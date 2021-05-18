Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 18, 2021

Dreamweaver, HTML

Definiciones

Dreamweaver, HTML

  1. 1. Dreamweaver Vanessa Fierro Gómez
  2. 2. CONCEPTO • Adobe Dreamweaver es una aplicación en forma de suite (basada en la forma de estudio de Adobe Flash) que está destinada a la construcción, diseño y edición de sitios y aplicaciones Web basados en estándares.
  3. 3. HTML • HTML significa lenguaje de marcado de hipertexto, y le permite al usuario crear y estructurar secciones, párrafos, encabezados, enlaces y elementos de cita en bloque (blockquotes) para páginas web y aplicaciones.
  4. 4. HTML5 • HTML5 (HyperText Markup Language, versión 5) es la quinta revisión del lenguaje HTML. Esta nueva versión (aún en desarrollo), y en conjunto con CSS3, define los nuevos estándares de desarrollo web, rediseñando el código para resolver problemas y actualizándolo así a nuevas necesidades.
  5. 5. 10 principales editores de pág. web • CofeeCup • TextWrangler • TextMate • Kompozer • AptanaStudio • NotePad • BlueGriffon • Sublime Text • JetBrains WebStorms • Microsoft Visual Studio Express for Web
  6. 6. 5 programas más populares para editar páginas web. • Wix • Zyro • Jimdo • Weebly • Dreamweaver
  7. 7. PHP • PHP (acrónimo recursivo de PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor) es un lenguaje de código abierto muy popular especialmente adecuado para el desarrollo web y que puede ser incrustado en HTML.
  8. 8. JavaScript • JavaScript (JS) es un lenguaje de programación ligero, interpretado, o compilado justo-a- tiempo (just-in-time) con funciones de primera clase. Si bien es más conocido como un lenguaje de scripting (secuencias de comandos) para páginas web, y es usado en muchos entornos fuera del navegador
  9. 9. CSS • Hojas de Estilo en Cascada (del inglés Cascading Style Sheets) o CSS es el lenguaje de estilos utilizado para describir la presentación de documentos HTML o XML (en- US) (incluyendo varios languages basados en XML como SVG, MathML o XHTML). CSS describe como debe ser renderizado el elemento estructurado en la pantalla, en papel, en el habla o en otros medios.

