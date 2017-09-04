Септември 2017

ЗАЩИТЕНИ ПРЕЗ есента! АКЦИЯ С ПРОМОЦИОНАЛНИ КОМПЛЕКТИ
15 мл 20677 44,90 лв. (299,33 лв. за 100 мл) Поглезете се с есенна грижа Лятото вече е към края си и отстъпва място на есе...
3LR WORLD 09.2017 65,50 лв. 87,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 20688 25% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ С КОМПЛЕКТА ПРОМОЦИОНАЛН...
58,90 лв. 65,70 лв.Сума на единичните цени 20318 Препоръчани от акушери и педиатри. СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ С КОМПЛЕКТА ПРОМОЦИОНА...
5LR WORLD 09.2017 50 мл 20679 43,90 лв. (87,80 лв. за 100 мл) 19,90 лв. 20704 23,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени Изключителн...
200 мл 20645 19,90 лв. (9,95 лв. за 100 мл) 150 мл 20644 24,90 лв. (16,60 лв. за 100 мл) За вашето сияйно излъчване Със зд...
100 мл 20691 12,90 лв. 100 мл 20690 12,90 лв. 7 Aloe Vera Защитаваща Паста за чувствителни зъби Паста за ежедневно почиств...
50 мл 20643 12,90 лв. (25,80 лв. за 100 мл) 200 мл 20639 32,50 лв. (16,25 лв. за 100 мл) Нежност и отпускане за кожата пре...
9LR WORLD 09.2017 35,90 лв. 20663 43,00 лв.Сума на единичните цени (17,95 лв. за 100 мл) Нежният крем Aloe Vera е богат, н...
100 мл 27517 19,90 лв. Перфектна форма Перфектно поддържаните стъпала са част от това да се чувствате постоянно добре. Тов...
11LR WORLD 09.2017 96,90 лв. 27529 115,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени АКЦИЯ 16% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ ДО ПОДАРЪК РЪКАВИЦА ЗА ДУШ Научн...
69,90 лв. 20625 87,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени (87,38 лв. за 1000 мл) АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 17,90 лв. Aloe Vera Бързо де...
100 мл 20601 32,50 лв. 100 мл 20602 39,90 лв. 13LR WORLD 09.2017 Специална грижа в 3 стъпки Нашите универсални продукти за...
64,90 лв. 3559 83,40 лв.Сума на единичните цени 69,90 лв. 3601 89,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени ГОТОВИ ЛИ СТЕ за джунглата...
15LR WORLD 09.2017 200 мл 3504 28,50 лв. (14,25 лв. за 100 мл) 50 мл 3430 54,90 лв. 100 мл 3432 34,90 лв. ЛИМИТИРАНИ САМО ...
164,90 лв. 28300 224,70 лв.Сума на единичните цени 189,90 лв.Промоционална цена за комплект 99,90 лв. 28188 137,80 лв.Сума...
64,90 лв. 25004 82,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 76,50 лв.Промоционална цена за комплект 26,90 лв. 25092 35,00 лв.Сума на ...
* Витамин C допринася за нормална функция на имунната система. АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 15% 214,90 лв. Cistus Incanus Капсули...
57,90 лв. 80426 73,00 лв.Сума на единичните цени 69,90 лв. 80566 87,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени (11,58 лв. за 100 г) (11...
299,90 лв. 80376 377,70 лв.Сума на единичните цени (323,52 лв. за 100 г) САМО най-доброто ДИРЕКТНО ОТ ПРИРОДАТА С Colostru...
21LR WORLD 09.2017 209,90 лв. 80375 266,70 лв.Сума на единичните цени (55,97 лв. за 100 мл) АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 21% Colo...
209,90 лв. 80373 257,70 лв.Сума на единичните цени 236,50 лв.Промоционална цена за комплект (466,44 лв. за 100 г) 264,90 л...
23LR WORLD 09.2017 142,90 лв. 80352 179,70 лв.Сума на единичните цени (101,78 лв. за 100 г) АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 20% Woma...
75,90 лв. 11137 99,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 48,90 лв. 11186 65,00 лв.Сума на единичните цени АКЦИЯ АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВ...
25LR WORLD 09.2017 119,90 лв. 11138 153,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 65,90 лв. 11187 87,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени Огл...
94,90 лв. 2954 119,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 76,90 лв. 42,90 лв. 89,90 лв. 30083 113,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 76,...
