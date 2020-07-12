Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 HƯỚNG DẪN SỬ DỤNG PHẦN MỀM NX CAM
2 I.TẠO CHƯƠNG TRÌNH MỚI Chọn biểu tượng Create Program hoặc chọn Insert/ Program Trong hộp Type: chọn chương trình gia cô...
3 II. TẠO THƯ VIỆN DỤNG CỤ Chọn công cụ Create Tool hoặc vào Insert/ Tool… Trong hộp Type: lựa chọn phương pháp gia công (...
4 Nhập các thông số tương ứng với hình vẽ minh họa kí hiệu dụng cụ. Chọn OK Có thể chọn dao từ thư viện dụng cụ bằng cách:...
5 Để chọn dao phay, nhấp vào dấu “+” trước Milling sẽ xuất hiện các lựa chọn: End Mill, Ball Mill, Face Mill v.v…. chọn lo...
6 Chọn dao cần sử dụng trong hộp Matching Items, chọn OK.
7 III. KHAI BÁO HÌNH HỌC Chọn Create Geometry hoặc chọn Insert/ Geometry. Trong hộp Type: chọn phương pháp gia công Trong ...
8 Chọn Specify Part , khai báo sản phẩm cuối cùng cần đạt được Chọn Specify Blank , khai báo phôi Chọn OK
9 IV. TẠO CHƯƠNG TRÌNH CHẠY DAO Chọn Create Operation hoặc Insert/ Operation Hiển thị và sử dụng hộp thoại Operation Navig...
10 Lựa chọn hình học của chi tiết gia công Lựa chọn hệ tọa độ và phôi gia công Lựa chọn hình học của đồ gá Lựa chọn bề mặt...
11 Hộp Operation Navigator cho phép hiển thị một trong 4 dạng sau: Machining Method View Program Order View Machine Tool V...
12 Trên thanh công cụ chọn Machine Tool View hoặc chọn Tools/ Operation Navigator/ View/ Machine Tool View. Trong cách hiể...
13 Hoạt động Cut và Paste. Có thể di chuyển đối tượng trong bất cứ dạng hiển thị nào của Navigator bằng cách cắt và dán ch...
14 1. 2. Tạo một chương trình gia công Mở file facing.prt Chọn Start/ manufacturing Chọn Create Operation Trong hộp Type, ...
15 Lần lượt lựa chọn các mặt gia công Chọn OK Trong hộp Cut Pattern, chọn Follow Periphery Generate đường chạy dao Khi chư...
16 Tại những chỗ có dụng cụ gá kẹp phôi vẫn có đường chạy dao. Khai báo dụng cụ gá kẹp thao tác như sau: Chọn Specify Chec...
17 Chọn OK Chọn Specify Cut Area sau đó lần lượt chọn 6 mặt cần gia công. Chọn OK Chọn Specify Wall Geometry , chọn Pre-Se...
18 Chọn Display để hiển thị lại các thành tượng đã lựa chọn (thao tác này giúp cho người lập chương trình gia công có thể ...
19 Trong hộp thoại Across Voids lựa chọn phương án đi dao khi qua vùng rỗng, mặc định ban đầu là Follow, chọn OK Chọn Repl...
20 Tại lựa chọn này, dụng cụ vẫn cắt qua vùng rỗng Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Connections Chọn Traverse trong danh sách ...
21 Trước tiên chọn cách hiển thị đường chạy dao để dễ nhận biết sự thay đổi, mở Options, chọn Edit Display Chọn 2D trong T...
22 Trong hộp Blank Overhang, nhập 50.000 Chọn % Tool Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Kết quả: đường chạy dao vượt quá vùng...
23 Chọn Create Operation Chọn Face_milling_area Lựa chọn các thông số như trên hình Chọn OK Chọn Specify Cut Area Chọn mặt...
24 Chọn Specify Wall Geometry Chọn Pre-Select (lệnh này sẽ tự động lựa chọn tự động tất cả các thành tường) Giữ phím Shift...
25 Với lựa chọn này dụng cụ sẽ chỉ cắt vùng tường được lựa chọn Mở file cover_assembly_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn sử d...
26 Chọn OK để quay trở về hộp thoại Face_milling_area Trong Cut Pattern chọn Follow Periphery Generate đường chạy dao Chọn...
27 Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Chọn Cutting Parameters Trong Simplify Shapes chọn Minimum Box Chọn OK Generate đường c...
28 Chọn OK để hoàn thành chương trình. Mở file tube_clamp_setup_1.prt ( bài tập hướng dẫn mở rộng biên dạng vùng gia công)...
29 Nhập các thông số như hình trên Chọn OK Chọn Specify Cut Area Lựa chọn mặt gia công như hình dưới đây Chọn OK Generate ...
30 Dụng cụ chỉ gia công phần mặt phẳng lựa chọn Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Extend to Part Outline Chọn OK Generate đường...
31 Mở file pan_setup_2.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn làm nhẵn đường dụng cụ chạy tại các góc nhọn) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Chọn...
32 Chọn OK Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Connections Trong Motion Type chọn Cut Chọn OK Trong Cut Pattern chọn Follow Perip...
33 Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Tại những góc quanh nhỏ, dụng cụ cắt được di chuyển theo quỹ đạo tròn. Chọn OK Mở file ...
34 Chọn Specify Part Chọn khối Part Chọn OK Chọn OK tại hộp thoại Mill_geom Chọn Create Operation Trong hộp Type chọn mill...
35 Lựa chọn các thông số như hình trên Chọn OK Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Contaiment, ban đầu trong mục Trim by được mặc...
36 Generate đường chạy dao Dụng cụ cắt toàn bộ các level Để hạn chế level cắt: Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Containment Ch...
37 Trong trường hợp này, dụng cụ chỉ lựa chọn các vùng dốc cong để gia công Chọn Verify Chọn 2D Dynamic Chọn Play Chọn OK,...
38 Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Containment Trong mục Trim By chọn None Chọn Connections Chọn Cut Between Levels Đặt Const...
39 Chọn Play Chọn OK, bật Offset from Part Trong hộp Offset nhập giá trị 2.5 Chọn OK Chọn OK Mở file zlevel_mill_1_setup_1...
40 Trong hộp thoại Area Milling Method, các vùng dốc được quy định như không dốc và các góc dốc được quy định là 70 độ. Đi...
41 Đường chạy dao khi Steep Containment lựa chọn là Steep Only, Angle 70 Toàn bộ phần gia công là do hai hoạt động. Các ho...
42 Khu vực bên trái được gia công hoàn toàn trước so với khu vực bên phải Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Strategy Trong mục ...
