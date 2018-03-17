-
Be the first to like this
Published on
read online : https://sikasikgetnow.blogspot.com/?book=1572226269
Download >>>FREE Download<<< Italian Grammar: Reference Guide (Quickstudy: Academic) TXT,PDF,EPUB FUll Online
Looking to learn the Italian Language? Learn the grammar principles with this QuickStudy Italian Grammar guide. This 4-page guide is laminated so you can take it on the go. It includes information on: rules of stress, syllabification, capitalization, nouns, articles, adverbs, comparatives, superlatives adjectives, prepositions, pronouns, verbs, stems, changing verbs, irregular verbs, verb tenses and much more.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment