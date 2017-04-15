Case Study On The Growing Saga of E - Payment System

1 CASE STUDY ON THE GROWING SAGA OF E – PAYEMENTS AND SETTLEMENT SYSTEM IN INDIA WITH SPECIFIC REFRENCE TO INDIAN BANKING ...
  1. 1. 1 CASE STUDY ON THE GROWING SAGA OF E – PAYEMENTS AND SETTLEMENT SYSTEM IN INDIA WITH SPECIFIC REFRENCE TO INDIAN BANKING SECTOR Varun Kesavan, Research Scholar, Palakkad, Email Id – varunkesavan@yahoo.com INTRODUCTION Every country has a financial system of its own that serves as backbone of its entire development. A financial system is a set of institutional arrangements through which financial surplus in the economy is mobilized from surplus units and transferred to deficit spenders. The financial system of any country consists of banking and non banking financial institutes, these institutes are providing various types of financial services to the customers. In the financial services, financial clearing and fund transfer service is most important service than other services. Payment systems improve financial intelligibility, stimulating business growth and consumption .The success of the banking system has depends upon the efficient and quality of clearing system of the industry. If we overlook the worldwide this system has changing drastically with technological advancements. Last few years evident that, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) have become a mean for improvement of financial system worldwide. In India, most of banks and financial institutions are offering ICT based financial products and services to improve their business efficiency and speed of services e.g. called e - banking, internet banking, electronic fund transfer, electronic clearing, mobile banking etc.
  2. 2. 2 Review of Indian Financial System In Indian financial system 19 nationalised commercial banks, SBI group of 06 banks including State Bank of India, 14 old and 07 new private sector banks and 32 foreign banks are dealing banking business as on March, 2012. The mechanisation and computerisation of banking were started from 1985 by the first phased plan of bank automation in India. Now in India, 97 percent of public sector bank branches, cent percent private and foreign banks are computerised. These International Journal of Enterprise Computing and Business Systems ISSN (Online) : 2230-8849 Volume 2 Issue 2 July 2013 International Manuscript ID : ISSN22308849-V2I2M1-072013 banks are offering lots of ICT based banking service to bank customers and using modern technology to internal business operations. After financial reform period 1991, various foreign and new private sector banks are entering in Indian banking industry with their high-tech banking services. It leads to competition of ICT based banking services in Indian banking system and creates efficiency. For the further developments the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Institute for Banking Research and Development of Technology has continuously trying to enhance the system by required facilities to banking and financial institutes in India. PaymentSystem in India Payment instruments and mechanisms have a very long history in India. The earliest payment instruments known to have been used in India were coins, which were either in gold, silver and copper. In the Mughal period, Indian has starting use of bills of exchange in the commercial centres. In the Muslim period traders' were use Pay orders it was issued from the Royal Treasury on one of the District or Provincial treasuries. They were called Barattes and were akin to present day drafts or
  3. 3. 3 cheques. In the in the twelfth century one of the most important financial instrument were evolved that is Hundi it has continued till today. Till 1835 there were variety of currency systems and coinage in India, but in 1835, the East India Company introduced the Company's Rupee to bring about uniformity of coinage over British India. A paper currency system were implemented in 18th century, earliest issues of paper currency were issued by the Bank of Hindustan, then after issued by the General Bank in Bengal and Bihar, the Bengal Bank and three Presidency Banks. The Paper Currency Act of 1861 conferred the monopoly of the Government of India and presidency banks working in India. After the establishment of the RBI all rights of currency system has given to the RBI in India. Modern PaymentSystem in India The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has played a significant role in developing the payment and settlement systems in the nation from its establishment. The emergence of e-commerce has created new financial requirements that in many cases cannot be effectively fulfilled by the traditional payment systems. To recognizing these needs the RBI has implemented bank computerisation project in India and providing ICT based networking facilities to the banks and financial institutions in India. Since 1991 the RBI has started'BANKNET' it is network for banking institutes other than Banknet The 'INFINET' - Indian Financial Network is a satellite based wide area network using VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) technology set up in June 1999. The Centralised Funds Management System (CFMS) facilitates centralised balance viewing of and funds transfer between own accounts of a member bank maintained with the Bank at different locations. In Indian