43 Generate đường chạy dao Chọn OK Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Phần sau hướng dẫn khoanh vùng gia công: Chọn Create Op...
44 Chọn Connections Trong Level to Level, chọn Ramp on Part. Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn ...
45 Có thể xác định các khu vực cắt để loại trừ khỏi hoạt động bằng cách xác định Trim Side như bên trong (Inside) hay bên ...
46 Chọn Generate đường chạy dao Đường chạy dụng cụ chỉ giới hạn trong vùng đã được khoanh Mở file planar_project (bài tập ...
47 Chọn Create Operation Chọn mill_contour trong hộp Type Chọn CAVITY_MILL Nhập các thông số như trên Chọn OK Chọn Display...
48 Refresh đồ họa hiển thị Chọn Display cạnh Specify Blank Refresh đồ họa hiển thị Trong hộp Global Depth Per Cut nhập 0.1...
49 Như vậy, cần xác định một thứ tự gia công hiệu quả hơn cho máy Chọn Cutting Parameters Trong Cut Order, chọn Depth Firs...
50 Chọn mill_contour trong mục Type Chọn ZLEVEL_PROFILE trong mục Subtype Nhập các thông số như trên Chọn OK Chọn Display ...
51 Chọn Cut Levels Chiều sâu hình học cắt được thể hiện trong Range Depth là 1.0000 Chọn OK Chọn Generate đường chạy dao C...
52 Mặt trên của phần này vẫn chưa được gia công, cần sử dụng một hoạt động phay mặt để hoàn thành gia công phần này. Chọn ...
53 Để thấy rõ được đường dẫn các khu vực cắt giảm, cần hiển thị công cụ theo dạng 2D. Mở hộp Options Chọn Edit Display Chọ...
54 Đặt các thông số như trên hình Nhấp chuột trái vào góc phải của phần gia công Chọn Move To Point Chọn Engage trong mục ...
55 Nhấp chuột trái vào một điểm góc Chọn Cut trong Motion Type Lần lượt lựa chọn 4 điểm kết thúc theo thứ tự minh họa dưới...
56 Đặt lại vị trí của công cụ đến một điểm trong không gian như minh họa dưới đây Chọn Reposition To Point Chọn điểm gần c...
57 Đặt lại vị trí dụng cụ đến một điểm trong không gian như hình dưới đây Chọn Move To Point Chọn Engage trong Motion Type...
58 Chọn OK hai lần để hoàn thành hoạt động Thay thế hướng nhìn, nhấp chuột phải vào nền đồ họa, chọn Replace View/ TFR-ISO...
59 Chọn Display trong Specify Part Hình học của chi tiết được nổi bật Chọn Cancel Nhấp chuột phải vào nền đồ họa chọn Refr...
60 Chọn ZLEVEL để nhìn đường dẫn công cụ Đường dẫn công cụ dọc theo bức tường của khoang Trong Operation Navigator, chọn N...
61 Chọn OK Chọn OK Chọn OK để hoàn thành chương trình. Mở file area_mill_2_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn phay tinh khu vự...
62 Nhập các thông số như hình trên Chọn OK Chọn Display để hiển thị hình học phần Refresh đồ họa hiển thị Xác định các khu...
63 Chọn OK để chấp nhận mặt cắt đã chọn Xác định vùng dốc gia công, vùng gia công là vùng được quy định nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng ...
64 Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Mở file area_mill_2_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn hoàn thành các khu vực dốc của một k...
65 Chọn OK Xác định các khu vực cắt Chọn OK Các góc dốc xác định phần của khu vực sẽ được gia công dựa theo độ dốc khu vực...
66 Refresh đồ họa hiển thị Cần tạo ra một hoạt động mới sử dụng Area Mill và phương pháp phay bán tinh (semi-finish) ở đáy...
67 Nhập các thông số như trên Chọn OK Khu vực cắt xác định diện tích của phần hoạt động. Đối với hoạt động này, cần lựa ch...
68 Chọn Follow Periphery trong mục Cut Pattern Chọn Outward trong mục Pattern Direction Hoạt động này sẽ sử dụng một công ...
69 Generate đường chạy dao Các hoạt động của máy càng nhiều các khu vực cắt càng tốt mà không vi phạm đến hình học của chi...
70 Nhập các thông số như trên hình Chọn OK Trong Drive Method, chọn Edit Chọn Follow Periphery trong Cut Pattern Chọn Outw...
71 Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Các công cụ cuộn qua cạnh bên ngoài của phần này Chọn Cutting Parameters Bỏ chọn Roll T...
72 Chọn Create Geometry Chọn MILL_AREA từ Geometry Subtype Chọn WORKPIECE từ Geometry Chọn OK Chọn Specify Trim Boundaries...
73 Chọn OK để chấp nhận đường bao Chọn OK Đối tượng hình học có ranh giới cắt mà có thể được sử dụng như “phụ huynh” của r...
74 Nhập các thông số như trên hình Chọn OK Trong hộp Drive Method, chọn Edit Chọn Zig Zag trong mục Cut Pattern Chọn OK Ch...
75 Véc tơ màu đỏ hiển thị đường công cụ cắt di chuyển zig-zag song song với trục XC. Chọn More Trong hộp Max Step nhập giá...
76 Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Hoạt động tiếp theo sử dụng lệnh Directional Steep như ...
77 Chọn Create Operation Chọn CONTOUR_AREA Nhập các thông số: Program : 1234 Tool : EM-10_BN Geometry : MILL_AREA Method :...
78 Trong hộp Percent of Flat Diameter nhập giá trị 10 Chọn Zig-Zag trong mục Cut Pattern Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao C...
79 Chọn Play Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Mở file flow_cut_1_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn tạo hoạt động phay tinh các...
80 Nhập 1.0 trong hộp thoại Reference Tool Diameter Generate đường chạy dao Mở hộp More trong Flowcut Ref Tool Trong Max C...
81 Chọn OK để đồng ý mặc định tạo phôi Mở file flow_cut_1_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn tạo chương trình gia công cho các...
82 Nhập các thông số như trên hình Chọn OK Hoạt động chỉ cắt các góc dốc. Chiều rộng vùng cắt được xác định bởi tham chiếu...
83 Chọn OK Trong hộp Global Depth Per Cut, nhập giá trị .125 Generate đường chạy dao Mở file radial_1.prt Chọn Start/ Manu...
84 Nhập các thông số như trên hình Chọn OK Hình học cho phép xác định ranh giới, công cụ dọc theo đó sẽ chuyển động zig ha...
85 Lần lượt lựa chọn 5 cạnh Chọn OK Stepover cho phép chỉ định khoảng cách giữa đi tiếp và cắt. Stepover là một khoảng các...
