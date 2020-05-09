Ejemplar 9 de mayo ENS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
23,1,Ð1 2/20%,$ (2120Ì$ 3$6$7,(032 RQODLQHFFLyQGHPiVUHFXUVRV DOPHUFDGRSRU ELOORQHVHO%DQ FR GH OD 5HS~EOLFD GHFLGLy UHI...
TXH WHQGUiQ XQ SOD]RGHPHVHVSRGUiQDFFHGHUD HOORVORVHVWDEOHFLPLHQWRVGHFUpGLWR /D SULPHUD VXEDVWD VH UHDOL]DUi HO MXHYHV GH ...
GLYXOJDGD HQ ODV ~OWLPDV KRUDV SRU 0 $GHPiV DOJXQRV DQDOLV WDV OH DERQDQ DO -HIH GH (VWD GR XQD QRWRULD PHMRUtD HQ OD PDQ...
2 (/ 18(92 6,*/2 6È%$'2 '( 0$2 '( 23,1,Ð1 235,*+76 (GLWRULDO/D8QLGDG 6$ EL NUEVO SIGLO 7RGRV ORV GHUHFKRV UHVHUYDGRV VD...
HO ,QVWLWX WR GH %LRORJtD GH ,VUDHO DGVFULWR DO 0LQLVWHULR GH 'HIHQVDDQXQFLyTXHLGHQ WL¿Fy XQ DQWLFXHUSR YDFX QD SDVLYD TXH...
TXH FDGD XQD GH HVWDV WHQtD XQD IXQFLyQ /HV FRPHQWDGD TXH ORV FiOFXORV GH HVWH SROLHGUR UHVSRQGtDQ D ODV QHFHVLGDGHV GHO S...
HVHQFLDOHV SDUD OD QDWXUDOH]D KXPDQD QLQJXQD GH HVWDV GHEH VHU GHVFRQRFLGD R LJQRUDGD VL VH SUHWHQGH YLYLU FRPR SHUVRQD (V...
YLYLU HQ OD YHUGDG VHxRUtR VREUH PL R WRWDO DXWR GR PLQLR HQ SURFXUD GHO ELHQ 3ULYLOHJLDU OD $5,7$6 HO DPRU HQ OD YHUGDG
FRPR ¿Q UD]yQ GH OD YLGD GH OD IHOLFLGDG 9DORUDU OD ,17(/,*(1 ,$ FRQRFHU OD YHUGDG R EXVFDUOD (O PRWRU QHFHVDULR OD IXHU...
VRQ JDUDQWtD GH XQD YLGD PRUDO PHQWH UHFWD ~WLO PDGXUD JDQDGRUD /D 62/,'$5,'$' HV OD UHVSXHVWD GHELGD D OD GLJQLGDG KXPDQD...
TXH OH GDQ VHQWLGR D OD YLGD +R VH KDEOD GH ULFRV ORV SREUHV PRUDOPHQWH OD SR EUH]D FXOWXUDO HV HO IDFWRU FRP~Q 6H GHVFRQ...
3(/ 18(92 6,*/2 6È%$'2 '( 0$2 '( EL NUEVO SIGLO 0,e52/(6 '( 0$2 '( (',725,$/(6(/ 18(92 6,*/2 6É%$'2 '( 0$2 '( 3 'LUHF...
KLQD PLOORQHV
1LJHULD PLOORQHV
3DNLV WiQ PLOORQHV
H ,QGRQHVLD PLOORQHV
/D PDRUtD GH HVWRV SDtVHV FRQWDEDQ FRQ WDVDV HOHYDGDV GH PRUWDOLGDG QHRQDWDO LQFOXVR DQWHV GH OD SDQGHPLD HV SRVLEOH TXH ...
4 (/ 18(92 6,*/2 6È%$'2 '( 0$2 '( 23,1,Ð1 (O KRPEUH OD PXMHU VHJ~Q OD PLVPD QDWX UDOH]D FXPSOHQ PXFKDV IXQFLRQHV HQ OD ...
5(/ 18(92 6,*/2 6È%$'2 '( 0$2 '( (/ 18(92 6,*/2 0$57(6 '( 0$5=2 '( (1 )22 (/ 18(92 6,*/2 6É%$'2 '( 0$2 '( 5 )HOLSH %Dy...
LQYLUWLHURQ PLOORQHV HQ OD UHJLyQ DUL EH FRQ HO ÀQ GH PLWLJDU ORV LPSDFWRV JHQHUDGRV SRU OD SDQGHPLD GHO FRURQDYLUXV (VWH...
GLYXO JDGD HQ ODV ~OWLPDV KRUDV SRU HO WHOHLQIRUPDWLYR 0 TXH VHxDOy FyPR HO GH ORV HQWUHYLVWDGRV DSUREy OD JHVWLyQ TXH H...
H ,YiQ 'XTXH GH RORPELD
7UDV HOORV PDUFKDQ 6H EDVWtDQ 3LxHUD KLOH
-DQLQH ÈxH] %ROLYLD
0LJXHO 'tD]DQHO XED
/DXUHQWLQR RUWL]R 3DQDPi
/HQtQ 0R UHQR (FXDGRU
-DLU %ROVRQDUR%UDVLO
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ejemplar 9 de mayo ENS

28 views

Published on

Ejemplar 9 de mayo ENS

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ejemplar 9 de mayo ENS

  1. 1. 23,1,Ð1 2/20%,$ (2120Ì$ 3$6$7,(032 RQODLQHFFLyQGHPiVUHFXUVRV DOPHUFDGRSRU ELOORQHVHO%DQ FR GH OD 5HS~EOLFD GHFLGLy UHIRU]DU HOVXPLQLVWURDGHFXDGRGHOLTXLGH]D ODHFRQRPtDDSRDUODSURYLVLyQGH FUpGLWR TXH UHTXLHUHQ ODV HPSUHVDV ORV KRJDUHV /D GHFLVLyQ IXH WRPDGD HQ XQD VHVLyQ H[WUDRUGLQDULD OD -XQWD 'L UHFWLYD TXH DXWRUL]y DO (PLVRU SDUD HIHFWXDU RSHUDFLRQHV WUDQVLWRULDV GH H[SDQVLyQ UHSRV
  2. 2. TXH WHQGUiQ XQ SOD]RGHPHVHVSRGUiQDFFHGHUD HOORVORVHVWDEOHFLPLHQWRVGHFUpGLWR /D SULPHUD VXEDVWD VH UHDOL]DUi HO MXHYHV GH PDR GH SRU ELOOyQ/RVFXSRVGHODVVLJXLHQWHVVH DQXQFLDUiQ D OR ODUJR GHO GHVDUUROOR GHO SURJUDPD 6H SUHYp UHDOL]DU XQD VXEDVWD FDGD GRV VHPDQDV ORV GtDV MXHYHV GXUDQWH XQ SHULRGR GH WUHV PHVHV 3RU VX SDUWH OD UHJODPHQ WDFLyQ VH SXEOLFDUi KR RQ HVWD LQHFFLyQ HO (PLVRU VXPD ELOORQHV HQ OD SURYLVLyQ GH OLTXLGH] DO PHUFDGR ¿QDQFLHUR $O FDOLILFDUOD FRPR XQD GH ODV FODYHV SDUD UHVROYHU HO WHPD GH ORV FRPHUFLDQWHV LQIRUPDOHV DVt FRPR GH RWURV WUDEDMDGRUHV LQGHSHQGLHQWHV HO SUHVLGHQWH GH )HQDOFR -DLPH $OEHUWR DEDO OODPy D TXH VH HVWDEOH]FD OD FRQ WUDWDFLyQ SRU KRUDV 'LMR TXH ³VL DOJR KD GHMDGR OD FULVLVDOGHVFXELHUWRHVHOJUDQSUR EOHPD TXH WHQHPRV FRQ OD LQIRU PDOLGDG ORV SRFRV HVIXHU]RV TXH VHKDFHQGHVGHHO(VWDGRQRGHVGH HVWH *RELHUQR SDUD IRUPDOL]DU ODV DFWLYLGDGHV´ $JUHJy TXH ³SRU HVR QRVRWURV KHPRV GLFKR TXH HV IXQ GDPHQWDOSDUDODIRUPDOL]DFLyQGHO HPSOHR ODV YHQWDV HO FRPHUFLR LQIRUPDOHV JHQHUDU HO SURFHVR GH ÀH[LELOL]DFLyQODERUDOSDUDIDFLOLWDU HO LQJUHVR D OD IRUPDOL]DFLyQ´ 5HFRUGy TXH ³OD SURSXHVWD GH OD FRQWUDWDFLyQ SRU KRUDV OD KL]R )HQDOFR KDFH PiV GH PHVHV FRQWUDWDFLyQ SRU KRUDV SHUR FRQ WRGDVODVSUHVWDFLRQHVVRFLDOHV´ (O (PLVRU LQHFWD RWURV ELOORQHV GH OLTXLGH] DO PHUFDGR )HQDOFR XUJH TXH VH DGRSWH OD FRQWUDWDFLyQ SRU KRUDV ŽŶŵĞŵŽƌĂĐŝſŶ͘ ů ŵƵŶĚŽ ƌĞĐŽƌĚſ ƵŶŽ ĚĞ ůŽƐ ŵŽŵĞŶƚŽƐ ƋƵĞ ŵĂƌĐſ ůĂ ŚŝƐƚŽƌŝĂ ĚĞů ƐŝŐůŽ yy͕ Ğů ĮŶ ĚĞ ůĂ ^ĞŐƵŶĚĂ 'ƵĞƌƌĂ DƵŶĚŝĂů͕ ĐŽŵŽ ůŽ ŚŝĐŝĞƌŽŶ ůĂƐ ůĞĐŚĂƐ ZŽũĂƐ ĚĞ ůĂ ZĞĂů ƵĞƌǌĂ ĠƌĞĂ ďƌŝƚĄŶŝĐĂ͕ ƋƵĞ ƐŽďƌĞǀŽůſ ůĂ ĞƐƚĂƚƵĂ ĚĞ ^ŝƌ tŝŶƐƚŽŶ ŚƵƌĐŚŝůů͕ ĞŶ Ğů ĐĞŶƚƌŽ ĚĞ ŽŶĚƌĞƐͬ͘ϲ (O (VWDGR 6RFLDO GH 'HUHFKR EDVH GH OD DFFLyQ FRQWUD RYLG /D SHRU HPHUJHQFLD VDQLWDULD D OD TXH VH KD HQIUHQWDGR HO SDtV HQ HO ~OWLPR VLJOR KD VLGR PDQHMDGD UHVSHWDQGR HO DOFDQFH GHPRFUiWLFR TXH VHxDOD OD RQVWLWXFLyQ 1DFLRQDO 'H DTXt KDQ VDOLGR ORV DUJXPHQWRV SDUD H[WHQGHU ODV DXGDV VRFLDOHV 8QLYHUVLGDGHV FRORPELDQDV GDQ OD EDWDOOD /RV $QGHV SUHVHQWy HO SURHFWR ³RYLGD´ TXH EXVFD UHFROHFWDU OD PDRU FDQWLGDG GH SUXHEDV GLDJQyVWLFDV /D 6DEDQD GHVDUUROOy XQ YHQWLODGRU /D FLHQFLD OH JDQD WHUUHQR DO FRURQDYLUXV (Q ,VUDHO -DSyQ GHVFXEULHURQ DQWLFXHUSRV TXH DXGDUtDQ D QHXWUDOL]DU HO YLUXV OR TXH SHUPLWLUtD DFHOHUDU OD FUHDFLyQ GH IiUPDFRV ZZZHOQXHYRVLJORFRPFR 7 709995 001063#HOQXHYRVLJORHOQXHYRVLJORHOQXHYRVLJORO ,661 O $f2 (G 1R O O GH PDR GH %2*27É2/20%,$6É%$'2 081'2 7UXPS GLFH TXH VL LQWHUYLQLHUD HQ 9HQH]XHOD VHUtD FRQ XQD ´LQYDVLyQµ PLOLWDU (',725,$/ 'Ð/$5 W (852 W 8/785$´RQH[LyQ 7HDWUDO 3ODµ HO PXQGR GH OD FXOWXUD HQ VWUHDPLQJ $9$1( '( /$ 3$1'(0,$ 081'2 RQWDJLRV O 5HFXSHUDGRV O 'HFHVRV 2/20%,$ RQWDJLRV O 5HFXSHUDGRV O 'HFHVRV 723 3iJ (/18(926,*/2 Xy(X! (ª0² 0!ywX!² (0 !RXy ‫§ـ‬ªXw0ª ÀªXw0²Àª0 ׂ‫ف׀ׂ׀‬ IɐƵȁɈƵ‫ب‬ IwX §X XȁɨƵȲȺǞȍȁ ßƵȁɈƊȺ ǿǞȁȌȲǞȺɈƊȺ -6,8% -16,1% -15,8% 8QD DSUREDFLyQ GHO OH KD GDGR OD RSLQLyQ S~ EOLFD D OD JHVWLyQ TXH HO SUHVLGHQWH ,YiQ 'XTXH KD DGHODQWDGR SDUD HQIUHQWDU OD FULVLV JHQHUDGD SRU HO R YLG $Vt VH GHVSUHQGH GH ODV PiV UHFLHQWHV HQFXHVWDV FRPR OD GHO HQWUR 1DFLR QDO GH RQVXOWRUtD 1
  3. 3. GLYXOJDGD HQ ODV ~OWLPDV KRUDV SRU 0 $GHPiV DOJXQRV DQDOLV WDV OH DERQDQ DO -HIH GH (VWD GR XQD QRWRULD PHMRUtD HQ OD PDQHUD FRPR VH FRPXQLFD FRQ OD JHQWH SDUWLFXODUPHQ WH D WUDYpV GH ³3UHYHQFLyQ $FFLyQ´ $Vt PLVPR VHJ~Q HO 1 HO GH TXLHQHV OD UHVSRQ GLHURQ FRQVLGHUy SRVLWLYD OD IRUPD FRPR HO 0DQGDWDULR KDLQIRUPDGRDOSDtVVREUHOD OXFKD FRQWUD HVWD SDQGHPLD HO GH ORV HQFXHVWDGRV KDFH SRFR SRU ,QYDPHU HQ VX *DOOXS 3ROO DSRy OD JHVWLyQ GH 'XTXH IUHQWH DO FRURQDYLUXV 'XTXH FHUFD D GH UHVSDOGR SRU PDQHMR GH OD FULVLV ͬW 3RU XQ RQJUHVR UHDFWLYDGR .HQQHG DOHUWD QDUDQMD O 6H DFDEy HO 3LFR *pQHUR 6H DEULUiQ YDULRV VHFWRUHV GH OD HFRQRPtD D SDUWLU GHO OXQHV $OFDOGtD GHWHUPLQy TXH QR KDEUi WRTXH GH TXHGD QL OH VHFD HQ HO 'tD GH OD 0DGUH
  4. 4. 2 (/ 18(92 6,*/2 6È%$'2 '( 0$2 '( 23,1,Ð1 235,*+76 (GLWRULDO/D8QLGDG 6$ EL NUEVO SIGLO 7RGRV ORV GHUHFKRV UHVHUYDGRV VDOYR DXWRUL]DFLyQ6HGH DOOH ' %LV 1R % %RJRWi 'LUHFFLyQ H[W 5HGDFFLyQ H[W *HUHQFLD H[W 3XEOLFLGDG H[W LUFXODFLyQ 6XVFULSFLRQHV H[W (GLFWRV H[W /DV RSLQLRQHV GH DUWtFXORV FDULFDWXUDV H LOXVWUDFLRQHV ¿UPDGRV VRQ GH UHVSRQVDELOLGDG GH VXV DXWRUHV QR FRPSURPHWHQ HO SHQVDPLHQWR HGLWRULDO GHO SHULyGLFR RQPXWDGRU (O PLpUFROHV SDVDGR GH PDR
  5. 5. HO ,QVWLWX WR GH %LRORJtD GH ,VUDHO DGVFULWR DO 0LQLVWHULR GH 'HIHQVDDQXQFLyTXHLGHQ WL¿Fy XQ DQWLFXHUSR YDFX QD SDVLYD TXH FRPEDWH HO RYLGTXHVHDYDQ]DUi HQ VX SDWHQWL]DFLyQ FR PHUFLDOL]DFLyQ $ SULPHUD YLVWD HV XQD EXHQD QRWL FLD SHUR ORV SURFHVRV TXH GHEHUiQ FXPSOLUVH SDUD TXH OOHJXH DO S~EOLFR VH GHPRUDUiQ PXFKRV PHVHV (V OR PLVPR TXH RFXUUH FRQ OD YDFXQD 3RU PiV H[SOLFDFLRQHV FLHQ WtILFDV TXH VH GHQ VHJXLPRV VLQ FRPSUHQGHU FRPR OD LQYHVWLJDFLyQ DYDQ]DGD GHO VLJOR ;;, KD VLGR LQ FDSD] GH HQFRQWUDU OD VDOYDFLyQ GHO KRPEUH VREUH OD WLHUUD 3RUTXH HO SUREOHPD HV GH HVDV GLPHQVLRQHV 6H KDFtDQ OHQJXDV ORV FLHQWt¿FRV H LQYHVWLJDGRUHV VREUH ODV PDUDYLOODV GH OD ,QWHOLJHQFLD $UWLILFLDO TXH OHV IDFLOLWDED FRUUHU PLOHV GH DxRV DGHODQWH ORV HVFHQDULRV GH OD H[SOR UDFLyQ FRUUHVSRQGLHQWH FRQRFHU VX FRPSRUWDPLHQWR ¢3RU TXp QR VH SXHGH FRUUHU XQ DxR DGHODQWH HO FRPSRUWDPLHQWR GHO FXHUSR KXPD QR XQD YH] LQFXEDGD OD YDFXQD /DV UHSXHVWDV VHUiQ FRQWXQGHQWHV GHVGH OD ySWLFD GH OD FLHQFLD VH GHVWDFDUi OD LJQRUDQFLD LPSOtFLWD HQ OD SUHJXQWD 3HUR SDUD TXLHQHV HVWDPRV SDGHFLHQGR OD PDRU LQFHUWLGXPEUH GH QXHVWUR WLHPSR ODV QRWL FLDV VREUH ODV YDFXQDV R ORV WUDWDPLHQWRV VH PXH YHQ HQWUH OD HVSHUDQ]D OD WRUWXUD 3RU HMHPSOR DHU DQXQFLy OD 206 TXH RUJDQL]D XQD QXHYD ³PLVLyQ D KLQD SDUD EXVFDU HO RULJHQ GHO FRURQDYLUXV HQ OD H[SRVLFLyQ D DQLPDOHV´ TXH SDUDGRMD KLQD D QR WLHQH ]RQDV GH DOWR ULHVJR 1R VRQ FUHtEOHV ODV IiEXODV GH ODV FRQVSLUDFLRQHV ODV ³YHUGDGHV´ VHXGRFLHQWt¿FDV TXH KR SXOXODQ 6LQ HPEDUJR WRGR LQGLFD TXH HQWUH OD 206 KLQD KD PXU FLpODJRV YRODQGR (VD HV OD WRUWXUD VHJ~Q GLFHQ DQDOLVWDV SROtWLFRV OD HVSHUDQ]D HVWDUtD HQ TXH 7UXPS ORJUH TXH ORV ODERUDWRULRVQRUWHDPHULFDQRVREWHQ JDQ OD YDFXQD DQWHV GH QRYLHPEUH SDUD DVHJXUDU VX UHHOHFFLyQ £(Q ODV PDQRV TXH HVWDPRV GH OD YDFXQD GHSHQGH OD UHDFWLYDFLyQ GH OD HFR QRPtD /D GHFODUDWRULD GH OD VHJXQGD HPHUJHQFLD HFRQyPLFD WUDMR FRQ VLJR XQ RSRUWXQR DOLYLR D WRGDV ODV HPSUHVDV GHO SDtV FRQ HO VXEVLGLR GHO GH XQ VDODULR PtQLPR D VXV QyPLQDV VL SUXHEDQ TXH VX IDFWX UDFLyQ VH KD UHGXFLGR HQ XQ (YLWDU HO FUHFLPLHQWR GHO GHVHPSOHR HV XQD WDUHD WLWiQLFD HQ HO FRQWH[WR PXQGLDO GH SDUiOLVLV GH OD HFRQRPtD 3HUR DOOt SXHGH HVWDU OD FODYH GH OD UHDFWLYDFLyQ SRVWHULRU FLHUWDPHQWH QDGD FHUFDQD 6H SUHVHQWDUi HQ ORV SUy[LPRV GtDV OD QHFHVLGDG GH PiV HQGHX GDPLHQWR PiV SODWD SDUD ODV HPSUHVDV OD JHQWH SXHV HO UHEURWH GHO YLUXV VH YHUi HQ MXQLR MXOLR ³(QFRQWUDU HO HTXLOLEULR HQWUH ODV GRV FXUYDV OD HSLGHPLROyJLFD OD HFRQyPLFD SDUHFH VHU XQ WHPD GH DUWH QR GH FLHQFLD´ PH HVFULEH HO SURIHVRU 2PDU DVWLOOR /R FLHUWR HV TXH HO 3UHVLGHQWH 'X TXH KD GHPRVWUDGR JUDQ FDSDFLGDG SDUD GLULJLU HVWD EDWDOOD WDQ GHVLJXDO 7RGRVORVGtDVOHJLWLPDDVX*RELHUQR D OD GHPRFUDFLD FRORPELDQD WR PDQGR PHGLGDV VDQLWDULDV VRFLDOHV HFRQyPLFDV TXH UHVSRQGHQ D OD PDJQLWXG GH ODV QHFHVLGDGHV KDFH ELHQ HQ GHVFRQVLGHUDU ORV GHVDItRV TXH OH ODQ]DQ DFWRUHV GH OD SROtWLFD PHQRU TXH QR KDQ ORJUDGR HVWDU D OD DOWXUD GH VXV GHEHUHV FRQ OD FLXGD GDQtD 3DUHFHQ LQQREOHV SLFDSOHLWRV GH EDUDQGD 1RV SDVD FRQ EDVWDQWH IUHFXHQFLD TXH ORV SOD QHV TXH KHPRV KHFKR VH PR GL¿FDQ OHYHPHQWH R GH SODQR QR VH FRQFUHWDQ $KRUD HQ HVWDFRXQWXUDPXQGLDOPX FKRV SURHFWRV FDPELDQ« R QXQFD VH UHDOL]DUiQ /D FRWLGLDQLGDG VH KD PDJQL¿FDGR HQ HVWRV WLHP SRV TXH QRV KDQ FRUUHVSRQ GLGR YLYLU (V FRPR VL SRU REUD JUDFLD GHO RYLG OD YLGD GH SDVR OD PXHUWH HVWXYLHUD DKRUD EDMR XQD JUDQ OXSD TXH QRV SHUPLWH YHU HQ YLYR HQ GLUHFWR OR TXH VLHP SUH KD HVWDGR SUHVHQWH SHUR TXH PLUiEDPRV GH UHRMR R VHQFLOODPHQWH QR TXHUtDPRV REVHUYDU /D YLGD VDELD QRV SHUPLWH DSUHQGHU HQ WRGR PRPHQWR SXHV DO ¿Q DO FDER D HVR YLQLPRV VL QR KHPRV DSUHQGLGR QRV GD WDQWDV RSRUWXQLGDGHV FRPR VHDQ QHFHVDULDV SDUD TXH DPSOLHPRV QXHVWUD FRPSUHQVLyQ GH QRVRWURV PLVPRV GH ORV RWURV GHO PXQGR 8QR GH HVRV DSUHQGL]DMHV SHQGLHQ WHV HV HO GH DGDSWDUQRV D OR TXH KD D DFHSWDU OD YLGD WDO FRPR HV £ DTXt Vt TXH WHQHPRV UHVLVWHQFLDV 1RV KDQ GLFKR TXH HV SUHFLVR FRQWURODU WRGDV ODV YDULDEOHV TXH QR KD OtPLWHV DOJR DVt FRPR TXH VRPRV WRGRSRGHURVRV 6t QR (V YHUGDG TXH HVWDPRV OODPDGRV D VHU FRFUHDGRUHV GH PXQGRV 3HUR SDUD HOOR QHFHVLWDPRV DPSOLDU QXHVWUD FRQVFLHQFLD HQ IRUPD FRQV WDQWH VRVWHQLGD 3RGHPRV KDFHU FRVDV PDRUHV D ODV TXH KL]R -HV~V eO OR SURPH WLy