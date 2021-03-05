⚡[DOWNLOAD PDF]⚡ Moral Capitalism: Why Fairness Won't Make Us Poor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pulitzer Prize-winning economic journalist Steven Pearlstein argues that our thirty year experiment in unfettered markets has undermined core values required to make capitalism and democracy work.Thirty years ago,“maximizing shareholder value” became the new business mantra, ushered in by Gordon Gekko and adopted over time across every layer of our economy. Since then, free market capitalism has lifted more than a billion people from poverty around the world. But in the U.S., almost all of the benefits have been captured by the richest 10%, along with providing justification for bamboozling customers, squeezing employees, avoiding taxes, and leaving communities in the lurch. Today, Americans are quickly losing faith that a free market economy is the best system—they're feeling it in their wallets, and they're showing it in the voting booth.In Can American Capitalism Survive?, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Steven Pearlstein chronicles our descent and challenges the theories being taught in business schools and exercised in boardrooms around the country. We’re missing a key tenet of Adam Smith’s wealth of nations: without trust and social capital, democratic capitalism cannot survive. He challenges the blind assumptions of free market cheerleaders and lays out an undeniable argument that equality need not come at the expense of economic growth.Pearlstein lays out bold steps we can take as a country, addressing national service, alternatives for safety-net programs, changes to the tax code to incentivize companies to share profits with employees, educational opportunity, and antitrust enforcement. He lays out a path forward that will bring capitalism back to the people, and ultimately ensure prosperity for generations to come.

