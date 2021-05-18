Aylen scorolli y valentina pascusso 4to naturales nticx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aylen Scorolli Y Valentina Pascusso 4to Naturales
Internet
  1. 1. La evolución de la web: Realidad y proyección.
  2. 2. Origen de Internet  Corría la década de los 60 y la era de los ordenadores conectados estaba a punto de aparecer. Varias organizaciones, como la compañía Bell, la ARPA estadounidense o el MIT llevaban tiempo investigando cómo enlazar un ordenador con otro. Pero por aquel entonces no era una tarea sencilla. Esta es la historia de internet.  En 1958 la compañía Bell consiguió un hito sin precedentes. A través de un módem fueron capaces de transmitir datos binarios (ceros y unos) sobre un cable de telefonía de cobre. Un par de años más tarde, el MIT publicaba un artículo científico sobre cómo transmitir paquetes de datos.  En 1968, el Pentágono dio orden a la ARPA para crear la ARPAnet, una red que enlazaría varios nodos en forma de red. En diciembre de 1969 se habían conectado los cuatro primeros nodos universitarios: Universidad de California en LA, su sede en Santa Bárbara, la Universidad de Utah y Stanford.
  3. 3. Impactos y aportes de Internet en la vida del hombre Internet ha cambiado el comercio, la educación, el gobierno, la salud e incluso la forma de relacionarnos afectivamente; podría decirse que está siendo uno de los instrumentos principales de cambio social en la actualidad. Es especialmente importante cómo ha afectado a la propia comunicación social.
  4. 4. La Web: nacimiento, cómo funciona, su evolución: web 1.0, 2.0, 3.0 El físico Tim Berners-Lee inventó la World Wide Web como una herramienta útil para científicos en 1989. Navegar por la primera página web de la historia es una experiencia que puede resultar decepcionante. No tenía colores, ni fotos, ni videos. Tampoco había gráficos ni animaciones. La Web brinda la posibilidad de enviar y recibir información de forma instantánea por ello es un fenómeno que revolucionó y sigue transformando la vida cotidiana de las personas. Posee la disponibilidad de información de manera permanente, para cualquier persona interesada que cuente con una computadora y la conexión adecuada, independientemente de su ubicación territorial en el planeta.  Web 1.0 (1990-2000) Esta web es de solo lectura. Pocos productores de contenidos. Paginas creadas con código HTML. Difícilmente actualizables. Con nula interacción del usuario. Sitios direccionales y no colaborativos.  Web 2.0 (2000-2010) Se facilita la interacción del usuario. Más fácilmente interoperables entre aplicaciones y entre las aplicaciones y las máquinas. Llamada web social por el enfoque colaborativo y de construcción social. Información en permanente cambio.  Web 3.0 (2010-Proyección2020) Se basa en una Internet más "inteligente―. Los usuarios podrán hacer búsquedas más cercanas al lenguaje natural. El sistema será predictivo en base a análisis lógicos de bases de datos de comportamientos humanos. Su uso será útil en compañías para conseguir datos más exactos. Surgen los buscadores particulares.
  5. 5. El usuario como protagonista Una de las características principales a la hora de crear estas experiencias es tener en cuenta que el protagonista no es un personaje, sino una persona que inicia la experiencia con una serie de deseos que debemos colmar para que la experiencia resulte lo más satisfactoria y entretenida posible. En el entretenimiento inmersivo en realidad virtual, debemos articular una experiencia interactiva que resulte natural y orgánica, con toda la técnica que conlleva. Aquí está nuestra responsabilidad a la hora de crear. No solo somos responsables de conformar ese mundo artificial que se vivirá como natural, sino que tenemos la obligación de hacer que la experiencia o aventura que el usuario vive en ese mundo cobre un sentido y sea relevante. Por ello para nosotros es muy importante arrancar un proyecto planteándonos el enfoque y el punto de vista. Gracias a este cambio de posición del espectador frente a la experiencia podemos lograr hacer realidad historias inmersivas de alto impacto como, por ejemplo, la pieza First Impressions producida por el periódico “The Guardian”.
  6. 6. Usuarios de Internet (brecha digital) El total de usuarios de Internet se ha triplicado con creces en una década, de 1000 millones en 2005 a una cifra estimada de 3200 millones a fines de 2015.Sin embargo, sus beneficios se distribuyen de manera desigual. Para que las tecnologías digitales beneficien a todos y en todo lugar es preciso eliminar la brecha digital que aún existe, especialmente en lo que respecta al acceso a Internet.
  7. 7. Aylen Scorolli Y Valentina Pascusso 4to Naturales

