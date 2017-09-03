Matemática Entrada 1 2.° de secundaria Nombre: Número de orden: Sección: Demostrando lo que aprendimos
2 Kitdeevaluación 1 Día del espectador Ana y su familia desean pasar una tarde amena yendo al cine “Superestrella”. En el ...
3 Segundogradodesecundaria En un taller artesanal se fabrican jarrones, macetas grandes y macetas pequeñas. Los tiempos de...
4 Kitdeevaluación Efectúa la siguiente operación: 5 7 2 5 1)(1 – × a 4 35 2 5 cb 6 5 24 25 d 5 Operación ¿En cuál de las s...
5 Segundogradodesecundaria Lee el siguiente problema: ¿Cuál de los esquemas representa mejor la resolución del problema pl...
6 Kitdeevaluación Al mediodía del domingo, la señora Silvia había obtenido S/ 73,50 por la venta de queques. Si la señora ...
7 Segundogradodesecundaria Después de cocinar, Carlos observa que le queda 1 8 kg de arroz. ¿Cuántos kilogramos de arroz t...
8 Kitdeevaluación Piezas a comparar Resultado de comparar el área de una pieza respecto del área total del tangram, expres...
9 Segundogradodesecundaria Se preguntó a 40 estudiantes de segundo grado cuál es su actividad preferida para el tiempo lib...
10 Kitdeevaluación Calcula la mediana del siguiente grupo de datos: 12; 15; 18; 9; 11; 11. 12 Mediana Resuelve aquí.
11 Segundogradodesecundaria 13 Trompos Observa los siguientes trompos con los que se juega a girarlos para obtener un núme...
12 Kitdeevaluación El pelo fino de alpaca es un producto muy cotizado en el mercado internacional por múltiples razones. S...
13 Segundogradodesecundaria Las tallas de las integrantes de un equipo de vóley se muestran en la siguiente tabla: Camila ...
14 Kitdeevaluación 16 Calificaciones La tabla muestra las calificaciones de los estudiantes de 2.° A y 2.° B en el área de...
15 Segundogradodesecundaria 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Tangram  Recorta las piezas y úsalas para responder la pregunta 10, página 8. P...
1.ªed.,marzo2016.HechoeldepósitolegalenlaBibliotecaNacionaldelPerúN.º2016-03575.Editadopor:MinisteriodeEducación.CalleDelC...
×