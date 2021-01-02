Successfully reported this slideshow.
Digital Citizenship And Social Media By Dr. Valerie Hill
How can we use social media as good digital citizens and understand the balance of our personal and professional identitie...
Know Your Audience Speak clearly in your personal or professional voice.
http://weknowmemes.com/2012/07/whats-the-point-of-being-afraid-of-the-zombie-apocalypse/ On the sidewalk… or On the bus.
Too much technology? ● Need for multitasking (expectation) ● Different devices for various tasks ● “Keeping up” with techn...
Technology can enhance our lives ● Balancing physical and virtual environments ● Purchasing the best tools for the person ...
Watch what you are doing! Be Aware ● Bumping into things while walking with devices! ● No texting while driving ● Teens sl...
Some argue our connected devices are making us less connected! The COVID19 Pandemic has made conversation in the physical ...
The human brain is changing! Culture of catastrophe - Breaking news! (Sherry Turkle) Need for cell phone- in case of emerg...
Hey world! Look at me!
Are we promoting self-centeredness? By telling our kids… ● You are SPECIAL (sure– we all are) ● You have much to share (bu...
“Aunt Valerie- Help! Can I get off the grid?” My nephew asked about how to cut off the constant incoming information! The ...
How can we cope? ● Mindfulness ● Meditation ● Taking a break from technology ● Balancing time for reflection ● Think posit...
References Carr, N. (2010). The Shallows: What the Internet is Doing to Our Brains. New York: Norton & Co. Hill, V. J. (20...
Digital citizenship and social media
Advocating the balance of personal and professional online identity as part of digital citizenship.

  1. 1. Digital Citizenship And Social Media By Dr. Valerie Hill
  2. 2. How can we use social media as good digital citizens and understand the balance of our personal and professional identities? Social Media & Online Identity
  3. 3. Know Your Audience Speak clearly in your personal or professional voice.
  4. 4. http://weknowmemes.com/2012/07/whats-the-point-of-being-afraid-of-the-zombie-apocalypse/ On the sidewalk… or On the bus.
  5. 5. Too much technology? ● Need for multitasking (expectation) ● Different devices for various tasks ● “Keeping up” with technology ● FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) ● No “Down time” or “Off time” ● Nomophobia Digital citizens learn to balance~
  6. 6. Technology can enhance our lives ● Balancing physical and virtual environments ● Purchasing the best tools for the person (Hardware, Software, Apps) ● Choosing the best tools for the job ● Advocating digital citizenship ● Choose the best voice for personal or professional communication “So the phrase “digital citizenship” has to do with the rights and duties of a person using technology along with other people—because a person must consider that he lives with others on an interconnected Earth” (Rivero 2014, 7).
  7. 7. Watch what you are doing! Be Aware ● Bumping into things while walking with devices! ● No texting while driving ● Teens sleep by their phones (addiction?) ● “Ringxiety” or phantom vibration syndrome ● No time for reflection or revision ● Living “the edited life”- spending more time editing and posting about life than actually living it
  8. 8. Some argue our connected devices are making us less connected! The COVID19 Pandemic has made conversation in the physical world even more precious.
  9. 9. The human brain is changing! Culture of catastrophe - Breaking news! (Sherry Turkle) Need for cell phone- in case of emergency Constant pull of hyperlinks - (Nicholas Carr) Less ability to focus for long periods
  10. 10. Hey world! Look at me!
  11. 11. Are we promoting self-centeredness? By telling our kids… ● You are SPECIAL (sure– we all are) ● You have much to share (but is it all necessary?) ● Delete those who don’t agree with you! ● Create a “personal dashboard” of incoming information Do those ideas promote empathy and awareness of others? NO
  12. 12. “Aunt Valerie- Help! Can I get off the grid?” My nephew asked about how to cut off the constant incoming information! The world is now so interconnected, one must participate. It is mandatory. Unless you are a hermit living far out in the wilderness. We have to learn ways to deal with it.
  13. 13. How can we cope? ● Mindfulness ● Meditation ● Taking a break from technology ● Balancing time for reflection ● Think positively about the future Hope - Love - Faith
  14. 14. References Carr, N. (2010). The Shallows: What the Internet is Doing to Our Brains. New York: Norton & Co. Hill, V. J. (2017). Digital Citizenship in Participatory Culture. In A. Stricker, C. Calongne, B. Truman, & F. Arenas (Eds.), Integrating an Awareness of Selfhood and Society into Virtual Learning (pp. 60-73). Hershey, PA: IGI Global. Levy, D. (2016). Mindful Tech. Austin, Texas: Yale University Press. Rivero, V. (2014). Digital world Brave. Internet@Schools, 21(1), 6-8. Turkle, S. (2015). Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in a Digital Age. New York: Penguin Books.