89,90 лв. 30085 113,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 76,90 лв. 36,90 лв. 94,90 лв. 30226 119,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 76...
20665 ВМЕСТО 55,00 лв. САМО 41,90 лв.(8,38 лв. за 100 мл) 23% Special Offer СПЕСТЯВАТЕ Код:94700-827 BGЛР Хелт Енд Бюти Си...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Септември 2017

69 views

Published on

АКЦИЯ С ПРОМОЦИОНАЛНИ КОМПЛЕКТИ

Published in: Healthcare
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
69
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Септември 2017

  1. 1. ЗАЩИТЕНИ ПРЕЗ есента! АКЦИЯ С ПРОМОЦИОНАЛНИ КОМПЛЕКТИ
  2. 2. 15 мл 20677 44,90 лв. (299,33 лв. за 100 мл) Поглезете се с есенна грижа Лятото вече е към края си и отстъпва място на есента – това означава, че е време да се погрижите за взискателната кожа с особено внимание. Възползвайте се от дългогодишната ни компетентност в сферата на грижата с Алое Вера и нека продуктите LR ALOE VIA с нежните си текстури ви придружават по пътя към сияйната и красива кожа. Aloe Vera Усъвършенстващ Околоочен крем Интензивна грижа за чувствителната зона около очите • С 50% гел Алое Вера, биоекстракт от маслини и халоксил • Дарява хидратация • Намалява сенките под очите и стяга кожата • Зоната около очите изглежда стегната и свежа
  3. 3. 3LR WORLD 09.2017 65,50 лв. 87,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 20688 25% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ С КОМПЛЕКТА ПРОМОЦИОНАЛНА ЦЕНА ЗА КОМПЛЕКТ Aloe Vera Комплект за дневна и нощна грижа 1 x Aloe Vera Мултиактивен дневен крем · 50 мл 1 x Aloe Vera Регенериращ нощен крем · 50 мл
  4. 4. 58,90 лв. 65,70 лв.Сума на единичните цени 20318 Препоръчани от акушери и педиатри. СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ С КОМПЛЕКТА ПРОМОЦИОНАЛНА ЦЕНА ЗА КОМПЛЕКТ Aloe Vera Комплект за бебето Aloe Vera Измиващ лосион · 250 мл Aloe Vera Крем против подсичане · 100 мл Aloe Vera Крем за лице и тяло · 100 мл
  5. 5. 5LR WORLD 09.2017 50 мл 20679 43,90 лв. (87,80 лв. за 100 мл) 19,90 лв. 20704 23,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени Изключително нежна грижа за малки и големи Осигурете на себе си и на любимите си хора допълнителна доза хидратация! Особено през по-хладното време от годината кожата се нуждае от ефективна защита и богато подхранване. Продуктите за грижа за бебето LR ALOE VIA се грижат с най-доброто от Алое Вера не само за деликатната бебешка кожа, но и за чувствителната кожа на възрастните. А лицето и устните получават интензивно освежаване и подхранване с гел-крема и балсама за устни. СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ С КОМПЛЕКТА АКЦИЯ 16% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ Aloe Vera Освежаващ Гел-крем Лека, бързо попиваща сорбе- текстура за лицето • С 50% гел Алое Вера и биоекстракт от маслини • Дарява интензивна хидратация със силен освежаващ ефект • Ревитализира кожата • Кожата изглежда освежена и тенът сияе Aloe Vera Хидратиращ балсам за устни, двоен комплект 2 x Aloe Vera Хидратиращ балсам за устни · 4,8 г
  6. 6. 200 мл 20645 19,90 лв. (9,95 лв. за 100 мл) 150 мл 20644 24,90 лв. (16,60 лв. за 100 мл) За вашето сияйно излъчване Със здрава и блестяща коса ще привлечете вниманието върху себе си. Aloe Vera Хидратиращата маска за коса премахва бързо и ефективно и последните следи от неблагоприятното действие на лятното слънце и солената вода – просто напръскайте и готово. Благодарение на грижата за зъбите LR ALOE VIA можете с увереност да показвате усмивката си и да очаровате всички. 01 | Aloe Vera Подхранващ Шампоан за коса Подхранващ шампоан за всеки тип коса • С 45% гел Алое Вера и биоекстракт от бамбук • Почиства нежно и подхранва косата, без да я утежнява • Снабдява косата и скалпа с хидратация • Косата е подсилена и мека 02 | Aloe Vera Хидратираща Маска за коса Спрей-маска за изтощена коса • С 60% гел Алое Вера и биоекстракт от бамбук • Ревитализира и защитава от топлината • Укрепва и подхранва интензивно косата • Без изплакване
