the “Keywords” section. • Avoid verbose.
  19. 19. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Goodies ! To ensure spelling and grammatical errors are taken care, use one of the following tools: • Microsoft Word Spell Check. • Download other online grammar check tools. NOTE: Refrain from using online tools by uploading your document there. This might lead to unnecessary stealing of your confidential information and IP issues.
  20. 20. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Typical structure of paper General Consensus Vasuki Soni
  21. 21. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Title Abstract Keywords Literature survey Introductio n Proposals & Methods Merits / Demerits Results (Simulated or actual) Discussion / Conclusion Future work (Optional) References Structure of Research Article / Paper A General Consensus
  22. 22. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Title & Abstract Conclusion Introduction Proposal & Methods Results & Discussion Merits / Demerits DATA Flow Charts / Line Diagrams / Images / Charts Building the Paper – The Right Way
  23. 23. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Formatting An effort to standardize the research paper Vasuki Soni
  24. 24. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Should have fewer word to aptly present intention of “Paper” Prefer to use current nomenclature from domain of study Should ideally be made up of 5 to 15 words Title
  25. 25. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Add Author / Co-author Names and email addresses Feel free to add your organization name Should ideally cover 1-4 lines max just below “Title” Credits
  26. 26. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Abstract Advertisement for your research. Be creative Accurate and Concrete summary of your work. Should ideally be made up of 50 – 250 words Tell What you did ? and What did you find ? Avoid ambiguity and verbose Abstract
  27. 27. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Keywords Words which bring out your paper in internet searches easily Words specific to the domain of paper / manuscript Generic and relatable to the paper If paper is about a Object Detection in Image, keywords would be : Image processing, Object detection, Machine learning, Driverless Car, Computer Vision etc. Keywords
  28. 28. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Literature Survey Brief overview of existing forms of solution available and their relevant details Cite specific studies and be concrete and concise This section is written to give reader hint of necessary background to help understand the research work better. (Not to confuse them) Introduction
  29. 29. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Introduction Place to tell your reader that you know why the research work is relevant Talk about existing solutions highlighting limitations and boundary conditions Talk about your motivation and plan to overcome issue or solve Highlight the technologies being worked on and their capabilities and drawbacks. Back these explanations with published literature or trends. Literature Survey
  30. 30. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Proposal, Methods & Experiments Indicate possible ways of implementing the solution which the paper deals with Elaborate methods with relevant data and repro steps, to help readers understand your work Given essentials details of the tools / equipment used in your experiments Be mindful, not to put out proprietary information without consent or credits to the owner. Keep this section purely technical. Proposal / Methods / Experiments
  31. 31. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Merits & Demerits Talk about what does your research signify and focus on its impact to the target user/ customer/ industries. Focus on data and comparative analysis, in order to prove innovation in your research. Talk about limitations or unattended issues in your research, stating how do you plan to overcome them. Merits / Demerits
  32. 32. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Results Essence of the Paper. Use an easy to digest story to paint a clear picture of your research output. Advertise your key findings and how do they contrast with past researches. Use tabular data, Comparison graphs, and performance numbers to state the importance of your work. Figures and Tables speak more than words. Use them wisely. Results
  33. 33. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> This is the place to market your idea and attract interest of readers Do not summarize the research in this section. Abstract covers that already. Describe what you have shown, and what is its importance to the domain or field of study Do not feel excited to set BOLD expectations for the readers. Stick well within the scope of your work. Provide interpretation of your research. This helps readers feel more comfortable to your thought process. Conclusion / Discussion
  34. 34. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Future work Using research artifacts and past studies, highlight limitations and present your strategy to overcome them. Its good to open doors for readers to expect more from your research, provided no unrealistic statements/ promises are made. Feel free to talk about real life applications stating importance of future work. This is a section where you can present your “Vision” and “Aspirations” regarding using your current research to support forthcoming trends. Future work
  35. 35. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> References List the Papers/Journals/Datasheets/Manuscripts as well as Articles, in a numbered fashion, referred while documenting the research. List websites also (if paper imports a piece of data from it) Format of writing reference entries should be in tandem with rules of formatting References
  36. 36. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Picking the right publisher Vasuki Soni
  37. 37. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Choosing right publisher • Research Papers can be published in International and National Journals. • Few key publishing platforms are like : IEEE, ELSEVIER, SPRINGER and ACM etc. • Students/ Engineers & Researchers can get papers published as follows: • Directly submit papers for review for getting published. (Paid/Unpaid) • Submit research papers/ articles during “Call for papers” for a particular publisher for a conference/meetup. • Search for right journal as per domain of study from the mentioned publishers and submit paper for review and publishing.
