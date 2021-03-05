Most people have it all wrong about how you become wealthy in America. More often then not, we are taught that wealth is the by-product of hard work, diligent savings, and living below one's means. If that were the case, why is it that 50% of the population are considered financially inept, in a nation that is primarily driven by finance? How is it that one in three people who've worked their entire lives, have nothing saved towards retirement? How is it that 40% of all student borrowers cant afford to make payments on their college loans? Most of us recognize that something is terribly wrong within our economy and financial systems, yet we continue to obey the antiquated financial rhetoric spewed by the experts and media. But at what cost? If you're going to participate in this game and wonder how you build more wealth, then the solution will be easier then what is normally given to the 99 percenters. Bank On You explores the financial advice kept from the masses and shares it with you in a way that is compelling and easy to digest. The book includes: How to pursue multiple streams of income How to acquire assets that pay you How not to lose money How to be your own boss How to achieve finanical freedom in any market cycle Embrace your new financial awakening and begin to master the game of money.

