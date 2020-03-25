Shifting security left

https://www.meetup.com/OWASP-Toronto/events/269168248/



Software as a Service(SaaS) delivery is agile, undergoes fast iterations and needs to ship early to provide value to customers. Security can be more often than not an after-thought and vulnerabilities found after release can be expensive to fix or re-architect. Security teams don't scale with the size of the development organization and there is an increasing need to include security as early in the development lifecycle as possible. This talk will cover:



1. Strategies and tools to embed security early within the CI/CD pipeline with examples.

2. The need to build secure-by-default libraries and software design to abstract security away from the developer with focus on a JAVA stack

3. Fostering a culture of security within a development organization

4. Data driven approaches to reduce time to patch vulnerabilities while mitigating risk of regression