E book1: Gestão de Processos na Prática

GESTÃO DE PROCESSOS NA PRÁTICA COMO REALIZAR O CICLO DE VIDA BPM NA PRÁTICA VALÉRIA BRITO DE SOUSA, CBPP® 2019 BOOK 1: INT...
GESTÃO DE PROCESSOS NA PRÁTICA! Olá! Tudo bem? Quantos materiais você já pesquisou na internet tentando encontrar a maneir...
Valéria Brito de Sousa, é formada em Administração de Empresas Pós-Graduada em Gerenciamento de Projetos e Certificada Int...
NOSSA JORNADA... Para um bom entendimento dos conceitos e sua aplicabilidade, vamos dividir o material em 3 e-books. Neste...
SUMÁRIO 01 02 03 Introdução Ciclo de Vida BPM Fase 1: Planejamento Considerações Finais Reprodução e Distribuição proibida...
6 01 INTRODUÇÃO Planejamento Análise Desenho Implementação Monitoramento e Controle Refinamento
7 INTRODUÇÃO BPM – Business Process Management ou simplesmente Gerenciamento de Processos de Negócio, esse acrônimo que ga...
8 VAMOS RELEMBRAR O QUE É PROCESSO??? SEGUNDO HAMMER E CHAMPY, 1994, PROCESSOS É .... “Um grupo de atividades realizadas n...
E GERENCIAMENTO DE PROCESSOS DE NEGÓCIO? Segundo o guia CBOK v.3 - “Gerenciamento de Processos de Negócio – BPM, é uma dis...
10 ENTÃO O QUE VEM PELA FRENTE? Eu chamo de “A cereja do bolo”. Pesquisando materiais na internet e algumas bibliografias ...
11 Trazer uma metodologia aplicável para gerenciamento de processos é um risco e facilmente pode ser alvo de críticas. Por...
12 NUNCA É DEMAIS REFORÇAR ..... SOBRE A METODOLOGIA.... Os modelos propostos não são únicos, servirão de base para entend...
13 E NÃO MENOS IMPORTANTE... ASSUMA O PAPEL DE CONSULTOR É muito importante conhecer a necessidade de estar realizando a G...
14 02 CICLO DE VIDA BPM Planejamento Análise Desenho Implementação Monitoramento e Controle Refinamento
15 GERENCIAMENTO DE PROCESSOS... Como citei anteriormente o Ciclo de Vida aqui proposto é inspirado nas fase do Ciclo de V...
16 GERENCIAMENTO DE PROCESSOS... Já Baldam, traz apenas quatro fases em seu Ciclo Unificado, que são elas: Planejar o BPM;...
17 GERENCIAMENTO DE PROCESSOS... Se analisarmos bem, ambos trazem o conceito de melhoria contínua para processos negócio. ...
18 PLANDOCHECKACTION CicloPDCA,Deming Proposta Metodológica Planejamento Análise Desenho Implantação Monitoramento e Contr...
19 IAÍ, VAMOS INICIAR NOSSA JORNADA? O próximo capítulo vamos começar a rodar o Ciclo de Vida BPM, iniciando pela primeira...
20 03 FASE 1: PLANEJAMENTO PLANEJAMENTO Análise Desenho Implementação Monitoramento e Controle Refinamento
21 FASE 1: PLANEJAMENTO PRIMEIRA ETAPA - Cadeia de Valor Antes de iniciar qualquer trabalho envolvendo Processos, é import...
22 PRIMEIRA ETAPA - Priorização de Processos Para grandes organizações, que possui um número elevado de processos em termo...
23 Processo Impacto no Plan. Estratég. Interação com o cliente Propenso a auditorias Custo de execução elevado Score Proce...
24 VAMOS AVANÇAR!!! Agora que conhecemos a quais processos compõem o negócio e priorizamos o que realmente precisa ser ger...
25 SEGUNDA ETAPA Descrição: A fase de Planejamento é a primeira, precedendo as demais fases de execução dos serviços que f...
26 Objetivo da fase: Elaborar o Formulário de Abertura da Iniciativa – FAI, que deverá compor as informações preliminares ...
27 Principais envolvidos: Algumas organizações quando começam as iniciativas de processos, não possuem um Escritório de Pr...
28 Entregas: Como dito anteriormente, na fase de Planejamento vamos elaborar dois documentos: O Formulário de Abertura da ...
29 Modelo 1: Formulário de Abertura da Iniciativa – FAI Validações: _____________________________________ ________________...
