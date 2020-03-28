Successfully reported this slideshow.
Valerio Eletti, Epidemie e cigni neri ai tempi dei social Marzo 2020 Il Coronavirus è un cigno nero, apparso all’improvvis...
Il problema chiave: rinnovare il punto di vista Non si deve cadere nella trappola di analizzare i nuovi scenari facendo ri...
I fenomeni complessi sono caratterizzati da andamenti a bivi Valerio Eletti, Epidemie e cigni neri ai tempi dei social Mar...
Qualche spunto sullo scenario a breve e medio termine... Valerio Eletti, Epidemie e cigni neri ai tempi dei social Marzo 2...
a) Due flash sull’epidemia di corona virus Valerio Eletti, Epidemie e cigni neri ai tempi dei social Marzo 2020 Primo. Una...
a) Due flash sull’epidemia di corona virus Valerio Eletti, Epidemie e cigni neri ai tempi dei social Marzo 2020 Secondo. U...
b) Altri spunti di riflessione sul pericolo di nuovi cigni neri Valerio Eletti, Epidemie e cigni neri ai tempi dei social ...
b) Altri spunti di riflessione sul pericolo di nuovi cigni neri Valerio Eletti, Epidemie e cigni neri ai tempi dei social ...
Sappiamo da dove spunterà il nuovo cigno nero? No! Valerio Eletti, Epidemie e cigni neri ai tempi dei social Marzo 2020
Che cosa suggerire ai decisori politici? Valerio Eletti, Epidemie e cigni neri ai tempi dei social Marzo 2020 Prima Condit...
Valerio Eletti, Epidemie e cigni neri ai tempi dei social Marzo 2020 Seconda Conditio sine qua non: • Creazione di una tas...
Valerio Eletti, Epidemie e cigni neri ai tempi dei social Marzo 2020 Che cosa suggerire ai decisori politici? Terza Condit...
Valerio Eletti, Epidemie e cigni neri ai tempi dei social Marzo 2020 Riferimenti Il testo di questo video è tratto dall’in...
Epidemia e cigni neri ai tempi dei social network

videoclip realizzato sceneggiando il testo di Eletti pubblicato nel libro "La complessità di una epidemia" a cura di Marinella De Simone di Complexity Institute

License: CC Attribution License
