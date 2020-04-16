Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 1
Requirement Engineering Activities in SDLC Research paper : Requirements Engineering Processes, Tools/Technologies & Metho...
Requirement engineering Types of Requirements Requirement Engineering Activities Functional and Non-Functional require...
Types of Requirements • User Requirements • System Requirements • Software Specifications Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 4
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 5
Requirement Development process Framework Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 6
Analysis vs Validation Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 7 Raw Requirements Final Draft of SRS Reviews Test Cases Prototyping
Example for Requirement Engineering Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 8
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 9
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 10
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 11
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 12
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 13
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 14
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 15
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 16
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 17
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 18
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 19
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 20
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 21
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 22
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 23
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 24
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 25
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 26
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 27
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 28
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 29
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 30
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 31
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 32
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 33
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 34
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 35
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 36
Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 37
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Requirement engineering I

10 views

Published on

Requirement Engineering is the process of defining, documenting and maintaining the requirements. It is a process of gathering and defining service provided by the system

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Requirement engineering I

  1. 1. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 1
  2. 2. Requirement Engineering Activities in SDLC Research paper : Requirements Engineering Processes, Tools/Technologies & Methodologies https://docs.google.com/a/mietjammu.in/viewer?a=v&pid =sites&srcid=ZGVmYXVsdGRvbWFpbnxyaWNoY2hpaGxlZXN lfGd4OmM0M2E0ZGFjZWVjMjVl Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 2
  3. 3. Requirement engineering Types of Requirements Requirement Engineering Activities Functional and Non-Functional requirements Software Design Design Process ( Interface Design ,Architectural Design, Detailed Design [Abstraction, Top-down and Bottom –up]) High level design Low level Design (Modularity ) Function –oriented Design (DFD, Data Dictionaries, Structure charts, Pseudo –codes) Object-oriented Design (Use-Case Models, Draw Activity Diagram, Sequence diagram , class Diagrams Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 3
  4. 4. Types of Requirements • User Requirements • System Requirements • Software Specifications Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 4
  5. 5. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 5
  6. 6. Requirement Development process Framework Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 6
  7. 7. Analysis vs Validation Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 7 Raw Requirements Final Draft of SRS Reviews Test Cases Prototyping
  8. 8. Example for Requirement Engineering Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 8
  9. 9. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 9
  10. 10. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 10
  11. 11. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 11
  12. 12. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 12
  13. 13. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 13
  14. 14. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 14
  15. 15. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 15
  16. 16. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 16
  17. 17. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 17
  18. 18. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 18
  19. 19. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 19
  20. 20. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 20
  21. 21. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 21
  22. 22. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 22
  23. 23. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 23
  24. 24. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 24
  25. 25. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 25
  26. 26. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 26
  27. 27. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 27
  28. 28. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 28
  29. 29. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 29
  30. 30. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 30
  31. 31. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 31
  32. 32. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 32
  33. 33. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 33
  34. 34. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 34
  35. 35. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 35
  36. 36. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 36
  37. 37. Vani Malagar (Asst. Prof .) 37

×