  7. 7. 100 мл 20691 12,90 лв. 100 мл 20690 12,90 лв. 7 Aloe Vera Защитаваща Паста за чувствителни зъби Паста за ежедневно почистване на чувствителните зъби • С 40% гел Алое Вера и минерален комплекс • Почиства цялостно и изключително щадящо • Намалява чувствителността на зъбите • Ефективно премахва плаката • С флуорид Aloe Vera Изключително свеж Гел за зъби Гел за ежедневно почистване на зъбите • С 43% гел Алое Вера и екстракт от ехинацея • Почиства цялостно и щадящо зъбите и венците • Създава приятно усещане за свежест • Без флуорид
  8. 8. 50 мл 20643 12,90 лв. (25,80 лв. за 100 мл) 200 мл 20639 32,50 лв. (16,25 лв. за 100 мл) Нежност и отпускане за кожата през есента Глезещи текстури с Алое Вера и биоекстракт от магнолия правят кожата мека и нежна. Рол-он дезодорантът защитава и освежава с биоекстракт от памук. Така се чувствате добре постоянно и през мрачните есенни дни. Aloe Vera Защитаващ Рол-он дезодорант Нежна защита против изпотяване без алкохол • С 15% гел Алое Вера и биоекстракт от памук • Сигурна защита от неприятната миризма и мокрите петна под мишниците • Оставя приятно усещане за свежест • Добра кожна поносимост дори и при чувствителна кожа • Изключително нежен след бръснене Aloe Vera Хидратиращ Лосион за тяло Лек, бързо попиващ лосион за тяло • С 69% гел Алое Вера и биоекстракт от магнолия • Подхранва интензивно • Подобрява хидробаланса на кожата • Кожата е нежно подхранена
  9. 9. 9LR WORLD 09.2017 35,90 лв. 20663 43,00 лв.Сума на единичните цени (17,95 лв. за 100 мл) Нежният крем Aloe Vera е богат, немазен крем за лицето и тялото. Попива бързо и дарява интензивна хидратация. С 35% гел Алое Вера и биоекстракт от магнолия. СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ С КОМПЛЕКТА АКЦИЯ Aloe Vera Нежен крем за лице и тяло, двоен комплект 2 x Aloe Vera Нежен крем за лице и тяло 16% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ ДО
  10. 10. 100 мл 27517 19,90 лв. Перфектна форма Перфектно поддържаните стъпала са част от това да се чувствате постоянно добре. Това е лесно и става за минути с правилната грижа. А за да изглежда фигурата ви също толкова добре оформената и след края на летния сезон, ще ви помогне Aloe Vera комплектът за извайване. С него ще продължите да имате силует, предизвикващ завист. Aloe Vera Възстановяващ Крем за стъпала Бързо попиващ крем за сухи и загрубели стъпала • С 30% гел Алое Вера и биоекстракт от магнолия • Възстановява изключително сухата, груба и напукана кожа • Дарява интензивна хидратация • Усещате кожата си нежна и подхранена
  11. 11. 11LR WORLD 09.2017 96,90 лв. 27529 115,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени АКЦИЯ 16% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ ДО ПОДАРЪК РЪКАВИЦА ЗА ДУШ Научно изследване* потвърждава коригиращото действие на крема за тяло: • 95% от участниците потвърждават, че имат по-добро усещане за кожата си • При 85% от всички тествали продукта се доказва подобрена кожна плътност чрез обективно измерване с ултрашал, което е важен критерий за по-стегната, нежна и еластична кожа • Подобрение на кожната плътност с до 70% * Научно изследване, проведено от институт dermatest през март 2017 г., с 20 участници, използвали продукта ежедневно в областта на бедрата, включително с обективно измерване на дълбоките тъкани с ултрашал (сонография). Научно изследване** потвърждава оформящото действие на гела за тяло: • 100% от участниците потвърждават, че имат по-добро усещане за кожата си • 70% потвърждават, че кожата е по-еластична • 70% казват, че кожата е видимо по-стегната и гладка ** Научно изследване, проведено от институт dermatest през март 2017 г., с 20 участници, използвали продукта ежедневно в областта на корема. СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 18,90 лв. Aloe Vera Комплект за извайване на фигурата Aloe Vera Оформящ гел за тяло · 200 мл Aloe Vera Коригиращ крем за тяло · 200 мл
