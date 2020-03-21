Taller katha tecnologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 TALLER ESTADISTICA VALERIA ROJAS LONDO�O GRADO: 11-3 INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
2 TALLER ESTADISTICA VALERIA ROJAS LONDO�O GRADO: 11-3 DOCENTE: GUILLERMO MONDRAGON LIC. TECNOLOGIA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA ...
3 TALLER ESTADISTICA: 1. Estad�stica: La estad�stica es una ciencia y una rama de las matem�ticas a trav�s de la cual se r...
4 Aplicaciones de la estad�stica en: La educaci�n: -Medidas antropom�tricas de estudiantes. -Control de enfermedades m�s f...
5 mejor forma y de acuerdo a cada situaci�n por el personal ejecutivo y administrativo de la compa��a, por lo tanto, no se...
6 comportamiento de la econom�a a diferentes niveles ya sea en una empresa, municipio, provincia, naci�n, as� como a escal...
7 Poblaci�n: es el conjunto de individuos, objetos o fen�menos de los cuales se desea estudiar una o varias caracter�stica...
8 La frecuencia absoluta es el n�mero de veces que aparece un determinado valor en un estudio estad�stico. Se representa p...
9 2. Dato x. Frecuencia Absoluta N. Frecuencia Relativa H. Frecuencia Acumuladas Absoluta relativa N. H. 1 6 0.24=24% 6 0....