SHUR KD XQ SUHFLR HO FDPLQR HV ODUJR 0LHQWUDV WDQWR HQ HVWD GLPHQ VLyQ HQ OD TXH QRV HQFRQWUDPRV ORV OtPLWHV VRQ PX WDQJLEOHV D PHQRU GHVDUUROOR GH OD FRQVFLHQFLD PDRUHV VRQ ODV OLPLWDFLRQHV /D FXDUHQWHQD SRU HMHPSOR QRV KD WUDtGR UHVWULFFLRQHV GH WRGR RUGHQ TXH QRV SRQHQ D SUXHED TXH DVX PLPRV GH DFXHUGR FRQ HVH QLYHO GH FRQVFLHQFLD 1R HV TXH KDD VHUHV KXPDQRV GH SULPHUD RWURV GH TXLQWD FRPR LQIRUWXQDGDPHQWH QRV OR PXHVWUD HO PRGHOR HFRQyPLFR GRPLQDQWH 6HQFLOODPHQWH VRPRV GLIHUHQWHV FDGD TXLHQ SUHFLVD DSUHQGHU D OR TXH VH FRPSURPHWLy DQWHV GH HQFDUQDU D VHJXLU DP SOLDQGR VX FRQVFLHQFLD GHVGH ODV FRQGLFLRQHV TXH WLHQH QR GHVGH RWUDV (V SRU HVR TXH SDUD DOJXQDV SHUVRQDV HV WDQ GLItFLO DFHSWDU ORV FDPELRV PLHQWUDV TXH RWUDV ÀXHQ FRQ PDRU KROJXUD (QWUH PiV DPSOLHPRV QXHVWUD FRQVFLHQFLD PiV IiFLOPHQWH DVXPLUHPRV ORV FDPELRV TXH QRV SODQWHD HO HQWRUQR 8QD GH ODV FRVDV TXH SRGHPRV DSUHQGHU HV D GLIHUHQFLDU DFHSWDFLyQ GH UH VLJQDFLyQ SXHV FRQ IUHFXHQFLD ODV VROHPRV FRQIXQGLU SHUR QR QR VRQ VLQyQLPDV 5HVLJQDUVH HV UHQXQFLDU DO SURSLR SRGHU GHVFRQRFHU ±SRU P~OWLSOHV UD]RQHV± QXHVWUDV FDSDFLGDGHV GH DXWRRUJDQL]DFLyQ FUHDFLyQ DVt FRPR QHJDU TXH VLHPSUH WHQHPRV DVLVWHQFLD GLYLQD $FHSWDU HV FRP SUHQGHU ODV OLPLWDFLRQHV LGHQWL ¿FDUODV SDUD HQFRQWUDU GLIHUHQWHV PHGLRV SDUD WUDQVIRUPDU HVR TXH QRV WDOOD R QRV LPSLGH LU PiV DOOi UHFRQRFHU TXH OD GLYLQLGDG QR VROR HVWi DIXHUD VLQR TXH WDPELpQ OD OOHYDPRV GHQWUR 6LQ DFHSWDFLyQ QR KD WUDQVIRUPDFLyQ UHDO $FHS WDU TXH OD YLGD FDPELD QRV SHUPLWH FUHDU RSFLRQHV HQFRQWUDU VDOLGDV FRQVWUXLU VXHxRV HQ YH] GH SHUVH JXLUORV /DV FLUFXQVWDQFLDV GH KR QRV KDQ FDPELDGR HO OLEUHWR 7DO YH] HV OR TXH QHFHVLWDPRV SDUD DFHSWDU WUDQVIRUPDUQRV« 3RU OR JHQHUDO R LQLFLDED PLV FODVHV GH pWLFD GLEX MDQGR HQ HO WDEOHUR XQ SROLHGUR GH GRFH OtQHDV OH GHFtD D ORVDOXPQRVTXHHVWH HUD XQ GLVHxR GH DO J~Q LQJHQLHUR TXH WHQtD VHLV FROXPQDV VHLV YLJDV WRGRV GH LJXDO WDPDxR
  6. 6. TXH FDGD XQD GH HVWDV WHQtD XQD IXQFLyQ /HV FRPHQWDGD TXH ORV FiOFXORV GH HVWH SROLHGUR UHVSRQGtDQ D ODV QHFHVLGDGHV GHO SURHFWR HQ FXHVWLyQ VL D DOJXQD GH ODV YLJDV R GH ODV FROXPQDV OH IDOWDUD DOJR GH OR FDOFXOD GR OD HVWUXFWXUD VH FDHUtD 'HVSXpV OHV GHFtD TXH OD SHUVRQD KXPDQD HV FRPR HVWH SROLHGUR ODV YLJDV FROXPQDV VRQ GLPHQVLRQHV YLUWXDOLGDGHVFDSDFLGDGHV SRWHQFLDOLGDGHV
  7. 7. HVHQFLDOHV SDUD OD QDWXUDOH]D KXPDQD QLQJXQD GH HVWDV GHEH VHU GHVFRQRFLGD R LJQRUDGD VL VH SUHWHQGH YLYLU FRPR SHUVRQD (VWDV GLPHQVLRQHV VH SXHGHQ UHVXPLU DVt %XVFDU OD 9(5,7$6 D SDUWLU GH UHFRQRFHU OD UHD OLGDG ODV FRVDV VRQ OR TXH VRQ FRPR VRQ VLQ LQWHU SUHWDFLRQHV DSDUHQWHPHQWH DWUDFWLYDV R DFRPRGDGDV VHJ~Q OD RSLQLyQ GH PXFKRV R SRFRV R VHJ~Q OD LGHRORJtD GH WXUQR %XVFDU OD /,%(57$6 UHVSRQGHU D OD FRQFLHQFLD
  8. 8. YLYLU HQ OD YHUGDG VHxRUtR VREUH PL R WRWDO DXWR GR PLQLR HQ SURFXUD GHO ELHQ 3ULYLOHJLDU OD $5,7$6 HO DPRU HQ OD YHUGDG
  9. 9. FRPR ¿Q UD]yQ GH OD YLGD GH OD IHOLFLGDG 9DORUDU OD ,17(/,*(1 ,$ FRQRFHU OD YHUGDG R EXVFDUOD (O PRWRU QHFHVDULR OD IXHU]D TXH OOHYD D OR DQWH ULRU HV OD 92/817$' /D 21,(1,$ YLHQH D VHU HO WDEOHUR TXH LQGLFD VL HO FDPLQR UHFRUULGR R SRU UHFRUUHU UHVSRQGH D OD YHU GDG OD OLEHUWDG OD FDULGDG 8Q 5,7(5,2 PDGXUR LQIRUPD GR FXOWR VHUHQR EXVFD OD YHUGDG OD OLEHUWDG OD FD ULGDG R LQGLFD ORV FDPLQRV TXH FRQ GXFHQ D HOODV /DV 9,578'(6 KiELWRV RSHUDWL YRV SRVLWLYRV
  10. 10. VRQ JDUDQWtD GH XQD YLGD PRUDO PHQWH UHFWD ~WLO PDGXUD JDQDGRUD /D 62/,'$5,'$' HV OD UHVSXHVWD GHELGD D OD GLJQLGDG KXPDQD HO ELHQ FRP~Q /D 8/785$ OOHYD D FUHFHU FRPR KXPDQRV D GLVIUXWDU ORV DGHODQWRV FXO WXUDOHV FLHQWt¿FRV HO DUWH OR EHOOR ORJUDGR SRU OD KX PDQLGDG /D )$0,/,$ FHQWUDGD HQ OD YLUWXG HO DPRU HV VHJXULGDG GH OD IHOLFLGDG QDWXUDO HQ UHVSXHVWD D OD DQWURSRORJtD QDWXUDO 6HU FRKHUHQWHV FRQ (/ '(67,12 (7(512 HV HO ³VHFUHWR´GHTXLHQHVIRUPDQ XQD FRPXQLGDG TXH EULOOD SRU YLYLU HQ OD YHUGDG OD OLEHUWDG OD FDULGDG ODUDPHQWH HVWD OLVWD HV JDUDQWtD GH XQD YLGD ORJUD GD 'H OOHYDU DO PXQGR SRU FDPLQRV YLUWXRVRV +R HVWDPRV YLYLHQ GR XQD RSRUWXQLGDG VLQ LJXDO SHUR PXFKRV HVWiQ GHVHVSHUDGRV SRU WHQHU TXH YLYLU HQ VX KRJDU QR HQFXHQWUDQ WLHPSR SDUD OHHU OR TXH QR KDQ OHtGR HQ VXV YLGDV D WUDEDMDU HQ DU WHV SOiVWLFDV D HQWHQGHU OD UD]yQ GHO DPRU $5,7$6
  11. 11. TXH OH GDQ VHQWLGR D OD YLGD +R VH KDEOD GH ULFRV ORV SREUHV PRUDOPHQWH OD SR EUH]D FXOWXUDO HV HO IDFWRU FRP~Q 6H GHVFRQRFH ODV GLPHQVLRQHV PHQFLRQDGDV HQ HVWH HVFULWR SDWULPR QLR GH 1XHVWUD TXHULGD 3DWULD +D TXLHQHV VH KDQ SURSXHVWR ERUUDU QXHVWUD KHUHQFLD FXOWXUDO FHQWUDGD HQ OD 9HUGDG GHO DPRU GHO 6HxRU TXH OH GD VHQWLGR D OR H[SXHVWR 9DFXQDV HFRQRPtD -RUJH /HYD 'XUiQ DUORV 0DUWtQH] 6LPDKDQ @Â791C 9$/25(6 /RV ULFRV ORV SREUHV DPELR GH OLEUHWR ,GHDULR GH ÉOYDUR *yPH] (GXDUGR 9DUJDV 0 5C5391 ^ŝ ƉŽƌ ĂďĂŶĚŽŶŽ ĚĞƐĂƉĂƌĞĐĞ ůĂ ĐůĂƐĞ ŵĞĚŝĂ ƐĞ ĚĞƐƚƌƵŝƌĄ ůĂ ŵŽǀŝůŝĚĂĚ ƐŽĐŝĂů Ǉ ƐĞ ŐĞŶĞƌĂƌĄŶ ƐŝƚƵĂĐŝŽŶĞƐ ĞǆƉůŽƐŝǀĂƐ
  12. 12. 3(/ 18(92 6,*/2 6È%$'2 '( 0$2 '( EL NUEVO SIGLO 0,e52/(6 '( 0$2 '( (',725,$/(6(/ 18(92 6,*/2 6É%$'2 '( 0$2 '( 3 'LUHFWRUHV (PpULWRV $OYDUR *yPH] -XDQ 3DEOR 8ULEH )XQGDGR HO GH )HEUHUR GH (/18(926,*/2 'LUHFWRU $GMXQWR $OEHUWR $EHOOR (',725(6 RQWHQLGR -RVp 3HxXHOD 0XOWLPHGLD ODXGLD %HUP~GH] 5HGDFFLyQ DUORV +LJXHUD *XVWDYR 9HOR]D *HUHQWH $GPLQLVWUDWLYD )LQDQFLHUD 0HODQ KLDUL DEDOOHUR'LUHFWRU *HQHUDO -8$1 *$%5,(/ 85,%( 9(*$/$5$ O )XQGDGRUHV /DXUHDQR*yPH]-RVpGHOD9HJD D HPSH]y D FRUUHU OD FXHQWD UHJUHVLYD SDUD HO FLHUUH GH HVWD OHJLVODWXUD SDUOD PHQWDULD GH SRU Vt PX DFFLGHQWDGD SRFR SURGXFWLYD RPR WRGR HO SDtV OR VDEH ODV VHVLRQHV QR DUUDQFDURQ HO GH PDU]R GHELGR D TXH VH DWUDYHVDED OD SULPHUD IDVH GH OD HPHUJHQFLD VDQLWDULD SRU OD HSLGHPLD GHO FRURQDYLUXV 7UDV XQD VHULH GHVJDVWDQWHV SROpPLFDV VREUH VL ORV VHQDGRUHV 5HSUHVHQ WDQWHV D OD iPDUD GHEtDQ WUDEDMDU GH IRUPD SUHVHQFLDO R D GLVWDQFLD DO ¿QDO ODV GLUHFWLYDV VH GHFLGLHURQ SRU HVWD VHJXQGD RSFLyQ GHV GH HO GH DEULO SDVDGR 3DUDGyMLFDPHQWH WDQWR GH (XURSD FRPR HQ RWURV FRQWLQHQWHV LQFOXHQGR QDFLRQHV VXUDPHULFDQDV VXV UHV SHFWLYRV SDUODPHQWRV VLJXLHURQ IXQFLRQDQGR GH PDQHUD SUHVHQFLDO DSOLFDQGR SURWRFRORV VDQLWDULRV HVWULFWRV (V PiV HQ YDULRV (VWD GRV GH QXHVWUD UHJLyQ KDQ VLGR VXV FRQJUHVRV ORV TXH KDQ DSUREDGR SRU LQLFLDWLYD SURSLD R GH VXV UHVSHFWLYRV JRELHUQRV JUDQ SDUWH GH ODV PHGLGDV GH FKRTXH SDUD HQIUHQWDU OD SDQGHPLD (Q RORPELD WUDV YDULDV VHPDQDV GH HVWH H[SHULPHQWR OHJLVODWLYR HV LQQHJDEOH TXH ORV UHVXOWDGRV QR VRQ ORV PHMRUHV 0XFKDV MRU QDGDV VH KDQ LGR HQ ODUJDV H LQQXPHUDEOHV LQWHUYHQFLRQHV YLUWXDOHV GH ORV FRQJUHVLVWDV D FXDO PiV GHVRUGHQDGDV VLQ QRUWH DOJXQR 6H HVSHUDED TXH HO RQJUHVR VH DSOLFDUD GH IRUPD MXLFLRVD H¿FD] D OD ODERU GH FRQWURO SROtWLFR GH OD SULPHUD GHFODUDWRULD GH (VWDGR GH (PHUJHQFLD (FRQyPLFD ORV GHFUHWRV GLFWDGRV D VX DPSDUR SDUD KDFHU IUHQWH D OD FULVLV VDQLWDULD 6LQ HPEDUJR ORV GHEDWHV HQ FRPLVLRQHV SOHQDULDV IXHURQ VXFHGLpQGRVH GH IRUPD DWURSHOODGD VLQ PDRUHV SRVWXUDV GH IRQGR HVWUXFWXUDGDV GH ODV GLVWLQWDV EDQFDGDV ,QFOXVR HQ QR SRFDV VHVLRQHV IXH HYLGHQWH TXH SHVy PiV OD SRODUL]DFLyQ SDUWLGLVWD OD SROLWL]DFLyQ GH OD FULVLV TXH HO DQiOLVLV VRSHVDGR GHWHQLGR GHO DOFDQFH GH ORV GHFUHWRV VX QLYHO GH H¿FLHQFLD IUHQWH D OD FRPSOLFDGD VLWXDFLyQ HQ HO FDPSR SULRULWDULR GH OD VDOXG DVt FRPR HQ OD HFRQRPtD OD SDUi OLVLV HPSUHVDULDO HO GLItFLO SDQRUDPD ODERUDO OD LQFHUWLGXPEUH GH PLOORQHV GH IDPLOLDV FRQ¿QDGDV HQ VXV FDVDV HQ HVSHUD GH DOLYLRV VXEVLGLRV DXGDV GLUHFWDV R LQGLUHFWDV D ORV VHFWRUHV PiV SREUHV YXOQHUDEOHV GH OD VRFLHGDG 'H KHFKR VROR KDFH XQRV SRFRV GtDV HO (MHFXWLYR UDGLFy HO LQIRUPH R¿FLDO GH OD GHFODUDWRULD GH HVH SULPHU (VWDGR GH (PHU JHQFLD (V PiV QR GHMD GH UHVXOWDU SDUDGyMLFR TXH PLHQWUDV HO 6HQDGR OD iPDUD DSHQDV VL HVWiQ GHVLJQDQGR D ORV HQFDUJDGRV GH DQDOL]DU HVH LQIRUPH GH OD DVD GH 1DULxR HO PDUWHV SDVDGR D VH GHFUHWy SRU HO 3UHVLGHQWH GH OD 5HS~EOLFD XQ VHJXQGR (VWDGR GH (PHUJHQFLD (Q HO FDPSR OHJLVODWLYR HO UHQGLPLHQWR SDU ODPHQWDULR WDPSRFR KD VLGR HO PHMRU $SHQDV VL VH KDQ YRWDGR WUHV R FXDWUR LQLFLDWLYDV HQ ODV FRPLVLRQHV SHVH D TXH KD YDULRV SURHFWRV D ORV TXH HO IDFWRU WLHPSR D ORV WLHQH DO ERUGH GHO KXQGLPLHQWR TXHGDQGR SRFDV VHPDQDV GH OHJLVODWXUD RUGLQDULD (V PiV WRGDYtD VH PDQWLHQH XQ IXHUWH SXOVR HQWUH OR TXH ORV PHGLRV KDQ OODPDGR FRQJUHVLV WDV ³SUHVHQFLDOLVWDV´ ³YLUWXDOLVWDV´ (V GHFLU TXH QR VROR SHUVLVWH OD GLVFXVLyQ VREUH FyPR OOHYDU D FDER ODV DFWLYLGDGHV SDUODPHQWDULDV VLQR TXH KDQ WHUFLDGR HQ HVWH GHVJDVWDQWH GHEDWH GHVGH DFFLRQHV GH WXWHOD HQ XQR RWUR VHQWLGR KDVWD FUXFHV GH DQXQFLRV GH GHPDQ GDV HQWUH ORV VHQDGRUHV 5HSUHVHQWDQWHV TXH LQVLVWHQ HQ LU DO DSLWROLR DTXHOORV TXH SUH ¿HUHQ WUDEDMDU GHVGH VXV FDVDV 6HUtD LQJHQXR QHJDU TXH WRGR HVWH UL¿UUDIH QR KD KHFKR PiV TXH VHJXLU GHWHULRUDQGR OD D GH SRU Vt SREUH IDYRUDELOLGDG GHO 3DUODPHQWR FRPR VL WRGR OR DQWHULRU IXHUD SRFR OD VHQVDFLyQ HQ JUDQ SDUWH GH OD RSLQLyQ S~EOLFD HV TXH KD XQ RQJUHVR DXVHQWH HQ XQR GH ORV PRPHQWRV PiV FUtWLFRV GHO SDtV FRQ HO DJUDYDQWHGHTXHVXVLQWHJUDQWHVVLJXHQGHYHQ JDQGR DOWRV VDODULRV D TXH VL ELHQ DO FRPLHQ]R GH OD HPHUJHQFLD VH SODQWHy XQD UHEDMD HQ HO VXHOGR GH ORV SDUODPHQWDULRV DO ¿QDO QLQJXQD SURSXHVWD HQ HVH VHQWLGR VH FRQFUHWy (OOR PLHQWUDV RWURV DOWRV IXQFLRQDULRV GHO (VWDGR OD )XHU]D 3~EOLFD HO SHUVRQDO VDQLWDULR DVt FRPR FHQWHQDUHV GH PLOHV GH SHUVRQDV TXH WUDEDMDQ HQ ORV VHFWRUHV HVHQFLDOHV GHO DEDVWHFLPLHQWR VHUYLFLRV S~EOLFRV VLJXLHURQ ODERUDQGR SDUD TXH OD PDRUtD GH ORV FRORPELDQRV SXGLHUDQ VREUHOOHYDU GH OD PHMRU PDQHUD SRVLEOH OD FXDUHQWHQD (VWD VHPDQD WDQWR HO *RELHUQR QDFLRQDO FRPR OD $OFDOGtD GH %RJRWi WRPDURQ VHQGDV GHFLVLRQHV HQ SRV GH UHDFWLYDU GH IRUPD JUDGXDO FRQ HVWULFWRV SURWRFRORV GH ELRVHJX ULGDG PXFKRV VHFWRUHV GH ELHQHV SURGXFWRV VHUYLFLRV OR TXH REYLDPHQWH LPSOLFD XQD PDRU ÀH[LELOL]DFLyQ GHO HVWDGR GH FXDUHQ WHQD (V GH HVSHUDU TXH DKRUD Vt SRU ¿Q HO RQJUHVR UHWRPH ODERUHV SUHVHQFLDOHV DSOLFDGDV VREUH WRGR SRUTXH VH DFRUGy TXH KDEUi VHVLRQHV H[WUDRUGLQDULDV D SDUWLU GHO GH MXQLR SDUD UHFXSHUDU HO WLHPSR SHUGLGR WDQWR HQ FRQWURO SROtWLFR GH OD HPHUJHQFLD OD DGRSFLyQ GH QRUPDWLYLGDG SHUPDQHQWH SDUD SDOLDU VXV JUDYHV HIHFWRV FRPR HQ FXDQWR D OD RWUD DJHQGD SDUODPHQWDULD SULRULWDULD SHQGLHQWH 1R PiV H[FXVDV (Q PXFKRV SDtVHV VH FHOHEUD HVWH ¿Q GH VH PDQD HO 'tD GH ODV 0DGUHV 6LQ HPEDUJR HVWD IHFKD OOHJD HQ PRPHQWRV HQ TXH HO SODQHWD DWUDYLHVD XQD FRPSOLFDGD VLWXDFLyQ SRU OD SDQGHPLD GHO FRURQDYLUXV 'H KHFKR DHU OD 8QLFHI OODPy OD DWHQFLyQ HQ WRUQR D TXH DOUHGHGRU GH PLOORQHV GH EHEpV QDFHUiQ EDMR OD VRPEUD GH OD HSLGHPLD GHO RYLG 'H DFXHUGR FRQ OD DJHQFLD GH OD 218 VH HVSHUD TXH HVWRV EHEpV QD]FDQ KDVWD VHPDQDV GHVSXpV GH TXH OD HSLGHPLD TXH HQ OD DFWXDOLGDG HVWi VREUHFDUJDQGR ORV VLVWH PDV GH OD VDOXG ODV FDGHQDV GH VXPLQLVWUR PpGLFR GH WRGR HO PXQGR IXHVH UHFRQRFLGD FRPR SDQGHPLD HO SDVDGR GH PDU]R /D 8QLFHI DGYLUWLy TXH ODV QXHYDV PDGUHV ORVUHFLpQQDFLGRVVHUiQUHFLELGRVSRUXQD³FUX GDUHDOLGDG´GHEHUiQHQIUHQWDUVHDPHGLGDVGH FRQWHQFLyQDQLYHOPXQGLDOFRPRORVDLVODPLHQ WRVORVWRTXHVGHTXHGDHOGHVERUGDPLHQWRGH ORV FHQWURV GH VDOXG GHELGR D OD UHVSXHVWD D OD HQIHUPHGDG OD HVFDVH] GH HTXLSRV VXPLQLV WURV ,QFOXVR KD IDOWD GH SDUWHUDV FXDOL¿FDGDV D TXH ORV WUDEDMDGRUHV VDQLWDULRV LQFOXLGDV ODV OODPDGDV ³PDWURQDV´ HVWiQ VLHQGR UHXELFDGRV SDUD WUDWDU D ORV SDFLHQWHV FRQ HO YLUXV 7RGD HVWD VLWXDFLyQ SRQH GH SUHVHQWH TXH ORV VLVWHPDV GH VDOXG GH WRGR HO SODQHWD GHEHQ SUHSDUDUVH SDUD TXH ORV SDUWRV VH SURGX]FDQ HQ HVSDFLRV HQ GRQGH HO ULHVJR GH FRQWDJLR SDUD OD PDGUH ORV UHFLpQ QDFLGRV VHD HO PHQRU (OOR LQFOXH FRPR HV DSHQDV REYLR HO PDRU FXLGDGR GHO SURSLR SHUVRQDO VDQLWDULR 'H KHFKR D HQ QR SRFDV QDFLRQHV ODV PHGLGDV GH DOLVWDPLHQWR SDUD FRQWHQHU HO RYLG KDQ OOHYDGR D UHVWULQJLU ORV VHUYLFLRV GH QDWDOLGDG /DV HVWDGtVWLFDV GH OD 8QLFHI VREUH OD FDQ WLGDG GH EHEpV TXH QDFHUiQ HQ PHGLR GH OD HPHUJHQFLD VRQ LPSDFWDQWHV 6HJ~Q OD DJHQFLD GH OD 218 ORV SDtVHV HQ ORV TXH VH HVWLPD TXH WHQGUi OXJDU HO PDRU Q~PHUR GH QDFLPLHQWRV QXHYH PHVHV GHVSXpV GH OD GHFODUDFLyQ GH OD SDQGHPLD VRQ ,QGLD PLOORQHV
