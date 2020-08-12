Successfully reported this slideshow.
Droidcam - haciendo uso de su dispositivo mòvil como WebCam.

  1. 1. CÁMARA WEB DROIDCAM Estudiante: Valeria Mogrovejo Rosas Carrera: Idiomas: Inglés V INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICA PÚBLICO “LA INMACULADA” - CAMANÁ
  2. 2. PASOS PARA INSTALAR “DROIDCAM” 1. BUSCAR EN EL NAVEGADOR DE GOOGLE, EL PROGRAMA
  3. 3. 2. Hacer click en “Dev47Apps”
  4. 4. 3. Hacer click en descargar “windows client”
  5. 5. 4. Hacer click en “DroidCam client 6.3.0”
  6. 6. 5. A continuación el programa empezará a descargarse.
  7. 7. 6. Hacer click en “Next”
  8. 8. 7. Hacer click en “install”
  9. 9. 8. FINALMENTE HACEMOS CLICK EN “FINISH”
  10. 10. 9. ESTA OPCIÓN ME PERMITE HACER LA CONEXIÓN POR MEDIO DE WIFI O CABLE USB
  11. 11. 10. BUSCAR EL PROGRAMA EN PLAY STORE, EN NUESTRO DISPOSITIVO Y LO INSTALAMOS.
  12. 12. 11.HACEMOS CLICK EN PERMITIR, LUEGO EN EL DISPOSITIVO NOS VA A GENERAR UNA IP, LA QUE COPIAREMOS EN “DEVICE” DEL PROGRAMA PARA CONECTARLO A LA COMPUTADORA. (WIFI)
  13. 13. 12. EN NUESTRO DISPOSITIVO BUSCAMOS LA OPCIÓN DE AJUSTES Y SELECCIONAMOS “ACERCA DEL DISPOSITIVO” Y LUEGO SELECCIONAMOS INFORMACIÓN DE SOFTWARE ( cable USB)
  14. 14. 13. HACER CLICK EN NUMERO DE COMPILACIÓN Y SE APERTURARÁ EL MODO DESARROLLADOR DEL EQUIPO.
  15. 15. 14. LUEGO SE APERTURARÁ UNA VENTANA COMO ESTA, ESTO PERMITIRÁ LA CONEXIÓN DEL CELULAR CON LA CÁMARA WEB EN CUALQUIER DISPOSITO
  16. 16. !GRACIAS!

