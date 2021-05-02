COVID 19 online teaching has been emerged as Emergency Remote teaching and quite differ from well-planned online teaching experience and usually called Moving instructions online. Many educational technology professionals have pointed out that there is a clear-cut difference between online learning, MOOCs, and the present trend of CORONA education by converting face-to-face courses to Online learning instruction. Indeed, the quick transformation of face-to-face teaching to an online system gave birth to a novel concept of emergency remote learning as a new normal in the education system globally. As and when a crisis or emergence occurs, educational institutions are to be shut down, emergency remote learning may be a good substitute for face-to-face learning.