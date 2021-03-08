Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE DERECHO FACTORES DE...
Los factores de producción son conocidos como los insumos básicos del sistema productivo. Suelen constituir las salidas de...
económicos, desde la tierra para la agricultura y ganadería hasta los minerales o la energía solar. El capital sería el te...
que se encarga de la distribución de los productos generados en los dos primeros sectores. La producción de altos volúmene...
Ensayo economia pdf
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ensayo economia pdf

16 views

Published on

Ensayo sobre factores de producción.

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ensayo economia pdf

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE DERECHO FACTORES DE PRODUCCIÓN VALERIA COLMENÁREZ WILLIAMS MUJICA ECONOMÍA POLÍTICA Y SOCIAL BARQUISIMETO, 08 DE MARZO DE 2021
  2. 2. Los factores de producción son conocidos como los insumos básicos del sistema productivo. Suelen constituir las salidas del sistema de bienes y servicios cuando son transformados por el proceso de conversión. Los factores de producción se dividen en trabajo, recursos naturales, capital y tecnología. Los economistas de los siglos anteriores creían que solo existían tres factores de producción tierra, trabajo y capital. Esta división nació de la estructura económica del siglo XIX donde el sector primario era el responsable de la producción y de la renta nacional. Por lo tanto, el factor tierra no solo era la cantidad de tierras de las que se podía extraer recursos económicos sino también los recursos naturales y mineros. En la producción de los minerales, los economistas clásicos tomaban en cuenta la cantidad y calidad del mineral por extraer en las minas ya que este era un factor que influía en la cantidad producida. En la economía clásica no existía el factor de la tecnología, ya que ésta no tenía la influencia e importancia que tiene hoy en día. Cabe destacar que la tecnología es el factor que más ha influido en el progreso de la economía moderna. Los avances tecnológicos han facilitado el aumento de la productividad de los factores y con ello la capacidad de producción y crecimiento de las empresas. Está comprobado que los métodos de producción indirectos son más productivos y eficientes que los métodos de producción directos. El primer factor, el trabajo, es el esfuerzo físico e intelectual del ser humano que se dedica a la producción. En otras palabras, es el esfuerzo aplicado por los humanos sobre la naturaleza con el fin de modificarla y hacerla útil para que pueda cumplir con sus necesidades. De todos los factores es el más necesario ya que sus tareas pueden ser infinitas porque están dedicadas a todos los sectores de producción. El segundo factor referente a la tierra o en sentido amplio a los recursos naturales, son todos aquellos que son transformados en el proceso de producción. Es todo aquello que la naturaleza le brinda a los procesos productivos. Todo recurso natural que pueda brindarnos beneficios
  3. 3. económicos, desde la tierra para la agricultura y ganadería hasta los minerales o la energía solar. El capital sería el tercer factor y está conformado por los bienes permanentes producidos por una economía con el fin de utilizarlos para la producción de otros bienes. Son recursos económicos capaces de multiplicarse. El acumular un capital es esencial para la evolución de la economía de cualquier país. El último factor y el más reciente es la tecnología. El conocimiento científico aplicado de a la producción de bienes y servicios. Comprende el conocimiento necesario para elaborar el producto y el conocimiento gerencial. Antes este factor entraba dentro del factor capital pero debido a la importancia que ha adquirido, consiguió que se clasificara aparte como un nuevo factor de producción. Existe el mito que para aumentar la producción es suficiente con aumentar la cantidad de factores. Sin embargo, normalmente esto es falso. A medida que la cantidad de los factores de producción van aumentando y se mantienen los otros constantes, la producción adicional que se va obteniendo decae. Es un fenómeno conocido como ley de rendimientos decrecientes y demuestra el hecho de que los factores se vuelven menos productivos cuando no tienen otros factores con los cuales ser combinados. Igualmente, si se aumentan todos los factores al mismo nivel, no siempre se obtiene un aumento igualitario de la producción ya que esto depende del rendimiento que presente la industria. En algunas oportunidades, el aumento de todos los factores en la misma proporción logrará un incremento proporcional en la producción y en otros casos la variación será mucho mayor o menor a la proporción. Por otro lado, las unidades de producción se clasifican de acuerdo a la actividad que realizan en tres sectores. El sector primario el que comprende las actividades relacionadas a la materia prima y donde el hombre extrae los recursos directamente de la naturaleza. El secundario esta compuesto por las actividades que transforman la materia prima. Y por último el sector terciario, el
  4. 4. que se encarga de la distribución de los productos generados en los dos primeros sectores. La producción de altos volúmenes de bienes y servicios es el objetivo de la organización económica de todos los países. Lo ideal sería un Producto Interno Bruto alto y un nivel bajo de desempleo. Al hablar de pleno empleo de los factores de producción, nos referimos al que se alcanza cuando el factor dinámico que limita a los demás factores y es la mano de obra que logra el nivel más alto de utilización o pleno empleo. La economía recomienda que cada empresa o industria tenga los cuatro factores de producción sin excepción en su lugar para que logre existir una producción. Ademas, no solo hay que tener los cuatro factores disponibles sino también éstos deben estar equilibrados. Por ejemplo, exceso de mano de obra y falta de espacio claramente creará problemas. O muchas ideas pero ninguna inversión capitalista no le permitirá a la empresa crecer y expandirse. Todos los factores de producción deben coincidir con las demandas de los otros para que el negocio pueda expandirse con ganancias. El concepto de factores de producción es muy importante para el análisis económico de la actualidad. El crecimiento económico ocurre cuando se crean más productos y con mejores precios. Esto eleva el nivel de vida al reducir los costos y aumentar los salarios. Tener muchos factores de producción da como resultado el crecimiento económico. Este proceso se concreta cuando la economía de un país se somete a la industrialización y a cualquier otra revolución tecnológica.

×