86 Tùy chọn % công cụ phẳng cho phép xác định stepover về một tỷ lệ phần trăm đường kính hiệu quả của công cụ. Khoảng cách...
87 Chọn Edit Parameters trong Drive Method Trong Stepover, chọn Maximum Trong hộp Distance, nhập giá trị 0.05 Chọn OK Gene...
  1. 1. 1 HƯỚNG DẪN SỬ DỤNG PHẦN MỀM NX CAM
  2. 2. 2 I.TẠO CHƯƠNG TRÌNH MỚI Chọn biểu tượng Create Program hoặc chọn Insert/ Program Trong hộp Type: chọn chương trình gia công (phay phẳng, phay contour hay tiện vv… Trong hộp Location: lựa chọn tên chương trình tổng (chương trình tổng này bao gồm chương trình đang tạo ra) Trong hộp Name: đặt tên cho chương trình gia công (VD: PROGRAM_1) Trong ví dụ trên, chương trình gia công mới tạo ra có tên program_1, nằm trong chương trình gia công tổng có tên NC_program.
  3. 3. 3 II. TẠO THƯ VIỆN DỤNG CỤ Chọn công cụ Create Tool hoặc vào Insert/ Tool… Trong hộp Type: lựa chọn phương pháp gia công (phay phẳng, contour, tiện vv…) Trong hộp Library: lựa chọn dao có sẵn trong thư viện Trong hộp Tool Subtype: lựa chọn kiểu dao, hình dạng dao phay thích hợp (dao phay ngón, dao phay cầu, dao phay chữ T v.v…) Trong hộp Name: đặt tên cho dụng cụ. Chọn OK
  4. 4. 4 Nhập các thông số tương ứng với hình vẽ minh họa kí hiệu dụng cụ. Chọn OK Có thể chọn dao từ thư viện dụng cụ bằng cách: chọn biểu tượng sẽ xuất hiện bảng Class to Search để lựa chọn
  5. 5. 5 Để chọn dao phay, nhấp vào dấu “+” trước Milling sẽ xuất hiện các lựa chọn: End Mill, Ball Mill, Face Mill v.v…. chọn loại dao cần dùng. Chọn OK Xuất hiện bảng Search Criteria, nhập một vài thông số của dao, nhấp biểu tượng sẽ cho biết số dụng cụ trong thư viện thỏa mãn dữ kiện đã nhập, để biết danh sách kết quả, chọn biểu tượng , chọn OK
  6. 6. 6 Chọn dao cần sử dụng trong hộp Matching Items, chọn OK.
  7. 7. 7 III. KHAI BÁO HÌNH HỌC Chọn Create Geometry hoặc chọn Insert/ Geometry. Trong hộp Type: chọn phương pháp gia công Trong hộp Geometry Subtype: chọn hình học khai báo Trong hộp Location: chọn hình học tổng, bao gồm hình học khai báo Trong hộp Name: đặt tên cho hình học khai báo
  8. 8. 8 Chọn Specify Part , khai báo sản phẩm cuối cùng cần đạt được Chọn Specify Blank , khai báo phôi Chọn OK
  9. 9. 9 IV. TẠO CHƯƠNG TRÌNH CHẠY DAO Chọn Create Operation hoặc Insert/ Operation Hiển thị và sử dụng hộp thoại Operation Navigator Mở file clutch_cover_nc_setup_1 Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Chọn Preferences/ Visualization Chọn Visual/ Translucency (làm trong, làm mờ đối tượng) Chọn OK. Quản lý lệnh trong hộp Operation Navigator I. Thiết lập một chương trình chạy dao mới
  10. 10. 10 Lựa chọn hình học của chi tiết gia công Lựa chọn hệ tọa độ và phôi gia công Lựa chọn hình học của đồ gá Lựa chọn bề mặt gia công Lựa chọn biên dạng thành gia công hoặc có thể chọn automatic walls Lựa chọn dao cụ Lựa chọn kiểu cắt theo vùng Lựa chọn kiểu đường chạy dao Lựa chọn kiểu tính dịch dao và giá trị dịch dao ngang Lựa chọn chiều sâu cắt Lựa chọn giá trị Offset theo hướng Z Thiết lập chế độ chạy dao Thiết lập chế độ vào dao ra dao Thiết lập tốc độ trục chính và lượng tiến dao
  11. 11. 11 Hộp Operation Navigator cho phép hiển thị một trong 4 dạng sau: Machining Method View Program Order View Machine Tool View Geometry View Để hiển thị các dạng này, nhấp chuột phải vào thanh Name, chọn dạng muốn hiển thị.
  12. 12. 12 Trên thanh công cụ chọn Machine Tool View hoặc chọn Tools/ Operation Navigator/ View/ Machine Tool View. Trong cách hiển thị này người thiết kế quản lí được công cụ sử dụng cho lệnh gia công nào. Ví dụ, trong hình dưới đây, 3 lệnh gia công CM_ROUGH, ZLEVEL_1, CONTOUR ARE cùng sử dụng một loại dao EM-.75-.125 vv… Chọn Geometry View cho biết lệnh gia công nằm trong dạng hình học nào Chọn Machining Method View cho biết lênh gia công trên thuộc phương pháp gia công thô, tinh hay bán tinh…
  13. 13. 13 Hoạt động Cut và Paste. Có thể di chuyển đối tượng trong bất cứ dạng hiển thị nào của Navigator bằng cách cắt và dán chúng. Hoạt động này cho phép thay đổi thứ tự các lệnh trong chương trình. Ở hình trên, lệnh CONTOUR_ZIGZAG được di chuyển từ trước lệnh CONTOUR_AREA_DIR_STEEP về sau lệnh này. Thao tác như sau: nhấp chuột phải vào CONTOUR_ZIGZAG chọn Cut. Nhấp chuột trái vào CONTOUR_AREA_DIR_STEEP chọn Paste. biểu tượng thể hiện chương trình gia công đã hoàn thành biểu tượng thể hiện chương tình chưa generate đường chạy dụng cụ hiển thị đường dẫn công cụ đã thay đổi …
  14. 14. 14 1. 2. Tạo một chương trình gia công Mở file facing.prt Chọn Start/ manufacturing Chọn Create Operation Trong hộp Type, chọn mill_planar Chọn Face_milling Lựa chọn các thông số như hình dưới đây: Chọn OK Nhấn chọn Display trong phần Specify Part để hiển thị Part đã chọn Click chuột phải vào môi trường làm việc, chọn Refresh. Chọn Specify Face Boundaries xuất hiện bảng
  15. 15. 15 Lần lượt lựa chọn các mặt gia công Chọn OK Trong hộp Cut Pattern, chọn Follow Periphery Generate đường chạy dao Khi chưa khai báo dụng cụ gá kẹp thì đường chạy dụng cụ sẽ như hình sau:
  16. 16. 16 Tại những chỗ có dụng cụ gá kẹp phôi vẫn có đường chạy dao. Khai báo dụng cụ gá kẹp thao tác như sau: Chọn Specify Check Body Lần lượt nhấp chọn 3 khối solid Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Tại những chỗ khai báo dụng cụ gá kẹp, đường dao chạy sẽ không cắt qua Chọn OK Tạo một chương trình gia công cho mặt phẳng bằng lệnh Face_milling_area Trong lệnh này, chú ý đến yếu tố tường bao. Chọn Create Operation Trong hộp Type chọn mill_planar Chọn Face_milling_area Lựa chọn các thông số như hình sau:
