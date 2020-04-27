Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Episódio “A Tempestade” Os Lusíadas, Luís de Camões 70 Mas neste passo,assi prontosestando, Eis o mestre,que olhandoosares...
Episódio “A Tempestade” Os Lusíadas, Luís de Camões 76 Agora sobre as nuvensossubiam As ondasde Neptunofuribundo; Agora a ...
Episódio “A Tempestade” Os Lusíadas, Luís de Camões 82 Se tenhonovosmedosperigosos Doutra Cilae Caríbdis jápassados, Outra...
Episódio “A Tempestade” Os Lusíadas, Luís de Camões 88 Assi foi;porque,tantoque chegaram À vistadelas,logolhe falecem As f...
Episódio “A Tempestade” Os Lusíadas, Luís de Camões 94 As graças a Deusdava, e razão tinha, Que não somente aterra lhe mos...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A Tempestade

20 views

Published on

Texto "A Tempestade"

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A Tempestade

  1. 1. Episódio “A Tempestade” Os Lusíadas, Luís de Camões 70 Mas neste passo,assi prontosestando, Eis o mestre,que olhandoosaresanda, O apitotoca: acordam, despertando, Os marinheirosdüae doutrabanda. E, porque o ventovinharefrescando, Os traquetesdasgáveastomarmanda. - «Alerta(disse) estai,que oventocrece Daquelanuvemnegraque aparece!» 71 Não eramos traquetesbemtomados, Quandodá a grande e súbitaprocela. - «Amaina(disse omestre agrandes brados), Amaina(disse),amainaagrande vela!» Não esperamosventosindinados Que amainassem,mas,juntosdandonela, Em pedaçosa fazemcum ruído Que o Mundo pareceuserdestruído! 72 O céu fere comgritosnistoa gente, Cum súbitotemore desacordo; Que,no romperda vela,anau pendente Toma grão suma d'água pelo bordo. - «Alija(disse omestre rijamente), Alijatudoao mar,não falte acordo! Vãooutros dar à bomba,não cessando; À bomba,que nosimosalagando!» 73 Corremlogoos soldadosanimosos A dar à bomba;e, tantoque chegaram, Os balançosque osmares temerosos Deram à nau,num bordoos derribaram. Três marinheiros,durose forçosos, A menearoleme nãobastaram; Talhaslhe punham, düae doutra parte, Semaproveitardoshomensforçae arte. 74 Os ventoseramtaisque não puderam Mostrar maisforça d'ímpetocruel, Se pera derribarentãovieram fortíssimaTorre de Babel, Nosaltíssimosmares,que cresceram, A pequenagranduradumbatel Mostra a possante nau,que move espanto, Vendoque se sustémnasondastanto. 75 A nau grande,emque vai Pauloda Gama, Quebradolevaomasto pelomeio, Quási toda alagada;a gente chama Aquele que asalvaro mundoveio. Não menosgritosvãosao ar derrama Toda a nau de Coelho,comreceio, Conquantoteve omestre tantotento Que primeiroamainouque desse ovento.
  2. 2. Episódio “A Tempestade” Os Lusíadas, Luís de Camões 76 Agora sobre as nuvensossubiam As ondasde Neptunofuribundo; Agora a verparece que deciam As íntimasentranhasdoProfundo. Noto,Austro,Bóreas,Áquilo,queriam Arruinara máquinado Mundo; A noite negrae feiase alumia Cos raiosemque o Pólotodo ardia! 77 As Alcióniasavestriste canto Juntoda costa brava levantaram, Lembrando-se de seupassadopranto, Que as furiosaságuaslhe causaram. Os delfinsnamorados,entretanto, Lá nascovas marítimasentraram, Fugindoà tempestade e ventosduros, Que nemno fundoosdeixaestarseguros. 78 Nuncatão vivosraiosfabricou Contra a ferasoberbadosGigantes O grão ferreirosórdidoque obrou Do enteadoasarmas radiantes; Nemtantoo grão Tonante arremessou Relâmpadosaomundo,fulminantes, No grão dilúviodondesósviveram Os dousque emgente as pedras converteram. 79 Quantosmontes,então,que derribaram As ondasque batiamdenodadas! Quantasárvoresvelhasarrancaram Do ventobravoas fúriasindinadas! As forçosasraízesnão cuidaram Que nunca perao céu fossemviradas Nemas fundasareiasque pudessem Tanto os maresque emcima as revolvessem. 80 VendoVascoda Gama que tão perto Do fimde seudesejose perdia, Vendoorao mar até o Infernoaberto, Ora com nova fúriaao Céusubia, Confusode temor,davidaincerto, Onde nenhumremédiolhe valia, Chama aquele remédiosantoe forte Que o impossíbil pode,destasorte: 81 - «DivinaGuarda,angélica,celeste, Que os céus,o mar e terra senhoreias: Tu, que a todo Israel refúgiodeste Por metade daságuas Eritreias; Tu, que livraste Pauloe defendeste Das Sirtesarenosase ondasfeias, E, guardaste,cos filhos,osegundo Povoadordoalagadoe vácuo mundo:
