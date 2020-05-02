A comprehensive guide to writing great research paper

I would like to take this opportunity to share with you my first video series, which is titled "Mastering the art of research paper writing".

Motive of this video series is to provide necessary knowledge required for students, engineers, researchers and professionals, in order to document their ideas/ innovations and studies in a standard format.



This knowledge keeps many enthusiasts away from publishing their work and hence core ideas vanish within them.

Skill of technical writing should not be underrated as this is best form of expression of scientific ideas and proposals.

Though this is a very generic information, but i wanted to make an effort from my end to ensure people looking to improve their technical writing skills get benefited.



Request all of you interested in this topic, to provide feedback for this video series.

I am sure you would find the content of this video series useful.