  17. 17. 17 Chọn OK Chọn Specify Cut Area sau đó lần lượt chọn 6 mặt cần gia công. Chọn OK Chọn Specify Wall Geometry , chọn Pre-Select Chọn OK Chọn Display để hiển thị thành bao Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Stock, trong hộp Part Stock nhập 0.0500 (đây chính là khoảng cách dao cụ chừa lại sau khi gia công so với thành) Chọn OK Chọn Specify Check Body lần lượt lựa chọn 3 khối solid Generate đường chạy dao . Nếu muốn loại bỏ một số phần tường đã lựa chọn, chọn Specify Wall Geometry lựa chọn phần tường cần loại bỏ Chọn Remove Chọn OK
  18. 18. 18 Chọn Display để hiển thị lại các thành tượng đã lựa chọn (thao tác này giúp cho người lập chương trình gia công có thể lựa chọn linh hoạt những phần thành cần thêm lượng dư gia công) Generate đường chạy dao Chọn Verify Chọn 2D Dynamic Chọn Play Tại những phần tường được lựa chọn, dụng cụ sẽ bù ra một lượng là 0.05 mm, phần tường loại bỏ sẽ vẫn phay vào đúng chiều dày thiết kế Chọn OK để hoàn thành chương trình Mở file facing_1.prt (bài tập này giới thiệu một số lựa chọn đường đi dụng cụ cắt: cắt qua vùng rỗng hay không cắt qua, điều khiển dao vượt quá vùng làm việc bao nhiêu % đường kính dao) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing, nháy kép vào Face_milling để sửa lại hoạt động ban đầu. Trong bảng Face Milling, chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Connection
  19. 19. 19 Trong hộp thoại Across Voids lựa chọn phương án đi dao khi qua vùng rỗng, mặc định ban đầu là Follow, chọn OK Chọn Replay Tại lựa chọn này, đường dao tránh vùng rỗng (vùng mũi tên chỉ). Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Connections Trong danh sách Motion Type chọn Cut Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao
  20. 20. 20 Tại lựa chọn này, dụng cụ vẫn cắt qua vùng rỗng Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Connections Chọn Traverse trong danh sách Motion Type Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Tại lựa chọn này, dụng cụ đi ngang qua vùng rỗng mà không có chức năng cắt. Để thay đổi khoảng cách dụng cụ đi qua vùng cắt bao nhiêu % đường kính dao, lựa chọn như sau:
  21. 21. 21 Trước tiên chọn cách hiển thị đường chạy dao để dễ nhận biết sự thay đổi, mở Options, chọn Edit Display Chọn 2D trong Tool Display, chọn Solid trong Path Display, chọn OK. Chọn Replay Mặc định của phần mềm dụng cụ cắt vượt quá vùng cắt 100% đường kính dao, để thay đổi chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Strategy
  22. 22. 22 Trong hộp Blank Overhang, nhập 50.000 Chọn % Tool Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Kết quả: đường chạy dao vượt quá vùng cắt 50% đường kính dao. Mở file clutch_cover_fl_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn chọn ứng dụng chỉ phay tường bao) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing
  23. 23. 23 Chọn Create Operation Chọn Face_milling_area Lựa chọn các thông số như trên hình Chọn OK Chọn Specify Cut Area Chọn mặt đáy vùng gia công Chọn Profile trong Cut Pattern Generate đường chạy dao
  24. 24. 24 Chọn Specify Wall Geometry Chọn Pre-Select (lệnh này sẽ tự động lựa chọn tự động tất cả các thành tường) Giữ phím Shift và chọn vùng tường không muốn gia công Chọn OK Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Cut Walls Only từ hộp Strategy Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao
  25. 25. 25 Với lựa chọn này dụng cụ sẽ chỉ cắt vùng tường được lựa chọn Mở file cover_assembly_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn sử dụng lệnh đơn giản hóa vùng gia công) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Chọn Face_milling_area Lựa chọn các thông số như trên hình Chọn OK Chọn Specify Cut Area Chọn mặt gia công
  26. 26. 26 Chọn OK để quay trở về hộp thoại Face_milling_area Trong Cut Pattern chọn Follow Periphery Generate đường chạy dao Chọn Cutting Parameters Trong Simplify Shapes chọn Convex Hull
  27. 27. 27 Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Chọn Cutting Parameters Trong Simplify Shapes chọn Minimum Box Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao
  28. 28. 28 Chọn OK để hoàn thành chương trình. Mở file tube_clamp_setup_1.prt ( bài tập hướng dẫn mở rộng biên dạng vùng gia công) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Chọn Create Operation Trong hộp Operation Subtype chọn Face_milling_area
  29. 29. 29 Nhập các thông số như hình trên Chọn OK Chọn Specify Cut Area Lựa chọn mặt gia công như hình dưới đây Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao
  30. 30. 30 Dụng cụ chỉ gia công phần mặt phẳng lựa chọn Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Extend to Part Outline Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao
  31. 31. 31 Mở file pan_setup_2.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn làm nhẵn đường dụng cụ chạy tại các góc nhọn) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Chọn Face_millling_area Chọn Create Operation Trong Operation Subtype chọn Face_milling_area. Nhập các thông số như trên hình Chọn OK. Chọn Specify Cut Area Chọn mặt cần gia công
  32. 32. 32 Chọn OK Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Connections Trong Motion Type chọn Cut Chọn OK Trong Cut Pattern chọn Follow Periphery Generate đường chạy dao Tại những góc quanh nhỏ, dụng cụ cắt di chuyển khó khăn Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Corners Trong mục Smothing chọn All Passes Trong hộp Stepover Limit nhập giá trị 150
  33. 33. 33 Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Tại những góc quanh nhỏ, dụng cụ cắt được di chuyển theo quỹ đạo tròn. Chọn OK Mở file zlevel_mill_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn lựa chọn options vùng gia công nghiêng và cách sử dụng lệnh phay mặt Top ) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Trong Operation Navigator, mở MCS_MILL, xuất hiện Workpiece Nháy kép vào Workpiece hiện bảng Mill Geom