  13. 13. KLQD PLOORQHV
  14. 14. 1LJHULD PLOORQHV
  15. 15. 3DNLV WiQ PLOORQHV
  16. 16. H ,QGRQHVLD PLOORQHV
  17. 17. /D PDRUtD GH HVWRV SDtVHV FRQWDEDQ FRQ WDVDV HOHYDGDV GH PRUWDOLGDG QHRQDWDO LQFOXVR DQWHV GH OD SDQGHPLD HV SRVLEOH TXH HVRV QLYHOHV DXPHQWHQ GHELGR D OD RYLG (Q ORV (VWD GRV 8QLGRV VH HVWLPD TXH QDFHUiQ PiV GH PLOORQHV GH EHEpV HQWUH HO GH PDU]R HO GH GLFLHPEUH ,QFOXVR HQ 1XHYD RUN ODV DXWRULGDGHV KDQ EXVFDGR FHQWURV GH QDWDOLGDG DOWHUQDWLYRV D TXH D PXFKDV PDGUHV OHV SUH RFXSD GDU D OX] HQ ORV KRVSLWDOHV DWHVWDGRV GH SDFLHQWHV FRQ FRURQDYLUXV /RV QLxRV QDFLGRV HQ OD SDQGHPLD 3RU XQ RQJUHVR UHDFWLYDGR O Trabajo presencial debe retomarse ya O Sesiones virtuales tienen baja eﬁcacia
  18. 18. 4 (/ 18(92 6,*/2 6È%$'2 '( 0$2 '( 23,1,Ð1 (O KRPEUH OD PXMHU VHJ~Q OD PLVPD QDWX UDOH]D FXPSOHQ PXFKDV IXQFLRQHV HQ OD YLGD GH ORV SXHEORV TXL]iV OD PiV LPSRUWDQWH HV OD SHUSH WXDFLyQ GH OD HVSHFLH 6t KLSRWpWLFDPHQWH YDURQHV PXMHUHV GHMDUDQ GH HQ JHQGUDU KLMRV ¢GHVDSDUH FHUtD OD HVSHFLH KXPDQD 3RU HVWD UD]yQ WLHQH WUDVFHQGHQWDO MHUDUTXtD HO PDWULPRQLR 6H OH FRQVLGHUD FRQWUDWR VDFUDPHQWR WDPELpQ LQVWLWXFLyQ RQVLGHUDGR HO PDWULPRQLR FRPR FRQWUDWR OR GH¿QH HO DUWtFXOR GH QXHVWUR yGLJR LYLO FRPR XQ DFXHUGR GH YROXQWDGHV HQ YLUWXG GHO FXDO XQ KRPEUH XQD PXMHU GHFLGHQ YLYLU MXQWRV RULJLQiQGRVH GH HVWD PDQHUD REOLJDFLRQHV QR VyOR SDWULPRQLDOHV VLQR WDPELpQ GH FDUiFWHU PRUDO FRPR OD ¿GHOLGDG OD IRUPDFLyQ GH OD FRPXQLGDG GRPpV WLFD OD GH VRFRUUR PXWXR UHVSHWR HQWUH ORV FyQXJHV $O DSUHFLDU HO PDWULPRQLR FRPR LQVWLWXFLyQ HV PiV TXH XQ FRQWUDWR R DFXHUGR GH YROXQWDGHV R XQ VD FUDPHQWR SXHV VH SURHFWD KDFLD ORV KLMRV FRQ FRQVHFXHQFLDV OHJDOHV PX SUHFLVDV D~Q GLVXHOWR HO YtQFX OR PDWULPRQLDO (O PDWULPRQLR VH SXHGH GHILQLU GHVGH HO SXQWR GH YLVWD VRFLROy JLFR R MXUtGLFR $OJXQRV KDFHQ HVWD SUHJXQWD 6L XQ PD WULPRQLR WLHQH KLMDV PXMHUHV PXHUHQ OD PDGUH ¢GHVDSDUHFH HO FRQFHSWR GH IDPLOLD VL QDFHQ GRV YDURQHV PXHUH XQR OD PDGUH ¢GHVDSDUHFH OD QRFLyQ GH IDPLOLD (Q OR VRFLROyJLFR SDUD KDEODU GH IDPLOLD VH WLHQH HQ FXHQ WD OR VDQJXtQHR (Q OR MXUtGLFR ORV QH[RV OHJDOHV /D RQVWLWXFLyQ OH GD HQRUPH LPSRUWDQFLD DO QLxR 5HSLWH TXH VX VLWXDFLyQ HV SULYLOHJLDGD 6L VXUJHQ GXGDV R FRQWUDGLFFLRQHV KD TXH RSWDU SRU OD VROXFLyQ TXH PiV IDYR UH]FD DO PHQRU /DRUWHRQVWLWXFLRQDODOSHUPL WLUTXHSDUHMDVRUJDQL]DGDVHQIRUPD HVWDEOH GH XQ PLVPR VH[R SXHGHQ DGRSWDU QLxRV UHDOL]D XQD LQWHUSUH WDFLyQ GH OD QRUPD PX FDSULFKRVD XDQGR VH WUDWD HO WHPD GHO GHVDUUR OOR GH OD SHUVRQDOLGDG VLHPSUH VH GD HQWHQGHU TXH HO DPELHQWH WLHQH TXH VHU H[FHSFLRQDOPHQWH FDOLILFDGR DUPyQLFR QR WUDXPDWL]DQWH ¢4Xp LPSDFWR SVLFROyJLFR VH SURGXFH HQ OD PHQWH GH XQ QLxR VL VLHPSUH HVWi REVHUYDQGR D GRV KRPEUHV EHViQGRVH DFRVWiQGRVH MXQWRV DVXPLHQGR DFWLWXGHV PX GLIHUHQWHV D ODV GH OD LQPHQVD PDRUtD GH SDUHMDV GH KRPEUHV FDVDGRV FRQ PXMHUHV /D PLVPD FRQIRUPDFLyQ ILVLROyJLFD GH ORV FXHUSRV GH ORV KRPEUHV GH ODV PXMHUHV VH KLFLHURQ SDUD TXH VH DFRSODUDQ VH FRPSOHPHQWDUDQ .LSOLQJ VRVWHQtD OR PiV GHFLVLYR HQ OD YLGD GH XQD SHUVRQD VRQ VXV SUL PHURV VLHWH DxRV GH H[LVWHQFLD VL OR TXH FRQVWDWD H[SHULPHQWD HV OR H[SXHVWR DQWHV PX SUREDEOHPHQ WH VH GLVWRUVLRQD VX FRQFHSWR DQWH OD YLGD VX IRUPDFLyQ VX GHVWLQR (O DUJXPHQWR SULQFLSDO GH OD RUWH RQVWLWXFLRQDO HV OD QHFHVLGDG GH SURWHFFLyQ GHO QLxR KXpUIDQR R DEDQGRQDGR (O OLEUH GHVDUUROOR GH OD SHUVRQD OLGDG WLHQH TXH FXPSOLUVH HQ IRUPD FRQVWUXFWLYD HGL¿FDQWH VDQD 6L VH PLUD HVWH WHPD GHVGH HO SXQWR GH YLVWD GH ORV DGXOWRV FDHPRV HQ FXHQWD TXH HO GHUHFKR GH ORV KRPR VH[XDOHV D DGRSWDU QLxRV QR HV HO PHMRU QL HO PiV HVWLPXODQWH SDUD HO PHQRU(QHVWHFRQÀLFWRORGHVHDEOH HV EXVFDU OR ySWLPR SDUD HO PHQRU /R GHIRUPH OR GLVWRUVLRQDGR FRQ GXFHDODDOLQHDFLyQPHQWDODOGDxR LUUHSDUDEOH 3DORVD'HSDUWDPHQWR DJUHGLGR 'XUDQWH ORV SULPHURV GtDV GHO PHV GH HQH UR GH VH[WR DxR GH OD FRQÀDJUDFLyQ D HVFDOD PXQGLDO HQWUH ORV SDtVHV DOLDGRV GHPRFUiWLFRV OD $OHPDQLD QD]L PiV GH GRV PLOORQHV GH VROGD GRV UXVRV FRQ HO DSRR GH VHLV PLO DYLRQHV GH FRPEDWH FXDWUR PLO WDQTXHV FDUURV GH DVDO WR GHVDWDURQ XQ LQILHUQR EpOLFR SDUD WRPDUVH OD %HUOtQ FDSLWDO GHO 7HUFHU 5HLFK 'RV VHPDQDV PiV WDUGH $GROI +LWOHU KDEtD UHJUHVDGR D OD FLXGDG FRQ OD FRQVLJQD GH QR GHMDUOD FDHU HQ PDQRV VRYLpWLFDV 1R KDEUtD QLQJXQD FODVH GH FD SLWXODFLyQ 6H HVSHUDED XQ ILQDO ZDJQHULDQR (O WHUULWRULR FRQWLQHQWDO HXUR SHR HVWDED WRWDOPHQWH LQYDGLGR FHUFDGR SRU WRGRV VXV FRVWDGRV (O HVWH HUD ]RQD URMD HO RHVWH HVWDED FRSDGR SRU ORV HMpUFLWRV QRUWHDPH ULFDQRV GH (LVHQKRZHU 3DWWRQ 1R KDEtD QLQJXQD YtD GH HVFDSH SDUD ODV KXHVWHV KLWOHULDQDV (O GLFWDGRU DOHPiQ VX DPDQWH (YD %UDXQ VH KDEtDQ UHIXJLDGR HQ XQ HQRUPH E~QNHU GH GRV SODQWDV YDULRV PHWURV EDMR WLHUUD -XUy D VXV FRPSDxHURV GH HQFLHUUR TXH QR VH GH MDUtD FRJHU YLYR ³1R PH H[KLELUiQ FRPR D XQ DQL PDO GH FLUFR´ $O PLVPR WLHPSR KDEtD GDGR RUGHQ D VXV JHQHUDOHV GH ³WLHUUD DUUDVDGD´ KDEtD RUGH QDGR IXVLODU D TXLHQHV UHWURFHGLHUDQ R VH IXHUDQ D HQWUHJDU ³1R WHQJR VXFHVRU´ OH GLMR D VXV VHFUHWDULDV ³+HVV VH KD YXHOWR ORFR *|ULQJ KD GLODSLGDGR ODV VLPSDWtDV SRSXODUHV D +L PPOHU OR UHFKD]DQ ORV DOHPDQHV´ /H KDEtD VROLFLWDGR D 0RUHO VX PpGLFR SHUVRQDO YDULDV SDVWLOODV FLDQXUR WHQtD HQ VX SRGHU XQ MXHJR GH SLVWRODV GH QXHYH RQFH PLOtPHWURV 7HQtD WRGD OD LQWHQ FLyQ GH VXLFLGDUVH HQ FRPSDxtD GH VX DPDQWH KDVWD KDFtD XQDV KRUDV VX HVSRVD (YD %UDXQ 6H KDEtD FDVDGR HQ XQD VHQFLOOD SHUR HPRWLYD FHUHPRQLD HQ HO SURSLR E~QNHU )XH HVWD OD ~QLFD QRWD GH DOHJUtD HQ HO PDFDEUR GRPLFLOLR FRQ HO SDVDU GH ORV GtDV OD JHQWH TXH ORV DFRPSDxDED FRPHQ]DURQ D UHWLUDUVH KDFLD OD VXSHUILFLH FRQ HO SHUPLVR GHO GLFWDGRU 6DOLHURQ HQ SHTXHxRV JUXSRV 7UDWDQGR GH HYLWDU OR TXH HQ ,WDOLD OH KDEtD RFXUULGR D 0XVVROL QL GLR OD RUGHQ GH TXH FUHPDUDQ VX FDGiYHU HO GH VX DPDQWH SDUD TXH VROR TXHGDUDQ FHQL]DV (VWD VLQLHVWUD FRQVLJQD IXH FXPSOLGD SRU ORV PLOLWDUHV TXH OH VREUHYLYLHURQ $xRV GHVSXpV OR ~QLFR TXH VH SXGR LGHQWL¿FDU GH ORV GRV FXHUSRV IXHURQ VXV PDQGtEXODV FDOFLQDGDV 'H WR GDV PDQHUDV OD ¿JXUD GH +LWOHU KD SDVDGR D OD KLVWRULD FRPR OD GH XQ FUXHO YHQJDWLYR FULPLQDO GH PDVDV TXH GHMy WUDV GH Vt XQD HVWHOD GH FLQ FXHQWD PLOORQHV GH FDGiYHUHV WRGR XQ FRQWLQHQWH DUUDVDGR 6X OHJDGR GH PDOGDG QR WLHQH SDUDQJyQ $GHQGD 1R VH HQWLHQGH TXp HV OR TXH HVWi EXVFDQGR HO SUHVLGHQWH 'RQDOG 7UXPS FRQ VXV FUtWLFDV FRQVWDQWHV DFXVDFLRQHV SHULyGLFDV D OD KLQD FRPXQLVWD (V HYLGHQWH TXH TXLHUH ORJUDU VX UHHOHFFLyQ HVWH SUy[LPR QRYLHPEUH DSDUHFLHQGR FRPR XQ PDQGDWDULR GH ³OtQHD GXUD´ SHUR HVWR QR GHMD GH VHU DOWDPHQWH ULHVJRVR (Q ODV DFWXDOHV FLUFXQVWDQFLDV GH JUDQVHQVLELOLGDGYRODWLOLGDGHQORV DVXQWRV LQWHUQDFLRQDOHV HVWR ELHQ SXHGH HTXLYDOHU D HVWDU MXJDQGR FRQ FDQGHOD HVR QR HV EXHQR GHVGH QLQJ~Q SXQWR GH YLVWD ,167,78,Ð1 9,7$/ RQFHSWR GH IDPLOLD (UQHVWR 5RGUtJXH] 0 ?@99É?B29D1 -XDQ ÉOYDUR DVWHOODQRV 56?AE51295BD? +RUDFLR *yPH] $ULVWL]iEDO (OGHVHPSOHRHVWi HQ FXHUGD ÀRMD SRU FULVLV GH UHFXU VRV SDUD SURGXFLU SDJDU PDQR GH REUD SRU PHGLGDV SDUD HQIUHQWDU OD SDQGH PLD OD SHTXHxD PHGLDQD HPSUHVD FDUJD EROVD SHVDGD GH SUHRFXSDFLRQHV VLQ UHFXUVRV FRQWDEOHV HQ FDMD (Q DJXDV WRUPHQWRVDV ORV LQGLFDGRUHV HFRQyPLFRV SRU DOHQWDGRUHV TXH VHDQ VLHPSUH VH GXGDQ 0LQ7UDEDMR SUHFLVD TXH QR VH KDQ DXWRUL]DGR GHVSLGRV HQ HPSUHVDV DJUH JD TXH PLO WUDEDMDGRUHV SUHVHUYDQ HPSOHR (VR LQGLFD TXH VXV SDWUR QHV VRQ YDOLHQWHV FRQ DOJR GH GLQHUR PDQR ODERUDO D PLWDG GH WUDEDMR SRFD FOLHQWHOD DO GHEH R VHD RWUR YLUXV TXH DWDFD EROVLOORV )HGHVDUUROOR FRQ RMR LP SDUFLDO SDUD FUHHUOH DQWLFLSD GHVHPSOHR GHO SRU FLHQ WR HVWH DxR ORV SRUFHQWDMHV DWUDFWLYRV VREUH ELOOHWHV VRQ UHDOHV SHUR FRQ tQGLFHV H[SR QHQFLDOHV VRQ GXGRVRV (O SXQWR FHQWUDO HV SHGLGR FRQ XUJHQFLD VLQ GHPRUDV SDUD LQVXIODUOH ILQDQ]DV D ODV 3PHV DO UHDFWLYDU SUR GXFFLyQ HQ PDQXIDFWXUDV FRQIHFFLRQHV PHWDO~UJLFDV DUWHVDQtDV DXWRWDOOHUHV HQVDPEODGRUDV HOHFWUyQLFDV FRPHUFLR GH VHUYLFLRV 3HVH D ODV FLUFXQVWDQFLDV VH PDQL¿HVWDVROLGDULRDSRUWHGH PLOOyQ GH GyODUHV D RORPELD JDUDQWL]DGR SRU HO SUHVLGHQWH GHO %,' /XLV $OEHUWR 0RUHQR D RORPELD (Q FRQVHFXHQ FLD HO *RELHUQR 1DFLRQDO SXHGH GHVWLQDU XQD SRU FLyQ SHVDGLWD SDUD ODV 3PHV SRUTXH DOJXQDV HVWiQ GHV PDDGDV 1RSDVDLQDGYHU WLGD OD SUHFLVLyQ GHO 0LQLVWHULR GH 7UD EDMR HQ VX VHQWLGR GH DFRPSDxDU D HPSUHVDV SH TXHxDVPHGLDQDVSDUDHYLWDU FLHUUHV R GHVSLGRV GH PDQR GH REUD SRU GHXGD TXH RMDOi WHQJDUHIXHU]RSDJDEOHHQ /D HVWUDWHJLD SDUD LPSXOVDU HFRQRPtD VRFLDO FRQ HPSOHR PDQWXYR SXHUWDV DELHUWDV HO SDVDGRDxRSDUDHQJDQFKDUD PLOORQHVPHGLRGHGHVHPSOHD GRVTXHHVSHUDEDQFRQDJXDQWH DQWHV GH DSDUHFHU HO RYLG (O GHVHPSOHR SDWLQD VLHP SUH LJXDO TXH DKRUD HQ GH SDUWDPHQWRV FDSLWDOHV FRQ HMH HPSUHVDULDO GH 3PHV HQ GLVWLQWDV HVSHFLDOLGDGHV LQFOXLGRFRPHUFLRH[SRUWDGRU (O %,' GHVWDFy VREUH HO SDtV OD FDOLGDG JHQHUDGD SRU HQFLPD GH RWURV HQ HO FRQWL QHQWH SRU VX pQIDVLV HQ SDU WLFLSDFLyQ GH OD PXMHU VHJ~Q VX SUHSDUDFLyQ HQ SODQWHOHV S~EOLFRV SULYDGRV GHO SDtV /D UHÀH[LyQ DFRQVHMD QR ROYLGDUORVSURJUDPDVHVWUHOOD (PSUHQGLPLHQWR (PSUHVD ULDO(FRQRPtD1DUDQMD(P SOHR D -yYHQHV GH D XQ LGHDO FRQ FDPLQRV GH IXWXUR /D RSRUWXQLGDG SDUD PX MHUHV KRPEUHV YLQFXODGRV HQ D (PSUHQGLPLHQWR (PSUHVDULDO VHJXLUi ODWHQWH FRQ SURWHFFLyQ VRFLDO VDOD ULRV HTXLOLEUDGRV SDUD WUDEDMR HQ 3PHV 6DOYDU HPSOHR /D FDtGD GH %HUOtQ
  19. 19. 5(/ 18(92 6,*/2 6È%$'2 '( 0$2 '( (/ 18(92 6,*/2 0$57(6 '( 0$5=2 '( (1 )22 (/ 18(92 6,*/2 6É%$'2 '( 0$2 '( 5 )HOLSH %DyQ (FRSHWURO VXV ILOLDOHV +RFRO (VHQWWLD 5HÀQHUtD GH DUWDJHQD HQLW 2FHQVD 2OHRGXFWR GH RORPELD 2'
  20. 20. LQYLUWLHURQ PLOORQHV HQ OD UHJLyQ DUL EH FRQ HO ÀQ GH PLWLJDU ORV LPSDFWRV JHQHUDGRV SRU OD SDQGHPLD GHO FRURQDYLUXV (VWH DSRUWH FRPSUHQGH OD HQWUHJD GH DXGDV KX PDQLWDULDV OD GRWDFLyQ GH HOHPHQWRV GH SURWHFFLyQ SHUVRQDO HO IRUWDOHFLPLHQWR GHO VLVWHPD GH VDOXG HQ PXQLFLSLRV GH ORV GHSDUWD PHQWRV GHO DULEH (Q FRRUGLQDFLyQ FRQ ODV DOFDOGtDV (FRSHWURO LQLFLy HO VXPLQLVWUR GH PHUFDGRV SDUD IDPLOLDV HQ FRQGLFLyQ GH YXOQHUDELOLGDG $Vt PLVPR HO *UXSR DSRUWy PiV GH PLO HOHPHQWRV GH SURWHFFLyQ SDUD HO SHU VRQDO PpGLFR HQ 5LRKDFKD 6DQWD 0DUWD DUWDJHQD 6LQFHOHMR RYHxDV 7RO~ 6DQ $QWHUR 6DQ 2QRIUH ´(VWD HV XQD FULVLV VLQ SUHFHGHQWHV TXH QRV LQYLWD D VDFDU OR PHMRU GH FDGD XQR 3RU HVR QRV KHPRV XQL GR WRGDV ODV HPSUHVDV GHO *UXSR (FRSHWURO SDUD VXPDU HVIXHU]RV FRQWULEXLU HQ HO SODQ TXH DGHODQWDQ ODV DXWR ULGDGHV SDUD FRQWHQHU OD H[ SDQVLyQ GH OD SDQGHPLD /D UHJLyQ DULEH KD VLGR YLWDO HQ HO FUHFLPLHQWR GH OD LQGXVWULD GH QXHVWUR SDtV /RV LQYLWR D UHIRU]DU HO DXWRFXLGDGR D FXPSOLU ULJXURVDPHQWH ODV PHGLGDV GH SUHYHQFLyQ 7UDEDMDU HQ HTXLSR VHUi OD PHMRU IRUPD GH KDFHUOH IUHQ WH D HVWD VLWXDFLyQ VXSHUDU OD HPHUJHQFLDµ DVHJXUy )HOLSH %DyQ 3UHVLGHQWH GH (FRSHWURO 3527$*21,67$ '(/ 'Ì$ /D PiV UHFLHQWH HQFXHVWD GH RSLQLyQ FRQ¿UPD ORV UHVXOWD GRV GH VRQGHRV DQWH ULRUHV HQ ORV TXH OD FLXGDGDQtD DSUXHED OD JHVWLyQ GXUDQWH OD FULVLV VDQLWDULD ( / $,6/$0,(172 REOLJDWRULR GHFUHWD GR SRU HO *RELHUQR QDFLRQDO SDUD HQIUHQWDU OD SDQGHPLD GHO FRURQDYLUXV D FRPSOHWD PHV PHGLR HVWH ILQ GH VHPDQD XQD VLWXDFLyQ LQXVLWDGD D OD TXH ORV FRORPELDQRV KDQ GHELGR DGDSWDUVH (Q PHGLR GH ODV GL¿FXOWD GHV TXH LPSOLFD TXHGDUVH HQ FDVD OD FLXGDGDQtD UHFRQRFH TXHODSULRULGDGHVSUHVHUYDU OD YLGD GH OD SREODFLyQ DVt OR KD UHFRQRFLGR OD RSLQLyQ S~EOLFD VHJ~Q ODV PiV UHFLHQWHV HQFXHVWDV FRPR OD GHO HQWUR 1DFLRQDO GHRQVXOWRUtD1