30 Modelo2:ModelodeAlinhamentodoProcessosàEstratégia 1 2[Açõesquecontibuirãoparaoprocessoalcançaroobjetivo] [Principaispro...
31 ENTENDENDO CADA TÓPICO... Na parte superior do modelo temos a Missão e a Visão, nem sempre todas as organizações irão t...
32 ENTENDENDO CADA TÓPICO... Para visualizar melhor, dividi as colunas do modelo em duas partes, essa primeira parte faz u...
33 Bom! Ao saber as diretrizes que o processo deve seguir, pergunta-se: Quais problemas, impeditivos ou Gaps que dificulta...
34 Por fim, na parte inferior do template tem um campo para indicadores, nunca é demais perguntar se o processo é medido d...
35 A fase de planejamento é de grande importância no início dos projetos de melhoria de processos, nela se alinha expectat...
36 QUE TAL FAZER UM CANVAS DO SEU PROJETO DE MELHORIA? PREPAREI PRA VOCÊS UM MODELINHO SUPER PRÁTICO QUE IRÁ NUMA SÓ PÁGIN...
37 Objetivo da Iniciativa: Gestor Responsável / Patrocinador: Entrega de Valor Justificativa:Área Solicitante: Envolvidos ...
38 IAÍ, CURTIU ESSA PRIMEIRA FASE? O PRÓXIMO E-BOOK VAMOS COLOCAR A MÃO NA MASSA! VAMOS FALAR SOBRE AS FASES DE ANÁLISE DE...
E book1: Gestão de Processos na Prática

Não sabe como iniciar a gestão de processos em sua organização? Baixe esse e-book com o primeiro e mais importante passo: O planejamento.

Published in: Business
E book1: Gestão de Processos na Prática

  1. 1. GESTÃO DE PROCESSOS NA PRÁTICA COMO REALIZAR O CICLO DE VIDA BPM NA PRÁTICA VALÉRIA BRITO DE SOUSA, CBPP® 2019 BOOK 1: INTRODUÇÃO E FASE DE PLANEJAMENTO
  2. 2. GESTÃO DE PROCESSOS NA PRÁTICA! Olá! Tudo bem? Quantos materiais você já pesquisou na internet tentando encontrar a maneira de como fazer o Gerenciamento de Processos em sua organização? Acredito que muito pouco quando falamos do “COMO”! Esse e-book é ideal pra você que já compreendeu bem sobre os principais conceitos de BPM – Business Process Managment, mas não sabe por onde começar. Vamos trazer sim uma metodologia simples e aplicável para quem deseja iniciar as atividades de Gestão de Processos, perpassando por todas as fases preconizadas no Ciclo de Vida BPM do CBOK v.3
  3. 3. Valéria Brito de Sousa, é formada em Administração de Empresas Pós-Graduada em Gerenciamento de Projetos e Certificada Internacionalmente em Processos, CBPP®. Desde 2011 trabalha com Gestão de Processos e participou de diversos projetos de elaboração de metodologias de execução de Gerenciamento de Processos como dos Escritórios de Processos do antigo Ministério do Planejamento - MPOG, Secretaria Especial da Agricultura Familiar e Desenvolvimento Rural - SEAD e da Companhia de Saneamento e Abastecimento de Brasília – CAESB. SOBRE A AUTORA: www.linkedin.com/in/valeriabsousa
  4. 4. NOSSA JORNADA... Para um bom entendimento dos conceitos e sua aplicabilidade, vamos dividir o material em 3 e-books. Neste primeiro vamos introduzir o conceito do Ciclo de Vida BPM, para que vocês tenham a visão do todo e logo após vamos iniciar explorando a fase de Planejamento. Nos próximos e-books detalharemos as demais fases do ciclo de vida, realizando uma explanação do que se trata a fase, e os templates (modelos) que podem ser utilizados como ferramenta para levantamento das informações.