  4. 4. 4 banking system ATM also providing better alternative to traditional payment system it can be used for payment of utility bills, funds transfer between accounts, deposit of cheques and cash into accounts, balance enquiry and several other banking transactions. Apart from these facilities RBI has enhancing the payment system by introducing MICR technology, ECS, EFT, NEFT, Card Based Clearing and RTGS etc. THE KEY PROPOSED BY RBI IN INTODUCING MODERNPAYMENT SYSTEM ARE AS FOLLOWS. 1. Accessibility: Access to formal payment systems, including e-payments as indicated above, is not available to sizeable sections of the society. In view of this cash is still the predominant mode of payment used in the country. It is therefore, necessary that access to the formal payment systems is made as easily available to all, as is the case with cash. Institutions and stakeholders must invariably focus on their own strengths and convenience of their products to make them more accessible. 2. Availability: Availability of the modern payment systems beyond the banking relationship has now been made possible through non-bank entities as well after the enactment of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. This development has provided an enabling atmosphere to make available the formal payment systems to all segments of society. Notwithstanding this, it is recognised
  5. 5. 5 that more sustained efforts in this regard are required to be taken by all the stakeholders. 3. Awareness: The usage of a payment product is dependent on the customer being aware of the existence of such a product and its use as also the safeguards against its misuse. Therefore, it is necessary that awareness of various payment products is created through the innovative use of available mass media. Stakeholders, singly or as groups of common purpose, must make efforts to spread awareness in making both the urban and rural user (as user or beneficiary) aware of their respective payment products. Both regulators and the government can assist to widen this spectrum to wean away population from cash to less cash with attendant benefits of efficiency and better productivity. 4. Acceptability: Availability and awareness of payment products will not lead to increased usage unless the payment product is accepted by all. The acceptability of formal payment channels including e-payments is based on the ease of use, convenience, interoperability, language neutrality and incentive factors associated with the particular mode of payment. Thus, a multi-pronged strategy is required to increase the acceptability of payment products from the regulators, government and stakeholders. Receivers of e-payments, in particular, need to be sensitized of the benefits of such receipts over cash/cheques.
  6. 6. 6 5. Affordability: The payment services, including the e-payment option, should be affordable to all segments of the society. Effective technology deployment and incentive structure should result in the creation of low cost payment products that encourage all customers and users towards their repetitive usage and cut down their dependency on cash. 6. Assurance: It is an aspect which is related to trust in the products and processes and the security and authenticity relating to the transactions. For non-cash payments to proliferate, they should provide a high degree of comfort and offer an appropriate level of security in their repeated and regular usage with a zero- fail rate. 7. Appropriateness: Appropriateness is the combined effect of all the above features. The payment products should adapt to the social and cultural milieu and meet the needs of existing and prospective customers. PAPER BASED SYSTEM IN INDIA 1. MICR Clearing Use of paper-based instruments (like cheques, drafts, and the like) accounts for nearly 60% of the volume of total non-cash transactions in the country. In value terms, the share is presently around 11%. This share has been steadily decreasing over a period of time and electronic mode gained popularity due to the concerted efforts of Reserve Bank of India to popularize the electronic payment products in
  7. 7. 7 preference to cash and cheques. Since paper based payments occupy an important place in the country, Reserve Bank had introduced Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) technology for speeding up and bringing in efficiency in processing of cheques.Later, a separate High Value Clearing was introduced for clearing cheques of valueRupees one lakh and above. This clearing was available at select large centres in the country (since discontinued). Recent developments in paper-based instruments include launch of Speed Clearing (for local clearance of outstation cheques drawn on core-banking enabled branches of banks), introduction of cheque truncation system (to restrict physical movement of cheques and enable use of images for payment processing), framing CTS-2010 Standards (for enhancing the security features on cheque forms) and the like.While the overall thrust is to reduce the use of paper for transactions, given the fact that it would take some time to completely move to the electronic mode, the intention is to reduce the movement of paper – both for local and outstation clearance of cheques. 2. Electronic Payments The initiatives taken by RBI in the mid-eighties and early-nineties focused on technology-based solutions for the improvement of the payment and settlement system infrastructure, coupled with the introduction of new payment products by taking advantage of the technological advancements in banks. The continued increase in the volume of cheques added pressure on the existing set-up, thus necessitating a cost-effective alternative system.