  12. 12. 69,90 лв. 20625 87,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени (87,38 лв. за 1000 мл) АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 17,90 лв. Aloe Vera Бързо действащ Спрей за спешна помощ, двоен комплект 2 x Aloe Vera Бързо действащ Спрей за спешна помощ - всеки по 400 мл
  13. 13. 100 мл 20601 32,50 лв. 100 мл 20602 39,90 лв. 13LR WORLD 09.2017 Специална грижа в 3 стъпки Нашите универсални продукти за грижа осигуряват първа помощ, действат бързо и целенасочено и снабдяват интензивно с хидратация. Препоръчваме комбинирано приложение на трите продукта, тъй като те са разработени оптимално да допълват ефекта си. Спреят за спешна помощ осигурява първа помощ и подготвя кожата за следващите стъпки от грижата. След това гел-концентратът хидратира и стимулира регенерацията на кожата. Накрая кремът с прополис подхранва изтощените зони от кожата, за да възвърнат мекотата и нежността си. Aloe Vera Хидратиращ гел-концентрат Освежаващ гел за раздразнена, нуждаеща се от хидратация кожа • 90% гел Алое Вера • Дарява незабавно максимална хидратация и охлажда • Подобрява еластичността на кожата • Усещате кожата си веднага интензивно подхранена Aloe Vera Защитаващ крем с прополис Богат крем за суха, нуждаеща се от подхранване кожа • 79% Алое Вера и екстракт от пчелен восък • Дарява интензивна хидратация и подхранва кожата • Укрепва кожната бариера и образува защитен филм върху кожата • Усещате кожата си успокоена и отпусната 20% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ ДО
  14. 14. 64,90 лв. 3559 83,40 лв.Сума на единичните цени 69,90 лв. 3601 89,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени ГОТОВИ ЛИ СТЕ за джунглата? Имате приключенски дух и обичате свободата? Тогава Jungle Man е вашият аромат! Само през този месец нашият топселър за мъже се предлага в изгодни комплекти с лимитирани допълнителни продукти. Вълнуващата комбинация от лавандула, зелена мента и изискана тонка очарова и мъжете, и жените. Просто неустоим! АКЦИЯ АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 22% СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 22% 01 | Jungle Man ароматен комплект I Парфюм 3430 Шампоан за коса и тяло 3504 02 | Jungle Man ароматен комплект II Парфюм 3430 Афтършейв 3432
  15. 15. 15LR WORLD 09.2017 200 мл 3504 28,50 лв. (14,25 лв. за 100 мл) 50 мл 3430 54,90 лв. 100 мл 3432 34,90 лв. ЛИМИТИРАНИ САМО ПРЕЗ СЕПТЕМВРИ ПОТЪРКАЙТЕ ТУК ТЕСТВАЙТЕ АРОМАТА Jungle Man Шампоан за коса и тяло Jungle Man Парфюм Jungle Man Афтършейв 22% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ ДО
  16. 16. 164,90 лв. 28300 224,70 лв.Сума на единичните цени 189,90 лв.Промоционална цена за комплект 99,90 лв. 28188 137,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 119,90 лв.Промоционална цена за комплект АКЦИЯ АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 26% СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 27% ZEITGARD Комплект Beauty Diamonds Дневен крем · 50 мл Нощен крем · 50 мл Околоочен крем · 30 мл ZEITGARD Комплект Nanogold Дневен крем · 50 мл Нощен крем · 50 мл