  34. 34. 34 Chọn Specify Part Chọn khối Part Chọn OK Chọn OK tại hộp thoại Mill_geom Chọn Create Operation Trong hộp Type chọn mill_contour Chọn Zlevel_profile
  35. 35. 35 Lựa chọn các thông số như hình trên Chọn OK Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Contaiment, ban đầu trong mục Trim by được mặc định là None Chọn OK
  36. 36. 36 Generate đường chạy dao Dụng cụ cắt toàn bộ các level Để hạn chế level cắt: Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Containment Chọn Sihouette trong mục Trim by Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao
  37. 37. 37 Trong trường hợp này, dụng cụ chỉ lựa chọn các vùng dốc cong để gia công Chọn Verify Chọn 2D Dynamic Chọn Play Chọn OK, bật Offset from Part Nhập giá trị bù là 2.5 Chọn OK Tại những vùng không dốc thì vật liệu không được gia công, còn để sót lại Chọn OK
  38. 38. 38 Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Containment Trong mục Trim By chọn None Chọn Connections Chọn Cut Between Levels Đặt Constant trong mục Stepover Đặt giá trị 1.000 trong mục Distance Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Trong lựa chọn này, tất cả vật liệu tại vùng cong, không cong và vùng không dốc cũng được gia công Chọn Verify Chọn 2D Dynamic
  39. 39. 39 Chọn Play Chọn OK, bật Offset from Part Trong hộp Offset nhập giá trị 2.5 Chọn OK Chọn OK Mở file zlevel_mill_1_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn chỉ gia công những khu vực dốc theo góc được đặt trước ) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Trong Operation Navigator, nháy kép vào CONTOUR_AREA để sửa hoạt động Chọn Replay Trong hoạt động này sử dụng Area Milling Drive Method để hạn chế độ dốc cho phép các đường dẫn công cụ. Để lựa chọn góc nghiêng gia công, chọn Edit trong mục Method xuất hiện bảng Area Milling Drive Method
  40. 40. 40 Trong hộp thoại Area Milling Method, các vùng dốc được quy định như không dốc và các góc dốc được quy định là 70 độ. Điều này cho phép các khu vực mà chỉ đường dẫn công cụ nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng 70 độ được gia công bởi hoạt động này. Độ dốc của một phần tại bất kì điểm nào cho trước được xác định bởi góc giữa công cụ với trục vuông góc với mặt gia công. Chọn Cancel. Trong Operation Navigator, nháy kép vào ZLEVEL_PROFILE để sửa hoạt động. Trong hộp Steep Containment chọn Steep Only Trong hộp Angle nhập giá trị 70 Generate đường chạy dao Đường chạy dao khi Steep Containment mặc định là None
  41. 41. 41 Đường chạy dao khi Steep Containment lựa chọn là Steep Only, Angle 70 Toàn bộ phần gia công là do hai hoạt động. Các hoạt động CONTOUR_AREA zig-zags những khu vực mà độ dốc nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng 70 độ. Các hoạt động ZLEVEL_PROFILE những khu vực mà độ dốc lớn hơn hoặc bằng 70 độ. Chọn OK. Mở file zlevel_mill_2_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướngdẫn điều khiển quá trình cắt giảm vật liệu) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Nháy kép vào ZLEVEL để sửa hoạt động Chọn Display cạnh Specify Part để hiển thị phần hình học Toàn bộ đặc điểm mô hình được hiển thị cho biết rằng nó được định nghĩa là phần hình học Refresh phần đồ họa hiển thị Chọn Replay
  42. 42. 42 Khu vực bên trái được gia công hoàn toàn trước so với khu vực bên phải Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Strategy Trong mục Cut Order chọn Level First Lựa chọn này cho phép gia công tất cả các vùng cùng một cấp độ trước khi chuyển sang cấp độ tiếp theo. Chọn OK Refresh hiển thị Mở mục Options Chọn Edit Display Chọn Pause After Display Chọn OK
  43. 43. 43 Generate đường chạy dao Chọn OK Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Phần sau hướng dẫn khoanh vùng gia công: Chọn Create Operation Chọn ZLEVEL_PROFILE Lựa chọn các thông số như trên hình Chọn OK Chọn Cutting Parameters
  44. 44. 44 Chọn Connections Trong Level to Level, chọn Ramp on Part. Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Connections Trong Level to Level, chọn Use Transfer Method Chọn OK Một Trim boundary cho phép hạn chế hơn nữa các vùng cắt
  45. 45. 45 Có thể xác định các khu vực cắt để loại trừ khỏi hoạt động bằng cách xác định Trim Side như bên trong (Inside) hay bên ngoài (Outside). Chọn Specify Trim Boundaries Trong Trim Side chọn Outside Trong Filter Type chọn Point Boundary Trong Point Method chọn Control Point Lựa chọn này cho phép tạo ra ranh giới cắt bằng cách xác định một chuỗi các điểm. Chỉ định 4 điểm kiểm soát theo thứ tự như minh họa dưới đây và chọn OK Chọn Display
  46. 46. 46 Chọn Generate đường chạy dao Đường chạy dụng cụ chỉ giới hạn trong vùng đã được khoanh Mở file planar_project (bài tập hướng dẫn tạo thêm các hoạt động phay thô vật liệu ban đầu, phay bán tinh các khu vực dốc và phay tinh mặt trên sau đó đặt các hoạt động theo trình tự đúng ) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Mở Program Order View Trong Operation Navigator, mở PROGRAM Nhấp chuột phải vào PROGRAM và chọn Replay Trình tự cần đạt được như minh họa sau: Trước tiên, cần tạo một hoạt động phay thô các vật liệu ban đầu
  47. 47. 47 Chọn Create Operation Chọn mill_contour trong hộp Type Chọn CAVITY_MILL Nhập các thông số như trên Chọn OK Chọn Display cạnh Specify Part để hiển thị sản phẩm cuối cùng lựa chọn (Part)
  48. 48. 48 Refresh đồ họa hiển thị Chọn Display cạnh Specify Blank Refresh đồ họa hiển thị Trong hộp Global Depth Per Cut nhập 0.1500 Chọn Cut Levels Chọn Single dưới hộp Range Type Chọn mặt dưới cùng của bất kì một trong 4 ô Mở hộp Options Chọn Edit Display Chọn Refresh Before Display Chọn OK Chọn Generate đường chạy dao Dụng cụ gia công theo từng cấp độ cắt, kết thúc mỗi vùng sẽ vượt đến vùng tiếp theo trong cùng cấp độ cho đến khi thực hiện xong việc gia công.