  3. 3. Episódio “A Tempestade” Os Lusíadas, Luís de Camões 82 Se tenhonovosmedosperigosos Doutra Cilae Caríbdis jápassados, Outras Sirtese baxosarenosos, OutrosAcroceráuniosinfamados; No fimde tantoscasos trabalhosos, Porque somosde Ti desamparados, Se este nossotrabalhonão te ofende, Mas antesteuserviçosópretende? 83 Oh ditososaquelesque puderam Entre as agudaslançasAfricanas Morrer, enquantofortessustiveram A santa Fé nas terrasMauritanas; De quemfeitosilustresse souberam, De quemficammemóriassoberanas, De quemse ganhaa vidacom perdê-la, Doce fazendoamorte as honras dela!» 84 Assi dizendo,osventos, que lutam Comotouros indómitos,bramando, Mais e maisa tormentaacrecentavam, Pelamiúdaenxárciaassoviando. Relâmpadosmedonhosnãocessavam, Ferostrovões,que vêmrepresentando Cair o Céudoseixossobre aTerra, ConsigoosElementosteremguerra. 85 Mas jáa amorosaEstrelacintilava Diante doSol claro,no horizonte, Mensageiradodia,e visitava A terra e o largo mar, com ledafronte. A Deusaque nosCéusa governava, De quemfoge oensíferoOrionte, Tanto que o mar e a cara armada vira, Tocada juntofoi de medoe de ira. 86 - «Estasobras de Baco são, por certo (Disse),masnãoseráque avante leve Tão danada tenção,que descoberto Me será sempre omal a que se atreve.» Istodizendo,dece aomar aberto, No caminhogastandoespaçobreve, Enquantomanda as Ninfasamorosas Grinaldasnascabeças pôr de rosas. 87 Grinaldasmandapôr de várias cores Sobre cabeloslourosaporfia. Quemnão diráque nacem roxasflores Sobre ouro natural,que Amorenfia? Abrandardetermina,poramores, Dos ventosa nojosacompanhia, Mostrando-lhe asamadasNinfasbelas, Que maisfermosasvinhamque asestrelas.
  4. 4. Episódio “A Tempestade” Os Lusíadas, Luís de Camões 88 Assi foi;porque,tantoque chegaram À vistadelas,logolhe falecem As forçascom que dantespelejaram, E já como rendidoslhe obedecem; Os pése mãos parece que lhe ataram Os cabelosque osraiosescurecem. A Bóreas,que dopeitomaisqueria, Assi disse abelíssimaOritia: 89 - «Nãocreias,feroBóreas,que te creio Que me tiveste nuncaamorconstante, Que brandura é de amor maiscertoarreio E não convémfurora firme amante. Se já não põesa tanta insâniafreio, Não esperesde mi,daqui emdiante, Que possamais amar-te,mastemer-te; Que amor, contigo,emmedose converte.» 90 Assi mesmoa fermosaGalateia Diziaao feroNoto,que bemsabe Que dias há que em vê-lase recreia, E bem crê que comele tudoacabe. Não sabe o bravotanto bemse o creia, Que o coração nopeitolhe nãocabe; De contente de verque a dama o manda, Poucocuida que faz,se logoabranda. 91 Destamaneiraas outras amansavam Subitamente osoutrosamadores; E logo à lindaVénusse entregavam, Amansadasas irase os furores. Ela lhe prometeu,vendoque amavam, Sempiternofavoremseusamores, Nas belasmãostomando-lhehomenagem De lhe seremleaisestaviagem. 92 Já a manhã clara dava nosouteiros Por onde o Gangesmurmurandosoa, Quandoda celsagáveaos marinheiros Enxergaramterra alta,pelaproa. Já fora de tormentae dos primeiros Mares, o temorvão dopeitovoa. Disse alegre opilotoMelindano: - «Terraé de Calecu,se não me engano. 93 «Esta é,por certo,a terra que buscais Da verdadeiraÍndia,que aparece; E se do mundomaisnãodesejais, Vossotrabalholongoaqui fenece.» Sofreraqui não pôde o Gama mais, De ledoemverque a terra se conhece; Os giolhosnochão, as mãos ao Céu, A mercê grande a Deusagardeceu.
  5. 5. Episódio “A Tempestade” Os Lusíadas, Luís de Camões 94 As graças a Deusdava, e razão tinha, Que não somente aterra lhe mostrava Que,com tantotemor,buscandovinha, Por quemtantotrabalhoexprimentava, Mas via-se livrado,tãoasinha, Da morte,que no mar lhe aparelhava O ventoduro,férvidoe medonho, Comoquemdespertoude horrendosonho.

×