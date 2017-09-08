File Management in Operating Systems

I/O AND FILE MANAGEMENT IN O/S V.V.SUBRAHMANYAM SOCIS, IGNOU DATE: 02-09-07 TIME: 15-30 TO 16-15
Introduction  Input and output devices are components that form part of the computer system.  These devices are controll...
 The operating system implements the abstract concept of the file by managing mass storage devices, such as types and dis...
File  A file is a collection of related information defined by its creator.  Commonly, files represent programs (both so...
File Management  File management is one of the most visible services of an operating system.  Computers can store inform...
 The operating system is responsible for the following activities in connection with file management: The creation and d...
Speed Mismatch  The most significant problem in I/O system is the speed mismatch between I/O devices and the memory and a...
 A well-designed file management structure makes the file access quick and easily movable to a new machine.  Also it fac...
I/O Buffering  A buffer is an intermediate memory area under operating system control that stores data in transit between...
Unbuffered situation  In a typical unbuffered transfer situation the processor is idle for most of the time, waiting for ...
Unbuffered transfer User Work Area Disk OS
Single Buffering  In case of single-buffered transfer, blocks are first read into a buffer and then moved to the user’s w...
Single Buffering OS User Work Area Buffer Disk
Double Buffering  Double buffering is an improvement over this.  A pair of buffers is used; blocks/records generated by ...
Double Buffering User Work Area Buffer A Disk Buffer B
Disk Organisation Platter with two recording surfaces Head
Disk Scheduling  The disk is a resource which has to be shared.  It is therefore has to be scheduled for use, according ...
Seek Time and Rotational Latency  The seek time is the time required for the disk arm to move the head to the cylinder wi...
Disk Scheduling policies  A scheduling policy should attempt to maximize throughput (defined as the number of requests se...
Various Scheduling Algorithms  FCFS  SSTF  Scan Scheduling C-Scan Scheduling Look and C-Look Scheduling
FCFS Scheduling Suppose the requests for inputting/ outputting to blocks on the cylinders have arrived, forming the follow...
SSTF (Shortest seek time first) The basis for this algorithm is Shortest-Seek-Time-First (SSTF) i.e., service all the requ...
SCAN scheduling The disk arm starts at one end of the disk and service all the requests in its way towards the other end, ...
C-SCAN Scheduling  C-SCAN also moves head from one end to the other servicing all the requests in its way. The difference...
RAID  Disks have high failure rates and hence there is the risk of loss of data and lots of downtime for restoring and di...
Disk Cache  Disk caching is an extension of buffering.  Cache is derived from the French word cacher, meaning to hide. ...
Contd…  These are sets of buffers (cache) that contain the blocks that are recently used.  The cached buffers in memory ...
OS’s view of File Management  The files are mapped by the operating system onto physical devices.  Many factors are cons...
Contd…  Three common file organisations are byte sequence, record sequence and tree of disk blocks.  UNIX files are stru...
Single-level Directory Abc Test Xyz Hello ……… Data File
Two-level Directory Files User 1 User 2 User 3 User 4Master file Directory Test Hello 1 Hello2 Abc 1 Abc Xyz Hello Data Us...
Tree-structured directory Hello Test Programs Test 1 Test 2 F 6 F 7 Hello 1 Hello 2 Hello 3 F 1 Trial 1 Test 2 Trial 1 Tes...
Acyclic Graph Directory Hello Test Test1 Xyz1 Xyz2Abc 1 Abc2 Abc3 F 5 F 6 Trial 1 Test 2 F 3 F 4 F 1 F 2 Figure 11: Acycli...
General Graph Directory Hello Test Test1 F2 Xyz1 Xyz2Abc1 Abc2 Abc3 F8 F9F5 F6F1 Trial Test2 F8 F9F3 F4
Disk Space Management  Continuous  Non-Continuous (Indexing and Chaining)
Continuous Allocation on the disk
Linked Allocation on the disk
Indexing Allocation on the Disk
Thank You
