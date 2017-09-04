M dulo enfoque de g-nero

DIPLOMADO B-LEARNING EN GESTIÓN REGIONAL 2017 Módulo :Enfoque de Género Docente : María José Domínguez
¿Qué es el enfoque de género?
Reflexiones Iniciales  ¿ Qué es la Igualdad de Género?  ¿ Con que conceptos básicos se relaciona el concepto Género?  ¿...
Un dato inicial..
Sexo v/s Género Biología v/s Comportamientos
Sexo v/s Género  SEXO: Características anatómicas y fisiológicas diferenciadas entre hombres y mujeres, dadas por natural...
Algunas consideraciones básicas
Sexismo  Tratamiento desigual o discriminatorio que se hace de las personas por el hecho de pertenecer a uno u otro sexo....
La lucha por la igualdad
Igualdad v/s Equidad
Igualdad v/s Equidad  IGUALDAD de género, que hombres y mujeres tengan las mismas condiciones y oportunidades para ejerce...
Igualdad v/s Equidad
Desigualdad de Género en nuestro país… las discusiones hasta hace un tiempo a) Participación laboral y salarios. b) Discri...
a) Participación laboral y salarios  PARTICIPACIÓN, población en edad activa: (tasa laboral CASEN) - hombres entre 15 y 6...
b) Discriminaciones en distintos ámbitos de la vida diaria.  En el mundo de las comunicaciones la figura de la mujer siem...
c) Conciliación trabajo y familia Roles definidos socialmente ¿De quién es el rol de cuidar a los hijos? Índice de depe...
Emma Watson y su discurso He for She  https://www.youtube.com/watc h?v=87Uq6gpJ0oM
II EL ESTADO DE CHILE Y EL ENFOQUE DE GÉNERO
Igualdad- equidad Proceso de igualdad jurídica  La IGUALDAD JURÍDICA entre hombre y mujer, distintas áreas: - Oportunidad...
Incorporación del Enfoque de Género en Chile • Sernam 1991 • Creación del Consejo de Ministros para la Igualdad de Oportun...
PMG Enfoque de Género El enfoque de Igualdad de Oportunidades para mujeres y hombres se considera un factor básico en la ...
Objetivos del Estado de Chile para trabajar el Enfoque de Género 1) Contar con una opinión pública crítica frente a la dis...
Ejemplos Recientes
III POLÍTICAS PÚBLICAS CON ENFOQUE DE GÉNERO
¿Qué son las Políticas Públicas? Conjunto de acciones que manifiestan una determinada modalidad de intervención del Estado...
¿Cómo “algo” se transforma en Política Pública? Agenda Pública Agenda de Gobierno Delincuencia Seguridad Empleo Educación ...
El concepto de Agenda Setting Postula que los medios de comunicación de masas tienen una gran influencia sobre el público ...
Un modelo de análisis de Política Pública 1) Modelo Tradicional (Stages Heuristics)
Políticas Públicas para enfrentar las desigualdades de Género a) Participación laboral y salarios. b) Discriminaciones en ...
a) Participación laboral y salarios Algunos fenómenos: -Mujeres en pisos pegajosos: El piso pegajoso refiere al hecho de q...
La desigualdad de Remuneraciones no es sólo un tema en Chile Robin Wright pidió pago igualitario en "House of Cards" y lo ...
Participación laboral y salarios LEY 20.348 : Sobre igualdad de remuneraciones para trabajos de igual valor Artículo 62 bi...
b) Discriminaciones en distintos ámbitos de la vida diaria. La discriminación positiva: La Ley de cuotas en Política
El acoso sexual  Requerimientos de carácter sexual.  Realizados en forma Indebida.  Sin el consentimiento de quien los ...
Manifestaciones del Acoso Sexual
Políticas Públicas para el acoso sexual
c) Conciliación trabajo y familia. - Post natal de 6 meses - Permisos parentales.. Avance hacia otras garantías para el cu...
IV ENFOQUE DE GÉNERO PARA LA GESTIÓN REGIONAL
Incorporación del Enfoque de Género en la Gestión Regional En las iniciativas de inversión debe entenderse como un proces...
Incorporación del Enfoque de Género en la Gestión Regional  Realidad de las regiones es muy distinta  Programas de fomen...
Consideraciones para la gestión Regional con Enfoque de Género  Dinámica demográfica: migraciones, jefatura de hogar, env...
