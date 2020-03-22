Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TALLER DE TECNOLOGIA LA ELECTRICIDAD Y LA ELECTRONICA VALENTINA P�EZ L�PEZ GRADO 10-6 MAG.GUILLERMO MONDRAGON CASTRO
  2. 2. TALLER DEFINICIONES ELECTRICIDAD: La electricidad es un fen�meno f�sico, cuyo propulsor son las cargas el�ctricas y la energ�a que estas promueven puede manifestarse ya sea en expresiones dentro del �mbito f�sico, luminoso, as� como contemplando el �rea mec�nica o t�rmica. CORRIENTE CONTINUA es el flujo continuo de cargas el�ctricas que van a trav�s de un conductor por dos puntos de distinto potencial y carga que van hacia la misma direcci�n y nunca cambia de sentido. CORRIENTE ALTERNA Es el flujo de cargas el�ctricas la cual tiene una transmisi�n m�s eficiente de energ�a, su magnitud y direcci�n presentan una variaci�n de tipo c�clico. Esta circula durante un tiempo en un sentido y despu�s en sentido opuesto, volvi�ndose a repetir el mismo proceso en forma constante. CIRCUITO ELECTRICO Este es un recorrido cerrado cuyo fin es llevar energ�a el�ctrica desde unos elementos que la producen hasta otros elementos que la consumen. SERIE Son una serie de conexiones en la que se conectan dispositivos sucesivamente (generadores, resistencias, condensadores, inductores, interruptores, entre otros) por las que se sujetan una entrada y una salida. PARALELO Un circuito paralelo son una serie de conexiones de dispositivos en la que los bornes o terminales de entrada de todos los dispositivos conectados coinciden entre s�, al igual que sus terminales de salida. MIXTO En este circuito se combinan el circuito serie y el circuito paralelo no todos los dispositivos alumbran igual. TRANSPORTE ELECTRICO Es la parte del Sistema de suministro electrico constituida por los elementos necesarios para llevar la energ�a generada en las centrales hidroel�ctricas, t�rmicas, de ciclo combinado o nuclear a trav�s de grandes distancias hasta los puntos de consumo. TERMINOS BASICOS Es el significado preciso seg�n el contexto. TABLAS DE FRECUENCIA Son herramientas de Estad�stica donde se colocan los datos en columnas representando los distintos valores recogidos en la muestra y las frecuencias (las veces) en que ocurren. POLEA Es una m�quina simple, un dispositivo mec�nico de tracci�n, que sirve para transmitir una fuerza. Consiste en una rueda con un canal en su periferia, por el cual pasa una cuerda que gira sobre un eje central.
  3. 3. MOTOR Es la parte sistem�tica de una m�quina capaz de hacer funcionar el sistema, transformando alg�n tipo de energ�a (el�ctrica, de combustibles f�siles, etc.), en energ�a mec�nica capaz de realizar un trabajo. En los autom�viles este efecto es una fuerza que produce el movimiento. PI�ONES Es la parte sistem�tica de una m�quina capaz de hacer funcionar el sistema, transformando alg�n tipo de energ�a (el�ctrica, de combustibles f�siles, etc.), en energ�a mec�nica capaz de realizar un trabajo. En los autom�viles este efecto es una fuerza que produce el movimiento. LEY DE OHM Es una ley b�sica de los circuitos el�ctricos. Establece que la diferencia de potencial que aplicamos entre los extremos de un conductor determinado es proporcional a la intensidad de la corriente que circula por el citado conductor. LEY DE WATT hace referencia a la potencia el�ctrica de un componente electr�nico o un aparato y se define como la potencia consumida por la carga es directamente proporcional al voltaje suministrado y a la corriente que circula por este. La unidad de la potencia es el Watt.

