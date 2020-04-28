Successfully reported this slideshow.
8 Name: Vishal Mobile 0468 675 566 Linkedin: http://au.linkedin.com/in/sharmavishal01 Vishal has more 20 years of experien...
  1. 1. Presenter: Vishal NBN and 5G Roll out - At Cross Roads What The Future Beholds Post - Covid 19 IT World IT Trends Across Industries & Digital Engagement Balance Sheet Impact & Levers to Address
  2. 2. 2 Covid 19 - Impact Digital First Transformation Data Centre and Data Analytics Verticals - Changes in IT Spend Cost Optimsation Levers Source: Gartner, Forrester, Forbes, IDC Mobility UFC/ReWkg Ecommerce Shared Services Cloud First RPA/AI/ML Rationalise Ent. Apps Improve IT Fin. Practice IT Asset Mgmt. Practice Reshape IT Demand Side Spending Workforce Optimisation IT Trends in Demand Health Care Source: gettyimges.com Education Communications Government Retail Tourism & Rec. Oil & Air Services Manufacturing Transportation Financial Services Verticals - Trends in IT Spend, Cost Optimisation and Demand Medium to Short Term
  3. 3. 3 Key Levers to Repair • Operating - overhead costs, efficient cash conversion, reduce variable cost • Finance - deploy capital for M&A, R&D, higher ATO • Investing Covid 19 - Impact CFO View - Balance Sheet Source : Gartner, Forrester Long Term Debt Goodwill & Other Intangible Assets Shareholders Equity Assets Equity + Liability Operational Assets Current Assets Current Liability Long Term Debt Goodwill & Other Intangible Assets Shareholders Equity Assets Equity + Liability Operational Assets Current Assets Current Liability Pandemic = $0 Pre–Covid19 Post–Covid19 CFO – View Investor preferences Financial market trends Financial perspective on risk and return Investors Customers
  4. 4. 4 Covid 19 - Impact Address – Cash Flow
  5. 5. 5 Covid 19 - Impact on IT Address - Twin Balance Sheet Source: Forrester, Gartner, BCG, Forbes Long Term Debt Goodwill & Other Intangible Assets Shareholders Equity Assets Operational Assets Current Assets Current Liability Pre–Covid19 Cost Out Cost Optimisaitoin Value Optimsaition Equity + Liability • Reactive, Quick Win • Ex Eliminate, Renegotiate • Modest Savings – IT Reduction & Contract Arrangement • Business Outcome Driven • Stakeholder and Relationship Driven • Ex - Value Plan, Execute & Measure, Iterate & Innovate • Structured Improvements, Program Driven • Ex - Shift Spend, Improve productivity • Significant Savings - Digital First, Optimise Business with IT
  6. 6. 6 Covid 19 - Impact Digital Engagement & Use Cases Digital Engagement Predictive • Expense Reduction • Improve Experience Reactive • Expense Reduction Prescriptive • Expense Reduction • Improve Experience • New Revenue Multi Channel Omni Channel Dynamic Channel Pre - Covid Use Cases Post - Covid Use Cases Source : Gartner, Forrester
  7. 7. 7 Quick Wins (1 -2 months) T&E Restrictions Reprioritise Reduce non core functions or sites High LowImplementationHigh Low Cost Savings Strategic and Futuristic Reduce Product Offerings Wins (2 or 3 Qtrs) Furloghs Covid 19 - Impact CSP - Priorities Impacts across Key Segments Emergency Services & Govt Ops • Ensure network & IT, cloud and mobility infrastructure has no disruption • Anticipate demand for health care facilities or hotspots • Strengthen & secure assets from criminal & rogue elements Consumer Services • Uninterrupted emergency services like 000 • Anticipate high demand on data • Give financial relief so that critical infrastructure is not interrupted • Maintain & enhance consumer solutions for online learning, streaming, social interactions Internal Operations • Ensure Digital channels to be the mode of engagement • Run sensitivity analysis on critical staffs ability to operate (war games) Partner Relationships • Set expectations for remote delivery & collaborations • Expand supplier range for increasing capacity Enterprise Solutions Source : BC, Gartner, Forrester
  8. 8. 8 Name: Vishal Mobile 0468 675 566 Linkedin: http://au.linkedin.com/in/sharmavishal01 Vishal has more 20 years of experience in Business and IT Advisory with a focus on providing advisory services to clients, securing lucrative client engagements and ensuring successful business transition. An able strategic advisor & business evangelist enthused by the potential of new emerging business trends and technologies to deliver expandable and streamlined business solutions with greater return on assets and investments. Vishal provides thought leadership with a focus to create new growth areas and untapped market segments. For further information or feedback, please contact: End of Document Thank you Disclaimer: This presentation acknowledges and gives credit to the work of others. Necessary validation have been taken to avoid copyright infringement. Any instances that violate terms can be removed when notified. All discussed thoughts & opinions are my own & not that of my employer or others parties.

