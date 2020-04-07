Successfully reported this slideshow.
CUADRO COMPARATIVO VALENTNA HOYOS JIMENEZ 10-3 IETI comuna 17
Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web3.0 características 1-Páginas creadas a partir del código HTML difícilmente actualizables y con nula in...
Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Ventajas 1- Exposición al mundo entero a través de Internet. 2- El presentador de la información t...
Sena valentina hoyos

comparacion entre web 1.0 2.0 y 3.0

Sena valentina hoyos

  1. 1. CUADRO COMPARATIVO VALENTNA HOYOS JIMENEZ 10-3 IETI comuna 17
  2. 2. Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web3.0 características 1-Páginas creadas a partir del código HTML difícilmente actualizables y con nula interacción del usuario en las mismas. 2- Discurso lineal: emisor- receptor 3- Sitios direccionales y no colaborativos 4- Los usuarios son “lectores consumidores” 5- Pocos productores de contenidos 1- Simplifica la usabilidad del sitio Web 2- Ahorra tiempo al usuario 3- Estandariza los lenguajes para una mejor utilización 4- Permite una mejor interoperabilidad entre aplicaciones y entre las aplicaciones y las máquinas. 5- Facilita las interacciones 6- Facilita el reconocimiento o detección de carencias o nuevas formas de utilización de aplicaciones. 7- Facilita la convergencia entre los medios de comunicación y los contenidos 8- Facilita la publicación, la investigación y la consulta de contenidos web. 1- Grandes anchos de banda 2- Conexión ilimitada al ordenador, móviles, etc. a precios asequibles 3- Cada ciudadano recibirá con el DNI, un email y un teléfono 4- Interoperatividad entre plataformas y redes 5- Geolocalización para saber donde están los conocidos 6- Más transparencia por una menor privacidad 7- Se van confundiendo el tiempo laborar y el ocio 8-Búsquedas inteligentes 9- Web semántica Ventajas desventajas
  3. 3. Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Ventajas 1- Exposición al mundo entero a través de Internet. 2- El presentador de la información tiene total control y autoridad de lo publicado. 1-Software legal: No hay que preocuparse por licencia alguna. 2-Disponibles desde cualquier lugar. 3-Siempre actualizado: El servicio se encarga de las actualizaciones del software. 4- Menor requerimiento de hardware: Sólo se necesita poder utilizar un navegador. 1-Los buscadores encuentran información relevante más fácilmente. 2-Es mucho más sencillo hacer modificaciones al diseño o compartir información. 3-No se depende de un solo servicio para obtener información, y esta, esta distribuida. Desventajas 1- Su tecnología está asociada con HTML, JavaScript 1.0 2-La comunicación es pasiva 3-No se permite retroalimentación perdiendo la oportunidad de tener acceso a información relevante. 4-No se conoce inmediatamente la reacción de del público en relación a la información compartida. 1- Puede que el servicio sea gratis hoy y mañana no. 2-Copias de seguridad: Si bien es posible que tengan mejores copias de los datos nuestros, nadie lo garantiza. 3- Información privada a terceros: Generalmente no se sabe en manos de quién caen los datos ni que uso se va a hacer de ellos. 1- Hay que tener más cuidado con la seguridad de la información del sitio.