  21. 21. GLYXO JDGD HQ ODV ~OWLPDV KRUDV SRU HO WHOHLQIRUPDWLYR 0 TXH VHxDOy FyPR HO GH ORV HQWUHYLVWDGRV DSUREy OD JHVWLyQ TXH HO SUHVLGHQWH ,YiQ 'XTXH KD DGHODQWD GR SDUD HQIUHQWDU OD FULVLV JHQHUDGD SRU HO RYLG /D GHVDSUREDFLyQ HQ HVWH SXQWR VROR HV GHO RPR OR KD UHVHxDGR (/ 18(92 6,*/2 DOJX QRV DQDOLVWDV OH DERQDQ DO -HIH GH (VWDGR XQD QRWRULD PHMRUtD HQ OD PDQHUD FRPR VH FRPXQLFD FRQ OD JHQWH SDUWLFXODUPHQWH D WUDYpV GH ³3UHYHQFLyQ $FFLyQ´ XQ SURJUDPD GH WHOHYLVLyQ TXH WDPELpQ VH SXHGH YHU SRU UHGHV VRFLDOHV HQ HO TXH EXVFD KDFHU SHGDJRJtD VREUH ODV PHGLGDV TXH HVWi WRPDQGR HO *RELHUQR IUHQWH D OD SDQGHPLD 1R HQ YDQR VHJ~Q HO 1 HO GH TXLHQHV OD UHVSRQGLHURQ FRQVLGHUy SRVLWLYD OD IRUPD FRPR HO 0DQGDWDULR KD LQIRUPDGR DO SDtV VREUH OD OXFKD FRQWUD HVWD SDQGHPLD 'XUDQWH HVWH IHQyPHQR HO GH ORV FRQVXOWDGRV FUHH TXH HO SDtV YD SRU EXHQ FDPLQR PLHQWUDV TXH HO SLHQVD TXH YD SRU PDO FDPLQR 3HUR QR HV HO ~QLFR HVWX GLR TXH PXHVWUD HVD DSURED FLyQ D OD PDQHUD FRPR 'X TXH VX HTXLSR KDQ GLULJLGR DO SDtV HQ HVWD FRXQWXUD (O GH ORV HQFXHVWD GRV KDFH SRFR SRU ,QYDPHU HQ VX *DOOXS 3ROO DSRy OD JHVWLyQ GH 'XTXH IUHQWH DO FRURQDYLUXV(O GLMRTXH OD GHVDSUREDED (Q HO PLVPR VHQWLGR VH SURQXQFLDURQ ORV FRORP ELDQRV HQWUHYLVWDGRV SRU *XDUXPR HO GH ORV FXDOHV DSUREy OR KHFKR SRU HO 3UHVLGHQWH PLHQWUDV HO RSLQy OR FRQWUDULR 'DWH[FR WDPELpQ DXVFXO Wy HO GLFWDPHQ GH ORV FLXGD GDQRV HQFRQWUDQGR TXH OD DSUREDFLyQ HV GHO (O PLVPR HMHUFLFLR IXH KHFKR SRU LIUDV RQFHS WRV (O GH ORV VRQGHD GRV SRU HVWD ¿UPD DSUREy OD JHVWLyQ GH 'XTXH HQ WDQWR TXH HO D¿UPy VHQWLUVH VHJXUR FRQ HVWDV GHFLVLRQHV GHO (MHFXWLYR PLHQWUDV TXH HO VHxDOy OR RSXHVWR $TXt FDEH UHVHxDU TXH ODV PHMRUHV UHVSXHVWDV D OD SDQGHPLD GHO FRURQDYLUXV VRQ ODV DGRSWDGDV SRU ORV SUHVLGHQWHV GH 8UXJXD $UJHQWLQD 3HU~ RORPELD VHJ~Q XQD HQFXHVWD HQWUH OtGHUHV GH RSLQLyQ GH $Pp ULFD /DWLQD UHDOL]DGD SRU OD ¿UPD ,SVRV $ OD SUHJXQWD ³¢HQ TXp PHGLGDDSUXHEDRGHVDSUXH ED HO GHVHPSHxR GH ORV VLJXLHQWHV JREHUQDQWHV´ OD PDRU DSUREDFLyQ OD WLHQHQ /XLV $OEHUWR /DFDOOH SUHVL GHQWH GH 8UXJXD $OEHUWR )HUQiQGH] DPERV FRQ VHJXLGRV GH 0DUWtQ 9L]FD UUD GHO 3HU~
  22. 22. H ,YiQ 'XTXH GH RORPELD
  23. 23. 7UDV HOORV PDUFKDQ 6H EDVWtDQ 3LxHUD KLOH
  24. 24. -DQLQH ÈxH] %ROLYLD
  25. 25. 0LJXHO 'tD]DQHO XED
  26. 26. /DXUHQWLQR RUWL]R 3DQDPi
  27. 27. /HQtQ 0R UHQR (FXDGRU
  28. 28. -DLU %ROVRQDUR%UDVLO
  29. 29. $Q GUpV 0DQXHO /ySH] 0p[LFR
  30. 30. 1LFROiV 0DGXUR 9HQH]XHOD
  31. 31. )DYRUDELOLGDG RPR HUD GH HVSHUDUVH HO UHVSDOGR D OD JHVWLyQ GH OD HPHUJHQFLD VDQLWDULD KD UHSHUFXWLGR HQ XQD PHMRUtD HQ OD LPDJHQ IDYRUDEOH TXH ORV JREHUQDGRV WLHQHQ GHO SUHVLGHQWH 'XTXH 6HJ~Q ORV UHVXOWDGRV GHO HVWXGLR GHO 1 HO GH ORV HQFXHVWDGRV WLHQH XQD LPDJHQ SRVLWLYD GHO SULPHU 0DQGDWDULR PLHQWUDV HO WLHQH XQD SHUFHSFLyQ QHJDWLYD (Q WpUPLQRV JHQHUDOHV D OD OX] GH ORV GDWRV REWHQLGRV SRU HO 1 VROR HO GH ORV FRORPELDQRV FUHH TXH ,YiQ 'XTXH KD PDQHMDGR ELHQ OD HFRQRPtD UHJXODU HO PDO HO $O SUHJXQWDU SRU HO PD QHMR GHO HPSOHR DSHQDV HO SLHQVD TXH OR KD KHFKR ELHQ UHJXODU HO PDO HO 6REUH OD GHVWLQDFLyQ GH UHFXUVRV SDUD WUDEDMDGRUHV GH OD VDOXG GH ORV FRQ VXOWDGRV FUHH TXH 'XTXH OR KD KHFKR ELHQ UHJXODU HO PDO HO XDQGR VH SUHJXQWy VR EUH ODV PHGLGDV SDUD DOLYLDU D ODV IDPLOLDV PiV YXOQHUD EOHV OD LPDJHQ SRVLWLYD IXH GHO PLHQWUDV TXH OD QHJDWLYD OOHJy DO (QWUH ORV HPSUHVDULRV HO SLHQVD GH IRUPD SRVL WLYD VREUH ODV DXGDV SHUR XQ OR KDFH GH IRUPD QHJDWLYD 3RU RWUR ODGR HO GH TXLHQHV UHVSRQGLHURQ OD HQFXHVWDGH,QYDPHUDSUREy OD IRUPD FyPR 'XTXH HVWi GHVHPSHxDQGR VX ODERU /D FLIUD OOHJy D HQ HO HVWXGLR UHDOL]DGR SRU *XDUXPR HQ HO TXH OD FD OL¿FDFLyQ GHVIDYRUDEOH IXH GHO 3UHRFXSDFLRQHV RPR D VH YLR HQ DOJX QDV UHVSXHVWDV DXQTXH OD JHQWH HVWi FRQVLGHUDQGR DFHUWDGR HO DLVODPLHQWR ODV PHGLGDV FRPSOHPHQWDULDV SDUD VDOYDJXDUGDU ODV YLGDV ORV DVSHFWRV SXQWXDOHV GH OD VLWXDFLyQ QR VRQ YLVWDV FRQ WDQWR RSWLPLVPR $Vt OD HQFXHVWD GH ,QYD PHU SUHJXQWy ³¢FUHH XVWHG TXH ODV FRVDV HQ RORPELD HVWiQ PHMRUDQGR R HPSHR UDQGR´ D OR TXH HO UHV SRQGLy TXH ODV FRVDV HVWiQ HPSHRUDQGR VROR HO TXH HVWiQ PHMRUDQGR RQ UHVSHFWR D ³¢FXiO HV HO SULQFLSDO SUREOHPD TXH WLHQH RORPELD´ HO VH LQFOLQy SRU OD FRUUXSFLyQ HO SRU HO GHVHPSOHR OD HFRQRPtD (Q HO WHUFHU OXJDU TXHGy OD SDQGHPLD FRQ $OJR VLPLODU HQFRQWUy *XDUXPR TXH WDPELpQ LQ GDJy VREUH ODV SULQFLSDOHV SUHRFXSDFLRQHV GH ORV FR ORPELDQRV HQ PHGLR GH OD SDQGHPLD HQFDEH]DQGR OD OLVWD HO HPSOHR FRQ FRURQDYLUXV FRQ VD OXGFRQ HFRQRPtDFRQ FRUUXSFLyQ FRQ HGXFDFLyQ FRQ VHJXUL GDG FRQ SD] FRQ PHGLR DPELHQWH FRQ MXVWLFLDFRQ UHODFLRQHV LQWHUQDFLRQDOHV FRQ 9HD ODV ¿FKDV WpFQL FDV GH HVWDV HQFXHVWDV HQ OD SiJLQD GH HVWD HGLFLyQ 723 7$0%,e1 68%( 68 )$925$%,/,'$' 6(*Ó1 (18(67$6 'XTXH VH DFHUFD DO GH UHVSDOGR SRU PDQHMR GH FULVLV 'hEK^ E /^d ^ ůĞ ĂďŽŶĂŶ Ăů :ĞĨĞ ĚĞ ƐƚĂĚŽ ƵŶĂ ŶŽƚŽƌŝĂ ŵĞũŽƌşĂ ĞŶ ůĂ ŵĂŶĞƌĂ ĐŽŵŽ ƐĞ ĐŽŵƵŶŝĐĂ ĐŽŶ ůĂ ŐĞŶƚĞ͘ ͬWƌĞƐŝĚĞŶĐŝĂ (O UHVSDOGR D OD JHVWLyQ GH OD HPHUJHQFLD VDQLWDULD KD UHSHUFXWLGR HQ XQD PHMRUtD SDUD OD LPDJHQ IDYRUDEOH GHO -HIH GH (VWDGR
  32. 32. 6 (/ 18(92 6,*/2 6È%$'2 '( 0$2 '( (1 )22 1L XQD OODPDGLWD 8Q UHSUHVHQWDQWH D OD iPDUD SRU %RJRWi OH GLMR D XQ SHULRGLVWD GH (/ 18(92 6,*/2 TXH QR HQWHQ GtD FyPR OD EDQFDGD FRQJUHVLRQDO GH OD FDSLWDO GHO SDtV QR KDEtD VLGR WHQLGD HQ FXHQWD SRU OD DOFDOGHVD ODXGLD /ySH] SDUD DO PHQRV FRQ VXOWDUOHV R SHGLUOHV XQD RSLQLyQ FRQVWUXFWLYD VREUH ODV PHGLGDV TXH VH HVWDEDQ WRPDQGR HQ OD FDSLWDO GHO SDtV SDUD HQIUHQWDU OD HPHUJHQFLD 6LQ HPEDUJR HO SURSLR SDUODPHQWDULR LQGLFy TXH WDPSRFR YLR D ORV 5HSUHVHQWDQWHV FDSLWDOLQRV SLGLHQGR D OD EXUJR PDHVWUH TXH ORV HVFXFKDUD DO PHQRV YLUWXDOPHQWH 0XFKRV SDGULQRV 8QD UiSLGD UHYLVLyQ SRU ODV UHGHV VRFLDOHV GH YDULRV FRQJUHVLV WDV GH VX UHÁHMR HQ ODV FXHQWDV GH VXV SDUWLGRV GHMD YHU TXH OD PDRUtD GH ORV SDUODPHQWDULRV H LQFOXVR GH ODV FROHFWLYLGDGHV HVWiQ ¶SDVDQGR IDFWXUD· SRU OD GHFLVLyQ JXEHUQDPHQWDO GH RWRUJDU XQ VXE VLGLR SDUFLDO D ODV QyPLQDV GH ODV HPSUHVDV 0XFKRV FRQJUHVLVWDV VH DSURSLDURQ GH OD SURSXHVWD GLMHURQ TXH IXHURQ ORV SULPHURV HQ SHGLUOH DO SUHVLGHQWH 'XTXH TXH WRPDUD XQD PHGLGD HQ HVD GLUHFFLyQ 3DUDGyMLFDPHQWH RWURV SDtVHV HXURSHRV DOJXQRV ODWLQRV D OR KDEtDQ KHFKR (Q OD PLUD / D R S R VLFLyQ VLJXH DFXPXODQGR SURSRVLFLRQHV SDUD SRVLEOHV PRFLRQHV GH FHQVXUD 7UDV FHQGLy TXH YD ULRV VHQDGRUHV UHSUHVHQWDQWHV GH ORV SDUWLGRV FRQWUDGLFWRUHV GHO *RELHUQR DKRUD TXLHUHQ SRQHU HQ OD PLUD DO PLQLVWUR GH 'HIHQVD DUORV +ROPHV 7UXMLOOR GHELGR DO QXHYR HVFiQGDOR GH ¶FKX]DGDV· D SHULRGLVWDV GLULJHQWHV SROtWLFRV SRU SDUWH GH ,QWHOLJHQFLD GHO (MpUFLWR /DGULGRV SDUODPHQWDULRV 8QD GH ODV SULPHUDV DGYHUWHQ FLDV TXH VH KLFLHURQ D ORV VHQD GRUHV UHSUHVHQWDQWHV FXDQGR LQLFLDURQ ODV VHVLRQHV YLUWXDOHV IXH OD GH WHQHU OD Pi[LPD SUHFDXFLyQ FRQ GHMDU ORV PLFUyIRQRV GH VXV FRPSXWDGRUHV DELHUWRV DVt FRPR HYLWDU TXH GXUDQWH ODV VHVLRQHV DOJXQR GH VXV IDPLOLDUHV SXGLHUD HQWUDU D ORV HVWXGLRV RÀFLQDV HQ FDVD 7RGR HVR VH KD FXPSOLGR DXQTXH OR TXH Vt VH KDQ HVFXFKD GR VRQ ORV ODGULGRV PDXOOLGRV GH DOJXQDV GH ODV PDVFRWDV GH ORV FRQJUHVLVWDV TXH QR HQWLHQGHQ GH SURWRFROR SDUODPHQWDULR 1R HV YHUGH $ SURSyVLWR GHO LQIRUPH SXEOLFD GR DHU HQ WRUQR D HVD RWUD QyPLQD GH FDQGLGDWRV SUHVLGHQFLDOHV TXH HVWi DVRPDQGR SRFR D SRFR HQ GRQGH VH GLMR TXH HQ ODV WROGDV YHU GHV QR VROR VH SHQVDED HQ 6HUJLR )DMDUGR VLQR TXH KDEtD TXLHQHV FRQVLGHUDEDQ ORV QRPEUHV GH ORV H[VHQDGRUHV $QWRQLR 1DYDUUR DPLOR 5RPHUR XQ GLULJHQWH GH OD $OLDQ]D 9HUGH OH GLMR D XQ SHULRGLVWD GH HVWH 'LDULR TXH )DMDUGR QR PLOLWD HQ HVH SDUWLGR QL KDFH SDUWH GH VXV GLUHFWLYDV 5HFDOFy TXH HV GH RP SURPLVR LXGDGDQR TXH VLHPSUH KD VLGR VX PRYLPLHQWR SROtWLFR GH EDVH LQFOXVR HQ FXDQGR VH FUHy OD ´RDOLFLyQ RORPELDµ 2)) 7+( 5e25' 723 /RV PDQGDWDULRV GHO YLHMR FRQWLQHQWH HO WLWXODU GH OD DVD %ODQFD DSHODURQ DO HVStULWX TXH SULPy HQ SDUD LPSXOVDU D OD KXPDQL GDG D HQIUHQWDU FRQ YDOHQ WtD OD JXHUUD DFWXDO FRQWUD HO RYLG / 26 35,1,3$/(6 GLULJHQ WHVHXURSHRVDERJDURQDHU HQ HO  DQLYHUVDULR GHO ¿Q GH OD 6HJXQGD *XHUUD 0XQGLDO SRU UHFXSHUDU HO HVStULWX GH SDUD HQIUHQWDU HO FRURQDYLUXV PLHQWUDV TXH HO SUHVLGHQWH HVWD GRXQLGHQVH 'RQDOG 7UXPS DVH JXUy TXH VX SDtV HO PiV JROSHDGR GHO PXQGR SRU OD SDQGHPLD WULXQIDUi HQ HVD OXFKD ³1R WHQHPRV TXH DFHSWDU TXH HO RUGHQ OD SD]´ HVWDEOHFLGRV D SDUWLU GH ³VH HYDSRUHQ DQWH QXHVWURV RMRV´ DILUPy HO SUHVLGHQWH DOHPiQ )UDQN:DOWHU 6WHLQPHLHU HQ XQ GLVFXUVR HQ %HUOtQ ³4XHUHPRV PiV QR PHQRV FRRSHUDFLyQ HQ HO PXQGR LQFOX VLYH HQ OD OXFKD FRQWUD OD SDQGH PLD´ DJUHJy (Q OD PLVPD OtQHD GHVGH /RQGUHV HO SULPHU PLQLVWUR EUL WiQLFR %RULV -RKQVRQ UHFRUGy HQ XQ PHQVDMH D ORV YHWHUDQRV GH OD JXHUUD TXH OD OXFKD FRQWUD HO FRURQDYLUXV ³H[LJH HO PLVPR HVStULWX GH HVIXHU]R QDFLRQDO TXH HQFDUQDURQ KDFH DxRV´ 3RU VX SDUWH OD UHLQD ,VDEHO ,, GLMR HQ XQ PHQVDMH D ORV EULWi QLFRV TXH QR KD TXH ³SHUGHU OD HVSHUDQ]D´ ³$O SULQFLSLR ODV SHUVSHFWLYDV SDUHFtDQ VRPEUtDV OD VDOLGD OH MDQD HO UHVXOWDGR LQFLHUWR´ GLMR OD UHLQD UHFRUGDQGR HO FRQÀLFWR ³1R EDMHQ QXQFD ORV EUD]RV QXQFD SLHUGDQ OD HVSHUDQ]D HVH HUD HO PHQVDMH GHO GtD GH OD 9LF WRULD HQ (XURSD´ D¿UPy (O GLVFXUVR IXH UHWUDQVPLWLGR HQ OD %% D ODV KRUDV ORFDOHV D ³OD KRUD H[DFWD HQ TXH VX SDGUH HO UH -RUJH 9, KDEOy SRU OD UDGLR HQ ´ VHJ~Q XQD GHFODUDFLyQ GHO JRELHUQR (O HVFXDGUyQ DFUREiWLFR ³IOH FKDV URMDV´ GH OD 5RDO $LU )RUFH VREUHYROy HO FHQWUR GH /RQGUHV ODVFDGHQDVGHWHOHYLVLyQEULWiQLFDV UHVSHWDURQGRVPLQXWRVGHVLOHQFLR (Q (VWDGRV 8QLGRV 7UXPS FRORFy XQD FRURQD GH IORUHV HQ HO PRQXPHQWR D OD 6HJXQGD *XH UUD 0XQGLDO HQ :DVKLQJWRQ (Q HVWD IHFKD ³VH QRV UHFXHUGD TXH QLQJ~Q GHVDItR HV PDRU TXH OD GHWHUPLQDFLyQ GHO HVStULWX HVWDGRXQLGHQVH´ DILUPy ³(Q ORV ~OWLPRV PHVHV QXHV WUD QDFLyQ VH KD HQIUHQDGR XQD QRWDEOH DGYHUVLGDG GXUDQWH OD SDQGHPLD GH FRURQDYLUXV 3HUR FRPR OR KHPRV KHFKR WDQWDV YHFHV DQWHV (VWDGRV 8QLGRV WULXQIDUi´ FRQFOXy HOHEUDFLRQHV UHVWULQJLGDV (Q WRGR HO PXQGR ODV UHVWULF FLRQHV GHFUHWDGDV SDUD FRQWHQHU OD SDQGHPLD GHO QXHYR FRURQDYL UXVTXHKDPDWDGRDFDVL SHUVRQDV KDQ REOLJDGR D UHGXFLU DO PtQLPR ODV FHOHEUDFLRQHV FRQ FHUHPRQLDVWUDQVPLWLGDVHQGLUHF WR SRU LQWHUQHW (Q 3DUtV HO SUHVLGHQWH IUDQ FpV (PPDQXHO 0DFURQ SUHVLGLy XQD FHUHPRQLD PtQLPD DO SLH GHO $UFR GHO 7ULXQIR SUiFWLFDPHQWH YDFtR (O MHIH GH (VWDGR GHSRVLWy XQD RIUHQGD ÀRUDO DQWH OD HVWDWXD GHO JHQHUDO KDUOHV 'H *DXOOH UHFRUULy ORV DPSRV (OtVHRV (Q 0RVF~ GRQGH VH FHOHEUD HO ³'tD GH OD 9LFWRULD´ HO GH PDR OD DOHUWD VDQLWDULD REOLJy D DSOD]DU HO GHV¿OH PLOLWDU HQ OD 3OD]D 5RMD DO TXH KDEtDQ VLGR LQYLWDGRV GLJQDWDULRV H[WUDQ MHURV DXQTXH Vt VH PDQWXYR OD SDUWH DpUHD (O SUHVLGHQWH UXVR 9ODGLPLU 3XWLQ WDPELpQ VH GLULJLy D VXV FRQFLXGDGDQRV TXH HVSHUDEDQ VREUH WRGR VXV GHFLVLRQHV SDUD HO SHUtRGR SRVWHULRU DO GH PDR FXDQGR WHUPLQD HO FRQ¿QDPLHQ WR GHFUHWDGR GHVGH KDFH XQ PHV SDUD LPSHGLU OD SURSDJDFLyQ GHO FRURQDYLUXV (Q XQ PHQVDMH HQYLDGR DO SXHEOR DXVWULDFR 3XWLQ GHVHy ³IHOLFLGDG SD] SURVSHULGDG´ UHFRUGy TXH HQ OD DFWXDOLGDG HO PXQGR HQIUHQWD XQ HQRUPH GH VDItR OD RYLG ³7RGRV HVWDPRV MXQWRV HQ HVWD OXFKD FRQWUD OD HSLGHPLD HO DSRRPXWXRHVPXLPSRUWDQWH´ H[SOLFy (Q $OHPDQLD 1RUPDOPHQWH $OHPDQLD QR FRQPHPRUD R FHOHEUD PX SRFR HO DQLYHUVDULR GHO GH PDR GH FXDQGR HO UpJLPHQ QD]L VH ULQGLy D ORV DOLDGRV SHUR HVWD YH] OD FLXGDG GH %HUOtQ KD GHFLGLGR GHFODUDU HO  DQLYHUVDULR FRPR IHULDGR (VWH GtD IHVWLYR VLQyQLPR GH GHUURWD SDUD HO SDtV SHUR WDPELpQ GH OLEHUDFLyQ GHO QDFLRQDOVRFLDOLV PR GH ORV FDPSRV GH FRQFHQWUD FLyQ VH OLPLWDUi VROR D OD FDSLWDO GHO SDtV GRQGH OD LQLFLDWLYD KD FDXVDGR FLHUWD FRQWURYHUVLD HQ OD FODVH SROtWLFD (Q VX GLVFXUVR HO SUHVLGHQWH DOHPiQ LQVWy D VXV FRPSDWULRWDV D FRQVLGHUDU HO GH PDR GH FRPR XQ GtD GH ³JUDWLWXG´ QR GH DPDUJXUD SRU OD GHUURWD HO VXIULPLHQWR WUDV ORV ERPEDUGHRV GH ORV DOLDGRV R OD SpUGLGD GH WHUULWRULRV ³+R QRVRWURV ORV DOHPDQHV SRGHPRV GHFLU £HO GtD GH OD OL EHUDFLyQ HV XQ GtD GH JUDWLWXG ´ GHFODUy ³+HPRV QHFHVLWDGR WUHV JHQHUDFLRQHV SDUD SRGHUOR GHFLU GH WRGR FRUD]yQ´ DJUHJy 6WHLQPHLHU KDFtD UHIHUHQFLD D RWUR GLVFXUVR SURQXQFLDGR SRU XQR GH VXV SUHGHFHVRUHV 5LFKDUG YRQ :HL]VlFNHU TXH SDVy D ORV DQDOHV GH OD +LVWRULD (Q HQ HO  DQLYHU VDULR GHO ¿QDO GH OD JXHUUD pVWH KDEOy SRU SULPHUD YH] GH XQ ³GtD GH OLEHUDFLyQ´ SDUD $OHPDQLD URPSLHQGR FRQ HO VHQWLPLHQWR GH GHUURWD TXH WRGDYtD LPSHUDED HQ OD VRFLHGDG $O HPSOHDU HO WpUPLQR ³JUD WLWXG´ $OHPDQLD GD XQ SDVR DGHODQWH HQ XQ PRPHQWR HQ TXH OD H[WUHPD GHUHFKD FXHVWLRQD OD FXOWXUD GHO SHUGyQ DOHPiQ SRU ORV FUtPHQHV QD]LV$)3 /ODPDQGR D OD HVSHUDQ]D (XURSD (8 FHOHEUDQ DxRV GHO ILQ GH OD ,, JXHUUD E W Z1^͕ Ğů ƉƌĞƐŝĚĞŶƚĞ ĨƌĂŶĐĠƐ ŵŵĂŶƵĞů DĂĐƌŽŶ ĚĞƉŽƐŝƚſ ƵŶĂ ŽĨƌĞŶĚĂ ŇŽƌĂů ĂŶƚĞ ůĂ ĞƐƚĂƚƵĂ ĚĞů ŐĞŶĞƌĂů ŚĂƌůĞƐ Ğ 'ĂƵůůĞ Ǉ ƌĞĐŽƌƌŝſ ůŽƐ ĂŵƉŽƐ ůşƐĞŽƐ͘
