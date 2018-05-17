About Books News Best Books FlightBridgeED, LLC - FP-C/CFRN Certification Review Advanced Practice Update: FP-C, CCP-C, CFRN, CCRN, CEN, CTRN advanced certification review study guide by Eric R Bauer Free :

FlightBridgeED, LLC is proud to provide a comprehensive 2nd Edition -OUTLINE review book that encompasses a thorough overview of critical care concepts pertaining to the CFRN, CCRN, CEN, FP-C, and CCP-C advanced certification exams. The 2nd Edition is a newly reformatted version with current 2015 updated content. This detailed, 213 page, full color review book will give the candidate an excellent overview of all critical care core topics covered on these certification exams. Along with the highly detailed critical care lecture outlines that are approved by the Board of Critical Care Transport Paramedic Certification (BCCTPC), you will find practice exam questions that re-enforce each lecture, along with the answers and rationale for follow up and continued exam preparation. You will also find tables and quick reference material to help you prepare for these tough exams. All material is up to date and based on new evidence based medicine and protocols including the 9th edition CAMTS standards. Also check out our newest book that is an essential supplement to this book.. The F.A.S.T Exam Prep book includes over 350 critical care level questions, rational and test tips, designed to provide you with practice in the types of questions typical of the CFRN, CCRN, FP-C or CCP-C exams. In addition, the questions in this book are a sampling of topics used to drive advanced certification test banks, allowing you a great way to review. Bundle these together for an outstanding learning experience!!

