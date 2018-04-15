Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Guía de ejercicios Tiempo de la historia y del relato I. Identificaencada fragmento el tiempodel relato y el de la histo...
2 En el Salón de Primavera de 1946 presenté un cuadro llamado Maternidad. Era por el estilo de muchos otros anteriores : c...
3 7. El vendaval de lanoche anteriorhabía remojado las tejas de la vieja casa de campo. Cuando llegamos, la lluvia goteaba...
4 con voz cordial y preguntándole cómo había pasado la noche. Ya ven ustedes que tendría que haber sido un viejo muy astut...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tiempo de la historia y del relato

33 views

Published on

Tiempo del relato

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tiempo de la historia y del relato

  1. 1. 1 Guía de ejercicios Tiempo de la historia y del relato I. Identificaencada fragmento el tiempodel relato y el de la historia completandolos cuadros que se presentandespuésde cada texto. 1. Ante el estudiante, un coche pasó rápidamente, pero él pudo entrever en su interior un bellísimo rostro femenino.Al díasiguiente,alamismahora, volvióacruzar ante él y también atisbólasombraclara del rostro entre los pliegues oscuros de un velo. El estudiante se preguntó quién era. Esperó al otro día, atento en el borde de la acera, y vio avanzar el coche con su caballo al trote y esta vez distinguió mejor a la mujer de grandes ojos claros que posaron en él su mirada. Inicio Desarrollo Desenlace Tiempode la historia Ab ovo Tiempodel relato Ab ovo 2. Cuandofray Bartolomé Arrazola se sintió perdido aceptó que ya nada podría salvarlo. La selva poderosa de Guatemala lo había apresado, implacable y definitiva. Ante su ignorancia topográfica se sentó con tranquilidad a esperarlamuerte.Quisomorirallí,sinninguna esperanza, aislado, con el pensamiento fijo en la España distante, particularmente en el convento de los Abrojos, donde Carlos Quinto condescendiera una vez a bajar de su eminencia para decirle que confiaba en el celo religioso de su labor redentora. Al despertar se encontró rodeado por un grupo de indígenas de rostro impasible que se disponían a sacrificarlo ante un altar, un altar que a Bartolomé le pareció como el lecho en que descansaría, al fin, de sus temores, de su destino, de sí mismo. Inicio Desarrollo Desenlace Tiempode la historia Tiempodel relato Se pierde Recuerda su encuentro con Carlos V Despiertay se encuentra con los indios(inmedia res) 3. El día en que lo iban a matar, Santiago Nasar se levantó a las 5.30 de la mañana para esperar el buque en que llegabael obispo.Habíasoñadoque atravesabaun bosque de higueronesdonde caíaunalloviznatierna, y por un instante fue felizenel sueño,peroal despertarse sintióporcompletosalpicadode cagadade pájaros.«Siempre soñabacon árboles»,me dijoPlácidaLinero,sumadre,evocando27 años después los pormenores de aquel lunes ingrato.«La semanaanteriorhabíasoñadoque iba soloenun aviónde papel de estañoque volabasintropezar por entre losalmendros»,me dijo.Teníauna reputaciónmuy bien ganada de interprete certera de los sueños ajenos, siempre que se los contaran en ayunas, pero no había advertido ningún augurio aciago en esos dos sueños de su hijo, ni en los otros sueños con árboles que él le había contado en las mañanas que precedieron a su muerte. Inicio Desarrollo Desenlace Tiempode la historia Tiempodel relato Espera al obispo Recuerdodel sueño Recuerdode la madre del protagonista (in extrma res) 4. Todos saben que maté a María Iribarne Hunter. Pero nadie sabe cómo la conocí, qué relaciones hubo exactamente entre nosotros y cómo fui haciéndome a la idea de matarla. Trataré de relatar todo imparcialmente porque, aunque sufrí mucho por su culpa, no tengo la necia pretensión de ser perfecto. Colegio Concepción de San Carlos Unidad Técnico Pedagógica Departamento de Lenguaje y Comunicación