  33. 33. 7(/ 18(92 6,*/2 6È%$'2 '( 0$2 '( (1 )22 /D SHRU HPHUJHQFLD VDQLWDULD D OD TXH VH KD HQIUHQWDGR HO SDtV HQ HO ~OWLPR VLJOR KD VLGR PDQHMDGD UHVSHWDQGR HO DOFDQ FH GHPRFUiWLFR TXH VHxDOD OD RQVWLWXFLyQ 1DFLRQDO 1 81$ 202 DQ WHV HO HVWDGR VRFLDO GH GHUHFKR GHO TXH JR]D RORPELD SRU PHGLR GH VX FDUWD PDJQD KD WH QLGR HVH VLJQL¿FDGR GHPR FUiWLFR FRPR DKRUD FXDQGR HO SDtV HQIUHQWD XQD GH ODV SHRUHV FULVLV GH VX KLVWRULD 'H DFXHUGR DO DUWtFXOR  FRQVWLWXFLRQDO ³RORP ELD HV XQ (VWDGR 6RFLDO GH 'HUHFKR RUJDQL]DGR HQ IRUPD GH 5HS~EOLFD XQL WDULD GHVFHQWUDOL]DGD FRQ DXWRQRPtDGHVXVHQWLGDGHV WHUULWRULDOHV GHPRFUiWLFD SDUWLFLSDWLYD SOXUDOLVWD IXQGDGD HQ HO UHVSHWR GH OD GLJQLGDG KXPDQD HQ HO WUD EDMR OD VROLGDULGDG GH ODV SHUVRQDV TXH OD LQWHJUDQ HQ OD SUHYDOHQFLD GHO LQWHUpV JHQHUDO´ 6HJ~QOD6HQWHQFLD7 GH GH OD RUWH RQVWL WXFLRQDO HO (VWDGR GH 'HUH FKR FRQ pQIDVLV HQ OR VRFLDO VH DGRSWy FRPR IRUPD GH (VWDGR SDUD RORPELD HQ HO TXH DxDGH ORV GHUHFKRV VR FLDOHV IXQGDPHQWDOHV SRQH HQFDEH]DGHODVDXWRULGDGHV S~EOLFDV SUHFLVRV GHEHUHV D IDYRU GH JUXSRV SHUVRQDV HQFRQGLFLRQHV GHGHELOLGDG PDQL¿HVWD HVWDEOHFH ¿QHV VRFLDOHVDO(VWDGRWHQGLHQWHV DDOFDQ]DUGLYHUVRVREMHWLYRV VRFLDOHV TXH SHUPLWDQ OD UHDOL]DFLyQ GH ORV GHUHFKRV FRQVWLWXFLRQDOHV ORV GH EHUHV VRFLDOHV GH WRGRV ORV FRORPELDQRV /DV SHQXULDV (IHFWLYDPHQWH OD FDUWD HVSHFLILFD TXH HO (VWDGR GH 'HUHFKR FRQ pQIDVLV HQ OR VRFLDO KDFH UHODFLyQ D OD IRUPD GH RUJDQL]DFLyQ SR OtWLFD TXH WLHQH FRPR XQR GH VXV REMHWLYRV FRPEDWLU ODV SHQXULDV HFRQyPLFDV R VRFLDOHV ODV GHVYHQWD MDV GH GLYHUVRV VHFWRUHV JUXSRV R SHUVRQDV GH OD SREODFLyQ SUHVWiQGROHV DVLVWHQFLD SURWHFFLyQ RUWH RQVWLWXFLRQDO 6HQ WHQFLD 7 GH
  34. 34. (VWRV DUJXPHQWRV VRQ ORV TXH KD WHQLGR HQ FXHQ WD HO *RELHUQR VXV LQV WLWXFLRQHV D OD KRUD GH DWHQGHU ODV QHFHVLGDGHV SULRULWDULDV GH OD SREODFLyQ DQWH HO LPSDFWR HFRQyPLFR VDQLWDULR TXH HO FRURQD YLUXV HVWi GHMDQGR HQ ORV FRORPELDQRV RQ HOOR VH HQWLHQGH TXH HO (VWDGR VH HVWi HVIRU]DQGR SRU VDFDU FDGD XQD GH ODV PHGLGDV WDQWR FRQ OD SULPHUD (PHU JHQFLD (FRQyPLFD GHFUH WDGD FRPR FRQ OD VHJXQGD TXH DFDED GH GHFUHWDU HO *RELHUQR $Vt ODV SULQFLSD OHV DXGDV VRFLDOHV KDQ WH QLGR TXH YHU GLUHFWDPHQWH FRQ OD SREODFLyQ OD VDOXG HO HPSOHR ODV HPSUHVDV GH ODV TXH GHVWDFDPRV ODV SULQFLSDOHV ,QJUHVR VROLGDULR (O SURJUDPD ,QJUHVR 6ROL GDULR VH HQFXHQWUD HQ OD VH JXQGD HWDSD GH HQWUHJD GHO EHQH¿FLR TXH LUi KDVWD HO GH PDR SHUR FRQ VHJX ULGDG VH H[WHQGHUi /DV ID PLOLDV EHQH¿FLDGDV UHFLEHQ XQ VXEVLGLR GH (O VXEVLGLR D OOHJy D XQ KRJDUHV GH ORV PLOORQHV TXH VH SXVR FRPR PHWD HO *RELHUQR 1DFLRQDO D WUDYpV GHO 'HSDUWDPHQWR 1DFLRQDO GH 3ODQHDFLyQ '13
  35. 35. (O SURJUDPD FRQVLVWH HQ XQ VXEVLGLR GH HQWUHJDGR HQ GRV JLURV GH HQYLDGR D FRORPELDQRV TXH IXHURQ VHOHFFLRQDGRV SRU PHGLR GHO FUXFH GH EDVHV GH GD WRV TXH GHVFDUWy D TXLHQHV HVWXYLHUDQ D LQVFULWRV HQ SURJUDPDV VRFLDOHV GHO JRELHUQR (O *RELHUQR YD D GLVWULEXLU PL OORQHV HQ HVWD DXGD VRFLDO 'HYROXFLyQ GHO ,9$ /D GHYROXFLyQ GHO ,9$ HV RWUD GH ODV WUDQVIHUHQ FLDV PRQHWDULDV TXH HVWiQ DSRDQGR D ODV IDPLOLDV FRORPELDQDV HQ PRPHQWRV GH QHFHVLGDG 6L ELHQ VH WUDWD GH XQD PHGLGD TXH QR QDFLy SRU HIHFWR GH OD SDQGHPLD VLQR TXH YHQtD HQ FDPLQR GHVGH WLHPSR DWUiV FRLQFLGLy FRQ OD GL ¿FXOWDG TXH KD SUHVHQWDGR OD HPHUJHQFLD VDQLWDULD HFRQyPLFD HFROyJLFD D OD TXH FRQGXMR HO FRURQDYLUXV (Q SURPHGLR OD WUDQV IHUHQFLD HV GH XEUH D SREODFLyQ TXH KDFH SDUWH GH SURJUDPDV FRPR )DPLOLDV HQ $FFLyQ -yYH QHV HQ $FFLyQ RORPELD 0DRU SHUR OOHJD D ORV HVWUDWRV HV GHFLU ORV GH PiV EDMRV UHFXUVRV /D PHWD HQ HVWD FRXQWXUD HV GH ¶ GH IDPLOLDV FLIUD TXH YD HQ XQ /D H[SHFWDWLYD HUD OOHJDU D FX EULU ¶ GH IDPLOLDV HQ HO $XGDVDODGXOWRPD RU (O PLQLVWUR GHO 7UDEDMR ÈQJHO XVWRGLR DEUHUD D¿UPy TXH VH DP SOLy HO FXSR SDUD TXH PiV DGXOWRV PDRUHV KDJDQ SDUWH GHO SURJUDPD RORP ELD 0DRU (O IXQFLRQDULR VHxDOy TXH PLO FRORPELDQRV GH DxRV GH HGDG VH YH UiQ EHQH¿FLDGRV FRQ HVWH UHFXUVR HFRQyPLFR ³+R HVWDPRV HQ HO GH HMH FXFLyQ GH HVWH SURJUDPD HQ HO TXH KHPRV HQWUHJDGR PLO PLOORQHV EHQH¿ FLDQGR D XQ PLOOyQ PLO DGXOWRV PDRUHV HVWDPRV FXPSOLHQGR OD PHWD OD FXDO VH HQFXHQWUD HQ PLOOyQ PLO FRORPELDQRV HQ HVWH SURJUDPD´ VXEUDy 'LMR TXH SRU SULPHUD YH] HQ HO SDtV VH WLHQH FREHU WXUD WRWDO HQ ORV PDRUHV GH DxRV WHQLHQGR HQ FXHQWD TXH VHUiQ HQWUHJD GRV PLO FXSRV SDUD HVWD SREODFLyQ 6XEVLGLR 'HVHP SOHR (O *RELHUQR QD FLRQDO UHJODPHQWy HQ HO 'H FUHWR GHO GH PDU]R XQ VXEVLGLR GH HPHUJHQFLD SRU GHVHPSOHR /DV FDMDV GH FRPSHQVDFLyQ GHEHUiQ HQWUHJDU HO EHQH¿FLR D ORV WUDEDMDGRUHV GHSHQGLHQWHV H LQGHSHQGLHQWHV TXH VRQ FRWL]DQWHV SHUGLHURQ HO HPSOHR HQ HVWD SDQGHPLD (VWR YD SDUD ORV FODVL¿FDGRV HQ ODV FDWHJRUtDV $ % 6H WUDWD GHO SDJR GH GRV VDOD ULRV PtQLPRV HQ WUHV FXRWDV GRV DGLFLRQDOHV JDUDQWL ]iQGROHV VX VDOXG SRU VHLV PHVHV VXPDGR DO VXEVLGLR IDPLOLDU TXH SRGUiQ UHFL ELU GH SDUWH GH VXV KLMRV +DVWD ¿QDOHV GH DEULO PLO FRORPELDQRV KLFLHURQ VROLFLWXGHV DQWH ODV DMDV GH RPSHQVDFLyQ )DPLOLDU SDUD VHU EHQH¿FLDULRV GHO ERQR DO FHVDQWH 6XEVLGLRVSDUD*XtDV 7XUtVWLFRV /RV JXtDV GH WXULVPR FRQWDUiQ FRQ XQ UHVSDOGR HFRQyPLFR GH GXUDQWH WUHV PH VHV 3DUD UHDOL]DU OD VROLFL WXG ORV JXtDV GHEHQ FRQWDU FRQ WDUMHWD SURIHVLRQDO HVWDU LQVFULWRV HQ HO 5HJLV WUR 1DFLRQDO GH 7XULVPR QR HVWDU HQ QLQJ~Q RWUR SURJUDPD GHO *RELHUQR 1DFLRQDO FRPR )DPLOLDV HQ $FFLyQ 3URWHFFLyQ 6RFLDO DO $GXOWR 0DRURORPELD 0DRU -yYHQHV HQ $F FLyQ ,QJUHVR 6ROLGDULR R RPSHQVDFLyQ GHO ,9$ (O GLQHUR VH HQWUHJDUi ORV SULPHURV GtDV GH FDGD PHV (O VXEVLGLR GH ODV QyPLQDV 6H WUDWD GH XQ GHO GH XQ VDODULR PtQLPR GH OD QyPLQD GH WRGDV ODV HPSUHVDV GHO SDtV TXH GHPXHVWUHQ KD EHU WHQLGR XQD UHGXFFLyQ HQ VX IDFWXUDFLyQ YHQWDV
  36. 36. GH PtQLPR HO FRPR FRQVHFXHQFLD GH OD SDQ GHPLD (O PRQWR WRWDO GH HVWH DOLYLR HV GH ELOOR QHV PHQVXDOHV SDUD XQ WRWDO GH ELOORQHV /D GHFLVLyQ LPSOLFD TXH WRGDV ODV HPSUHVDV TXH UHVXOWHQ EHQH¿FLDULDV UHFLELUiQ SRU FDGD HPSOHDGR WHQLHQGR HQ FXHQWD TXH HO VDODULR PtQLPR SDUD HV GH UpGLWRV D ODV HP SUHVDV (O *RELHUQR HVWDEOHFLy JDUDQWtDV SDUD ORV FUpGLWRV D ODV PLSPHV GH KDVWD HO (VWD HUD XQD GH ODV PHGLGDV PiV HV SHUDGDVSRUORVHPSUHVDULRV TXH VH KDQ YLVWR VHULDPHQWH DIHFWDGRV SRU OD SDQGHPLD TXH EXVFDQ PDQWHQHU HO HPSOHR HQ HVWRV PRPHQWRV GH FULVLV +DVWD HO PRPHQWR KDQ DFFHGLGR FDVL HPSUHVDV TXH DVSLUDQ D WH QHUUHFXUVRVSRUFDVL PLOORQHV 723 (O MXHYHV SRU OD QRFKH OOHJy D VHU WUHQGLQJ WRSLF Q~PHUR XQR HQ RORPELD HQ HO PXQGR HO QX PHUDO DWHQLGR SRU FXHQWD GH XQ FRPHQWDULR KHFKR SRU OD YLFHSUHVL GHQWD 0DUWD /XFtD 5DPtUH] HQ XQD HQWUHYLVWD FRQ HO WHOHLQIRUPDWLYR DUDFRO 1RWLFLDV 5DPtUH] HVWDED KDEODQGR VREUH OD DSDUHQWH FRQWUDGLFFLyQ HQWUH VDOXG GH OD SREODFLyQ VDOXG GH OD HFRQRPtD VHxDODQGR TXH KD TXH GHMDU GH SHQVDU VL ´WUDEDMDPRV R QRV FXLGDPRV 1R +D TXH WUDEDMDU FXLGiQGRQRVµ (Q HVH FRQWH[WR H[SUHVy TXH HO FXLGDGR QR GHSHQGH ~QLFDPHQWH GHO (VWDGR VLQR GH ODV DFFLRQHV GH FDGD XQR ´1R HV HVWDU DWHQLGRV D YHU TXp KDFH HO *RELHUQR SRU FDGD XQR GH QRVRWURV VLQR TXp KDFHPRV SDUD TXH HO SDtV SURJUHVHµ ODUDPHQWH IXH XQD GHVDIRUWX QDGD YHUVLyQ GH OD IDPRVD IUDVH GHO LQPRODGR H[SUHVLGHQWH QRUWH DPHULFDQR -RKQ ) .HQQHG ´/D SUHJXQWD QR HV TXp SXHGH KDFHU VX SDtV SRU XVWHG VLQR TXp SXHGH KDFHU SRU VX SDtVµ (QWUH ODV PXFKDV YRFHV TXH HQ ODV UHGHV VRFLDOHV GHVFDOLILFy OD GHFODUDFLyQ GH OD YLFHSUHVLGHQWD 5DPtUH] HO VHQDGRU /XLV )HUQDQGR 9HODVFR GHO 3DUWLGR /LEHUDO WULQy ´'HVDIRUWXQDGD OD YLFHSUHVLGHQWD DO SHGLUOH D FRORPELDQRV ¶QR HVWDU DWHQLGRV· D OR TXH KDJD HO *RELHUQR 1R ROYLGH TXH VRPRV VHUYLGRUHV S~EOLFRV SDJDGRV SRU HVRV FLXGD GDQRV VX VLWXDFLyQ HV GH TXLHWXG SRU LQVWUXFFLRQHV GHO *RELHUQR QR SRU DWHQLGRVµ /D YLFHSUHVLGHQWD 5DPtUH] VH ODPHQWy TXH KDD VLGR YtFWLPD GH XQOLQFKDPLHQWRPHGLiWLFRSRUHOXVR GH OD SDODEUD ´DWHQLGRVµ LQGLFDQGR TXH´QRORPHUH]FRµSRUTXHIXHXQD PDOD LQWHUSUHWDFLyQ GH OR TXH GLMR TXHQXQFDTXLVRGHVFDOLÀFDUDQDGLH 7XLWHy TXH ´FXDQGR GLMH ¶DWHQL GRV· OR KLFH HQ XQ FRQWH[WR HQ HO TXH H[SUHVDED OD QHFHVLGDG GH TXH FDGD XQR GH QRVRWURV DFW~H FRQ UHVSRQVDELOLGDG GHVGH OD VROLGDUL GDG SURWHJLpQGRVH WUDEDMDQGR HQ HTXLSR SDUD VDOLU DGHODQWH GH HVWD FULVLV 6L DOJXLHQ VH VLQWLy RIHQGLGR SUHVHQWR H[FXVDVµ 7RUPHQWD SRU H[SUHVLyQ GH OD 9LFH 2175$67( 9HODVFR 5DPtUH] 'Z E W Zd ĚĞ ůŽƐ ĐŽůŽŵďŝĂŶŽƐ ŚĂŶ ƐŝĚŽ ďĞŶĞĮĐŝĂƌŝŽƐ ĐŽŶ ůĂƐ ĂǇƵĚĂƐ ƐŽĐŝĂůĞƐ ĚĞů ƐƚĂĚŽ͕ ƉĂƌĂ ĐƵďƌŝƌ ĞƐƚĂ ĐƌŝƐŝƐ ŚƵŵĂŶŝƚĂƌŝĂ ƉŽƌ ĞĨĞĐƚŽ ĚĞůĐŽǀŝĚͲϭϵ͘ ,167,78,21$/,'$' 2/20%,$1$ 6( 029,/,=$ (O (VWDGR 6RFLDO GH 'HUHFKR EDVH GH OD DFFLyQ FRQWUD RYLG
  37. 37. 8 (/ 18(92 6,*/2 6È%$'2 '( 0$2 '( (1 )22 /DERUHV GH DOWR ULHVJR (O VHQDGRU -XDQ /XLV DVWUR GH OD $OLDQ]D 9HUGH WXLWHy DHU TXH GLFKD RUJDQL]DFLyQ OH SLGH DO SUHVLGHQWH ,YiQ 'XTXH ´PHMRUHV FRQGLFLRQHV ODERUDOHV HOHPHQWRV GH ELRVHJXULGDG XQ GHFUHWR OH TXH UHFRQR]FD HVWDEOH]FD TXH OD SURIHVLyQ PpGLFD VH GHFODUD ´SUR IHVLyQ GH DOWR ULHVJR SHOLJURVD HQ VX HMHUFLFLRµ 3LGHQ XQLGDG ´1HFHVLWDPRV OOHJDU D DFXHU GRV SDUD VDOYDU DO SDtV SDUD DXGDU D FRORPELDQRV TXH QR HVWiQ WHQLHQGR LQJUHVRV +D TXH UHVFDWDU D OD SH TXHxD PHGLDQD JUDQGH HPSUHVDµ VRVWXYR DHU GX UDQWH XQ IRUR YLUWXDO HO H[PLQLVWUR ÐVFDU ,YiQ =XOXDJD ´1XHVWUR SDtV UHTXLHUH FRQ XUJHQFLD XQD XQLGDG TXH SHUPLWD UHVSRQGHUOH D RORPELD DQWH OD FULVLV HQ OD TXH HVWDPRVµ DJUHJy 'RV SURSXHVWDV (O VHQDGRU ,YiQ HSHGD GHO 3ROR 'HPRFUiWLFR WULQy DHU ´'RV SURSXHVWDV GHO SURIHVRU /XLV -RUJH *DUD TXH UHVSDOGDPRV ODV IXHU]DV DOWHUQDWLYDV LQJUHVR PtQLPR YLWDO H LPSXHVWR H[WUDRUGLQDULR D OD ULTXH]D FRPR IXHQWH GH ÀQDQFLDFLyQ LGyQHD SDUD PHGLGDV TXH FRQWULEXDQ D VXSHUDU OD HPHUJHQFLD DWHQGHU D ODV SREODFLRQHV YXOQHUDEOHVµ 0HQRV KRQRUDEOHV ´0H VDEH D FDFKR OD SDODEUD KRQRUDEOHµ WULQy DHU HO VHQDGRU *XVWDYR %ROtYDU GH OD /LVWD GH OD 'HFHQFLD ([SXVR FyPR ´FXDQGR VH GLULJHQ D XQ FRQJUHVLVWD FRQ HO HStWHWR ¶KRQRUDEOH 6HQDGRU· VH PH UHYXHOYH HO HVWyPDJR DO UHFRUGDU HO SDVDGR GH YDULRV ¶KRQRUDEOHV· 'HQ WUR GHO SURHFWR ´3DJR SRU 6HVLyQµ TXH SUHVHQWp LQFOXt XQ DUWtFXOR SDUD HOLPLQDU HVH LQPHUHFLGR WtWXORµ ODYH OD UHSDUDFLyQ ´¢6DEHQ D TXLpQHV HVWiQ PDWDQGRµ VH SUHJXQWy DHU HQ VXV UHGHV VRFLD OHV OD VHQDGRUD 'DLUD *DOYLV GH DPELR 5DGLFDO 5HVSRQGLy ´$ Ot GHUHV TXH GHFLGLH URQ WUDEDMDU SRU VXV FRPXQLGDGHV TXLHQHV DOHMDQ D ORV MyYHQHV GHO UHFOXWDPLHQWR GH EDQGDV JUXSRV FULPLQDOHV SRU HQGH VH FRQYLHUWHQ HQ HQHPLJRV GH ODV GLVLGHQFLDV 6L QR KD UHSDUDFLyQ HO FRQIOLFWR QXQFD WHUPLQDUiµ $/(,'2623,2 /DV LQVWLWXFLRQHV HGXFDWL YDV DYDQ]DQ HQ VXV LQYHVWL JDFLRQHV FRQ ¿QDQFLDFLyQ S~EOLFD SULYDGD SDUD FRPEDWLU HVWH HQHPLJR GH OD VDOXG $ /2 ODUJR GH ORV DxRV OD LQYHVWLJDFLyQ FLHQWt¿FD HQ RORPELD KD WHQLGR FRPR XQR GH VXV SULQFLSDOHV VRSRUWHV OD XQLYHUVLGDG DKt VH KD YLVWR HQ HO DFWXDO PRPHQWR HQ TXH OD SDQ GHPLD GHO FRURQDYLUXV VH H[WLHQGH GH IRUPD VRVWHQLGD HQ HO SDtV /RV FHQWURV HGXFDWLYRV S~EOL FRV SULYDGRV KDQ SUHVHQWDGR GHVGH TXH VH FRQRFLy HO SULPHU FRQWDJLDGR HQ PDU]R SDVDGR XQD VHULH GH SURHFWRV VREUH SURGXF FLyQ GH PHGLFDPHQWRV HTXLSRV SDUD DWHQFLyQ GH ORV HQIHUPRV HVSHFLDOPHQWH YHQWLODGRUHV GH EDMR FRVWR H LQFOXVR HVWXGLRV SDUD FRQRFHU PiV HO YLUXV DVt SRGHU FRPEDWLUOR 3UXHEDV /D 8QLYHUVLGDG GH ORV $QGHV SUHVHQWy HO SURHFWR ³RYLGD´ TXH EXVFD UHFROHFWDU OD PDRU