Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 WHAT IS UNDERWATER WINDMILLS ?  MAIN PARTS  PRINCIPLE OF OPERATION  IMPLIMENTATION  ADVANTAGES  DISADVANTAGES  GLO...
 An Underwater windmill like a device that extracts power from the tides. Renewable energy technologies are becoming an i...
 Turbines  Gearbox  Generator  Cables  support
 In simple a underwater windmill consists of a number of blades mounted on a hub (together known as the rotor), a gearbox...
 The company Atlantis Resources is to install a 50MW tidal farm in the Gulf of Kutch on India's west coast, with construc...
 Tidal energy is completely renewable.  Tidal energy produces no emissions.  Hidden beneath the water.  Have lesser im...
 The initial cost is too high  Very difficult to install  The blade must be coated to avoid corrosion  Damages habitat...
 we believe that the intense and predictable marine current resource offers the possibility of clean energy at a cost tha...
Underwater windmills
Underwater windmills
Underwater windmills
Underwater windmills
Underwater windmills
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Underwater windmills

31 views

Published on

about underwater wind mills and Global resources

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Underwater windmills

  1. 1.  WHAT IS UNDERWATER WINDMILLS ?  MAIN PARTS  PRINCIPLE OF OPERATION  IMPLIMENTATION  ADVANTAGES  DISADVANTAGES  GLOBAL RESOURCES  CONCLUSION
  2. 2.  An Underwater windmill like a device that extracts power from the tides. Renewable energy technologies are becoming an increasingly favorable alternative to conventional energy sources to assuage fossil fuel related issues. Tidal energy offers a vast and reliable energy source.
  3. 3.  Turbines  Gearbox  Generator  Cables  support
  4. 4.  In simple a underwater windmill consists of a number of blades mounted on a hub (together known as the rotor), a gearbox, and a generator.  The hydrodynamic effect of the flowing water past the blades causes the rotor to rotate, thus turning the generator to which the rotor is connected via a gearbox.  The gearbox is used to convert the rotational speed of the rotor shaft to the desired output speed of the generator shaft.  The electricity generated is transmitted to land through cables.
  5. 5.  The company Atlantis Resources is to install a 50MW tidal farm in the Gulf of Kutch on India's west coast, with construction starting early in 2012.The facility could be expanded to deliver more than 200MW.  Projections indicate that the cost of the initial 50MW farm - to consist of 501MW turbines - will come in at about $150m.  The current time scale has the project's final engineering plans completed by the end of the Year 2013.
  6. 6.  Tidal energy is completely renewable.  Tidal energy produces no emissions.  Hidden beneath the water.  Have lesser impact on the environment  Low running cost  Long lifetime with little maintenance  Reduces the dependence upon fossil fuels
  7. 7.  The initial cost is too high  Very difficult to install  The blade must be coated to avoid corrosion  Damages habitat up to 500km away
  8. 8.  we believe that the intense and predictable marine current resource offers the possibility of clean energy at a cost that will ultimately be competitive not only with the other renewables, but in the long run we believe we can compete head on with most forms of fossil fuelled power generation at present-day costs.

×