  17. 17. 64,90 лв. 25004 82,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 76,50 лв.Промоционална цена за комплект 26,90 лв. 25092 35,00 лв.Сума на единичните цени 39,90 лв. 25096 59,00 лв.Сума на единичните цени 49,90 лв.Промоционална цена за комплект 17LR WORLD 09.2017 ЦЕННИ и ефективни формули LR ZEITGARD Nanogold, Beauty Diamonds и LR MICROSILVER PLUS носят блясък в последните летни дни. Поглезете се с луксозни продукти за почистване и подхранване – например на базата на диаманти или с чисто сребро. С красива кожа и сияйна усмивка ще изглеждате добре на всяка възраст. 10 x АКЦИЯ АКЦИЯ АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 21% СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 23% СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 32% MICROSILVER PLUS Комплект за лице Измиващ крем · 150 мл Крем за лице · 50 мл MICROSILVER PLUS Паста за зъби, двоен комплект 2 x Microsilver Паста за зъби MICROSILVER PLUS Дъвка за дентална грижа, 10 опаковки 10 x Microsilver Дъвка за дентална грижа 32% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ ДО
  18. 18. * Витамин C допринася за нормална функция на имунната система. АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 15% 214,90 лв. Cistus Incanus Капсули, троен комплект 80142 254,70 лв.Сума на единичните цени 3 опаковки (3 х 60 капсули/33,5 г) 239,90 лв.Промоционална цена на комплекта (213,83 лв. за 100 г)
  19. 19. 57,90 лв. 80426 73,00 лв.Сума на единичните цени 69,90 лв. 80566 87,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени (11,58 лв. за 100 г) (116,50 лв. за 100 мл) 19LR WORLD 09.2017 ДВОЙНО И тройно снаряжение Искате да останете здрави и във форма и при смяната на сезоните? Подкрепете имунната си система с полезен витамин С*, като се въоръжите с нашите Cistus Incanus спрей и капсули, които сега са в практични промоционални комплекти. Благотворно действа и чаят Cistus Incanus, който е много подходящ за сгряване през студените и влажни есенни дни. АКЦИЯ АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 20% СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 20% Cistus Incanus Чай, двоен комплект 2 опаковки (2 x 250 г) Cistus Incanus Спрей, двоен комплект 2 опаковки (2 x 30 мл) 20% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ ДО
  20. 20. 299,90 лв. 80376 377,70 лв.Сума на единичните цени (323,52 лв. за 100 г) САМО най-доброто ДИРЕКТНО ОТ ПРИРОДАТА С Colostrum* сте най-добре подготвени и можете спокойно да посрещнете есента. * Colostrum Compact са съдържащи коластра капсули. Дневната доза съдържа по 800 mg обезмаслена говежда коластра на прах. Colostrum Direct е отличен продукт на базата на коластра (съдържа коластра) и се състои от обезмаслена говежда коластра с отстранен казеин. АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 20% Съвет: Възползвайте се от промоционалната акция на комплекти, за да се подготвите за студения сезон! Colostrum Compact, троен комплект 3 опаковки (3 x 60 капсули/ 30,9 г)
  21. 21. 21LR WORLD 09.2017 209,90 лв. 80375 266,70 лв.Сума на единичните цени (55,97 лв. за 100 мл) АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 21% Colostrum Direct, троен комплект 3 опаковки (3 x 125 мл) 21% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ ДО
  22. 22. 209,90 лв. 80373 257,70 лв.Сума на единичните цени 236,50 лв.Промоционална цена за комплект (466,44 лв. за 100 г) 264,90 лв. 80144 339,60 лв.Сума на единичните цени 314,90 лв.Промоционална цена за комплект (65,70 лв. за 100 г) Подкрепете вътрешния си баланс и се радвайте на благосъстояние с помощта на Probiotic12*, Super Omega 3** и Woman PhytoActiv***. Особено жените в най-хубавата си възраст могат да се възползват от силата на червената детелина, за да се наслаждават на по-високо качество на живот. ПОДКРЕПА за всяко състояние * Патент №: EP 2 228 067 ** EPA и DHA допринасят за нормална сърдечна функция. Затова е необходимо да се приемат минимум 250 мг EPA и DHA на ден. *** С калций и витамин D за поддържане на нормалното състояние на костите. АКЦИЯ АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 18% СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 21% Probiotic12, троен комплект 3 опаковки (3 х 30 капсули / 15 г) Super Omega 3 activ, четворен комплект 4 опаковки (4 х 60 капсули / 100,8 г)