FDQWLGDG GH SUXHEDV GLDJQyVWLFDV GH RYLG (VWR SDUD HQWHQGHU GH PHMRU IRUPD ODV YDULDEOHV GH SURSDJDFLyQ GH OD HSLGHPLD GH WDO PDQHUD TXH VH SXHGDQ WRPDU PHMRUHV GHFLVLRQHV SDUD KDFHU IUHQWH D HVWD FRXQWXUD 3DUD HVWR VH WUDEDMD HQ YDULRV IUHQWHV 3RU XQ ODGR VH KDELOLWy XQ ODERUDWRULR SDUD OD GHWHFFLyQ GHO YLUXV 'H IRUPD FRPSOHPHQWDULD VH DGHODQWD XQ HVWXGLR GH SUXHEDV GLDJQyVWLFDV GHO YLUXV HQ XQ HVIXHU]R FRQMXQWR FRQ OD 6HFUHWDUtD GH 6DOXG GH %RJRWi OD )XQGDFLyQ 6DQWD )H OD 8QLYHUVL GDG 1DFLRQDO 7DPELpQ VH EXVFD HQWUH RWURV LGHQWL¿FDU JUXSRV GH SREODFLyQ FRQ DOWR ULHVJR GH VHU YHFWRUHV IRFRV GH LQIHFFLyQ 0LHQWUDV TXH OD (VFXHOD GH 0HGLFLQD LHQFLDV GH OD 6DOXG GH OD 8QLYHUVLGDG GHO 5RVDULR WUDEDMD HQ WUHV SURHFWRV HO GHVDUUROOR GH YHQWLODGRUHV PHFiQLFRV SDUD DSRR UHVSLUDWRULR PDVFDULOODV HQ LPSUHVLyQ ' HO VLVWHPD GH LQIRUPDFLyQ GLVWULWDO (Q WDQWR TXH OD )DFXOWDG GH ,QJHQLHUtD GH OD 8QLYHUVLGDG GH /D 6DEDQD HQ FRQMXQWR FRQ OD )DFXOWDG GH 0HGLFLQD OD OtQLFD 8QLYHUVLGDG GH /D 6DEDQD OD )XQGDFLyQ 1HXPROyJLFD RORP ELDQD KLFLHURQ XQ GHVDUUROOR SRU OD YtD UiSLGD GH XQ YHQWLODGRU PHFiQLFR LQYDVLYR GH EDMR FRVWR TXH SHUPLWH VXSOLU OD UHVSLUDFLyQ GH SDFLHQWHV FRQ FRPSURPLVR UHVSLUDWRULR JUDYH 3RU VX SDUWH OD 8QLYHUVLGDG GHO 1RUWH GH %DUUDQTXLOOD HO 6(1$ $WOiQWLFR GHVDUUROODURQ XQ SURWRWLSR GH YHQWLODGRU PHFiQLFR µ+RSH%UHDWK¶ TXH D IXH VRPHWL GR D SUXHEDV FRQ XQ VLPXODGRU GH LQWXEDFLyQ XOWLYR (QOD8QLYHUVLGDGGH$QWLRTXLD SURIHVLRQDOHV KDQ WUDEDMDGR HQ HO FXOWLYR HQ ODERUDWRULR GHO YLUXV 6DUVR9 HO GHVDUUROOR GH XQ YHQWLODGRU D EDMR FRVWR OD SUHYHQ FLyQ DWHQFLyQ GH OD SDQGHPLD GH PDQHUD YLUWXDO OD DPSOLDFLyQ GH ODVFDSDFLGDGHVSDUDHOGLDJQyVWLFR GHO YLUXV OD FRQIRUPDFLyQ GH JUXSRV GH WUDEDMR SDUD HO DQiOLVLV GH ODV LPSOLFDFLRQHV VRFLDOHV OD ERUDOHV HFRQyPLFDV WHUULWRULDOHV GH VHJXULGDG DOLPHQWDULD GHELGR DO RYLG 3UHFLVDPHQWH XQR GH ORV ORJURV PiV LPSRUWDQWHV HQ HO SDtV HQ PDWHULD GH LQYHVWLJDFLyQ GHO YLUXV OR DOFDQ]DURQ LQYHV WLJDGRUHV GH OD 8QLYHUVLGDG GH $QWLRTXLD DO DLVODU FXOWLYDU HO 6DUVR9 SDWyJHQR FDXVDQWH GHO RYLG DYDQFH TXH DEUH ODV SXHUWDV D LQYHVWLJDFLRQHV TXH SXHGHQ DXGDU HQ OD OXFKD FRQWUD HVWD SDQGHPLD (Q WDQWR TXH LQWHJUDQWHV GHO *UXSR GH ,QYHVWLJDFLyQ HQ 0D FURPROpFXODV GH OD )DFXOWDG GH LHQFLDV GH OD 8QLYHUVLGDG 1D FLRQDO EXVFDQ GHVDUUROODU PHGL FDPHQWRV WDQWR SDUD OD SDQGHPLD FRPR SDUD OD SRVSDQGHPLD TXH VHDQ FRPSHWLWLYRV HQ HO PHUFDGR TXH QR FRQWDPLQHQ HO DPELHQWH 'HQWUR GH ORV FHUFD GH ODER UDWRULRV TXH HVWiQ KDELOLWDGRV HQ HO SDtV SRU HO ,16 SDUD UHDOL]DU DO PHQRV SUXHEDV GLDULDV GH GHWHFFLyQ GH FRURQDYLUXV KD XQLYHUVLGDGHV RPR HV HQ %RJRWi OD 8QLYHU VLGDG GHO 5RVDULR 8QLYHUVLGDG GHO %RVTXH 8QLYHUVLGDG GH ORV $QGHV 8QLYHUVLGDG 1DFLRQDO HQ $QWLRTXLD OD 3RQWL¿FD %ROLYDULD QD OD 8QLYHUVLGDG GH $QWLRTXLD HQ %ROtYDU OD 8QLYHUVLGDG GH DUWDJHQD HQ yUGRED OD 8QLYHU VLGDG GH 0RQWHUtD HQ 6DQWDQGHU OD 8QLYHUVLGDG ,QGXVWULDO GH 6DQWDQGHU HQ HO 9DOOH OD 8QLYHU VLGDG GHO 9DOOH OD 7HFQROyJLFD GH 3HUHLUD HQWUH RWUDV 0LQFLHQFLDWyQ (O 0LQLVWHULR GH LHQFLD 7HF QRORJtD H ,QQRYDFLyQ LQYLWy D SUH VHQWDU SURHFWRV TXH FRQWULEXDQ D OD VROXFLyQ GH SUREOHPiWLFDV DFWXDOHV GH VDOXG UHODFLRQDGDV FRQ OD SDQGHPLD GH RYLG OR TXH KD VLGR DSURYHFKDGR SRU ODV XQLYHUVLGDGHV SDUD ¿QDQFLDU DOJXQDV GH VXV LQLFLDWLYDV (V HO FDVR GH OD 8QLYHUVLGDG -DYHULDQD HQ VXV VHGHV GH %RJRWi DOL D OD TXH HO 0LQLVWHULR OH ¿QDQFLDUi FLQFR SURSXHVWDV SUR HFWR VREUH H¿FDFLD VHJXULGDG GHO H[WUDFWR 3(W HQ HO WUDWD PLHQWR FRDGXYDQWH HQ SDFLHQWHV FRQ RYLG SURHFWR VREUH XQ VLVWHPD GH PRQLWRUHR UHPRWR GH SDFLHQWHV SURHFWR SDUD GHVD UUROOR HYDOXDFLyQ GH PRGHORV PDWHPiWLFRV HSLGHPLROyJLFRV TXH DSRHQ OD WRPD GH GHFLVLR QHV HQ DWHQFLyQ D OD HPHUJHQFLD SRU 6DUVRY RWURV DJHQWHV FDXVDOHV GH ,5$ HQ RORPELD XWLOL]DQGR 'DWD $QDOWLFV 0D FKLQH /HDUQLQJ 723 Más iniciativas O ,QJHQLHURV GH OD 8QLYHU VLGDG GHO 0DJGDOHQD SURGXFHQ GRQDQ HTXLSDPLHQWR FRQ LPSUHVLyQ ' SDUD SURWHFFLyQ DQWH HO RYLG O (VWXGLDQWH GH OD 8QLYHUVL GDG 3HGDJyJLFD 7HFQROyJLFD GH RORPELD GLVHxy PiVFDUD GH SURWHFFLyQ FRQWUD HO FRUR QDYLUXV O /D )XQGDFLyQ 8QLYHUVLWD ULD GH LHQFLDV GH OD 6DOXG SUH VHQWyXQDSURSXHVWDWHUDSpXWLFD TXH SRGUtD DWHQXDU OD UHVSXHVWD LQÀDPDWRULD SRU HO YLUXV HQ OD QHXPRQtD GLVPLQXLU OD IDOOD UHVSLUDWRULD JHQHUDGD O 3URIHVRUHV GH OD 8QLYHU VLGDG GHO 1RUWH GH GLVWLQWDV GLVFLSOLQDV SURSRUFLRQDQ HOH PHQWRV GH DQiOLVLV TXH DSRUWHQ DGHPiV VXVWHQWHQ ODV GHFLVLR QHV PHGLGDV HQ VDOXG S~EOLFD O 3URIHVRUHV GH OD 8QLYHU VLGDG 1DFLRQDO SURSRQHQ OD UHDOL]DFLyQ GH SUXHEDV SDUD XQD SRVLEOH YDFXQD FRQWUD HO RYLG XWLOL]DQGR DQWLFXHU SRV TXH JHQHUDQ ODV SURWHtQDV GHO YLUXV hE/sZ^/ ĚĞ ůŽƐ ŶĚĞƐ ĂĚĞůĂŶƚĂ Ğů ƉƌŽǇĞĐƚŽ ŽǀŝĚĂ͕ ŵĞĚŝĂŶƚĞ Ğů ĐƵĂů ĂƐƉŝƌĂ Ă ƌĞĂůŝǌĂƌ ƉŽƌ ůŽ ŵĞŶŽƐ ϭϬϬ͘ϬϬϬ ƉƌƵĞďĂƐ ĚŝĂŐŶſƐƟĐĂƐ ĚĞů ǀŝƌƵƐ͘ 6( /2*5Ð $,6/$5 (/ 9,586 (1 /$%25$725,2 8QLYHUVLGDGHV FRORPELDQDV GDQ OD EDWDOOD FRQWUD OD SDQGHPLD
  38. 38. 9(/ 18(92 6,*/2 6È%$'2 '( 0$2 '( (1 )22 LHQWt¿FRV GH ,VUDHO -DSyQ GHVFXEULHURQ DQWLFXHUSRV TXH DX GDUtDQ D QHXWUDOL]DU HO YLUXV OR TXH SHUPL WLUtD DFHOHUDU OD FUHD FLyQ GH IiUPDFRV (Q 2[IRUG (8 DYDQ]DQ FRQ ORV HVWXGLRV FOtQL FRV GH XQD YDFXQD + $//$5 XQD YDFXQD R XQ PHGLFDPHQWR FRQWUDHORYLGOR PiVSURQWRSRVLEOHHVHOUHWR GH XQ LPSRUWDQWH Q~PHUR GH FLHQWt¿FRV DOUHGHGRU GHO PXQGR(VWDVHPDQDIXHURQ DQXQFLDGRV QXHYRV DYDQFHV HQ OD OXFKD FRQWUD OD SDQGH PLD TXH D KD FDXVDGR PiV GH IDOOHFLPLHQWRV GHVGH VX DSDULFLyQ HQ GL FLHPEUH HQ KLQD LHQWt¿ FRV GH ,VUDHO -DSyQ DQXQ FLDURQ HO GHVFXEULPLHQWR GH DQWLFXHUSRV TXH DXGDUtDQ D QHXWUDOL]DU HO YLUXV OR TXH SHUPLWLUtD DFHOHUDU OD FUHD FLyQ GH IiUPDFRV $ FRPLHQ]RV GH VHPD QD HO PLQLVWUR GH 'HIHQ VD LVUDHOt 1DIDWOt %HQQHW FRPXQLFy DO PXQGR TXH FLHQWt¿FRV GHO ,QVWLWXWR GH ,VUDHO SDUD OD ,QYHVWLJDFLyQ %LRWHFQROyJLFD GHVDUUROOD URQ XQ SULPHU DQWLFXHUSR FRQ DOWD HIHFWLYLGDG SDUD FRPEDWLU HO FRURQDYLUXV ³(ODQWLFXHUSRDWDFDDOYLUXV GH PDQHUD PRQRFORQDO SXHGH QHXWUDOL]DUOR GHQWUR GH ORV FXHUSRV GH ORV HQIHU PRV´ D¿UPy WUDVXQD YLVLWD UHDOL]DGD D ORV ODERUDWRULRV GHO ,QVWLWXWR 3RVWHULRUPHQWH HO MXH YHV DO DQXQFLDU HO GHVDUUR OOR GH RWURV DQWLFXHUSRV TXH SRGUtDQ XWLOL]DUVH VL HO YLUXV PXWD ORV LQYHVWLJDGRUHV VXEUDDURQ TXH SHUPLWLUi GHVDUUROODU PHGLFDPHQWRV SDUD SDFLHQWHV FRQ R YLG SHUR TXH QR VH WUDWD GH XQD YDFXQD 6HJ~Q HO JRELHUQR LV UDHOt HQ ORV SUy[LPRV GtDV VH OOHYDUi D FDER HO UHJLVWUR GH SDWHQWHV OXHJR ORV LQYHVWLJDGRUHV SXEOLFDUiQ XQ DUWtFXOR FLHQWt¿FR SDUD VX UHYLVLyQ SRU SDUHV ³(OPXQGRHQWHURHVSHUD HO GtD HQ TXH VH HQFXHQWUH XQ DQWLFXHUSR XQD LQPX QL]DFLyQ XQ PHGLFDPHQWR R XQ WUDWDPLHQWR TXH QRV DXGH D VDOYDU YLGDV´ D¿U Py HO SUHVLGHQWH GH ,VUDHO 5HXYHQ 5LYOLQ DO GHVWDFDU ORV VLJQL¿FDWLYRV DYDQFHV 3RU RWUR ODGR HQ -DSyQ XQ HTXLSR GH LQYHVWLJDGR UHV GH OD 8QLYHUVLGDG GH .L WDVDWRHO(SVLORQ0ROHFXODU (QJLQHHULQJ OD ¿UPD .DR DQXQFLy HO GHVFXEULPLHQWR GH XQ DQWLFXHUSR FDSD] GH QHXWUDOL]DU HO YLUXV TXH VHJ~Q H[SOLFDURQ WLHQH HO SRWHQFLDO GH VHU GHVDUUROOD GR FRPR XQD QXHYD WHUDSLD KHUUDPLHQWD GH GLDJQyV WLFR GH RYLG -DSyQ DGHPiV VH FRQ YLUWLy HO MXHYHV HQ HO VH JXQGR SDtV HQ DXWRUL]DU HO PHGLFDPHQWR UHPGHVLYLU SDUD WUDWDU D SDFLHQWHV GH RYLG /RV SURFHGLPLHQWRV GH DXWRUL]DFLyQ GH XQ QXHYR PHGLFDPHQWR VRQ JHQH UDOPHQWH ODUJRV HQ -DSyQ SHUR HO *RELHUQR GHFLGLy KDFHUOR UiSLGDPHQWH HVWD YH] DQWH OD DXVHQFLD GH VROXFLRQHV WHUDSpXWLFDV YDOLGDGDV (O YLHUQHV SDVDGR HVWH PHGLFDPHQWR REWXYR XQD DXWRUL]DFLyQ GH HPHUJHQ FLD VLPLODU GH OD DJHQFLD HVWDGRXQLGHQVH GHO PHGL FDPHQWR )'$
  39. 39. VREUH OD EDVH GH XQ HQVDR FOtQLFR SRVLWLYRHQ(VWDGRV8QLGRV (O UHPGHVLYLU OD PROp FXOD GHO ODERUDWRULR HVWDGR XQLGHQVH *LOHDG 6FLHQFHV IXH GHVDUUROODGD LQLFLDO PHQWH SDUD WUDWDU D ORV SDFLHQWHV FRQ ILHEUH KH PRUUiJLFD GHO pEROD SHUR QXQFD KDEtD VLGR DSUREDGR SDUD QLQJXQD HQIHUPHGDG DQWHV GHO RYLG (VWD HV OD SULPHUD WH UDSLD TXH GHPRVWUy FLHUWD H¿FDFLD IUHQWH D OD FRYLG HQ XQ HQVDR FOtQLFR VLJ QL¿FDWLYR FRQ PiV GH PLO SDFLHQWHV /RV SDFLHQWHV KRVSL WDOL]DGRV FRQ RYLG WUDWDGRV FRQ UHPGHVLYLU UHGXMHURQ VX WLHPSR GH UHFXSHUDFLyQ HQ FXDWUR GtDV SDVDQGR GH D GtDV VHJ~Q ORV UHVXOWDGRV GHO HQVDR HVWDGRXQLGHQVH -DSyQ WDPELpQ WLHQH OD LQWHQFLyQ GH DXWRUL]DU HVWH PHV RWUR PHGLFDPHQWR DQWLYLUDO HO $YLJDQ ID YLSLUDYLU
  40. 40. SDUD WUDWDU OD FRYLG SUHFLVy HO MXHYHV HO SRUWDYR] GHO JRELHUQR RVKLKLGH 6XJD 'HVDUUROODGR SRU XQD ¿OLDO GHO JUXSR QLSyQ )XML ¿OP $YLJDQ IXH DXWRUL]DGR HQ HQ -DSyQ SDUD WUD WDU IRUPDV JUDYHV GH JULSH 'HELGR D ORV HIHFWRV VHFXQ GDULRV SRWHQFLDOPHQWH JUD YHV HVSHFLDOPHQWH SDUD ODV PXMHUHV HPEDUD]DGDV VyOR VH SXHGH SURGXFLU GLVWUL EXLU HQ -DSyQ D SHWLFLyQ GHO JRELHUQR $ UDt] GH ORV UHVXOWDGRV DOHQWDGRUHV GH ORV HVWX GLRV UHDOL]DGRV HQ KLQD VH HVWiQ HIHFWXDQGR RWURV HQVDRV FOtQLFRV HQ WRGR HO PXQGR SDUD FRPSUREDU OD H¿FDFLD GH $YLJDQ FRQWUD HO QXHYR FRURQDYLUXV 2[IRUG RPR LQIRUPy (/ 18( 92 6,*/2 OD 8QLYHUVLGDG GH 2[IRUG GLR LQLFLR OD VH PDQD SDVDGD D HQVDRV FOtQLFRV HQ KXPDQRV GH XQD YDFXQD FRQWUD HO YLUXV FRQ OD PX DPELFLRVD HVSHUDQ ]D GH TXH HVWp GLVSRQLEOH DQWHV GH ILQDOHV GH DxR SHUPLWD SDVDU OD SiJLQD GHO FRQ¿QDPLHQWR 'H ORV PiV GH FLHQ SUR HFWRV GH LQYHVWLJDFLyQ TXH VH OOHYDQ D FDER HQ WRGR HO PXQGR SDUD HQFRQWUDU XQD YDFXQD OD ~QLFD IRUPD SRVLEOH GH YROYHU D OD ³QRU PDOLGDG´ VHJ~Q 1DFLRQHV 8QLGDV RFKR VH HQFXHQ WUDQ DFWXDOPHQWH HQ IDVH GH HQVDRV FOtQLFRV VHJ~Q OD (VFXHOD GH +LJLHQH 0H GLFLQD 7URSLFDO GH /RQGUHV (VWH WLSR GH SUXHEDV D KDQ FRPHQ]DGR HQ KLQD (VWDGRV 8QLGRV VH HVSHUD TXH FRPLHQFHQ D ¿QDOHV GH PHV HQ $OHPDQLD GRQGH OD DXWRULGDGIHGHUDODFDUJRGH ODV YDFXQDV GLR OX] YHUGH (O SURHFWR GH OD XQL YHUVLGDG GH 2[IRUG FXHQWD FRQ XQ IXHUWH UHVSDOGR GHO JRELHUQR EULWiQLFR IXH HO PLQLVWUR GH 6DQLGDG 0DWW +DQFRFN TXLHQ DQXQFLy HO FRPLHQ]R GH ODV SUXHEDV HQ KXPDQRV 'LULJLpQGRVH D XQD i PDUD GH ORV RPXQHV UH XQLGD HQ JUDQ SDUWH SRU YLGHRFRQIHUHQFLD +DQFRFN VDOXGy HO SDVDGR PLpUFROHV XQ³GHVDUUROORSURPHWHGRU´ TXH QRUPDOPHQWH WDUGDUtD ³DxRV´ HQ DOFDQ]DU HVWD IDVH GH OD LQYHVWLJDFLyQ (Q VX SULPHUD HWDSD FOtQLFD HO HQVDR UHDOL]DGR SRU HO ,QVWLWXWR -HQQHU GH OD XQLYHUVLGDG GH 2[IRUG SDUD HYDOXDU OD VHJXULGDG OD H¿FDFLD GH OD YDFXQD LQYROXFUDUi D YROXQ WDULRV (O HTXLSR GH OD SURIH VRUD 6DUDK *LOEHUW HVWLPD VXV SUREDELOLGDGHV p[LWR DO HQ SDUDOHOR D OD LQYHVWLJDFLyQ SUHYp SUR GXFLU XQ PLOOyQ GH GRVLV KDVWD VHSWLHPEUH SDUD WH QHU DPSOLD GLVSRQLELOLGDG DQWHV GH ¿QDOHV GH DxR VL VH FRQ¿UPD VX H¿FDFLD (V XQ FDOHQGDULR ³H[WUHPDGD PHQWH DPELFLRVR´ SRGUtD FDPELDU UHFRQRFHQ ORV LQYHVWLJDGRUHV +LGUR[LFORURTXLQD 8Q HVWXGLR UHDOL]DGR HQ KRVSLWDOHV GH 1XHYD RUN QR HQFRQWUy HYLGHQFLD GH GDxRV R EHQH¿FLRV GHO XVR GH OD KLGUR[LFORURTXLQD XQ PHGLFDPHQWR FRQWUD OD PDODULD FRQ SDFLHQWHV FRQ FRURQDYLUXV JUDYHPHQWH HQIHUPRV ³(O ULHVJR GH LQWXEDFLyQ R PXHUWH QR IXH VLJQL¿FDWLYDPHQWH PDRU R PHQRU HQWUH ORV SDFLHQWHV TXH UHFLELHURQ KLGUR[LFOR URTXLQD TXH HQWUH ORV TXH QR OR KLFLHURQ´ GLMHURQ ORV DXWRUHV GHO HVWXGLR /D LQYHVWLJDFLyQ SXEOL FDGD HO MXHYHV HQ 7KH 1HZ (QJODQG -RXUQDO RI 0HGLFL QH ³QR GHEHUtD VHUYLU SDUD GHVFDUWDU HO EHQH¿FLR QL HO GDxR GHO WUDWDPLHQWR FRQ KLGUR[LFORURTXLQD´ VHJ~Q VHxDODURQ VXV DXWRUHV ³6LQ HPEDUJR QXHVWURV KDOOD]JRV QR UHVSDOGDQ HO XVR GH KLGUR[LFORURTXLQD HQ OD DFWXDOLGDG IXHUD GH ORV HQVDRV FOtQLFRV DOHDWR ULRV TXH SUXHEDQ VX H¿FD FLD´ SUHFLVDURQ 723 %DMR HO OHPD ´ODV DYHV FRQHF WDQ QXHVWUR PXQGRµ VH FHOHEUD KR HO 'tD 0XQGLDO GH ODV $YHV 0LJUDWRULDV GHVWDFDQGR OD LPSRU WDQFLD GH FRQVHUYDU UHVWDXUDU ORV HFRVLVWHPDV TXH DSRDQ ORV FLFORV QDWXUDOHV HVHQFLDOHV SDUD VX VXSHU YLYHQFLD VX ELHQHVWDU /DV DYHV PLJUDWRULDV VRQ SDUWH GHO SDWULPRQLR QDWXUDO FRPSDUWLGR GHSHQGHQ GH XQD UHG GH VLWLRV D OR ODUJRGHVXVUXWDVSDUDUHSURGXFLUVH DOLPHQWDUVH GHVFDQVDU H LQYHUQDU ´0XFKDV HVSHFLHV GH DYHV HVWiQ HQ GHFOLYH HQ WRGR HO PXQGR XQD FDXVD LPSRUWDQWH HV OD SpUGLGD GHVWUXFFLyQ GH VXV KiELWDWV QDWXUD OHVµ GLFH $P )UDHQNHO VHFUHWDULD HMHFXWLYD GH OD RQYHQFLyQ VREUH OD RQVHUYDFLyQ GH ODV (VSHFLHV 0LJUDWRULDV GH $QLPDOHV 6LOYHVWUHV ´'DGR TXH OD GHVWUXFFLyQ GH OD QDWXUDOH]D KD VLGR YLQFXODGD FRQ DOJXQRV WLSRV GH HQIHUPHGDGHV LQIHFFLRVDV FRPR ODV TXH HO PXQGR HVWi FRPEDWLHQGR KR ODV PHGLGDV SDUD SURWHJHU ODV DYHV PLJUDWRULDV VXV KiELWDWV VRQ PiV LPSRUWDQWHV TXH QXQFDµ DxDGLy )UDHQNHO ´/D QDWXUDOH]D VLJXH VX FXUVR 6XV FLFORV VXV ULWPRV LQFOXLGRV ORV GH ODV DYHV PLJUDWRULDV FRQWL Q~DQ VX FXUVR KDELWXDOµ PDQLIHVWy -DFTXHV 7URXYLOOLH] VHFUHWDULR (MHFXWLYR GHO $FXHUGR VREUH OD RQVHUYDFLyQ GH ODV $YHV $FXiWLFDV 0LJUDWRULDV $IURHXURDVLiWLFDV ´1R VROR QRV FRQHFWDQ FRQ RWUDV SHUVRQDV VLQR TXH WDPELpQ QRV UH FXHUGDQ TXH HVWD FULVLV QRV EULQGD XQD RSRUWXQLGDG 8QD RSRUWXQLGDG SDUD TXH OD KXPDQLGDG UHYLVH VX UHODFLyQ FRQ OD QDWXUDOH]D SDUD TXH UHFRQVWUXD XQ PXQGR PiV UHVSRQVDEOH HQ PDWHULD PHGLRDP ELHQWDOµ LQGLFy 7URXYLOOLH] $SUR[L PDGDPHQWH GH ODV HVSHFLHV GH DYHV FRQRFLGDV PLJUDQ 8Q YLDMH HQ HO TXH UHFRUUHQ PXFKRV NLOyPHWURV D OR ODUJR GHO SODQHWD D WUDYpV GH XQD VHQGD OOHQD GH SHOL JURV DPHQD]DV $GHPiV GHO FDPELR FOLPiWLFR HVWDV DYHV VH HQIUHQWDQ D OD SpU GLGD GH VX KiELWDW SRU OD GHJUDGD FLyQ GHO WHUUHQR R ORV FDPELRV GHO XVR GH VXHOR OD FRQWDPLQDFLyQ GHO HQWRUQR R OD FD]D LOHJDO HQWUH RWURV 6RQ DOJXQRV GH ORV PRWLYRV TXH HVWiQ SURYRFDQGR TXH ODV DYHV PLJUDWRULDV HVWpQ UHGXFLHQGR VXV SREODFLRQHV ³/DV DYHV FRQHFWDQ QXHVWUR PXQGR´ $0%,(17( $9$1(6 (1 75$7$0,(1726 9$81$6 LHQFLD JDQD WHUUHQR FRQ DQWLFXHUSRV FRQWUD YLUXV /Es^d/' KZ^ ĚŝĨĞƌĞŶƚĞƐ ƉĂƌƚĞƐ ĚĞů ŵƵŶĚŽ ƚƌĂďĂũĂŶ ĂƌĚƵĂŵĞŶƚĞ ƉĂƌĂ ĚĞƐĂƌƌŽůůĂƌ ŵĞĚŝĐĂŵĞŶƚŽƐ Ǉ ƐƵƉůĞŵĞŶƚŽƐ ŵĠĚŝĐŽƐ ƉĂƌĂ ĐŽŵďĂƟƌ Ğů ŵŽƌƚĂů ĐŽƌŽŶĂǀŝƌƵƐͬ͘ŽƚŽ ĂƌĐŚŝǀŽ ŶĂĚŽůŽƵ
