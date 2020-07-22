Successfully reported this slideshow.
 •INTRODUCTION: outlines the main direction the writing will take. •THE MAIN BODY: each point is presented, explored and ...
 Arrange your points in a logical order. Have a clear idea of what you want to say. Create a list of your main points. Se...
 Use a blend of active and passive verbs The passive voice is more formal than active voice Passive voice is more unperso...
 Present both sides of debates. logical way. Guide your readers through your argument in a Structure your argument. Your ...
 Your voice will emerge through your discussion, interpretation, and evaluation of the sources. Include your own voice in...
 SOURCES https://library.leeds.ac.uk/info/14011/writing/106/academic_writing/3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continu...
Academic Writing

  •INTRODUCTION: outlines the main direction the writing will take. •THE MAIN BODY: each point is presented, explored and developed. •THE CONCLUSION: it brings together the main points and will highlight the key message or argument you want the reader to take away. Create the overall structure: introduction, main body and conclusion.
  Arrange your points in a logical order. Have a clear idea of what you want to say. Create a list of your main points. Select appropiate evidence you will use to support each main point.
  Use a blend of active and passive verbs The passive voice is more formal than active voice Passive voice is more unpersonal and more objective Demonstrate balance in your writing You can use hedges( "this suggests..", "it is possible that..", etc.)You might use boosters("results indicate..", "there is a strong relation..")
  Present both sides of debates. logical way. Guide your readers through your argument in a Structure your argument. Your argument is how you express your view point. Build your argument.
  Your voice will emerge through your discussion, interpretation, and evaluation of the sources. Include your own voice in your writing. Consider the evidence and draw your own conclusion. Develop your argument.
  SOURCES https://library.leeds.ac.uk/info/14011/writing/106/academic_writing/3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=ka_BSL2hs-g&feature=emb_logo

