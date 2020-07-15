Successfully reported this slideshow.
MASCOTAS TODO LO QUE TIENES QUE SABER DE ESTAS. LA INFORMACION JUSTO EN ESTE BLOG.
¿QUÉ SON MASCOTAS? • Mascota es un término que procede del francés mascotte y que se utiliza para nombrar al animal de com...
¿CUAL FUE SU PRINCIPAL FINALIDAD? • Es impulsada con la finalidad de que los animales convivan con las personas, ya sea po...
¿CÓMO FUE TODO AL PRINCIPIO? • Los animales comenzaron a domesticarse como mascotas en la prehistoria. Los perros y los ga...
COMO OTRO DATO • Mascota, por otra parte, es un animal, una persona o un objeto animado que actúa como talismán o que repr...
Sistemas blog

información sobre mascotas

Sistemas blog