  41. 41. 10 EL NUEVO SIGLO SÁBADO 9 DE MAYO DE 2020 COLOMBIA10 EL NUEVO SIGLO SÁBADO 9 DE MAYO DE 2020 BOGOTÁ, CARTAGENA y Meta fueron los lugares que registraron más casos nuevos de coronavirus en el país, según el informe del Instituto Nacional de Salud (INS), emitido ayer. De este modo se contabilizan 595 casos nuevos, elevando los contagios a 10.051 y los fallecidos a 428, pues en el nuevo informe se da cuenta de 21 decesos. Asimismo, ayer se confirmó que 124 personas más se recu- peraron, ubicando la cifra total HQ (VWR VLJQL¿FD HO han superado el coronavirus. De modo tal que los contagios activos se sitúan en 7.199. Como en ocasiones anteriores, más de la mitad de los fallecidos presentaron hipertensión arte- rial (HTA) y otras enfermedades cardiovasculares como patología de base, adicional al coronavirus. En esta ocasión, la diabetes y la obesidad presentaron índices superiores al de días anteriores. En otro rango, se registraron las enfermedadesrenalesypulmona- res crónicas. De los 428 fallecidos, hasta el PRPHQWRHO
  42. 42. REHGHFH a personas mayores de 65 años. En el reporte del INS, de los 21 decesos informados, 13 fueron personas en ese rango de edad. Bajo la división territorial adopta- da por la entidad, en los Distritos Turísticos de Buenaventura y Barranquilla se registró 1 falleci- miento en cada lugar, mientras que en Cartagena se registraron 4, en tanto que el Distrito Especial de Bogotá, fueron 5. Tres decesos se registraron en Cali, mientras que hubo dos en Amazonas (Leticia) e igual núme- ro en Atlántico (uno Malambo y otro en Santa Lucía). Entre tanto, en Dibulla (La Guajira), Cúcuta (Norte de Santander) y Tumaco (Nariño) se contabilizaron de a un fallecimiento en cada uno de esos lugares. Y, por cuarto día consecutivo, el informe indica sobre casos en estudio. En el de ayer son tres, lo que quiere decir, se está a la espe- UD TXH ODV SUXHEDV FRQ¿UPHQ TXH tenía el virus y las comorbilidades correspondientes. En el informe de ayer, tam- bién, se da cuenta de los 595 nuevos contagios: Bogotá (225). Barranquilla (63) y Atlántico (45) para un total de 108. Cartagena (93) y Bolívar (8) para 101. Meta (76), Valle (39) y Amazonas (12). Magdalena (4) y Santa marta (2) para 6. Norte de Santander (6), Tolima (5), Antioquia (4), Cundinamarca (4), Cauca (2), Ri- saralda (2), Córdoba (1), Quindío (1), Sucre (1), Santander (1) y La Guajira (1). Si bien, Bogotá concentra el mayor número de afectaciones, HVWR UHSUHVHQWD HO porcentaje que mantiene desde el comienzodelasemanayquedista GHO TXHUHJLVWUyDPHGLDGRV de marzo. Hay que resaltar que la realización de pruebas en el Distrito Capital se ha ampliado en los últimos días, por lo cual se presenta mayor número de con- tagiados. En la Capital se realizan 5.241 pruebas por cada millón de habitantes y a diario se procesan 2.500 de estas, cuyo resultado se entrega en 48 horas, por lo cual, las estadísticas son más exactas que en otras partes del país donde son mucho menores las pruebas y las entregas tienen lapsos más amplios. Le sigue en número de con- tagios el Valle del Cauca, con un WRWDO GH HO GHO WRWDO nacional; Meta, que suma 835
  43. 43. $QWLRTXLD FRQ FRQ- WDJLRV
  44. 44. DUWDJHQD 'LVWULWR (VSHFLDO FRQ
  45. 45. $WOiQ- WLFR FRQ
  46. 46. XQGLQD- PDUFD FRQ
  47. 47. $PD]RQDV eleva el caso de afectaciones a 430
  48. 48. Las zonas del país hasta ahora libres de Covid-19 son Arauca, Guainía, Guaviare, Putumayo, Vaupés y Vichada. Y por su parte, Sucre pasó de un afectado que tenía desde hace varias semanas a dos. Regiones con más contagios Región Contagios Porcentaje Bogotá 3.824 38% Valle del Cauca 1.263 12,5% Meta 835 8,3% Cartagena 496 4,94% Antioquia 464 4,61% Atlántico 463 4,02% Amazonas 430 4,27% Cundinamarca 270 2,6% Fuente: Minsalud Covid-19: aumentan decesos por hipertensión arterial y obesidad UN PRIMERpuntoasufavor se anotó el Gobierno nacional so- bre la declaratoria del primero de los dos estados de emergencia a los que ha acudido para enfrentar la grave situación que el país vive por la pandemia del Covid-19, al emitir la Procuraduría General de la Nación un concepto a la Corte Constitucional considerando ajustada a la Carta Política las razones aducidas para recurrir a esta medida de excepción. El Decreto 417 de 2020, por medio del cual el presidente Duque establece el Estado de emergencia, fue recibido el 19 de marzo por la Corte para realizar el estudio automático de constitu- cionalidad previsto en estos casos y fue asignado al magistrado José Fernando Reyes. De igual forma, el pasado 25 de marzo el Alto tribunal realizó en su historia la primera sesión de Sala Plena de manera virtual, debido a las restricciones que se han establecido para conservar el aislamiento social con la inten- ción de disminuir los contagios por el virus, dando comienzo al estudio de los más de 70 decretos emitidos durante el Estado de emergencia social, económica y ecológica, en razón a la llegada del virus al país. El concepto que entregó el procurador, Fernando Carrillo, a la Corte es uno de los insumos que tendrá el magistrado Reyes para presentar una ponencia a la sala plena de esta Corporación, en el que proyecte un fallo deter- minando la exequibilidad o no de la declaración del Estado de emergencia. En el concepto, el Ministerio Públicoindicóqueeltextocumple con los requisitos de carácter ma- terial, pues la declaratoria tiene como sustento hechos de conoci- mientopúblicoqueobjetivamente RFXUULHURQIXHURQVX¿FLHQWHPHQ- te divulgados y advertidos. Para la Procuraduría se trata de situaciones sobrevinientes tal como lo exige la legislación en estos casos, pues el aumento ver- tiginoso del contagio del Covid-19 FRQ¿JXUD XQD VLWXDFLyQ H[WUDRU- dinaria e imprevisible. Además, el contagio y su potencial expansión es un hecho que amenaza grave- mente la salud y el orden social, con incidencia en las condiciones de prestación del servicio hospita- lario y, en particular, en la infraes- tructura para prestarlo. Agregó el Ministerio Público que la afectación a derechos fun- damentales como el de trabajo, evidenciado en la situación ge- neral del empleo, el mínimo vital y los riesgos de personas espe- cialmente vulnerables, como los trabajadores informales, el efecto en el comercio y las empresas, son condicionesefectivamentegraves. En su concepto, el órgano de FRQWURO FRQ¿UPy TXH HO *RELHUQR acreditó la insuficiencia de los medios ordinarios existentes para enfrentar la crisis generada por la pandemia, y que el decreto legis- lativo expedido contiene el plan de acción para evitar sus efectos. El organismo concluyó que la declaratoria de la emergencia económica, social y ecológica no suspende los derechos humanos o las libertades fundamentales, así como tampoco contiene medidas TXH VXSULPDQ R PRGL¿TXHQ ODV competencias de los órganos que componen el poder público, y en particular la rama judicial. También la ONG Dejusticia hizo llegar a la Corte una comu- nicación en la que le pide declarar constitucional esta emergencia, aunque solicita se exhorte al Con- greso a sesionar de forma virtual y a “a cumplir su función de control político”. Vale señalar que cuando De- justicia presentó esta solicitud a la Corte el Congreso aún no estaba sesionando de forma virtual por las dudas jurídicas al respecto, pero ello fue supe- rado desde la segunda semana de abril, y desde entonces han venido sesionando sus diferen- tes comisiones de forma regular haciendo especialmente control político. Incluso, la semana pa- sada, la Plenaria de la Cámara se reunió de esta forma y votó aprobando dos proyectos. También, entregó un con- cepto a la Corte la Universidad Externado en el que considera que la declaratoria del Estado de emergencia corresponde a lo señalado en la Carta Política, aunque no concuerda con una GH ODV MXVWL¿FDFLRQHV TXH GLR HO Gobierno al señalar como hechos sobrevivientes, la baja en los pre- cios internacionales del barril de petróleo y las alteraciones en la tasa de cambio. De otra parte, el pasado 30 de abril, la administración Duque radicó ante el Congreso el informe HQ HO TXH MXVWL¿FD OD GHFODUDWRULD de Estado de emergencia, tal y como lo ordena la Constitución. Ahora, el documento de 164 pá- ginas tendrá que ser discutido y aprobado en las plenarias de Senado y Cámara en un debate al que deberán asistir todos los ministros del Gabinete. Procuraduría dice que Estado de emergencia por coronavirus se ajusta a la Constitución Corte adelanta estudio del Decreto por medio del cual el Gobierno ha tomado medidas contra la pandemia EL DECRETO 417 de 2020, por medio del cual el presidente Duque establece el Estado de emergencia, fue recibido el ϭϵ ĚĞ ŵĂƌǌŽ ƉŽƌ ůĂ ŽƌƚĞ ƉĂƌĂ ƌĞĂůŝǌĂƌ Ğů ĞƐƚƵĚŝŽ ĂƵƚŽŵĄƟĐŽ ĚĞ ĐŽŶƐƟƚƵĐŝŽŶĂůŝĚĂĚ͘ /Diana Rubiano
