COVID 19 IT World

Post COVID - IT World B2B Sales & Digital Transformation Across Industries Balance Sheet Impact & Levers to Address
This is a collection of my blogged articles on various topics from sales to the digital economy in a Post COVID World
3 COVID - Impact Digital First Transformation Data Centre and Data Analytics Verticals - Changes in IT Spend Cost Optimisa...
4 Post COVID Dynamic Demand Profile Impact B2B Sales • Enable Remote and Virtual Sales • from 10% to > 35% virtual engagem...
5 • Economic activity is subdued, demand profile is skewed, slow recovery to begin in next 1-2 quarters • Sales Team to ch...
6 SoftwareAssetsInfrastructureAssets Virtual Physical Demand Centric Fulfillment Centric SecurityOverlay ITAssetsSetup Dig...
7 Cost Revenue Fulfillment Demand Side Generation IT Transformation Be Agile & Digital Economics Post COVID Digital Transf...
8 • M&A for Digital Tech – SME’s are leading digital transf., buy cash starved, or for talent/IP • New Digital Products or...
9 Digital Revenue Growth Levers High ExistingRevenueEmerging Low Demand BAU Existing Revenue Transformative Platform Reven...
10 COVID - Impact Digital Engagement & Use Cases Digital Engagement Predictive • Expense Reduction • Improve Experience Re...
11 Cost Revenue Fulfillment Demand Side Generation IT Transformation Be Agile & Digital Economics Digital Business Economi...
12 Quick Wins (1 -2 months) T&E Restrictions Reprioritise Reduce non core functions or sites High LowImplementationHigh Lo...
13 Digital, UX, Innovation Information Integration Data Maturity Business Process Transformation Application Infrastructur...
14 COVID - Impact on IT Address - Twin Balance Sheet Source: Forrester, Gartner, BCG, Forbes Long Term Debt Goodwill & Oth...
15 Key Levers to Repair • Operating - overhead costs, efficient cash conversion, reduce variable cost • Finance - deploy c...
16 COVID - Impact Address – Cash Flow
17 COVID - Impact Quarantined Cashflow • Place non-essential (Discretionary) spend on hold • Reduce ongoing spend velocity...
18 My Upcoming Book Available for Pre Order at Amazon.com
19 End of Document Thank you Disclaimer: This presentation acknowledges and gives credit to the work of others. Necessary ...