  49. 49. 49 Như vậy, cần xác định một thứ tự gia công hiệu quả hơn cho máy Chọn Cutting Parameters Trong Cut Order, chọn Depth First Tùy chọn này sẽ gia công mỗi vùng đến độ sâu đầy đủ sau đó mới chuyển sang gia công vùng tiếp theo Chọn OK Chọn Generate đường chạy dao Chọn OK để hoàn thành chương trình Hiện tại hoạt động CAVITY_MILL đang ở cuối chương trình, cần dời hoạt động này lên đầu tiên trong chương trình. Lựa chọn lần lượt ba hoạt động CONTOUR_AREA_NON_STEEP, CONTOUR_AREA và FLOWCUT_SINGLE, nhấp chuột phải và chọn Cut Nhấp chuột phải vào CAVITY_MILL và chọn Paste Các hoạt động sẽ xuất hiện theo thứ tự minh họa dưới đây Cần tạo một hoạt động phay bán tinh các khu vực dốc như hình dưới đây Chọn Create Operation
  50. 50. 50 Chọn mill_contour trong mục Type Chọn ZLEVEL_PROFILE trong mục Subtype Nhập các thông số như trên Chọn OK Chọn Display cạnh Specify Cut Area Refresh đồ họa hiển thị Trong mục Steep Contaiment chọn Steep Only Trong hộp Steep Angle nhập 55.0000 Điều này cho phép chỉ các khu vực với độ dốc lớn hơn hoặc bằng 55 độ sẽ được gia công Giảm Global Depth Per Cut về 0.1000 (giảm chiều sâu trung bình mỗi lần cắt)
  51. 51. 51 Chọn Cut Levels Chiều sâu hình học cắt được thể hiện trong Range Depth là 1.0000 Chọn OK Chọn Generate đường chạy dao Chú ý rằng đường dẫn công cụ hoàn thành các vùng gia công từ trên xuống trước khi vượt qua để gia công vùng kế tiếp. Chỉ có các khu vực dốc được gia công. Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Hoạt động Z_LEVEL_PROFILE hiện ở cuối chương trình Hoạt động vừa tạo cần di chuyển đến vị trí thứ 3 trong chương trình Trong Program Order View, kích chuột phải vào ZLEVEL_PROFILE và chọn Cut Nhấp chuột phải vào CONTOUR_AREA_NON_STEEP và chọn Paste Để xem toàn bộ chương trình, trong Program Order View, nhấp chuột phải vào PROGRAM Chọn Tool Path, chọn Verify Chọn 2D Dynamic Chọn Play
  52. 52. 52 Mặt trên của phần này vẫn chưa được gia công, cần sử dụng một hoạt động phay mặt để hoàn thành gia công phần này. Chọn Create Operation Chọn mill_planar trong hộp Type Chọn FACE_MILLING_MANUAL trong hộp Subtype Nhập các thông số như trên Chọn OK Chọn Specify Cut Area Lựa chọn mặt trên của chi tiết gia công Chọn OK Cần thay đổi hướng nhìn từ trên để có thể xác định phần cắt rõ ràng hơn Trong nền của đồ họa, kích chuột phải và chọn Replace View/ TOP
  53. 53. 53 Để thấy rõ được đường dẫn các khu vực cắt giảm, cần hiển thị công cụ theo dạng 2D. Mở hộp Options Chọn Edit Display Chọn 2D trong hộp Tool Display và chọn Sihouette trong hộp Path Display Chọn OK Cần xác định mẫu cắt tay để cắt dọc theo mặt trên của chi tiết gia công Chọn Generate đường chạy dao Nháy kép vào region_1_level_2 trong hộp Region Cut Patterns, xuất hiện hộp thoại Create Manual Cut Pattern.
  54. 54. 54 Đặt các thông số như trên hình Nhấp chuột trái vào góc phải của phần gia công Chọn Move To Point Chọn Engage trong mục Motion Type (lựa chọn này nhằm đưa dụng cụ đến vị trí cắt với độ cao phù hợp để tránh va chạm vào phần gia công)
  55. 55. 55 Nhấp chuột trái vào một điểm góc Chọn Cut trong Motion Type Lần lượt lựa chọn 4 điểm kết thúc theo thứ tự minh họa dưới đây để xác định trình tự của các bước đi cắt tuyến tính
  56. 56. 56 Đặt lại vị trí của công cụ đến một điểm trong không gian như minh họa dưới đây Chọn Reposition To Point Chọn điểm gần chính giữa của một bên của phần này. Chọn Move To Point Chọn Engage trong Motion Type Chọn trung điểm của đường thẳng như hình sau Chọn Cut trong Motion Type Cắt ngang qua trung điểm của một phần đến điểm ở phía đối diện
  57. 57. 57 Đặt lại vị trí dụng cụ đến một điểm trong không gian như hình dưới đây Chọn Move To Point Chọn Engage trong Motion Type Nhấp chuột trái chọn trung điểm đường thẳng như hình sau Chọn Cut trong Motion Type Cắt ngang qua trung điểm của một phần đến điểm ở phía đối diện
  58. 58. 58 Chọn OK hai lần để hoàn thành hoạt động Thay thế hướng nhìn, nhấp chuột phải vào nền đồ họa, chọn Replace View/ TFR-ISO Chọn Replay Trong Operation Navigator, nhấp chuột phải vào PROGRAM Chọn Tool Path Chọn Verify Chọn 2D Dynamic Chọn Play Chọn OK để hoàn thành chương trình Mở file area_mill_1_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn phương pháp xem kết quả trong phần phay area) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Nhấp chuột phải vào thanh Name, chọn Geometry View Trong Operation Navigator, nháy kép vào WORKPIECE
  59. 59. 59 Chọn Display trong Specify Part Hình học của chi tiết được nổi bật Chọn Cancel Nhấp chuột phải vào nền đồ họa chọn Refresh Chọn Program Order View Trong Operation Navigator, chọn CAVITY_MILL để nhìn đường dẫn công cụ Trong Operation Navigator, chọn CONTOUR_AREA_NON_STEEP để nhìn đường dẫn công cụ Trong hoạt động này, dụng cụ đã được nhập thông số hạn chế vùng cắt
  60. 60. 60 Chọn ZLEVEL để nhìn đường dẫn công cụ Đường dẫn công cụ dọc theo bức tường của khoang Trong Operation Navigator, chọn NC_PROGRAM Nhấp chuột phải vào NC_PROGRAM chọn Tool Path Chọn Verify Trong hộp thoại Tool Path Visualization chọn 2D Dynamic Chọn Play Hình học phôi cần phải được chỉ rõ. Do hình học phôi chưa được định nghĩa trong phần bài tập này nên cần phải xác định cụ thể cho đường dẫn công cụ được trực quan
  61. 61. 61 Chọn OK Chọn OK Chọn OK để hoàn thành chương trình. Mở file area_mill_2_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn phay tinh khu vực của một khoang, có hạn chế góc phay sử dụng lệnh CONTOUR_AREA) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Chọn Geometry View trong Navigator Chương trình có chứa một nhóm MILL_GEOM đã được định nghĩa part và blank và có một hoạt động CAVITY_MILL phay thô cho khoang này. Chọn Create Operation Trong hộp Type chọn mill_contour Trong Subtype chọn CONTOUR_AREA