  38. 38. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com>VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Evaluate Journal for your manuscript • Impact factor (Wikipedia.com) • The impact factor (IF) or journal impact factor (JIF) of an academic journal is a scientometric index that reflects the yearly average number of citations that articles published in the last two years in a given journal received. • Higher the Impact Factor (I.F.) better the journal. • SCImago Journal Rank (SJR indicator) Wikipedia.com: • is a measure of scientific influence of scholarly journals that accounts for both the number of citations received by a journal and prestige of the journals where such citations come from. • Higher the SJR Value of a journal, higher is the prestige. • Check out other Elsevier Journal Evaluation Metrics.
  39. 39. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Peer review A second opinion is always good to have Vasuki Soni
  40. 40. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Why do papers get rejected ? Silly mistakes • Lack of technical relevance • Verbose • Spelling/ Grammatical mistakes. • Deviation from the Standard Paper Advanced reasons • Results not being backed by enough reasoning or data. • Technical errors like invalid data, information etc. • Obsolete discussions (no validity at present)
  41. 41. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Why to get reviewed? • Gives opportunity for researchers to fix logical or technical errors in manuscript before official review. • It brings multiple ideas on table, which helps authors to revise the content. • It prevents substandard or incompetent data to reach reviewers. • It is a standard practice accepted worldwide. • It can also ignite creativity and self realization.
  42. 42. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Picking good reviewers • While picking reviewers, author should be mindful of picking people with diverse expertise. For example: • Subject matter experts • Scientists • Professors • Technical writers etc. NOTE: Co-authors and friends should not be considered reviewers to avoid natural bias.
  43. 43. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Plagiarism • This is a disciplinary offence, which includes all published and unpublished material, in manuscript, printed or electronic form. • Peer review is something which briefly prevents Plagiarism being exercised unknowingly. • Next slide shows how to use online tools to check plagiarized content. Plagiarism (ref. University of oxford) is presenting someone else’s work or ideas as your own, with or without their consent, by incorporating it into your work without full acknowledgement.
  44. 44. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Plagiarism Detection Tools • As mentioned, there are online tools which tell instantly whether the content is plagiarized or not. • It does so by scanning the internet and compares your text with technical resources online for duplication or similarity. • After knowing, its authors responsibility to either alter of change the content so that plagiarism or conflict of interest is nullified. • Some of the online tools to detect plagiarism are: • Grammarly Plagiarism Checker • Dupli Checker • Turnitin • Quetext
  45. 45. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Final Submission Putting the last stone Vasuki Soni
  46. 46. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Checklist before Final Submission ✓ Adherence to Standard Paper Format ✓ Plagiarism Check ✓ Peer review ✓ Paper alignment (part of formatting) ✓ Author details ✓ Check how will the paper look in printable version. Check for alignment/ image quality and text visibility. Last point mentioned here is critical for “Camera Ready Submission” Camera-ready paper simply means that your paper will be published exactly as you submit it. There will be no re-formatting/ editing at publisher end.
  47. 47. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> General process of paper publishing Abstract Submission “A short summary of your paper and its intent” If selected, Full Paper Submission “A full length research paper in standard format” If selected, Camera Ready Submission “Full submission modified to be printed as is by publisher”
  48. 48. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> What to expect after final submission ? • Keep your fingers crossed and wait for feedback from the review team of the publisher • If result is positive, Kudos ! You made it. ☺ ☺ • If result is negative, do the following: • Carefully analyze the feedback and figure out deficiencies. • Fix current paper and get it reviewed by the publisher if possible. • Make sure to fix publisher review comments, before re-publishing. • Rule is not to submit an article/ paper for review to more than 1 publisher at the same time.
  49. 49. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Author’s Profile ▪ Lead Engineer at Xilinx Inc. ▪ Interested to explore latest trends in technology. ▪ Research enthusiast, looking out for new ideas. Reach me :- Email : vasukisoni@gmail.com LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/vasuki-soni-a8aab85a/ ResearchGate : https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Vasuki_Soni
  50. 50. VasukiSoni<vasukisoni@gmail.com> Thank you !