  5. 5. SUMÁRIO 01 02 03 Introdução Ciclo de Vida BPM Fase 1: Planejamento Considerações Finais Reprodução e Distribuição proibida. Todos os direitos reservados ®
  6. 6. 6 01 INTRODUÇÃO Planejamento Análise Desenho Implementação Monitoramento e Controle Refinamento
  7. 7. 7 INTRODUÇÃO BPM – Business Process Management ou simplesmente Gerenciamento de Processos de Negócio, esse acrônimo que ganhou bastante fama e força no mundo da gestão, não é apenas uma sopinha de letras que veio de passagem, mas veio pra realmente ficar. A verdade é que já se fala de processos a muito tempo, desde quando Porter trouxe o conceito de Cadeia de Valor em 1985 lá já estavam os processos categorizados entre finalísticos e de apoio. Antes disso Deming, já falava sobre gerenciamento dos processos com o seu famoso ciclo PDCA (Plan, Do, Check, Action) que traz como base a melhoria contínua. A ele atribuímos as super clássicas frases: “SE VOCÊ NÃO PODE DESCREVER O QUE ESTÁ FAZENDO COMO UM PROCESSO, VOCÊ NÃO SABE O QUE ESTÁ FAZENDO.” Ou seja, não é preciso apenas conhecer as atividades que compõe o seu negócio, mas é preciso gerenciá-las realizando medições que demostrem seu desempenho frente aos objetivos do negócio. “O QUE NÃO É MEDIDO, NÃO É GERENCIADO.” E,
  8. 8. 8 VAMOS RELEMBRAR O QUE É PROCESSO??? SEGUNDO HAMMER E CHAMPY, 1994, PROCESSOS É .... “Um grupo de atividades realizadas numa sequência lógica com um objetivo de produzir um bem ou serviço e que tem valor para um grupo específico de clientes”. Ou seja, pessoas realizam atividades para produzir algo e para entregar a alguém.
  9. 9. E GERENCIAMENTO DE PROCESSOS DE NEGÓCIO? Segundo o guia CBOK v.3 - “Gerenciamento de Processos de Negócio – BPM, é uma disciplina gerencial que integra estratégias e objetivos de uma organização com expectativas e necessidades de clientes, por meio do foco em processos ponta a ponta. BPM engloba estratégias, objetivos, cultura, estruturas organizacionais, papeis, políticas, métodos e tecnologias para analisar, desenhar, implementar, gerenciar desempenho, transformar e estabelecer a governança de processos”. Resumidamente, o gerenciamento de processos considera elementos tangíveis e intangíveis que refletem a máquina motriz do negócio, e essa engrenagem precisa estar funcionando bem e otimizada.
  10. 10. 10 ENTÃO O QUE VEM PELA FRENTE? Eu chamo de “A cereja do bolo”. Pesquisando materiais na internet e algumas bibliografias muito vemos sobre a abordagem conceitual. Encontrei autores falando sobre processos com uma linguagem muito simples e informal, ideal para quem ainda está se familiarizando com tema. Como também encontrei excelentes autores que tratam o assunto com um nível técnico muito mais profundo, exigindo um pouco mais de experiência e maturidade em Gestão de Processos. Porém, metodologicamente falando, foi bastante difícil encontrar alguém que disponibilize as ferramentas e técnicas necessárias para executar na prática o Gerenciamento de Processos.
  11. 11. 11 Trazer uma metodologia aplicável para gerenciamento de processos é um risco e facilmente pode ser alvo de críticas. Por isso, é importante frisar que a metodologia proposta não é única, os próprios templates (modelos de documentos) propostos podem sofrer ajustes para atender a necessidade do negócio e a depender do tipo de projeto esses modelos não são aplicáveis. Por exemplo, projetos de automação de processos a forma de lidar com o ciclo de melhoria muda, outros templates são construídos para levantamento das informações técnicas para a automação. Uma vez o processo automatizado na ferramenta BPMS, outras fontes de informações servirão de base para analisar e realizar os refinamentos ou ajustes no processo, os indicadores passam a ser mais realistas e em tempo real, ou seja, o processo é gerenciado e melhorado com mais precisão nas informações de desempenho, alcançando grau de maturidade mais elevado rapidamente. SOBRE A METODOLOGIA
  12. 12. 12 NUNCA É DEMAIS REFORÇAR ..... SOBRE A METODOLOGIA.... Os modelos propostos não são únicos, servirão de base para entendimento do que precisa ser feito em cada fase. É POSSÍVEL GERENCIAR PROCESSOS SEM UMA FERRAMENTA DE AUTOMAÇÃO (BPMS)? SIM! A partir do momento que estruturamos os processos e realizamos o ciclo de melhoria contínua, estamos sim realizando Gestão de Processos. Óbvio que quando automatizamos os processos temos informações de desempenho muito mais realista, diferente de se acompanhar indicadores manualmente. MODELO DE MELHORIA CONTÍNUA BALDAM (2014), cita vários tipos de modelos que tratam de melhoria contínua para processos. Nosso trabalho é inspirado no Ciclo de Vida BPM preconizado pelo CBOK v.3 e pelo Ciclo Unificado de BALDAM (2014).