  2. 2. 2 En el Salón de Primavera de 1946 presenté un cuadro llamado Maternidad. Era por el estilo de muchos otros anteriores : como dicen los críticos en su insoportable dialecto, era sólido, estaba bien arquitecturado. Tenía, en fin,losatributosque esoscharlatanesencontrabansiempre en mis telas, incluyendo "cierta cosa profundame nte intelectual".Peroarriba,ala izquierda,atravésde unaventanita,se veíauna escena pequeña y remota: una playa solitaria y una mujer que miraba el mar. Era una mujer que miraba como esperando algo, quizá algún llamado apagado y distante. La escena sugería, en mi opinión, una soledad ansiosa y absoluta. Así fue como la conocí. Inicio Desarrollo Desenlace Tiempode la historia Tiempodel relato Muerte de María Descripcióndel contexto en el que conoce a la mujer. Conoce a María In extremares 5. Revolvieron en todos los muebles del dormitorio de la anciana, buscaron debajo el colchón. Se repartieron billetes y monedas y Juan le propuso a Emilio: - Dale otro golpe. Por si las dudas. Así la viejamásantiguadel vecindario terminósusdíasde estamanera.Ellanunca pensó enuna muerte tanindigna, menos cuando se dedicó todo el día anterior a desmadejar lana para rellenar el mismo colchón que guardaba el dinero. Caminarondespaciobajoel sol yal llegaral tablón de la zanja cada uno regresó separado, al barrio miserable. Cada uno a su choza y Guido, cuando estuvo en la suya, vacía como siempre en la tarde, levantó ropas, chatarra y desperdicios del cajón que tenía junto al catre y extrajo la alcancía blanca y manchada para guardar dinero; una alcancía de yeso en forma de cerdito con una ranura en el lomo. Inicio Desarrollo Desenlace Tiempode la historia Tiempodel relato Robo a la anciana Lo que hizola anciana el día antes Lo que hizo uno de los muchachos despuésdel crimen(in mediares) 6. La cebollatieneque estarfinamente picada.Lessugieroponerseun pequeño trozo de cebolla en la mollera con el finde evitarel molestolagrimeoque se produce cuandouno la está cortando. Lo malo de llorar cuando uno pica cebollanoesel simple hechode llorar,sinoque avecesunoempieza,comoquiendice,se pica, y ya no puede parar. No sé si a ustedesleshapasadoperoa mí la mera verdadsí. Infinidadde veces.Mamá decía que era porque yo soy igual de sensible a la cebolla que Tita, mi tía abuela. Dicenque Tita era tan sensible que desde que estaba en el vientre de mi bisabuela lloraba y lloraba cuando esta picaba cebolla; su llanto era tan fuerte que Nacha, la cocinera de la casa, que era medio sorda, lo escuchaba sin esforzarse.Undía lossollozosfuerontanfuertesque provocaronque el partose adelantara.Ysinque mi bisabuela pudieradecirni pío,Tita arribó a este mundoprematuramente,sobre lamesade la cocina, entre los olores de una sopa de fideosque se estabacocinando,losdel tomillo,el laurel,el cilantro,el de la leche hervida, el de los ajos y, por supuesto, el de la cebolla. Inicio Desarrollo Desenlace Tiempode la historia Tiempodel relato Cómo cocinar con cebolla Los llantos de Tita enel vientre Nacimientoenla cocina In extremares
  3. 3. 3 7. El vendaval de lanoche anteriorhabía remojado las tejas de la vieja casa de campo. Cuando llegamos, la lluvia goteaba en todos los cuartos. —Lostechosno estánpreparadospara uninviernosemejante —dijeronloscriadosal introducirnosenlasala,y como echaran sobre mí una mirada de extrañeza, Daniel explicó rápidamente: —Mi prima y yo nos casamos esta mañana. Tuve dos segundos de perplejidad. —"Pormuypoca importanciaque se haya dadoa nuestrorepentinoenlace,Daniel debió haber advertido a su gente" —pensé, escandalizada. A la verdad,desde que el coche franqueóloslímitesde lahacienda,mi maridose habíamostradonervioso,casi agresivo. Y era natural. Hacía apenas un año efectuaba el mismo trayecto con su primera mujer; aquella muchacha huraña y flaca a quien adoraba, y que