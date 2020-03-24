Estrategias de acción contra covid-19.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. II. LA ESTRATEGIA DE FOCALIZACION DE ACCIONES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR
  2. 2.  La focalización de acciones, definida conjuntamente por la Secretaria de Salud y Educación Publica, como la estrategia para organizar y priorizar desde el punto de vista epidemiológico y geográfico las acciones de prevención y control de infecciones respiratorias en el ámbito escolar.  Al implementar de acciones de focalización las autoridades educativas y de la salud se pueden enfrentar a dos posibles escenarios.
  3. 3. ESCENARIO I  Escuelas sin afectación por casos sospechosos de COVID-19 en las que se continuará con las medidas de carácter preventivo, a fin de generar una cultura de salud.
  4. 4. ESCENARIO II  Escuelas con casos confirmados de COVID-19, donde es indispensable desarrollar acciones focalizadas y aplicar procedimientos para evitar y contener los contagios.