  13. 13. 13 E NÃO MENOS IMPORTANTE... ASSUMA O PAPEL DE CONSULTOR É muito importante conhecer a necessidade de estar realizando a Gestão de Processos na sua organização e principalmente entender o real papel dela (empresa) quanto a entrega de valor a seu público-alvo. NÃO SOFRA! EVITE: - Excesso de preciosismo - Paralisia por análise, ou seja, tentar contemplar todos os problemas e soluções para o processo; - O tamanho da mudança não depende de você, e sim daqueles que são responsáveis pelo processo, apenas pense fora da caixa e mostre as alternativas de melhorias que podem ser realizadas; - Comece pelo simples!
  14. 14. 14 02 CICLO DE VIDA BPM Planejamento Análise Desenho Implementação Monitoramento e Controle Refinamento
  15. 15. 15 GERENCIAMENTO DE PROCESSOS... Como citei anteriormente o Ciclo de Vida aqui proposto é inspirado nas fase do Ciclo de Vida do CBOK v.3 e o Ciclo Unificado do Baldam et al. O CBOK faz menção ao ciclo PDCA de Deming (1950) em que o “Plan” contempla desde a fase do Planejamento até a fase de Desenho, o “Do” trata da fase da Implementação, o “Check” da fase de Monitoramento e Controle e o “Action” da fase de Refinamento.
  16. 16. 16 GERENCIAMENTO DE PROCESSOS... Já Baldam, traz apenas quatro fases em seu Ciclo Unificado, que são elas: Planejar o BPM; Analisar, Modelar e Otimizar processos; Implantar processos e por fim Monitorar o desempenho do processo. Veja a figura abaixo:
  17. 17. 17 GERENCIAMENTO DE PROCESSOS... Se analisarmos bem, ambos trazem o conceito de melhoria contínua para processos negócio. Na prática, para realizar o gerenciamento das atividades do negócio, e por conseguinte poder mensurar seus resultados, é preciso compreender as fases e a necessidade de estabelecer as ferramentas e técnicas que auxiliam na estruturação das informações para o gerenciamento dos processos, ou seja, desenvolver uma metodologia. Na próxima página, apresentaremos uma proposta metodológica um pouco diferente do que o CBOK contempla pra cada fase do Ciclo PDCA e estará mais próxima do que Baldam descreveu em seu Ciclo Unificado. Até porque o próprio CBOK cita que ele não é prescritivo e sim um guia, o que precisa ter em mente é que sempre é preciso Planejar coletando as informações do que será feito, Executar que é o “meter a mão na massa” e isso inclui os ajustes necessários no processo e sempre monitorar e controlar o desempenho do processo, para que ele alcance maiores níveis de maturidade em seu gerenciamento e nos resultados esperados. Sendo assim, vamos dividir nosso material em três E-Books: - Book 1 – Introdução e a Fase de Planejamento; - Book 2 – Fase de Análise e Redesenho; - Book 3 – Fase de Implementação, Monitoramento e Refinamento.
  18. 18. 18 PLANDOCHECKACTION CicloPDCA,Deming Proposta Metodológica Planejamento Análise Desenho Implantação Monitoramento e Controle Refinamento Na fase de planejamento precisamos basicamente: conhecer os processos que fazem parte do negócio, definir o objetivo do projeto de melhoria e o escopo de trabalho. Calma! Vamos explicar melhor isso no capítulo da fase de Planejamento. Esta fase trata necessariamente da Execução, em que realizamos o mapeamento do processos, levantamos os gaps e oportunidades de melhorias, redesenhamos o processo para um modelo ideal, estabelecemos indicadores de desempenho, além de criarmos e executarmos os planos de ação para as melhorias propostas. O monitoramento e controle servem para averiguar / checar se as melhorias implementadas trouxeram resultados no desempenho do processo, dando subsídios para possíveis ajustes nos planos de melhoria. Por fim, a fase de refinamento em que se deve agir para possíveis correções nesses planos, como também refinar o fluxo do processo como ele está sendo executando, ou seja, dá uma atualizada na documentação do processo.
  19. 19. 19 IAÍ, VAMOS INICIAR NOSSA JORNADA? O próximo capítulo vamos começar a rodar o Ciclo de Vida BPM, iniciando pela primeira fase do ciclo, a de Planejamento. Assim como as demais fases, vamos estruturar as informações da seguinte forma: PRIMEIRA ETAPA: - Informações preliminares sobre Cadeia de Valor e Priorização de Processos. SEGUNDA ETAPA: - Descrição da fase; - Objetivo; - Principais envolvidos; - Insumos e técnicas; - Modelos utilizados (A tal cereja do bolo!)