  62. 62. 62 Nhập các thông số như hình trên Chọn OK Chọn Display để hiển thị hình học phần Refresh đồ họa hiển thị Xác định các khu vực cắt: Các khu vực cắt xác định vùng gia công của công cụ, nếu không xác định vùng gia công, hệ thống sẽ gia công cả hình học của phần được định nghĩa (Specify Part). Chọn Specify Cut Area Chọn mặt để gia công
  63. 63. 63 Chọn OK để chấp nhận mặt cắt đã chọn Xác định vùng dốc gia công, vùng gia công là vùng được quy định nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng với quy định góc dốc. Chọn Edit cạnh Area Milling xuất hiện hộp thoại Area Milling Drive Method Thay đổi Method thừ None sang Non-steep Trong hộp Steep Angle, nhập giá trị 55 Các hoạt động sẽ cắt giảm chỉ có những khu vực mà độ dốc của đường công cụ nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng 55 độ (1). Chọn Zig- Zag trong mục Cut Pattern Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao
  64. 64. 64 Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Mở file area_mill_2_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn hoàn thành các khu vực dốc của một khoang sử dụng lệnh ZLEVEL_ PROFILE) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Chọn Create Operation Trong Operation Subtype chọn ZLEVEL_PROFILE Nhập các thông số như hình trên
  65. 65. 65 Chọn OK Xác định các khu vực cắt Chọn OK Các góc dốc xác định phần của khu vực sẽ được gia công dựa theo độ dốc khu vực. Chọn Steep Only trong mục Steep Containment Trong mục Angle, nhập giá trị góc 55 Trong Global Depth Per Cut, nhập giá trị 0.05 (xác định độ sâu mỗi lần cắt) Generate đường chạy dao Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Mở file area_mill_5_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn sử dụng công cụ CONTOUR_ AREA) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Chọn Geometry View trong Navigator Hoạt động CAVITY_MILL được kế thừa các thông số từ phôi và nhóm tọa độ phôi MCS_MILL. Trong Operation Navigator, kích chuột phải vào WORKPIECE và chọn Opject/ Display Phần hình học được nổi bật
  66. 66. 66 Refresh đồ họa hiển thị Cần tạo ra một hoạt động mới sử dụng Area Mill và phương pháp phay bán tinh (semi-finish) ở đáy của khoang như hình dưới dây Chọn Create Operation Chọn CONTOUR_AREA
  67. 67. 67 Nhập các thông số như trên Chọn OK Khu vực cắt xác định diện tích của phần hoạt động. Đối với hoạt động này, cần lựa chọn các mặt ở phía dưới hốc Chọn Specify Cut Area Chọn OK Trong Drive Method, chọn Edit
  68. 68. 68 Chọn Follow Periphery trong mục Cut Pattern Chọn Outward trong mục Pattern Direction Hoạt động này sẽ sử dụng một công cụ khá lớn cho phay bán tinh của khoang này, cần phải giảm stepover xuống Trong hộp Percent of Flat Diameter, nhập giá trị 15 Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Mở Options và chọn Edit Display Trong Tool Display chọn 3D Chọn OK Nhấp chuột phải vào nền đồ họa, chọn Orient View/ Front
  69. 69. 69 Generate đường chạy dao Các hoạt động của máy càng nhiều các khu vực cắt càng tốt mà không vi phạm đến hình học của chi tiết. Kích cỡ của công cụ này và các mặt của các khoang ngăn chặn các công cụ từ các góc cắt Nhấp chuột phải vào nền đồ họa, chọn Orient View/ Isometric Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Hoạt động tiếp theo sẽ sử dụng lệnh Area Mill và phương pháp phay bán tinh để phay toàn bộ khoang. Bằng cách sử dụng một công cụ nhỏ hơn và stepover nhỏ hơn, các phần nhấp nhô lớn sẽ được gỡ bỏ và góc ở phía dưới khoang sẽ được phay bán tinh. Chọn Create Operation Chọn CONTOUR_AREA
  70. 70. 70 Nhập các thông số như trên hình Chọn OK Trong Drive Method, chọn Edit Chọn Follow Periphery trong Cut Pattern Chọn Outward trong Pattern Direction Nhập 15 trong hộp Percent of Flat Diameter Chắc chắn rằng trong Stepover Applied đang đặt On Plane
  71. 71. 71 Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Các công cụ cuộn qua cạnh bên ngoài của phần này Chọn Cutting Parameters Bỏ chọn Roll Tool Over Edges trong Strategy nếu thấy cần Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Các cạnh vẫn còn dấu vết. Trong trường hợp này, vì một khu vực cắt không xác định, vết cạnh không thể được gỡ bỏ bằng cách đơn giản là chọn Roll Tool Over Edges được Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Trong trường hợp này có thể sử dụng ranh giới cắt để loại bỏ các vết cạnh (tracing)
  72. 72. 72 Chọn Create Geometry Chọn MILL_AREA từ Geometry Subtype Chọn WORKPIECE từ Geometry Chọn OK Chọn Specify Trim Boundaries Chọn Outside trong mục Trim Side Chọn mặt dưới của chi tiết gia công
  73. 73. 73 Chọn OK để chấp nhận đường bao Chọn OK Đối tượng hình học có ranh giới cắt mà có thể được sử dụng như “phụ huynh” của rất nhiều các hoạt động khi cần thiết. Hoạt động tiếp theo sẽ sử dụng MILL_AREA như là “phụ huynh” của hoạt động CONTOUR_AREA_1 Trong Geometry View của Operation Navigator, nháy kép vào CONTOUR_AREA_1 Chọn MILL_AREA trong Geometry Xem lại hình học của Operation Navigator cho thấy MILL_AREA như là “phụ huynh” của các hoạt động CONTOUR_AREA_1. Hoạt động này được thừa hưởng những tham số được định nghĩa trong MCS_MILL, phôi và MILL_AREA này. Generate đường chạy dao Đường dẫn công cụ không còn ra khỏi rìa ngoài của chi tiết nữa Hoạt động còn lại sẽ sử dụng ranh giới cắt được định nghĩa trong MILL_AREA. Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động. Chọn Create Operation Chọn CONTOUR_AREA
  74. 74. 74 Nhập các thông số như trên hình Chọn OK Trong hộp Drive Method, chọn Edit Chọn Zig Zag trong mục Cut Pattern Chọn OK Chọn Cutting Parameters Trong mục Cut Angle, chọn User Defined Chọn Display Cut Direction
  75. 75. 75 Véc tơ màu đỏ hiển thị đường công cụ cắt di chuyển zig-zag song song với trục XC. Chọn More Trong hộp Max Step nhập giá trị 10 Chắc chắn rằng đã lựa chọn % Tool
  76. 76. 76 Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Hoạt động tiếp theo sử dụng lệnh Directional Steep như Steep Containment để chỉ các khu vực dốc và loại bỏ phần nhấp nhô.