  23. 23. 23LR WORLD 09.2017 142,90 лв. 80352 179,70 лв.Сума на единичните цени (101,78 лв. за 100 г) АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 20% Woman PhytoАctiv, троен комплект 3 опаковки (3 x 90 капсули / 46,8 г) 21% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ ДО
  24. 24. 75,90 лв. 11137 99,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 48,90 лв. 11186 65,00 лв.Сума на единичните цени АКЦИЯ АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 23% СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 24% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ С двойните комплекти Deluxe Фантастична спирала, двоен комплект 2 x Фантастична спирала Deluxe Основа за обемни мигли, двоен комплект 2 x Основа за обемни мигли - всяка по 9 мл
  25. 25. 25LR WORLD 09.2017 119,90 лв. 11138 153,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 65,90 лв. 11187 87,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени Огледалце, огледалце НА СТЕНАТА… Не знаем коя е най-красива на земята, но със сигурност знаем, че най-красиви мигли прави спиралата на LR Deluxe. Тя подчертава перфектно очите и придава изкусителна дълбочина на погледа. Добавете и модерен червен цвят върху устните, за да са като на Снежанка, и всички ще пребледнеят от завист. СВОБОДЕН ИЗБОР НА ЦВЕТОВЕ АКЦИЯ АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 22% СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 24% Deluxe Активиращ серум за мигли, двоен комплект 2 x Активиращ серум за мигли Deluxe High Impact Червило, двоен комплект 2 x High Impact Червило 24% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ ДО
  26. 26. 94,90 лв. 2954 119,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 76,90 лв. 42,90 лв. 89,90 лв. 30083 113,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 76,90 лв. 36,90 лв. Лимитирани звездни продукти за БЛЯСКАВО ИЗЛЪЧВАНЕ През септември можете да се наслаждавате на любимото си звездно ухание винаги и навсякъде: сутрин, обед и вечер, под душа, след бръснене… Защото само през този месец ви предлагаме любимите ви аромати и като душ-гел или афтършейв. АКЦИЯ АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 20% СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 21% АФТЪРШЕЙВ КРЕМ-ГЕЛ ЛИМИТИРАН ПРЕДЛАГА СЕ САМО ТОЗИ МЕСЕЦ ПООТДЕЛНО И В КОМПЛЕКТ ДУШ-КРЕМ ЛИМИТИРАН ПРЕДЛАГА СЕ САМО ТОЗИ МЕСЕЦ ПООТДЕЛНО И В КОМПЛЕКТ Bruce Willis Personal Edition Ароматен комплект Парфюм 2950 Афтършейв крем-гел 2952 Karolina Kurkova Ароматен комплект Парфюм 3660 Душ-крем 3663
  27. 27. 89,90 лв. 30085 113,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 76,90 лв. 36,90 лв. 94,90 лв. 30226 119,80 лв.Сума на единичните цени 76,90 лв. 42,90 лв. 27LR WORLD 09.2017 АКЦИЯ АКЦИЯ СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 21% СЕГА СПЕСТЯВАТЕ 20% ДУШ-ГЕЛ ЛИМИТИРАН ПРЕДЛАГА СЕ САМО ТОЗИ МЕСЕЦ ПООТДЕЛНО И В КОМПЛЕКТ АФТЪРШЕЙВ БАЛСАМ ЛИМИТИРАН ПРЕДЛАГА СЕ САМО ТОЗИ МЕСЕЦ ПООТДЕЛНО И В КОМПЛЕКТ Lovingly by Bruce Willis Ароматен комплект Парфюм 3630 Душ-гел 3632 Guido Maria Kretschmer Ароматен комплект за мъже Мъжки парфюм 30220 Афтършейв балсам 30221 21% СПЕСТЯВАТЕ ДО
  28. 28. 20665 ВМЕСТО 55,00 лв. САМО 41,90 лв.(8,38 лв. за 100 мл) 23% Special Offer СПЕСТЯВАТЕ Код:94700-827 BGЛР Хелт Енд Бюти Систъмс ЕООД си запазва правото за промени на продуктите поради технически или качествени подобрения и не носи отговорност за евентуални печатни грешки. Промоционалните предложения в настоящото издание са валидни до изчерпване на наличните количества. ЛР Хелт Енд Бюти Систъмс ЕООД · 1784 София, България Вашият LR сътрудник: Продажбата на продукти на LR се извършва от сътрудниците на LR. 2 в 1: БЪРЗО ПОЧИСТВАНЕ ЗА ТЯЛОТО И КОСАТА • Бързо и цялостно почистване от главата до петите • С 35% гел Алое Вера и биоекстракт от бамбук • Лесна и ефективна цялостна грижа ALOE VERA 2в1 Шампоан за коса и тяло, двоен комплект

×