  8. 8. 8 Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) Credit The Bank introduced the ECS (Credit) scheme during the 1990s to handle bulk and repetitive payment requirements (like salary, interest, dividend payments) of corporates and other institutions. ECS (Credit) facilitates customer accounts to be credited on the specified value date and is presently available at all major cities in the country. During September 2008, the Bank launched a new service known as National Electronic Clearing Service (NECS), at National Clearing Cell (NCC), Mumbai. NECS (Credit) facilitates multiple credits to beneficiary accounts with destination branches across the country against a single debit of the account of the sponsor bank. The system has a pan-India characteristic and leverages on Core Banking Solutions (CBS) of member banks, facilitating all CBS bank branches to participate in the system, irrespective of their location across the country. 3. RegionalECS (RECS) Next to NECS, RECS has been launched during the year 2009.RECS, a miniature of the NECS is confined to the bank branches within the jurisdiction of a Regional office of RBI. Under the system, the sponsor bank will upload the validated data through the Secured Web Server of RBI containing credit/debit instructions to the customers of CBS enabled bank branches spread across the Jurisdiction of the Regional office of RBI. The RECS centre will process the data, arrive at the settlement, generate destination bank wise data/reports and make available the data/reports through
  9. 9. 9 secured web-server to facilitate the destination bank branches to afford credit/debit to the accounts of beneficiaries by leveraging the CBS technology put in place by the bank. Presently RECS is available in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata 4. Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) Debit The ECS (Debit) Scheme was introduced by RBI to provide a faster method of effecting periodic and repetitive collections of utility companies. ECS (Debit) facilitates consumers / subscribers of utility companies to make routine and repetitive payments by ‘mandating’ bank branches to debit their accounts and pass on the money to the companies. This tremendously minimises use of paper instruments apart from improving process efficiency and customer satisfaction. There is no limit as to the minimum or maximum amount of payment. This is also available across major cities in the country. 5. ElectronicFunds Transfer (EFT) This retail funds transfer system introduced in the late 1990s enabled an account holder of a bank to electronically transfer funds to another account holder with any other participating bank. Available across 15 major centers in the country, this system is no longer available for use by the general public, for whose benefit a feature-rich and more efficient system is now in place, which is the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system. 6. National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) System
  10. 10. 10 In November 2005, a more secure system was introduced for facilitating one-to- one funds transfer requirements of individuals / corporates. Available across a longer time window, the NEFT system provides for batch settlements at hourly intervals, thus enabling near real-time transfer of funds. Certain other unique features viz. accepting cash for originating transactions, initiating transfer requests without any minimum or maximum amount limitations, facilitating one- way transfers to Nepal, receiving confirmation of the date / time of credit to the account of the beneficiaries, etc., are available in the system. 7. Real TimeGross Settlement (RTGS)System RTGS is a funds transfer systems where transfer of money takes place from one bank to another on a "real time" and on "gross" basis. Settlement in "real time" means payment transaction is not subjected to any waiting period. "Gross settlement" means the transaction is settled on one to one basis without bunching or netting with any other transaction. Once processed, payments are final and irrevocable. This was introduced in in 2004 and settles all inter-bank payments and customer transactions above `2 lakh. 8. Clearing Corporation of India Limited(CCIL) CCIL was set up in April 2001 by banks, financial institutions and primary dealers, to function as an industry service organisation for clearing and settlement of trades in money market, government securities and foreign exchange markets. The Clearing Corporation plays the crucial role of a Central Counter Party (CCP) in the government securities, USD –INR forex exchange (both spot and forward segments) and Collaterised Borrowing and Lending Obligation (CBLO) markets. CCIL plays the role of a central counterparty whereby, the contract between
  11. 11. 11 buyer and seller gets replaced by two new contracts - between CCIL and each of the two parties. This process is known as ‘Novation’. Through novation, the counterparty credit risk between the buyer and seller is eliminated with CCIL subsuming all counterparty and credit risks. In order to minimize the these risks, that it exposes itself to, CCIL follows specific risk management practices which are as per international best practices.In addition to the guaranteed settlement, CCIL also provides non guaranteed settlement services for National Financial Switch (Inter bank ATM transactions) and for rupee derivatives such as Interest Rate Swaps. CCIL is also providing a reporting platform and acts as a repository for Over the Counter (OTC) products. 9. Other Payment Systems Pre-paid Payment Systems Pre-paid instruments are payment instruments that facilitate purchase of goods and services against the value stored on these instruments. The value stored on such instruments represents the value paid for by the holders by cash, by debit to a bank account, or by credit card. The pre-paid payment instruments can be issued in the form of smart cards, magnetic stripe cards, internet accounts, internet wallets, mobile accounts, mobile wallets, paper vouchers, etc. Subsequent to the notification of the PSS Act, policy guidelines for issuance and operation of prepaid instruments in India were issued in the public interest to regulate the issue of prepaid payment instruments in the country.
  12. 12. 12 The use of pre-paid payment instruments for cross border transactions has not been permitted, except for the payment instruments approved under Foreign Exchange Management Act,1999 (FEMA). 10. Mobile Banking System Mobile phones as a medium for providing banking services have been attaining increased importance. Reserve Bank brought out a set of operating guidelines on mobile banking for banks in October 2008, according to which only banks which are licensed and supervised in India and have a physical presence in India are permitted to offier mobile banking after obtaining necessary permission from Reserve Bank. The guidelines focus on systems for security and inter-bank transfer arrangements through Reserve Bank's authorized systems. On the technology front the objective is to enable the development of inter-operable standards so as to facilitate funds transfer from one account to any other account in the same or any other bank on a real time basis irrespective of the mobile network a customer has subscribed to. 11. ATMs / Point of Sale (POS) Terminals / Online Transactions Presently, there are over 61,000 ATMs in India. Savings Bank customers can withdraw cash from any bank terminal up to 5 times in a month without being charged for the same. To address the customer service issues arising out of failed ATM transactions where the customer's account gets debited without actual disbursal of cash, the Reserve Bank has mandated re-crediting of such failed transactions within 12 working day and mandated compensation for delays beyond the stipulated period. Furthermore, a standardised template has been
  13. 13. 13 prescribed for displaying at all ATM locations to facilitate lodging of complaints by customers. There are over five lakh POS terminals in the country, which enable customers to make payments for purchases of goods and services by means of credit/debit cards. To facilitate customer convenience the Bank has also permitted cash withdrawal using debit cards issued by the banks at PoS terminals. The PoS for accepting card payments also include online payment gateways. This facility is used for enabling online payments for goods and services. The online payment are enabled through own payment gateways or third party service providers clled intermediaries. In payment transactions involving intermediaries, these intermediaries act as the initial recipient of payments and distribute the payment to merchants. In such transactions, the customers are exposed to the uncertainty of payment as most merchants treat the payments as final on receipt from the intermediaries. In this regard safeguard the interests of customers and to ensure that the payments made by them using Electronic/Online Payment modes are duly accounted for by intermediaries receiving such payments, directions were issued in November 2009. Directions require that the funds received from customers for such transactions need to be maintained in an internal account of a bank and the intermediary should not have access to the same. Further, to reduce the risks arising out of the use of credit/debit cards over internet/IVR (technically referred to as card not present (CNP) transactions), Reserve Bank mandated that all CNP transactions should be additionally
  14. 14. 14 authenticated based on information not available on the card and an online alert should be sent to the cardholders for such transactions. 12.National Payments Corporation of India The Reserve Bank encouraged the setting up of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to act as an umbrella organisation for operating various Retail Payment Systems (RPS) in India. NPCI became functional in early 2009. NPCI has taken over National Financial Switch (NFS) from Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT). NPCI is expected to bring greater efficiency by way of uniformity and standardization in retail payments and expanding and extending the reach of both existing and innovative payment products for greater customer convenience. 13. Oversight of Payment and Settlement Systems Oversight of the payment and settlement systems is a central bank function whereby the objectives of safety and efficiency are promoted by monitoring existing and planned systems, assessing them against these objectives and, where necessary, inducing change. By overseeing payment and settlement systems, central banks help to maintain systemic stability and reduce systemic risk, and to maintain public confidence in payment and settlement systems. The Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 and the Payment and Settlement Systems Regulations, 2008 framed thereunder, provide the necessary
  15. 15. 15 statutory backing to the Reserve Bank of India for undertaking the Oversight function over the payment and settlement systems in the country.