debiera morir tan inesperadamente tres meses después. Pero ahora, ahora hay algo como de recelo en la mirada con que me envuelve de pies a cabeza. Es la mirada hostil con la que de costumbre se acoge siempre a todo extranjero. —¿Qué te pasa? —le pregunto. —Te miro —me contesta—. Te miro y pienso que te conozco demasiado... Inicio Desarrollo Desenlace Tiempode la historia Tiempodel relato Llegada de los protagonistas a la casa de campo Muerte de la primera mujerdel protagonista Conversaciónentre ambos protagonistas In mediares II. Comprensión lectora Lee el siguiente texto y contesta las preguntas que se presentan a continuación. ¡Es cierto! Siempre he sido nervioso, muy nervioso, terriblemente nervioso. ¿Pero por qué afirman ustedes que estoyloco? La enfermedad había agudizado mis sentidos, en vez de destruirlos o embotarlos. Y mi oído era el más agudode todos.Oía todolo que puede oírse en la tierra y en el cielo. Muchas cosas oí en el infierno. ¿Cómo puedo estar loco, entonces? Escuchen... y observen con cuánta cordura, con cuánta tranquilidad les cuento mi historia. Me es imposible decircómoaquellaideame entróenlacabezapor primeravez; pero, una vez concebida, me acosó noche y día. Yo no perseguíaningún propósito. Ni tampoco estaba colérico. Quería mucho al viejo. Jamás me había hechonada malo.Jamásme insultó.Sudineronome interesaba.Me parece que fue suojo.¡Sí, esofue!Tenía un ojo semejante al de un buitre... Un ojo celeste, y velado por una tela. Cada vez que lo clavaba en mí se me helaba la sangre. Y así, poco a poco, muy gradualmente, me fui decidiendo a matar al viejo y librarme de aquel ojo para siempre. Prestenatenciónahora.Ustedesme tomanporloco.Peroloslocosno sabennada. En cambio... ¡Si hubieran podido verme!¡Si hubieranpodidoverconqué habilidadprocedí!¡Conqué cuidado...conqué previsión...conqué disimulo me puse a la obra! Jamás fui más amable con el viejo que la semana antes de matarlo. Todas las noches, hacia las doce,hacía yogirar el picaporte de su puertay laabría... ¡oh,tan suavemente!Yentonces,cuandola abertura era lo bastante grande para pasar la cabeza, levantaba una linterna sorda, cerrada, completamente cerrada, de manera que no se viera ninguna luz, y tras ella pasaba la cabeza. ¡Oh, ustedes se hubieran reído al ver cuán astutamente pasaba lacabeza!La movía lentamente...muy,muylentamente,afinde noperturbar el sueñodel viejo. Me llevaba una hora entera introducir completamente la cabeza por la abertura de la puerta, hasta verlo tendido en su cama. ¿Eh? ¿Es que un locohubierasidotanprudente comoyo?Y entonces,cuandoteníalacabezacompletamente dentro del cuarto,abría la linternacautelosamente...¡oh,tancautelosamente! Sí, cautelosamente iba abriendo la linterna (puescrujíanlas bisagras),laibaabriendolo suficiente para que un solo rayo de luz cayera sobre el ojo de buitre. Y estolohice durante siete largas noches... cada noche, a las doce... pero siempre encontré el ojo cerrado, y por eso me era imposible cumplir mi obra, porque no era el viejo quien me irritaba, sino el mal de ojo. Y por la mañana, apenas iniciado el día, entraba sin miedo en su habitación y le hablaba resueltamente, llamándolo por su nombre
  4. 4. 4 con voz cordial y preguntándole cómo había pasado la noche. Ya ven ustedes que tendría que haber sido un viejo muy astuto para sospechar que todas las noches, justamente a las doce, iba yo a mirarlo mientras dormía. Poe,Edgar Allan.(2001).El corazón delator.EnHop Frog y otros relatos. Santiago:Pehuéneditores.(Fragmento). 1. ¿Qué sentimientosdespiertaenel protagonista“el viejo”? 2. ¿Cómose refiere el protagonistaasupropiasaludmental? 3. ¿Cuál esla obsesióndel protagonistacon“el viejo”? 4. Haz una listacon losacontecimientosordenadosde maneracronológica. 4. Con respectoal tiempode lahistoriaydel relatocompletael siguiente recuadro: Inicio Desarrollo Desenlace Tiempode la historia Tiempodel relato

×