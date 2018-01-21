Successfully reported this slideshow.
TÍTULO: TOXICOLOGÍÁ DE LOS ALIEMENTOS. ALUMNA: CINTHIA JOHANNA DEMERA LIMA. DOCENTE: BIQ. FARM. CARLOS GARCÍA GONZALES MSC...
TÓXIC O ALIMEN TO Detecta un beneficio o un nutriente para el organismo. Sustancia que puede producir algún efecto nocivo ...
Grupos Tóxicos de Alimentos ENDÓGENO Chaya Yuca EXÓGENO Lechuga Pepinos
VITAMINAS La deficiencia de vitaminas se denomina hipovitaminosis mientras que el nivel excesivo de vitaminas se Las vitam...
Compuestos que disminuyen o anulan el efecto de una vitamina en una manera específica. avidina, Biotina antitiamina Tiamin...
FAVISMO ALERGIA A LAS HABAS INGESTIÓN DE HABAS FRESCAS Dolor de cabeza Trastorno gastrointestinal Sangre en orina Secrec...
GLÚCIDOS CARCINOGÉNICO S Legumbres Tuberculos Cereales, etc. TOXICO EN ALIMENTOS NATURALES Se presentan dos tipos de su...
XENOBIOTICOS ENDÓGENOS Sustancias tóxicas de origen bacteriano y fúngico Toxiinfecciones alimentarias Micotoxinas. XENOBIO...
TÓXICOS GENERADOS DURANTE EL PROCESO ALIMENTARIO
Toxicología de los alimentos

TOXICOLOGÍA

Toxicología de los alimentos

  1. 1. TÍTULO: TOXICOLOGÍÁ DE LOS ALIEMENTOS. ALUMNA: CINTHIA JOHANNA DEMERA LIMA. DOCENTE: BIQ. FARM. CARLOS GARCÍA GONZALES MSC. CURSO: 8VO SEMESTRE BIOQUÍMICA Y FARMACIA “A” UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA UNIDAD ACADÉMICA DE CIENCIAS QUÍMICAS Y DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE BIOQUÍMICA Y FARMACIA TOXICOLOGÍA I
  2. 2. TÓXIC O ALIMEN TO Detecta un beneficio o un nutriente para el organismo. Sustancia que puede producir algún efecto nocivo sobre un ser vivo, alterando sus equilibrios vitales
  3. 3. Grupos Tóxicos de Alimentos ENDÓGENO Chaya Yuca EXÓGENO Lechuga Pepinos
  4. 4. VITAMINAS La deficiencia de vitaminas se denomina hipovitaminosis mientras que el nivel excesivo de vitaminas se Las vitaminas son precursoras de coenzimas, (aunque no son propiamente enzimas) grupos prostéticos de las enzimas. Esto significa que la molécula de la vitamina, con un pequeño cambio en su estructura, pasa a ser la molécula activa, sea esta coenzima o no. La deficiencia de vitaminas se denomina hipovitaminosis mientras que el nivel excesivo de vitaminas se
  5. 5. Compuestos que disminuyen o anulan el efecto de una vitamina en una manera específica. avidina, Biotina antitiamina Tiamina o Vitamina 𝐵1 vitamina D ácido
  6. 6. FAVISMO ALERGIA A LAS HABAS INGESTIÓN DE HABAS FRESCAS Dolor de cabeza Trastorno gastrointestinal Sangre en orina Secreción urinaria Anemia hemolítica Hemoglobinuria Hematuria
  7. 7. GLÚCIDOS CARCINOGÉNICO S Legumbres Tuberculos Cereales, etc. TOXICO EN ALIMENTOS NATURALES Se presentan dos tipos de sustancias dañinas: 1.-agentes tóxicos, aquellos que tienen la capacidad de producir anormalidad fisiológica o anatómica a corto plazo en el organismo. 2.-Agente antinutricional, cuya sustancia está presente en los alimentos con la capacidad de reaccionar o interferir con las propiedades nutricionales de los alimentos, que pueden ser: Antienzimas, antivitaminas o secuestrantes de minerales.
  8. 8. XENOBIOTICOS ENDÓGENOS Sustancias tóxicas de origen bacteriano y fúngico Toxiinfecciones alimentarias Micotoxinas. XENOBIOTICOS EXÓGENOS Sustancias tóxicas procedentes de contaminación ambiental Pesticidas Metales Hidrocarburos dorados: bifenilos policlorados y XENOBIOTICOS ENDÓGENOS Sustancias tóxicas de origen bacteriano y fúngico Toxiinfecciones alimentarias Micotoxinas. XENOBIOTICOS ENDÓGENOS Aditivos Edulcorantes Sintéticos Colorantes Conservantes Antioxidantes Aromatizantes
  9. 9. TÓXICOS GENERADOS DURANTE EL PROCESO ALIMENTARIO