  20. 20. 20 03 FASE 1: PLANEJAMENTO PLANEJAMENTO Análise Desenho Implementação Monitoramento e Controle Refinamento
  21. 21. 21 FASE 1: PLANEJAMENTO PRIMEIRA ETAPA - Cadeia de Valor Antes de iniciar qualquer trabalho envolvendo Processos, é importante conhecer os processos que compõe o negócio. Estruturar a Cadeia de Valor é atividade prioritária para realizar a Gestão de Processos, caso contrário você não terá conhecimento dos processos que farão parte do escopo de trabalho. Aqui não iremos abordar sobre a metodologia de construção da cadeia de valor, pois não é nosso objetivo, mas vale a ressalva de se ter uma Cadeia de Valor definida. Modelo de Cadeia de Valor
  22. 22. 22 PRIMEIRA ETAPA - Priorização de Processos Para grandes organizações, que possui um número elevado de processos em termos de quantidade, é preciso também estabelecer critérios de priorização de processos com a finalidade de listar os que realmente precisam ser gerenciados, ou entrar no Ciclo BPM. Esses critérios não são únicos ou padrão para todas as organizações, são escolhidos critérios que a alta gestão julgue importantes para atender a atividade fim do negócio, ou a motivação de se realizar o gerenciamento dele. Além disso, a quantidade de critérios também é relativa, e há até uma certa subjetividade em sua escolha. Na próxima página mostrarei um modelo de priorização de processos, eles são feitos numa planilha para que se atribua pesos ou escala para cada escolha realizada e automaticamente, por meio de fórmula, o processo receberá uma nota final que será o score na lista dos processos. FASE 1: PLANEJAMENTO
  23. 23. 23 Processo Impacto no Plan. Estratég. Interação com o cliente Propenso a auditorias Custo de execução elevado Score Processo Abc Médio Baixo Médio Baixo 4 Processo Zeta Alto Alto Médio Alto 54 Processo 456 Médio Baixo Alto Médio 12 Explicando o exemplo.... Acima temos um exemplo bem básico de uma Matriz de Priorização de Processos, percebam que elenquei 4 (quatro) critérios para avaliar quais processos seriam mais importantes. Como eu disse, anteriormente esses critérios não são padrão, geralmente coletamos essas informações com o patrocinador do projeto, ou seja, quem está buscando os resultados com a Gestão de Processos. Perguntamos a ele o que realmente é importante com essa iniciativa? O quê ou quem o processo precisa responder? Nesse caso fictício suponhamos que perguntei ao gestor quais processos ele considerava importante para ser gerenciado e porquê? Por meio das suas respostas desenvolvi os critérios. Quanto a pontuação, basicamente atribui um peso para cada escala (Baixo = 1, Médio = 2 e Alto = 3) e multipliquei os resultados de cada escala dada, no final temos o score com a pontuação, quanto maior mais prioritário é o processo. Exemplo de Matriz de Priorização de Processo
  24. 24. 24 VAMOS AVANÇAR!!! Agora que conhecemos a quais processos compõem o negócio e priorizamos o que realmente precisa ser gerenciado, vamos iniciar os trabalhos! Identifique a área e o responsável pelo processo para a primeira entrevista de alinhamento (Segunda Etapa).
