Download PDF Switching Goals

Switching Goals by Alex Morgan

















Book details







Title: Switching Goals

Author: Alex Morgan

Pages: 128

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781534427952

Publisher: Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers









Description



From FIFA World Cup Champion, Olympic gold medalist, and bestselling author Alex Morgan comes the tenth book in an empowering and fun-filled middle grade series that inspired the streaming original series, The Kicks!



After Devin assists on Frida’s first ever goal in a tough game against the Panthers, Frida is convinced Devin is her good luck charm. So, when she lands an audition for a commercial, she begs Devin to come with her. Devin’s not super interested in hair and makeup but as she waits backstage for Frida, an agent spots her and says she’d be perfect to model for an athletic wear photo shoot.



Devin’s not so sure. The playoffs are coming and the Kicks need her more than ever. But the money is enough to buy brand-new soccer cleats, or maybe even a ticket back to Connecticut to visit Kara! At first Devin feels like a fish out of water on set, but as soon as the camera starts clicking, she’s a natural.



When her modeling and soccer schedules start to conflict, Devin feels like she’s letting her team down in all the chaos. She knows she has to choose between soccer and modeling, but with everyone talking about her playing in college and the rest of the Kicks obsessing over a fortune telling app, it feels like Devin has to choose her whole future right now too.



Is soccer the goal Devin really wants to keep going for? Or will she shift her eye to another prize?













Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK

















PDF Switching Goals by Alex Morgan EPUB Download Open now in any browser there's no registration and complete book is free. Torrent download sites audio Books Publication EPUB Switching Goals By Alex Morgan PDF Download file formats for your computer. Kindle Editions Novel Series. Bestseller author of Switching Goals new ebook or audio book available for download. Download at full speed with unlimited bandwidth EPUB Switching Goals By Alex Morgan PDF Download just one click.









Read it on your Kindle device, PC, phones or tablets... Today I'll share to you the link to Switching Goals EPUB PDF Download Read Alex Morgan fr