  16. 16. 16
  17. 17. 17 TREND AND PROGRESS IN PAYMENT SYSTEMS The electronic payment systems registered high volumes in 2014-15, following the determined efforts made by the Reserve Bank for migration to electronic payments. (Table IX.1).Correspondingly, transactions processed by the paper- based clearing systems have shown a continuous decline both in volume and value terms. Overall, the payment and settlement systems posted a higher growth of 27.1 per cent in volume and a lower growth of 5.4 per cent in value in 2014-15 in relation to the previous year. 1. Paper clearing The share of paper-based transactions in total transactions continued to show a declining trend over the years. In volume terms, paper-based transactions accounted for 25.4 per cent of the total transactions during 2014-15, down from 33.9 per cent in the previous year. Their share in value terms also declined to 5.4 per cent from 6.2 per cent. 2. Retail electronic payments The growth in retail electronic payments has been encouraging both in terms of coverage and usage. As on March 31, 2015, the national electronic funds transfer (NEFT) facility was available through 121,845 branches of 161 banks, in addition to the business correspondent (BC) outlets. NEFT handled 928 million transactions valued at around `60 trillion in 2014-15 as against 661 million transactions for `44
  18. 18. 18 trillion in the previous year. During the month of March 2015, NEFT processed the largest ever monthly volume of 106 million transactions. The increasing trend is also reflected in case of bulk electronic payments systems [total of electronic clearing service (ECS) and National Automated Clearing House (NACH)]. Banks continued to use both NACH operated by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as well as ECS operated by the Reserve Bank. As regards card transactions, during 2014- 15, 615 million transactions valued at around `1.9trillion were carried out through credit cards, while 808 million transactions valued at `1.2 trillion were carried out through debit cards. Transactions through prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) also grew substantially, recording 314 million transactions valued at `212 billion. Mobile banking service, which is a relatively newer entrant among the payment options, has shown encouraging growth and handled 171 million transactions valued at `1 trillion during the year. BHIM APP Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is an app that lets you make simple, easy and quick payment transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI). You can make instant bank-to-bank payments and Pay and collect money using just Mobile number or Virtual Payment Address (VPA).
  19. 19. 19 The following are the features of BHIM: 1. Send Money: User can send money using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA), Account Number & IFSC, Aadhaar Number or QR code. 2. Request Money: User can collect money by entering Virtual Payment Address (VPA). Additionally through BHIM App, one can also transfer money using Mobile No. (Mobile No should be registered with BHIM or *99# and account should be linked) 3. Scan & Pay: User can pay by scanning the QR code through Scan & Pay & generate your QR option is also present. 4. Transactions: User can check transaction history and also pending UPI collect requests (if any) and approve or reject. User can also raise complaint for the declined transactions by clicking on Report issue in transactions. 5. Profile: User can view the static QR code and Payment addresses created or also share the QR code through various messenger applications like WhatsApp, Email etc. available on phone and download the QR code.
  20. 20. 20 6. Bank Account: User can see the bank account linked with his/her BHIM App and set/change the UPI PIN. User can also change the bank account linked with BHIM App by clicking Change account provided in Menu and can also check Balance of his/her linked Bank Account by clicking “REQUEST BALANCE” 7. Language: Up to 8 regional languages (Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Oriya, Gujarati, Kannada ,Hindi) available on BHIM to improve user experience. 8. Block User: Block/Spam users who are sending you collect requests from illicit sources. 9. Privacy: Allow a user to disable and enable mobilenumber@upi in the profile if a secondary VPA is created (QR for the disabled VPA is also disabled).
  21. 21. 21 QUESTIONS 1. What are the various challenges present for e – payment system in INDIA? 2. Which kind of technology can be adopted for e – payment system in near future?
  22. 22. 22 REFERENCES 1. http://www.thehindu.com/todays-paper/tp-business/share-of-epayments- grows/article7620339.ece 2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Payment_and_settlement_systems_in_India 3. https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=6725&Mode=0 4. https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/PublicationVisionDocuments.aspx?ID=678 5. https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/PaymentSystems_UM.aspx
  23. 23. 23 6. https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/AnnualReportPublications.aspx?Id=1127 7. https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/AnnualReport/PDFs/00A157C1B5ECBE6984 F6EA8137C57AAEF493C.PDF 8. http://www.ijecbs.com/July2013/1.pdf