  25. 25. 25 SEGUNDA ETAPA Descrição: A fase de Planejamento é a primeira, precedendo as demais fases de execução dos serviços que fazem parte da cadeia do ciclo de Gestão de Processos. É no planejamento que se colhem as informações básicas para condução dos trabalhos a serem realizados nas frentes funcionais, não só os insumos informacionais bem como o objetivo da demanda. A importância do planejamento se dá principalmente contextualização do passo a passo do projeto, ou seja, a sensibilização às fases que serão executadas e definição do escopo. O documento que consolida esta fase é o vamos chamar de “Formulário de Abertura da Iniciativa – FAI”, que oficializará a demanda, além disso, nesta fase será possível realizar um alinhamento de conformidade entre os objetivos estratégicos e os objetivos propostos pelo processo. ONDE, PORQUE, PRA QUÊ IREMOS MAPEAR? O QUE QUEREMOS ALCANÇAR? FASE 1: PLANEJAMENTO
  26. 26. 26 Objetivo da fase: Elaborar o Formulário de Abertura da Iniciativa – FAI, que deverá compor as informações preliminares para desenvolvimento da demanda. Informações como: participantes e responsáveis do projeto, justificativa, objetivo da demanda, legislação e normas correlatas, sistemas, interfaces internas e externas e possíveis indicadores existentes. Além disso, será preenchido um modelo de alinhamento estratégico que visa garantir que o projeto de melhoria atenda à objetivos estratégicos específicos por meio de iniciativas estratégicas e as problemáticas ou riscos que impedem o bom desempenho do processo a alcançar os resultados esperados. Caso sua organização não tenha um Planejamento Estratégico definido, não se preocupe! É mais comum do que imaginamos, porém é importante saber o horizonte que se deseja alcançar ao começar uma iniciativa de Gestão de Processos. FASE 1: PLANEJAMENTO
  27. 27. 27 Principais envolvidos: Algumas organizações quando começam as iniciativas de processos, não possuem um Escritório de Processos formalizado. A verdade é que algumas pessoas são designadas para começar a desenvolver as atividades e lhe são atribuídas algumas responsabilidades. Então relaxe se sua organização não tem isso bem definido ou institucionalizado, se tem ótimo! cada um sabe o seu papel. Basicamente, há dois grupos envolvidos: O cliente, que pode ser uma área, um departamento, etc. que irão utilizar dos serviços prestados pela equipe ou “euquipe” da Gestão de Processos. Para esta fase basicamente conta com a participação: - Analista do Escritório de Processos ou Analista de Processo; - Gestor do Processo / Dono do Processo, que é quem vai apoiar as iniciativas na área, ou seja, o cliente. FASE 1: PLANEJAMENTO
  28. 28. 28 Entregas: Como dito anteriormente, na fase de Planejamento vamos elaborar dois documentos: O Formulário de Abertura da Iniciativa - FAI e o modelo de Alinhamento dos Processos à Estratégia. Este segundo por sua vez, mesmo que não exista o Planejamento Estratégico definido, já é uma boa ferramenta para coletar informações sobre o processo, levantado algumas problemáticas já existentes, ou o que o processo precisa resolver e quais possíveis riscos os problemas podem causar. Isso é bastante importante para direcionar os esforços quando for propor as melhorias para o processo. Nas próximas páginas mostraremos os dois modelos, e nada impede que adaptações sejam realizadas para que fique mais próximo da necessidade e da realidade do negócio. FASE 1: PLANEJAMENTO
  29. 29. 29 Modelo 1: Formulário de Abertura da Iniciativa – FAI Validações: _____________________________________ _____________________________________ Xxxxx Xxxxx Gestor do Processo / Dono do Processo Outros envolvidos _____________________________________ Xxxxx Analista de Processos FORMULÁRIO DE ABERTURA DE INICIATIVA DE PROCESSOS Área solicitante: [Área / Departamento / Secretaria que demandará os serviços de Gestão de Processos] Indicadores de Desempenho existentes: [Se houver, já aponta alguns indicadores que medem o desempenho do processo, vai ser servir como parâmetro para analisar a efetividade do trabalho realizado] Objetivo Principal: [Esse tópico serve para ressaltar qual será o real objetivo do trabalho, pode ser escolhidos um ou mais] __ Documentar processo __ Atualizar normativo __ Atender órgão de controle __ Melhorar desempenho __ Desenvolver / aprimorar sistemas __ Gerir Riscos Outros: ___________________________________ Descrição do Processo: [Breve descrição do processo, o que ele faz, seu objetivo...] Justificativa para iniciativa: [ Um breve texto do porquê e