Health & Medicine
Jan. 07, 2022
Are Eggs Bad for The Kidneys?

Health & Medicine
Jan. 07, 2022
Egg whites are a pure protein that has all the types of essential nutrients kidney patient needs in their diet. Thus, a renal patient may consume egg whites part to promote their health. But be sure to ask your doctor or nutritionist to know how much egg you should eat according to the severity of kidney disease.

Are Eggs Bad for The Kidneys?

  1. 1. 011-4777-2777 Kidney treatment in Ayurveda www.kidneytreatmentinayurveda.com Are Eggs Bad for The Kidneys? Patients with chronic kidney disease are often suggested to follow a renal-specific diet based on the severity of their condition. Patients on dialysis have different dietary requirements than when they have during chronic kidney disease.
  2. 2. 011-4777-2777 Kidney treatment in Ayurveda www.kidneytreatmentinayurveda.com The Albumin in The Egg Yolk Albumin is the most common type of protein found in the blood that helps regulate fluid and electrolyte balance in the body. It provides the body with the protein needed to promote the growth and repair the damaged cells and tissues. When taking dialysis, the albumin in the blood helps with fluid elimination by extracting them from the swollen tissues back into the blood for removal.
  3. 3. 011-4777-2777 Kidney treatment in Ayurveda www.kidneytreatmentinayurveda.com The Role of Egg for the Kidney Patients • A large egg has about 6 gm of protein and 2/5 of which is found in the yolk. The albumin in the egg offers all essential types of amino acids that are needed by the body due to its biological value. • When you have a decreased amount of serum albumin in the body, doctors suggest taking an egg to add nutritional value to your meal. Patients with one or the other kidney disease have a hard time achieving a normal serum Creatinine level, thus egg consumption is good for them. • An egg is an inexpensive source of protein that can be consumed by a CKD patient. • Eggs are a widely available source of protein that can be eaten in any form be boiled, roasted or fried.
  4. 4. 011-4777-2777 Kidney treatment in Ayurveda www.kidneytreatmentinayurveda.com Egg whites Egg whites are a pure protein that has all the types of essential nutrients kidney patient needs in their diet. Thus, a renal patient may consume egg whites part to promote their health. But be sure to ask your doctor or nutritionist to know how much egg you should eat according to the severity of kidney disease. In 2 egg whites, you may have 7 gm of protein, 110 mg of sodium, and 10 mg phosphorus Although eggs are high in protein, their yolks are high in cholesterol, which may be a matter of concern for renal patients. If you are a heart patient, then you need to avoid the egg yolk and consume only egg whites to ensure a positive effect on your health.
  5. 5. 011-4777-2777 Kidney treatment in Ayurveda www.kidneytreatmentinayurveda.com Eggs for a Dialysis Patient • If you are onto hemodialysis, a liquid pasteurized egg white offers 28 gm of protein as a substitute to one meal of the day Before making any dietary changes it is vital to ask your dietician for the right quantity of food or nutrient you should take. Your dietician or nephrologist knows better about the food you should take or avoid when having CKD according to your stage. Ayurvedic kidney disease treatment is a better way to avert kidney disease than to depend on Allopath. Ayurvedic treatment is all about improving kidney with natural medicines, a renal diet plan, and yogic science.

Egg whites are a pure protein that has all the types of essential nutrients kidney patient needs in their diet. Thus, a renal patient may consume egg whites part to promote their health. But be sure to ask your doctor or nutritionist to know how much egg you should eat according to the severity of kidney disease.

