4,5,6,7lenguaje

  1. 1. COMPETENCIA LECTORA.Una biografía. (Corrección págs. 4-5) 1.Explica con tus palabras qué es una biografía. Al acabar, comprueba tu definición consultando el diccionario. Una biografía es la historia de una persona narrada en un texto más o menos breve y consistente desde su nacimiento hasta su muerte, dando detalles sobre hechos, logros, fracasos y otros aspectos significativos que quieran destacarse del individuo en cuestión. 2.Contesta. ¿Dónde y cuándo nació Stephen Hawking? ¿Dónde y cuándo murió? Stephen Hawking nación en Oxford el 8 de enero de 1942 y murió en Cambridge el 14 de marzo de 2018. ¿Qué curiosidad se comenta sobre su fecha de nacimiento? ¿Por qué es un dato curioso? La curiosidad sobre su fecha de nacimiento es que nació exactamente trescientos años después de la muerte de Galileo Galilei. Es un dato curioso ya que Galileo Galilei fue también un astrónomo, filósofo, ingeniero, matemático y físico italiano relacionado estrechamente con la revolución científica. ¿Qué importante hecho histórico se producía en Europa cuando Hawking nació? ¿Cómo influyó en su vida? En Europa, se produjo la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Este hecho influyó en Hawkig de manera no muy positiva ya que no fue un alumno demasiado brillante durante su etapa escolar. Posteriormente, realizó su doctorado en Cambridge, fue en aquella época, cuando le comenzaron los primeros síntomas de un trastorno degenerativo muscular que afectó gravemente a su movilidad. ¿En qué dos prestigiosas ciudades universitarias británicas estudió? Estudió en el University College de Oxford y cursó su doctorado en Cambridge.
  2. 2. 3.¿Qué se dice sobre el carácter de Hawking? Explícalo con tus palabras.? Tenía cierta fama de ser una persona propensa a enfadarse, pero los que lo conocían opinaban que era como un genio egoísta muy inteligente y con un sentido del humor propio. 4.Justifica esta afirmación con datos del texto. A pesar de su progresivo deterioro físico, siguió investigando con pasión y formulando revolucionarias aportaciones en el campo de la física teórica y la astrofísica. Sus estudios permitieron profundizar en teorías como la del Big Bang, que explica el origen del universo, o los agujeros negros. 5.Consulta internet con la ayuda de un adulto y copia el título de algún libro de Stephen Hawking. La teoría del todo: El origen y el destino del universo(2002). Breves respuestas a las grandes preguntas (2018). El gran diseño (2010). Breve historia del tiempo ( 1988). El universo en una cáscara de nuez (2001). La frágil saludde Hawking nole impidióllegaralomás alto enel campo de la investigacióncientífica.
  3. 3. Corrección Lengua pág.6 1- Copia y clasifica estos enunciados: Enunciados oracionales Tengo hambre. Hace calor. ¿Qué haces? Vámonos. Enunciados no oracionales ¡Qué susto! ¡Claro que sí! ¡Cuántos pasteles! ¡Vaya suerte! 2- Escribe un enunciado oracional y uno no oracional para cada fotografía. Está abierto. ¡Cuántos colores! ¡Qué pequeña! Tiene zoom. 3- Subraya de azul el sujeto y de rojo el predicado de cada oración. Después, elige una de esas oraciones y transfórmala. Los cantantes hablaron al auditorio. La tía de mi amiga Ana fue a la reunión. Esta tarde han llegado los regalos. En ese hotel trabaja la hermana de Javier. Nadie ha llegado tarde. Mañana a las ocho saldrá el sol. 4- Copia las dos oraciones con sujeto omitido o tácito. Siempre olvido las llaves en casa. Saldrán por la mañana temprano.
  4. 4. Pág7. Corrección lengua 5- Escribe una oración de cada tipo. Con sujeto expreso: Juan dibuja muy bien. Con sujeto omitido: Jugarán el partido el sábado. 6- Relaciona cada oración con la afirmación correspondiente. La nueva profesora de inglés se llama Carmen. Su sujeto tiene dos complementos. Me los ha regalado ella. Su sujeto es un pronombre. He llegado al colegio a las nueve. Su sujeto es omitido. 7- Subraya el sujeto de cada oración y analiza su estructura. Su hermana mayor es abogada. – Su (determinante) hermana (núcleo) mayor (complemeto). La luna llena brilla en el cielo. – La (determinante) luna (núcleo) llena ( complemento). Este libro de cuentos es divertido.- Este (determinante) libro( núcleo) de cuentos (complemento). 8- Completa las oraciones con sujetos que se ajusten a estas estructuras: Det+ núcleo La casa se encontraba en un lugar privilegiado. Det+ compl.+núcleo Su mejor amigo se puso contentísimo con la noticia. Det+ núcleo+ compl. Los alumnos de secundaria viajarán a Irlanda el próximo verano.