quais motivações levaram para que o trabalho seja realizado] Natureza da Iniciativa: __ Documentação de Processo [ Serve para tirar o processo da informalidade e deixa-lo registrado, como um manual de procedimento] __ Melhoría contínua / Gerenciamento de Processos [Rodar o Ciclo de Vida BPM] __ Reformulação de Processo [Neste caso, o processo seria totalmente reformulado, um novo processo passa existir e o antigo desativado. Nessa situação é interessante criar uma estrutura de Projetos ou "Projetizar" a iniciativa] _ Outras natureza por exemplo: Automatizar Processo / Criar Sistema ERP, etc.... Nome Processo: [Nome do processo que será escopo do trabalho] OBS: Você pode incluir vários processos nesse modelo, porém será necessário alguns ajustes nos tópicos a seguir para ficar mais coerente. Organizações externas envolvidas: [Outras organizações que interage com processo. Pode ser fornecedores, prestadores de serviços, órgãos de controle, etc. ] Data: [Data da reunião de alinhamento] Analista de Processos: [Gestor do Escritório de Processos e Analista de Processos, ambos ou um dos dois] Gestor da Iniciativa: [Responsável patrocinador do processo] Sistemas: [Quais sistemas legados são utilizados / sustentam o processo] Legislação correlata: [Qual arcabouço normativo: Leis, Decretos, Normativos, se houver] Areas da organização envolvidas no processo: [Areas ou departamentos internos que interagem com o processo]
  30. 30. 30 Modelo2:ModelodeAlinhamentodoProcessosàEstratégia 1 2[Açõesquecontibuirãoparaoprocessoalcançaroobjetivo] [Principaisproblemáticasqueimpedemobomdesempenhodo processooupõememriscoaexecuçãodasiniciativas] [Possíveisriscosquepodemser engatilhadoscasoosproblemasnãosejam corrigidos] 3 4 5 6 7 ÁREA/SETOR/DEPARTAMENTO GESTORDOPROCESSO: [Outrainformaçãoadicional] IDProcesso INDICADORES [Nomedosindicadoresjáexistentes] IMPEDIMENTOS/PROBLEMÁTICAS/GAPSRISCOS [Nomedoprocesso] [Objetivoestratégicodispostona cartilhanoqualoprocesso contribuiparaalcancedos objetivivosinstitucionais] OBJETIVOESTRATÉGICO CORRELATO INICIATIVASESTRATÉGICAS AlinhamentodoProcessocomoPlanejamentoEstratégico MISSÃOVISÃO
  31. 31. 31 ENTENDENDO CADA TÓPICO... Na parte superior do modelo temos a Missão e a Visão, nem sempre todas as organizações irão ter, principalmente as de pequeno porte, se tem excelente! Esses campos foram incluídos para que os envolvidos no projeto enxergue como o processo deve contribuir ou estar alinhado a seu propósito, principalmente quando se trata de processos finalísticos. Os processos finalísticos DEVEM atender a razão de ser descrito na missão, ou seja, o que meu processo entrega de valor ao cliente. Além disso, do lado esquerdo tem a Visão, que busca dar a direção, geralmente a longo prazo, dos esforços a serem realizados, isso implica que o processo precisa estar com bom desempenho para auxiliar a organização no alcance da Visão. Esse template, tenta compilar as informações básicas do Planejamento Estratégico 1 2 [Ações que contibuirão para o processo alcançar o objetivo] [Principais problemáticas que impedem o bom desemp processo ou põem em risco a execução das iniciati 3 4 5 6 7 ÁREA / SETOR / DEPARTAMENTO GESTOR DO PROCESSO: [Outra informação adicional] ID Processo INDICADORES [Nome dos indicadores já existentes] IMPEDIMENTOS / PROBLEMÁTICAS / GAPS [Nome do processo] [Objetivo estratégico disposto na cartilha no qual o processo contribui para alcance dos objetivivos institucionais] OBJETIVO ESTRATÉGICO CORRELATO INICIATIVAS ESTRATÉGICAS Alinhamento do Processo com o Planejamento Estratégico MISSÃO VISÃO
  32. 32. 32 ENTENDENDO CADA TÓPICO... Para visualizar melhor, dividi as colunas do modelo em duas partes, essa primeira parte faz uma relação do processo com os Objetivos Estratégicos. Quais Objetivos Estratégicos meu processo impacta diretamente? Ou vice-versa! Quais Ações estão sendo realizadas para atingimento do Objetivo? Essas perguntas auxilia a estabelecer indicadores de processo que responda o quanto o processo está contribuindo para atingimento das metas e consequentemente dos objetivos. Se sua organização não possui um Planejamento Estratégico definido, podemos afirmar que sua organização “caminha sem direção”, sem perspectiva de crescimento, caminha cada dia como se não houvesse amanhã, isso não bom! Qualquer organização, de qualquer porte precisa caminhar à luz da estratégia. Vale ressaltar que aqui só estamos compilando as informações, tentando dar uma “liga” entre processos e estratégia, e o documento oficial que contém essas informações estruturadas é o Planejamento Estratégico. ID PROCESSO OBJETIVO ESTRATÉGICO CORRELATO INICIATIVAS ESTRATÉGICAS [Nome do processo] [Objetivo estratégico disposto na cartilha no qual o processo contribui para alcance dos objetivos institucionais] [Ações ou Projetos que contribuirão para alcançar o objetivo]
