Tipos de rollplayer

solo son datos que yo conozco y mis experiencias al estar conectada con este tipos de cosas, procurar tener un limite de tiempo debido a que puede llegar a ser muy adicctivo

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
Tipos de rollplayer

  1. 1. roll Antes de todotenemos quesaber querolear es interpretar el papel deunpersonaje (real o inventado), al rolear tu controlas el personaje como si fuera un videojuego(como los rpgs-rollingplayinggames) soloque usas la escrita en vez de unteclado o control.
  2. 2. Tipos de roll: • En el rollpuedes encontrar muchos tiposde roll por ejemplo: • - rollbattle( peleas) • - roll fantasia( hadas, sirenas,etc) • - rollde acción • - roll lemmon • - rolldrama • - misterio
  3. 3. Tipos de personas en el roll: • Cuandovas a rolleas, puedes tenertoda la inspiración pero lo que varia son los tipos de personas: • - persona sana: es aquella la cual solo quiere llevar un rollsano con su contrario • - persona enferma:este tipos de personas hay muchas enel mundo, son aquellos que piden llevar algo mas fuertepor ejemplo+18 a los cuales debes denunciar si o si, por que llegan a ser muy obsesivos y en especialcon las menores de edad a las cuales las llaman“lolis” • - persona x: solo quieres sacarte una sonrisa con sus ocurrencias
  4. 4. Plataformas de roll: • Hay muchas aplicacionesen donde se puede llevarel roll: • laprincipal,Facebook • Instagram • Amino • twitter • whatssap