  77. 77. 77 Chọn Create Operation Chọn CONTOUR_AREA Nhập các thông số: Program : 1234 Tool : EM-10_BN Geometry : MILL_AREA Method : MILL_FINISH Chọn OK Các Directional Steep sẽ cho phép chỉ cắt chéo các khu vực dốc, dốc được quy định sẽ liên quan đến sự chỉ đạo cắt Trong Drive Method chọn Edit Chọn Directional Steep trong mục Method Trong hộp Steep Angle, nhập giá trị 60 Những khu vực có dốc dưới 90 độ (1) sẽ không được cắt, chỉ có các khu vực có độ dốc 60 độ hoặc nhiều hơn (2) mới được gia công bởi các đường dẫn công cụ (3) Nhập 90 trong hộp Degrees
  78. 78. 78 Trong hộp Percent of Flat Diameter nhập giá trị 10 Chọn Zig-Zag trong mục Cut Pattern Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Chọn Program Order View trong công cụ Navigator Nhấp chuột phải vào 1234, chọn Tool Path, chọn Verify Chọn 2D Dyanamic
  79. 79. 79 Chọn Play Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Mở file flow_cut_1_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn tạo hoạt động phay tinh các góc nhỏ sử dụng lệnh FLOWCUT_REF_TOOL) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Chọn Create Operation Chọn FLOWCUT_REF_TOOL Nhập các thông số như trên Chọn OK
  80. 80. 80 Nhập 1.0 trong hộp thoại Reference Tool Diameter Generate đường chạy dao Mở hộp More trong Flowcut Ref Tool Trong Max Concavity nhập giá trị 100 Generate đường chạy dao Nhập 179 trong hộp Max Concavity Generate đường chạy dao Lượng vết cắt được tạo ra nơi các góc hình thành một phần giáp ranh giữa các bề mặt ít hơn hoặc bằng 179 độ. Chọn OK để hoàn thành hoạt động Trong Program Order View, nhấp chuột phải vào 1234, chọn Tool Path, chọn Verify , chọn 2D Dynamic, chọn Play Xuất hiện hộp No blank Chọn OK để đóng hộp thoại Chọn Auto Block
  81. 81. 81 Chọn OK để đồng ý mặc định tạo phôi Mở file flow_cut_1_setup_1.prt (bài tập hướng dẫn tạo chương trình gia công cho các góc sử dụng lệnh ZLEVEL_CORNER ) Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Hiện giờ cả góc dốc và không dốc đều được gia công bởi một hoạt động Flow Cut, vết cắt dọc theo chiều dài của các góc. Trong Operation Navigator, chọn FLOWCUT_REF_TOOL sẽ thấy đường chạy dao của hoạt động này Cắt lên xuống dọc theo chiều dài của góc dốc theo cách này hiệu quả sẽ thấp hơn so với cắt từ bên sang Chọn Create Operation Chọn ZLEVEL_CORNER
  82. 82. 82 Nhập các thông số như trên hình Chọn OK Hoạt động chỉ cắt các góc dốc. Chiều rộng vùng cắt được xác định bởi tham chiếu là một công cụ sử dụng trong một hoạt động phay thô trước đó. Trong Steep Containment chọn Steep Only Trong hộp Angle, nhập giá trị 55 Chọn Cutting Parameters Chọn Containment Trong Reference Tool, chọn EM-1_.125 EM-1_.125 là một công cụ có đường kính 1.0 được sử dụng bởi hoạt động phay thô Zlevel Follow Cavity. Nó sẽ xác định chiều rộng của vùng cắt ở các góc dốc.
  83. 83. 83 Chọn OK Trong hộp Global Depth Per Cut, nhập giá trị .125 Generate đường chạy dao Mở file radial_1.prt Chọn Start/ Manufacturing Chọn Create Operation Chọn mill_contour trong hộp Type Chọn FIXED_CONTOUR
  84. 84. 84 Nhập các thông số như trên hình Chọn OK Hình học cho phép xác định ranh giới, công cụ dọc theo đó sẽ chuyển động zig hay zig-zag. Trong Drive Method, chọn Radial Cut. Chọn OK Chọn Specify Drive Geometry Chọn Open trong Type
  85. 85. 85 Lần lượt lựa chọn 5 cạnh Chọn OK Stepover cho phép chỉ định khoảng cách giữa đi tiếp và cắt. Stepover là một khoảng cách được đo theo đường thẳng hoặc tại điểm rộng nhất giữa đi tiếp (1-2) hay ở giao lộ ranh giới (3-4), tùy thuộc vào phương pháp Stepover được sử dụng.
  86. 86. 86 Tùy chọn % công cụ phẳng cho phép xác định stepover về một tỷ lệ phần trăm đường kính hiệu quả của công cụ. Khoảng cách này được đo dọc theo ranh giới. Trong hộp Percent of Flat Diameter nhập giá trị 20 Đặt trong Band on Material Side giá trị .875 Đặt trong Band on Opposite Side giá trị .875 Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Tại các góc, khoảng cách đường công cụ rất xa nhau, có thể kiểm soát các đường này bằng cách xác định một giá trị stepover tối đa.
  87. 87. 87 Chọn Edit Parameters trong Drive Method Trong Stepover, chọn Maximum Trong hộp Distance, nhập giá trị 0.05 Chọn OK Generate đường chạy dao Đường dẫn công cụ vượt qua chính nó ở các góc, điều này có thể được sửa chữa bằng cách điều chỉnh băng thông. Băng thông rộng xác định tổng số các khu vực gia công được đo bằng mặt phẳng ranh giới. Các

×