  33. 33. 33 Bom! Ao saber as diretrizes que o processo deve seguir, pergunta-se: Quais problemas, impeditivos ou Gaps que dificultam o meu processo a alcançar os resultados desejados? Em sequência, quais riscos podem ser engatilhados se eu não resolver esses problemas? Lembre-se que o risco é uma ameaça conhecida ou desconhecida que pode acontecer ou não e que pode acarretar numa consequência. Quando levantamos essas informações, já estamos de fato registrando a existência de possíveis riscos e caberia também estabelecer uma metodologia de Gerenciamento de Riscos para realizar os tratamentos e acompanhamentos necessários. Além disso, quando levantamos os problemas, ainda que sem muito detalhamento, ao realizar a fase de análise já sabemos quais as dores precisam ser atacadas nas proposições de melhoria para o processo. ENTENDENDO CADA TÓPICO... IMPEDIMENTOS / PROBLEMÁTICAS / GAPS RISCOS [Principais problemáticas que impedem o bom desempenho do processo ou põem em risco a execução das iniciativas] [Possíveis riscos que podem ser engatilhados caso os problemas não sejam corrigidos]
  34. 34. 34 Por fim, na parte inferior do template tem um campo para indicadores, nunca é demais perguntar se o processo é medido de alguma forma. É preciso saber quais respostas os indicadores oferecem para tomada de decisão, será que esses indicadores auxiliam os gestores no alcance das metas estratégicas? ENTENDENDO CADA TÓPICO... INDICADORES
  35. 35. 35 A fase de planejamento é de grande importância no início dos projetos de melhoria de processos, nela se alinha expectativas com os envolvidos e já se coleta algumas informações chave sobre o estado atual do processo. Pode ser que nem todos os campos do FAI façam sentido para sua organização, então pense quais informações seriam importantes coletar nesse momento, use sua criatividade e faça as adequações. O mesmo serve para o modelo de Alinhamento do Processo à Estratégia, por vez muitas organizações não possuem essas informações definidas, mas isso já seria uma boa razão para mostrar sua importância. O importante é alinhar as expectativas, definir a sistemática da execução levantando a equipe que participará do projeto e quais benefícios ao final serão alcançados. Portanto, envolvimento, engajamento e comunicação são fatores críticos de sucesso em projetos de Gestão de Processos. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS
  36. 36. 36 QUE TAL FAZER UM CANVAS DO SEU PROJETO DE MELHORIA? PREPAREI PRA VOCÊS UM MODELINHO SUPER PRÁTICO QUE IRÁ NUMA SÓ PÁGINA DESCREVER O PLANEJAMENTO DO SEU PROJETO DE MELHORIA, DIGAMOS QUE É UMA MANEIRA MENOS FORMAL DO FAI – FORMULÁRIO DE ABERTURA DA INICIATIVA! ESPERO QUE GOSTEM!
  37. 37. 37 Objetivo da Iniciativa: Gestor Responsável / Patrocinador: Entrega de Valor Justificativa:Área Solicitante: Envolvidos no projeto: Macroprocessos / Processos: Sistemas [Para que servirá o mapeamento? Automatizar o processo? Documentar? Melhorar padrões e procedimentos?] [Principal(is) processos que serão mapeados] [Qual arcabouço normativo: Leis, Decretos, Normativos, se houver] [Ao final do mapeamento, qual(is) [Responsável patrocinador do processo] [Quais sistemas legados são utilizados / sustentam o processo] Legislação Correlata: [Um breve texto do porquê e quais motivações levaram para que o trabalho seja realizado] [Área / Departamento / Secretaria que demandará os serviços de Gestão de Processos] [Principais envolvidos: Gestor / Coordenador / Chefe de Divisão] O Canvas proposto pode ser usado para apresentação do projeto, um evento de Kick-Off, por exemplo. Vale lembrar que o modelo não é fechado, podendo ser explorado com outras informações importantes à característica do projeto. Elementos como: Partes Interessadas, Objetivos Estratégicos Correlatos, Indicadores, enfim, uma série de informações que resumam bem o seu projeto e o que ele precisa resolver. CANVAS DO PROJETO DE PROCESSOS
  38. 38. 38 IAÍ, CURTIU ESSA PRIMEIRA FASE? O PRÓXIMO E-BOOK VAMOS COLOCAR A MÃO NA MASSA! VAMOS FALAR SOBRE AS FASES DE ANÁLISE DE PROCESSOS E (RE)DESENHO DE PROCESSOS. TAMBÉM TRAREMOS TEMPLATES PARA QUE VOCÊ POSSA ESTRUTURAR AS INFORMAÇÕES! ATÉ BREVE! Reprodução e Distribuição proibida. Todos os direitos reservados ®

