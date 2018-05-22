801 valentina vasquez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NOCIONES DE TECNOLOGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE 1.  SOL: Casi toda la energía de que disponemos proviene del Sol. Él es la causa ...
 Energía cinética de las corrientes de agua (renovable). El movimiento del agua tiene energía cinética. Si bien esa energ...
 Energía cinética del viento (renovable): Las corrientes de aire (viento) tienen una energía cinética que se convierte en...
nociones de la tecnologia y medio ambiente

  1. 1. NOCIONES DE TECNOLOGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE 1.  SOL: Casi toda la energía de que disponemos proviene del Sol. Él es la causa de los vientos, de la evaporación de las aguas superficiales, de la formación de nubes, de las lluvias y, por consiguiente, de los saltos de agua. Su calor y su luz son la base de numerosas reacciones químicas indispensables para el desarrollo de los vegetales y de los animales que con el paso de los siglos han originado combustibles fósiles como el carbón o el petróleo. La radiación solar tiene otra importancia capital: otras formas de energía renovable, como el viento, las olas o la biomasa no son más que manifestaciones indirectas de ésta.  ENERGIA: resulta de la existencia de una diferencia de potencial entre dos puntos, lo que permite establecer una corriente eléctrica entre ambos cuando se los pone en contacto por medio de un conductoreléctrico  AGUA: La energía que se produce con el agua se denomina “energíahidráulica o hídrica”. Se obtiene del aprovechamiento de las corrientes de ríos, lagos, saltos de agua o mares. Sin embargo, su utilización más significativa la constituyen las centrales hidroeléctricas o represas. 2. ENERGIAS NATURALES:  Energía eléctrica natural (renovable): Aunque puede utilizarse la energía del agua, del viento y del sol para convertirla en electricidad, la misma también se encuentra en la naturaleza en las tormentas eléctricas. Actualmente existe un proyecto arquitectónico llamado Hydra que apunta a aprovechar la energía de los rayos.
  2. 2.  Energía cinética de las corrientes de agua (renovable). El movimiento del agua tiene energía cinética. Si bien esa energía puede utilizarse para convertirse en energía secundaria, como en una central hidroeléctrica, también puede utilizarse como energía primaria. Por ejemplo:  Maderada: una forma de transportar troncos de madera soltándolos en los ríos, y dejando que floten desde el lugar en que son cortados hasta un punto de almacenamiento río abajo.  Embarcaciones: incluso si utilizan una propulsión a motor o a remo, las embarcaciones pueden aprovechar la energía cinética de las corrientes de agua, tanto marinas como fluviales.  Molinos de agua: la energía cinética del agua se convierte en energía mecánica que mueve las palas de las ruedas de molino que hacen girar “muelas” (piedras redondeadas) que convierten el grano en harina.  La energía calorífica del sol (renovable): El sol nos ofrece calor sin ninguna intervención del hombre. Esta energía la aprovechamos diariamente al ubicarnos bajo el sol cuando tenemos frío. Además puede aprovecharse con la construcción de invernaderos, concentrando ese calor y favoreciendo el crecimiento de plantas que necesitan temperaturas y humedades altas.  Energía lumínica del sol (renovable): Es la energía que utilizamos en los cultivos, ya que las plantas la convierten en energía química a través de la fotosíntesis. Además, la utilizamos para iluminar nuestros hogares a través de ventanas y techos vidriados.  Radiación solar electromagnética (renovable): Es la sumatoria de la energía lumínica y calorífica del sol. Es un tipo de energía natural que puede transformarse en energía eléctrica (artificial) a través de células fotovoltaicas, helióstatos o colectores térmicos.
  3. 3.  Energía cinética del viento (renovable): Las corrientes de aire (viento) tienen una energía cinética que se convierte en energía mecánica al mover las aspas de dispositivos que habitualmente conocemos como molinos. En los aerogeneradores, esta energía se convierte en energía eléctrica (artificial). Pero también puede utilizarse como energía mecánica: 1. Molinos de bombeo: el movimiento mecánico se utiliza para bombear agua subterránea a la superficie. Son utilizados para el riego de plantaciones, principalmente en lugares donde no hay acceso a redes eléctricas. 2. Molinos de viento: de la misma forma que los molinos de agua, se utiliza la energía mecánica para convertir los granos en harina.

