A3.Tzuingui.Valeria.Aulalnvertida

  1. 1. FACULTAD: CIENCIAS HUMANAS Y SOCIALES CARRERA: EDUCACIÓN INICIAL A DISTANCIA EN LÍNEA TEMA: TIPOS DE TIC Y SU IMPORTANCIA EN LA ACTUALIDAD. AUTOR: Valeria Aileth Tzuingui Shariana
  2. 2. Tres objetivos que se abordaran en la presentación • Se pretende dar a conocer su funcionamiento, importancia y las características de los medios de tic. • Se requiere da a conocer en el mundo la innovación tecnológica de información y comunicación. • Se pretende vincular el pasado con la actualidad ya sean de comunicación masiva o de multimedia.
  3. 3. Importancia de las tic en la sociedad de la información Las tic ha permitido acceder a una información inmediata y de comunicación a distancia desde cualquier parte del mundo, obteniendo con facilidad aparatos o medios tecnológicos como el dispositivo móvil a través de su aplicación de WhatsApp que permite enviar mensaje de texto, grabar audio y almacenar documentos dentro del lugar que se encuentre. Las Tics son la innovación educativa que permiten a los docentes y alumnos un cambio en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje, brindando herramientas que favorecen a las escuelas que no cuentan con una biblioteca ni con material didáctico.
  4. 4. Tipos de tic El Computador: El aprendizaje mediante el aula invertida es de carácter semipresencial e invita a los alumnos a aprender conceptos desde casa, a través de videos educativos en línea y ejercicios previamente estipulados por el docente dotados por este medio, luego que los alumnos presentan sus dudas y el profesor puede atender a sus inquietudes de forma personalizada aprovechando mejor el tiempo de clase. Ventajas de su uso en la educación.- La computadora favorece la flexibilidad del pensamiento de los alumnos, porque estimula la búsqueda de distintas soluciones para un mismo problema, permitiendo un mayor despliegue de los recursos cognitivos de los alumnos.
  5. 5. La Internet: Nos permite enviar y recibir información desde cualquier lugar, como la posibilidad de ver información en las páginas web. Ventaja del uso en la educación.- el envío y recepción de correo electrónico (e- mail), la participación en foros de discusión, enviar y recibir archivos de imágenes, sonido, vídeo, etc. Teléfono Móvil El móvil, como cualquier otro elemento pedagógico, puede ser positivo o negativo según las necesidades del alumnado, profesorado, los objetivos de aprendizaje, las actividades a realizar, etc. Podemos aprovechar parte de las ventajas del uso de los smartphones que muchos menores poseen también fuera del aula, es decir, como docentes podéis realizar actividades a través del móvil recomendando acciones, actividades o aplicaciones.
  6. 6. Teléfono Móvil: El móvil, como cualquier otro elemento pedagógico, puede ser positivo o negativo según las necesidades del alumnado, profesorado, los objetivos de aprendizaje, las actividades a realizar, etc. Podemos aprovechar parte de las ventajas del uso de los smartphones que muchos menores poseen también fuera del aula, es decir, como docentes podéis realizar actividades a través del móvil recomendando acciones, actividades o aplicaciones. Ventajas del uso en la educación.- permite realizar el seguimiento del método de enseñanza-aprendizaje; como en toda tarea, la tecnología móvil permite a los estudiantes llevar su propio registro diario de actividades, planificar el estudio en tiempo y calendario, registras sus ideas, etc.
  7. 7. La Televisión: Informa, educa y distrae permitiendo desplegar la creatividad mediante la combinación de imagen, sonido y movimiento. Ventajas del uso en la educación.- • Educa en el uso de medio audiovisuales. • Ofrece una alternativa de enseñanza distinta de la tradicional, de lo que permite quebrar la rutina y motivar al estudiante. • Proporciona a los alumnos una experiencia común sobre la cual discutir. • Contribuye al desarrollo de la capacidad de escuchar, observar y relacionar. • Permite ilustrar contenidos curriculares. • Una utilización adecuada permite desarrollar una actitud activa para la observación de televisión fuera del ambiente escolar. • Una red de televisión educativa permite formar a niños, jóvenes y adultos que de otra manera estarían marginados. • Crea puentes de información entre profesores y alumnos en torno al sistema educativo.
  8. 8. La Radio: Llega a lugares en donde se le dificulta hacerlo a los distintos canales audiovisuales, por lo que es considerada como un medio eficaz para la comunicación brindando enseñanzas y educan por medio de programas radiales. Ventaja del uso en la educación.- Estimula la imaginación. La radio crea un clima de intimidad que favorece la reflexión e interiorización de las ideas. La creación de situaciones o personajes imaginarios ofrece matices expresivos de alto valor didáctico. Es una buena manera de propiciar experiencias de aprendizajes a grandes grupos e individual de estudiantes.
  9. 9. Características de las tic actuales y su relación con el pasado En la actualidad tenemos medios por el cual podemos comunicarnos e informarnos de un lugar a otro por ejemplo: El whatsApp. Hoy en día nos facilita enviar y recibir mensajes y audios; hasta enviar y almacenar documentos, antes no se conocía esta aplicación por lo que se comunicaba mediante Skipe. El correo electrónico. Que utilizamos siempre para enviar correos como documentos y mensajes a cualquier destinatario. El internet. En el pasado se podía adquirir solo mediante el teléfono con tarjetas de pago, hoy en día el internet brinda la facilidad de obtener mediante empresas que ofertan estos servicios de contratación con pagos diferidos a su elección y duración de contratación. Los Videos juegos. Antes se utilizaban físicamente ahora en la actualidad juegan PlayStation en línea. Las tic en un futuro llegarían a vincularse con la inteligencia artificial y robótica.
