Proceso de enseñanza - aprendizaje e-Learning. Ing. Valeria Herrera Salazar CARRERA DE INGENIERÍA EN SISTEMAS
Retos en la preparación de docentes. El docente debe ser un profesional con las siguientes habilidades:  Conocimiento sob...
Roles y Responsabilidad es del docente  El docente tiene la responsabilidad de transmitir conocimiento significativo de f...
Habilidades del profesor virtual.  El docente virtual posee un papel fundamental en la educación, ya que pasa de ser un t...
El rol del docente en el proceso de enseñanza - aprendizaje, abarca un compromiso, responsabilidad, y una profunda compren...
  1. 1. Proceso de enseñanza - aprendizaje e-Learning. Ing. Valeria Herrera Salazar CARRERA DE INGENIERÍA EN SISTEMAS
  2. 2. Retos en la preparación de docentes. El docente debe ser un profesional con las siguientes habilidades:  Conocimiento sobre sus asignaturas y competencia pedagógica.  Poseedor de un saber en las nuevas tecnologías de la información y las comunicaciones (TIC’s) que no sólo representan un instrumento o un nuevo medio de información y comunicación, sino que también generan un espacio social y educativo pero desde una perspectiva complementaria, será un profesional crítico.  Poseer iniciativa y la habilidad de emprender muchas tareas  Estar predispuesto al aprendizaje continuo y a la actualización permanente.  Actitud abierta a la investigación en el aula Además de las habilidades anteriores son necesarias: madurez y seguridad, autoestima y equilibrio emocional, empatía e imaginación
  3. 3. Roles y Responsabilidad es del docente  El docente tiene la responsabilidad de transmitir conocimiento significativo de forma no arbitraria, y objetiva.  Conocer las características individuales y grupales de los estudiantes  Buscar y preparar recursos y materiales didácticos.  Organizar y Gestionar estrategias didácticas de enseñanza aprendizaje  Preparar y diseñar una Web Docente, para proporcionar información  Motivar al alumno y fomentar la participación y autoevaluación
  4. 4. Habilidades del profesor virtual.  El docente virtual posee un papel fundamental en la educación, ya que pasa de ser un transmisor del conocimiento a un facilitador, diseñador, orientador del aprendizaje y motivador del autoaprendizaje pues proporciona al alumno las herramientas necesarias para llegar por sí mismo a sus propias conclusiones.  Debe ser un creador de espacios de aprendizaje co-construidos en conjunto con los estudiantes, en los que todos participen.  Dominar las herramientas de colaboración, blogs, wikis, manejo adecuado de redes sociales.  Organizar responsablemente los recursos didácticos digitales adecuados.  Poseer conocimientos de seguridad online, conocer los derechos de autor.
  5. 5. El rol del docente en el proceso de enseñanza - aprendizaje, abarca un compromiso, responsabilidad, y una profunda comprensión del estudiante y a su vez, de las estrategias, motivación, manejo de la clase y la manera de evaluar el proceso de aprendizaje de los estudiantes. La docencia tiene como objetivo la formación del alumno, la asimilación y aprendizaje de conocimientos, el docente es un facilitador del conocimiento por lo tanto un docente debe asumir el rol de compañero, de guía, de estimulación en el desempeño del alumno para formar profesionales críticos, éticos y objetivos. Un docente debe generar una atmósfera de colaboración, que permita crear una comunidad de aprendizaje donde todos y cada participante pueda aportar, debatir y discutir su punto de vista sobre un tema. Conclusiones

