Thank You Very Much
Education
11 views
May. 02, 2021

Emergency Remote Teaching

COVID 19 online teaching has been emerged as Emergency Remote teaching and quite differ from well-planned online teaching experience and usually called Moving instructions online. Many educational technology professionals have pointed out that there is a clear-cut difference between online learning, MOOCs, and the present trend of CORONA education by converting face-to-face courses to Online learning instruction. Indeed, the quick transformation of face-to-face teaching to an online system gave birth to a novel concept of emergency remote learning as a new normal in the education system globally. As and when a crisis or emergence occurs, educational institutions are to be shut down, emergency remote learning may be a good substitute for face-to-face learning.

License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
  1. 1. ASSESMENT OF ONLINE TEACHING AND LEARNING AMIDST COVID -19 Prof. Vandana Punia, Dean,Faculty Of Education Human Resource Development Centre Guru Jambheshwar University Of S&t Hisar Haryana Facilitating Emergency Remote Teaching during COVID-19 Pandemic - Blesing or Curse?
  2. 2. 1. Meaning of Emergency Remote Teaching 3. Remote Teaching Solutions for Class room learning 2. Characteristics of Emergency Remote Teaching 4. Challenges and Roadmap for Emergency Remote Teaching
  3. 3. Meaning of Emergency Remote teaching • Present online teaching scenario during the COVID pandemic what we are doing in existing situations • Substitute and Unplanned method of teaching students in form of a virtual class from a distant place via software technology that is similar to a face to face classroom teaching. • A temporary shift of face to face class in to an alternate delivery mode in an emergency or crisis in response to something beyond human control. • Remote teaching solutions for for educational institutions that works otherwise be delivered face to face teaching and that will return to that format once the crisis or emergency has been subsided.
  4. 4. OBJECTIVE OF EMERGENCY REMOTE TEACHING The prime objective of this system is • Not to construct a robust educational system • But rather to provide a temporary access to teaching learning endeavor and instructional support in a matter • That is quick to set up and is reliably available during an emergence or crisis.
  5. 5. Characteristics of Emergency Remote Teaching • Suspended classes without stop learning and meant to be temporary. • It is only alternative mode of Face to face learning. • Curriculum and Syllabus are converted to an online environment without focusing on Online Pedagogies. • Live lectures, recorded lectures, voice over PPT. Moocs, e-texts, handouts, and videos. • Staff development may be further processed via webinars. • Classes will go on with Synchronous Mode.
  6. 6. • Face-to-Face Dialogues and Discussions • Conversations through Telephone and Mobile • Live Audio/Video • Seminar or lecture Synchronous online hours Available Tools: • Google Meet • WebEx • Zoom • Skype • Micro Soft Team • Go to Webinar
  7. 7. • Email • Welcome messages • Post announcements on the course page • Participation in Online group discussions or chat sessions • Polls and Surveys • Interactive Learning Exercises Engagement or interact regularly with students Available Tools: Email Learning Mangement System Discussions Form eXe Learning software
  8. 8. Audio, Video and E-Text Posting of Course Material Open Educational Resources Provisions of recorded lectures and assignment explanations in form of: AvailableTool • Podcasting • Audacity (audio only) Screencast-o-matic • PowerPoint (with audio) • Loom • Open Educational Resources
  9. 9. CHALLENGES AND Roadmap for EMERGENCY REMOTE TEACHING 1. Lack of Structured Course System  By proposed plan of Course Eco System 2. Lack of resources and limited technology  By arranging good technical infrastructure, and high internet bandwidth speed 3. Learners may not have good access to computer, laptop, mobile or a reliable internet connction.  By adopting BYOD policy 4. Full faculty support would not be there and students may not have a choice.  Faculty and Students must have readiness to opt Emergence Remote Teaching by giving them consultations and guidance.
  10. 10. CHALLENGES AND Roadmap for EMERGENCY REMOTE TEACHING 5. Faculty is also not in a position to adapt quickly technology for teaching online system with less professional development.  There must be provisions of adequate training to have expertise on digital tools and technology. 6. Evaluation of course outcomes may not be possible because of quickly converting the course to be delivered online in an unplanned manner.  Institutions and teachers must have alternative mode of assessment need based.
  11. 11. Thank You Very Much

