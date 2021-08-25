Successfully reported this slideshow.
MANAPPURAM FINANCE LMD Manappuram Finance Ltd. is one of India’s leading gold loan NBFCs. The first non banking financial ...
There are many services provided by manappuram finance. One of the main hightlight is online gold loan and the gold loan i...
There are many services provided by manappuram finance limited • Online gold loan • Gold loan • Door step loan • SME finan...
Repay your loan with ease with flexible loan repayment tenors ranging from 12 months to 60 months.
Manappuram Finance offers Personal Loans to salaried individuals and self-employed professionals.
With the new Online Gold Loan (OGL) from Manappuram Finance Limited, we combine the power of technology and our trusted sa...
Manappuram finance offers gold loan service at your doorstep, now across all cities •Free Of Cost •Quick Processing •Insta...
Business
Aug. 25, 2021
5 views

0

Manappuram finance lmd

Business
Aug. 25, 2021
5 views

Manappuram finance lmd

Manappuram finance lmd

  1. 1. MANAPPURAM FINANCE LMD Manappuram Finance Ltd. is one of India’s leading gold loan NBFCs. The first non banking financial company (NBFC) in Kerala to receive a Certificate of Registration issued by the RBI, it was also among the earliest to go for an IPO in 1995. Over the last six years, the company has diversified into new business areas like microfinance, vehicle and housing finance, and SME lending. In February 2015, the company acquired Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. with AUM a little short of Rs. 3,000 million.
  2. 2. There are many services provided by manappuram finance. One of the main hightlight is online gold loan and the gold loan interest rate. Apply for Instant loan against gold jewellery with 1%* Interest Rate & Minimum Documentation Gold Loan Interest Rates • Interest rate will be quoted on annualized basis only. • Interest amount will be calculated on the daily outstanding balance in the loan account at the contracted rate. • Interest will be calculated on the basis of 365 days a year. • Compounding, if any, will be provided in specific loan schemes. • All loans carry the fixed contracted rate till closure of account.
  3. 3. There are many services provided by manappuram finance limited • Online gold loan • Gold loan • Door step loan • SME finance • Vehicle loan • Micro home finance • Hospitality industrial loan • Teachers loan division
  4. 4. Repay your loan with ease with flexible loan repayment tenors ranging from 12 months to 60 months.
  5. 5. Manappuram Finance offers Personal Loans to salaried individuals and self-employed professionals.
  6. 6. With the new Online Gold Loan (OGL) from Manappuram Finance Limited, we combine the power of technology and our trusted safelock facility to bring you convenience as never before
  7. 7. Manappuram finance offers gold loan service at your doorstep, now across all cities •Free Of Cost •Quick Processing •Instant Money To Your Account •Free Insurance Coverage

Manappuram finance lmd