  49. 49. 11EL NUEVO SIGLO SÁBADO 9 DE MAYO DE 2020 A través de Claro por Colombia, el programa de sostenibilidad de Claro que busca transformar las vidas de loscolombianospormediodelatecnología, la empresa se sumó a la Alianza “Colombia Cuida Colombia”, liderando el comité de soluciones digitales. El pasado viernes 1 de mayo, el canal red + de Claro transmitió el especial de cierre del Día de Colombia Cuida a Colom- bia. Este especial en el que participaron más de 70 artistas, deportistas, humo- ristas y personalidades de los medios de comunicación del país fue la culminación de un cubrimiento periodístico diario que HO FDQDO DSRUWy D OD FDPSDxD FRQ HO ¿Q GH dar a conocer sus objetivos y resultados. Así, la compañía se sumó a los principales medios de comunicación del país, una unión sin precedentes en Colombia, para invitar a los colombianos a solidarizarse en favor de las personas afectadas por el Covid-19 facilitando el recaudo de $13 mil millones en la jornada, según reportó la organización. Esta importante alianza de más de 300 empresas del sector privado y miles de fun- daciones y miembros de la sociedad civil, fundadahacetansólo6semanas,halogrado durante el mes de abril, distribuir más de 9 mil toneladas de alimentos, en más de 120 PXQLFLSLRV GHO SDtV EHQH¿FLDQGR D PiV GH 1.2 millones de personas. Delamismamanera,loscolaboradores de Claro adelantaron una cam- paña interna de contribución voluntariareuniendo$87millo- nesque,sumadosaunaportepor parte de la empresa de $498 millones, permitió reunir un total de $585 millones para entregar apoyos alimentarios a 7.330 hogares de los técnicos de instalaciones y mantenimiento de las empresas aliadas de los servicios de Claro en 80 ciudades del país. Claro y Claro por Colombia continuarán apoyando a Colombia Cuida a Colombia para alcanzar la meta del mes de mayo de entregar mercados para alimentar a 1.5 millonesdepersonasydedistribuir100mil kitsdeprotecciónpersonalparaelpersonal médico durante la emergencia sanitaria. Claro, sus clientes y colaboradores solidarios con la alimentación y la salud El canal red + y red + Noticias, el sistema informativo de Claro, han comunicado diariamente los avances de la Alianza “Colombia Cuida a Colombia” y se unieron al especial de cierre del Día Colombia Cuida a Colombia. Claro es el operador de telecomunicaciones móviles con mayor cobertura en Co- lombia. Lleva su señal 2G, 3G y 4G a 1.114 municipios de país con una red de más de 7500 radio bases y cuenta con más de 30 millones de clientes que lo han escogido comosuoperadordeservicios móviles de voz y datos. Ofrece también servicios de telefonía ¿MD ,QWHUQHW GH %DQGD $QFKD y televisión cerrada. América Móvil es la em- presa líder en servicios in- tegrados de telecomunica- ciones en Latinoamérica. El despliegue de su plataforma de comunicaciones de clase mundial le permite ofrecer a sus clientes un portafolio de servicios de valor agregado y soluciones de comunicación mejoradas en 25 países de América y Europa. Al 31 de marzo de 2020, la compañía contabacon363,9millonesde líneas de acceso, que incluyen 282,5 millones de suscripto- res móviles y 81,3 millones de unidades generadoras de ingreso fijas (telefonía fija, banda ancha y televisión de paga). Conozca más en www. americamovil.com Acerca de Claro Colombia R D PiV GH oradores llones, 5 millones os a 7.330 laciones y as aliadas ciudades ntinuarán Colombia e mayo de ntar a 1.5 uir100mil elpersonal anitaria. do on
  50. 50. 12 EL NUEVO SIGLO SÁBADO 9 DE MAYO DE 2020 COLOMBIA LA CRISIS por el nuevo coro- navirus cobró su primera ‘víctima’ en el país en materia electoral al ser aplazada ayer la elección nacional de los consejos muni- cipales y distritales de juventud, que estaba prevista para el 8 de noviembre. La decisión fue adoptada en una reunión que sostuvieron el presidente Iván Duque, la minis- tra del Interior, Alicia Arango, y el registrador Nacional, Alexander Vega. La nueva fecha para estos comicios es el 7 de marzo del próximo año. LaMinistradelInteriorexplicó que“despuésdetenerunaconver- sación entre el presidente de la República,eldoctorIvánDuque,y el señor registrador Alex Vega, se decidió por causa de la pandemia, por causa del Covid-19, que estas elecciones de consejos de juven- tud deben ser aplazadas porque en este momento de pandemia VH GL¿FXOWD GHVGH OD LQVFULSFLyQ de los candidatos, la inscripción de los muchachos que quieren votar, hasta el tema de luego ir a una votación”. Por su lado, el registrador Nacional Vega indicó que “estuvi- mos analizando toda la situación del Covid-19, del aislamiento preventivo obligatorio frente al proceso de las elecciones de los consejos de juventud. De igual manera, tuvimos la oportunidad de revisar, escuchar, todas las solicitudes que las organizaciones juveniles nos han correspondido desde el día de ayer (jueves) al día de hoy (ayer), solicitando el apla- zamiento dadas las circunstancias de la pandemia”. Como lo publicó ayer EL NUE- VO SIGLO, varias organizaciones políticas le pidieron al presidente Duque el aplazamiento de las elecciones. A través de una carta, numerosasorganizacionesjuveni- les le explicaron al Presidente que “las condiciones de salud pública, las restricciones de movilidad y de reunión para las personas son un gran obstáculo para adelantar un proceso electoral en las condicio- nesquesuimportanciademanda”. La carta está remitida por or- ganizaciones de todas las vertien- tes políticas, como Juventudes Liberales, Nuevas Generaciones Partido Conservador, Juventu- des Cambio Radical, Juventudes Colombia Justa Libres – RUGE, Unión Patriótica Juventud Comu- nista Colombiana, Polo Joven o la Comisión Nacional Juvenil Farc. Aplazan elecciones de consejos de juventud LA CONTRATACIÓN por horas es una de las claves para resolver el tema de los comercian- tes informales, así como de otros trabajadores independientes, manifestó Jaime Alberto Cabal, presidente de la Federación Na- cionaldeComerciantes(Fenalco). EL NUEVO SIGLO: Ahora que empieza a levantarse el aislamiento, ¿qué hacer con el comercio informal? JAIME ALBERTO CABAL: Si algo ha dejado al descubierto la crisis es el gran problema que tenemos con la informalidad y los pocos esfuerzos que se hacen desde el Estado, no desde este Gobierno, para formalizar las actividades. Por eso hemos dicho que es fundamental para la formaliza- ción del empleo, las ventas y el comercio informales generar el SURFHVR GH ÀH[LELOL]DFLyQ ODERUDO para facilitar el ingreso a la for- malización. También, creemos que es ne- cesario trabajar con un régimen simple de formalización de activi- GDGHV R¿FLRV GH LQIRUPDOHV SDUD que estén ubicados. Parte del problema es que en este momento ni siquiera les llegan las ayudas porque no se sabe dónde están. Hay que hacer muchas cosas en lo laboral, en lo legal y en lo económico para faci- litar, con procesos muy simples, la formalización del comercio y de los empleados independientes. ENS: ¿Esa flexibilización laboral tiene que ver con la propuesta de la exministra de Trabajo, Alicia Arango, para comenzar a contratar por horas en Colombia? JAC: Esa propuesta de la contratación por horas la hizo Fenalco hace más de 10 meses, contratación por horas pero con todas las prestaciones sociales. Los informales –como los plomeros, los meseros, la gente TXH WUDEDMD HQ HYHQWRV ORV R¿FLRV independientes– se quedaron sin ingreso y sin seguridad social, porque al contratarlos anterior- mente se contrata por horas, sin seguridad social, porque el régimen no está habilitado para eso. En cambio, si una persona es contratada por horas y se le paga proporcionalmente lo correspon- diente a la seguridad social, ten- dría acceso a lo que hoy no tiene. Si algo ha dejado en evidencia esta crisis del Covid-19 es que necesariamente tenemos que entrar en esa contratación por horas, porque se va a abrir el teletrabajo y una cantidad de ac- tividades acorde a las necesidades y eso requiere una normalización laboral a través de la contratación horaria. Además, para evitar el trans- porte masivo, ahora se está hablando de la creación de turnos de trabajo nocturnos, de una ciudad 24 horas y eso, bajo el actual régimen laboral no es posible hacerlo, porque no hay contratación por horas y con horas extras, la operación resulta muy costosa y no puede haber esa contratación. ENS: Con el levantamiento gradual del aislamiento, ¿cuánta gente se reintegra al comercio? JAC: Además de los sectores habilitados, las papelerías y mis- celáneas, comienzan a generar una dinámica que, si bien, no es una cuantía muy grande de em- presas, estaríamos hablando de unas 200.000 compañías; esta nuevacadenadecomercialización va a generar cerca de 600.000 empleos que van a empezar acti- vidades. Fue una apertura inicial, pero Fenalco espera que se habi- liten cada semana más sectores para evitar el colapso de las em- presas y la caída del empleo. ENS: El presidente Duque dijo que son los alcaldes quienes tienen la llave de la apertura eco- nómica. ¿Fenalco ya habló con algunos alcaldes para ver cómo se va a manejar la reapertura por regiones? JAC: Nosotros creemos que debe haber una agilidad en ese tema, porque está pasando mu- cho tiempo entre el anuncio del Presidente de qué sectores se reabren, los protocolos que tienen que ser validados y los requisitos impuestos por los alcaldes. Hemos visto desde Fenalco que a muchos alcaldes se les está yendo la mano, innecesariamen- te, en la cantidad de requisitos y procedimientos estipulados para la reapertura de la economía. Y lo que no se dan cuenta es que van a perjudicar la generación de empleo y el tejido empresarial en sus regiones. ENS: A su criterio, ¿cuáles son esos requisitos innecesarios? JAC: Las alcaldías no tienen capacidad de operación para te- nerqueregistrarempresaporem- presa y trabajador por trabajador, PHQRV WLHQH FDSDFLGDG GH YHUL¿- cación de los establecimientos. Y estoy hablando de la alta cantidad deestablecimientosqueentranen operación. No tienen la capacidad de saber si están cumpliendo o no los protocolos. Aquí lo que no puede pasar es impedir la apertura porque inventan registros, pasaportes y medidas que generan extralimi- tación del poder. FUE RENOVADA la carta de entendimiento que en 2018 ¿UPDURQ OD -XULVGLFFLyQ (VSH- FLDO SDUD OD 3D] -(3
  51. 51. OD 2¿FLQD en Colombia de la Alta Comi- sionada de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos (ONU DDHH) con el propósito de llevar a cabo acciones de co- laboración y cooperación para fortalecer la capacidad institu- cional de la JEP. Esta carta de entendimiento VH ¿UPy HQ HO PDUFR GH ODV IXQ- FLRQHV GHO 0DQGDWR GH OD 2¿FLQD de la Alta Comisionada de la ONU para los Derechos Huma- nos relativas al acompañamiento de la implementación del Acuer- do de Paz y del punto 5 referente a las víctimas. Ayer, tras una reunión virtual entre Alberto Brunori, repre- sentante en Colombia de la Alta Comisionada de la ONU para los DerechosHumanos;lapresidenta de la JEP, magistrada Patricia Linares; y la secretaria ejecutiva de la Jurisdicción, María del Pilar %DKDPyQ UHQRYDURQ OD ¿UPD GH esta carta de entendimiento que mantiene las líneas de coopera- ción. ³'HVGH TXH ¿UPDPRV HQ la primera carta de cooperación con la ONU DDHH, ha sido muy importante el respaldo político y apoyo técnico que nos han dado y su asesoría permanente a nues- tras distintas salas y secciones”, indicó Linares. “Para la Secretaría Ejecutiva es muy importante la renovación de la carta de entendimiento porque la ONU ha sido fundamental en territorio para desplegar nues- tro mandado con las víctimas, comparecientes y la ciudadanía”, destacó Bahamón. “Nuestro compromiso con la JEP es un compromiso de la Alta Comisionada de la ONU para los Derechos Humanos. Muchas gracias por permitirnos caminar a la par de ustedes. Cada progreso de la JEP será un ejemplo para el mundo”, expresó Brunori. En la asistencia técnica pres- WDGD SRU OD 2¿FLQD GH OD $OWD R- misionada se destaca la otorgada a la Sala de Reconocimiento de Verdad, de Responsabilidad y Determinación de los Hechos y Conductas sobre las normas y estándares internacionales aplicables al procesamiento de graves violaciones de derechos humanos e infracciones al Dere- cho Internacional Humanitario, así como la participación de las víctimas. También se dio asistencia técnica tanto en normas como estándares internacionales sobre criterios de priorización, metodo- logía y selección. JEP Y ONU renuevan carta de entendimiento Es necesario que el país entre en la contratación por horas: Cabal Presidente de Fenalco dijo que esa es una de las claves para la formalización ES FUNDAMENTAL ͞ŐĞŶĞƌĂƌ Ğů ƉƌŽĐĞƐŽ ĚĞ ŇĞǆŝďŝůŝǌĂĐŝſŶ ůĂďŽƌĂů ƉĂƌĂ ĨĂĐŝůŝƚĂƌ Ğů ŝŶŐƌĞƐŽ Ă ůĂ ĨŽƌŵĂůŝǌĂĐŝſŶ͕͟ ƐŽƐƚƵǀŽ Ğů ƉƌĞƐŝĚĞŶƚĞ ĚĞ ĞŶĂůĐŽ͕ :ĂŝŵĞ ůďĞƌƚŽ ĂďĂů͘ /Diana Rubiano

×